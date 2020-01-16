50 Awesome Things On Amazon For Relaxing Your Body & Mind

No matter how much you want to get after it all day, everyday, sometimes, you need to get real with yourself: Your mind and body need a break. On one hand, shutting down the hardwired hustle isn't exactly easy. But on the other hand, you don't have to do it alone — these super relaxing things on Amazon might be able to help.

First up: your body. No matter how much you work out or dine on organic, plant-based meals, your body has to chill out at the end of the day. And I mean all the way. To catch some sleep that'll actually rejuvenate you, you want to look for products that either stifle or soothe your senses. For example, this sleep headband does a great job of drowning out light and noise so you can drift off, while luxurious scented oils and bath salts will help relax and release muscle tension.

But be sure not to forget about your mind, too! It needs just as much downtime and TLC as your body, which is why coloring books and insightful journals are a great way to wind down. If that's not your jam, consider something really relaxing to look at (like a warm nightlight) to help calm stressed-out thoughts before you sink into your bed.

What if you're not sure exactly what you need? I've got you. Here's a round-up of some of the most calming things on Amazon, so you can finally zen out.

1. This Scalp Massager That You Can Use In The Shower MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting a massage anytime is great, but using this scalp massager in the shower is pure heaven, according to buyers. It features soft, silicone bristles that easily slide over your scalp without tugging at your hair. It's also completely manual and waterproof so you can apply as much or as little pressure as you want. Just move this massager in small, circular motions to relieve stress while also working your shampoo thoroughly through your hair.

2. These Soy Candles That Smell Like A Garden Yinuo Candle Scented Candles Gifts Sets $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these soy candle tins super cute, but they smell amazing, too. They come in a set of four, and each candle has its own whimsical design and scent. There's pure vanilla, lavender, jasmine, and gardenia, which reviewers rave about. Burn them one by one to enjoy their scents individually, or together to make home smell like a spring garden.

3. This Bath Soak That Smells Like A Tropical Paradise Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Just because you're not currently relaxing on an island doesn't mean you can't pretend with this coconut lime bath soak. It comes in a 3-pound bag of pure epsom salt, which alone does wonders to relax tense muscles. But add in pure coconut and lime, and it feels like you're hanging out on the beach somewhere warm. Plus, coconut is a natural moisturizing agent, so you'll hop out of the bath with super soft skin, too.

4. This Hilarious Zen Journal That Teaches You To Let Go Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing the Mindful Art of Not Giving a Sh*t $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Look, we all need a little more peace, but this zen journal gives you the thumbs up to swear while you're looking for it. It features tons of delightful and hilarious activities, prompts, and coloring pages to help you calm down. But the highlight is truly in the words of wisdom sprinkled throughout. Open up this journal and get to "sparkling like the f*cking gem you are."

5. This Sleep Headband That Also Plays Your Music WINONLY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This sleep headband and Bluetooth speaker combo is a must for anyone looking to catch some extra Z's (so, all of us). It's made from soft and slightly stretchy material so it won't irritate your skin or pull too tight while you snooze, but it still blocks all outside light. The tiny disc speakers are woven right into the headband, and you can connect wirelessly with your smartphone. Turn out the lights, turn on your favorite soothing music, and block out the world.

6. This Manual Roller That Relieves Foot Pain TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $19.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending a fortune on a massage, this manual foot roller instantly relieves pain — and you can use it over and over again. Thousands of reviewers agree that this thing has been a lifesaver, mostly because you can adjust the amount of pressure you want or need each time you use it. Just place each foot on the rollers and press down until the trigger-releasing nodules relieve muscle tension. Roll out your feet and repeat as many times as you want.

7. This Dual Shower Head That Feels Like A Waterfall AquaDance High-Pressure 30-setting Rainfall Shower Head $50 | Amazon See on Amazon With this dual shower head, you can transform your shower into an ultra relaxing waterfall every single day. Each shower head features multiple pressures and spray patterns to choose from, including the luxurious waterfall setting, high-pressure, and even a light mist. You can use them together or separately, depending on how much pressure you want, and the best part? They both feature anti-microbial nozzles so they resist clogging.

8. These Gourmet Teas That Are Made With Soothing Ingredients Tea Forte Lotus Relaxing Tea Sampler $15 | Amazon See on Amazon At the end of a long day, you'll look forward to reaching for this gourmet tea sampler so you can try out a new blend before bed. This set comes with 15 single-serve pouches of curated loose-leaf teas, and all of them are decaffeinated so you don't have to worry about them giving you the jitters. Choose from soothing blends like vanilla pear, mountain oolong, and lemon lavender.

9. These Dice That'll Inspire Your Next Yoga Flow Chronicle Books - Yoga Dice $13.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a long-time yogi or a beginner, these genius yoga dice will inspire you to try something new during your next flow. The set comes with seven wooden dice blocks, each one featuring a variety of standing, balancing, seated, and twisting poses. Just roll the entire set to create thousands of new and unique posture sequences every time. Some dice even feature meditations, so you can take care of your mind while you're stretching your body.

10. This Trigger Point Massager That You Can Use Anywhere Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Back Massager $30 | Amazon See on Amazon While this hook massager may look a little intimidating at first, thousands of reviewers insist that it does wonders to relieve tight muscles. It's shaped like a big letter S and features multiple nodules that are strategically placed to pinpoint the parts of your body that tend to tighten up. You can use this self-massager on your shoulders, hamstrings, lower back, and even the soles of your feet.

11. This Salt Lamp That Gives Off A Warm, Soothing Glow Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp gives off a gorgeous glow and it may actually help you feel better, too. It features a hand-carved salt rock that gives off negative ions when lit, which is said to help improve your mood. But even without the feel-good ions, this lamp is relaxing all on its own. It looks like a warm sunset, and you can dim or brighten it to get it to the perfect shade.

12. This Acupressure Mat That Makes You Feel Happier ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a quick way to boost your mood, this acupressure mat is the solution. It features hundreds of small spikes that press into your muscles as you lie on top of the mat. Acupressure has been shown to naturally release endorphins that block pain receptors and make you feel happier, just from lying there. Spend 10 to 30 minutes per day on the mat to significantly improve your mood while relaxing your muscles.

13. This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug ZonLi Adults Weighted Blanket $58 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket makes you feel like you're being hugged all night — but thanks to the breathable fabric, it's not suffocating. It's filled with thousands of tiny glass beads, which give this blanket its weight while still allowing for flexibility. This blanket also features sewn-in pockets that contain the beads into a small sections and ensure the weight is evenly distributed. Get it in multiple sizes, weights, and colors.

14. These Essential Oils That Are Perfect For A Beginner Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon For less than the price of lunch, you can snag this hyper popular essential oils starter set. It comes with six of the most popular scents, and all of the oils are made with natural, nontoxic ingredients. The set comes with eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, sweet orange, tea tree, and peppermint, all of which can be mixed and matched to create diffusing blends, home cleaners, and more.

15. And This Diffuser That Has Thousands Of Fans InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To add a bit of moisture to your home, stave off dry skin, and relax after a rough day, try this mini cool mist humidifier. It's super compact and weighs less than a pound, so you can place it just about anywhere without taking up too much space. Even though this humidifier is small, it's definitely mighty — it can continuously diffuse for up to four hours, or intermittently for six. Plus, it's totally safe to put in a few drops of your favorite essential oil for aromatherapy.

16. These Metal Rings That Relieve Overworked Hands SUMAJU 10Pcs Acupressure Massage Rings $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you spend a lot of time typing or working with your hands, these metal acupuncture rings are a game-changer. They come in a pack of 10, and feature tiny spikes that press into your fingers while you wear them. Based off of traditional Chinese medicine, you can wear them as you work to increase circulation, which supposedly relieves pain and stops overworked hands from aching.

17. This Gratitude Journal That's Easy To Keep Up With Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude $7 | Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, this gratitude journal is a must-have for an over-stressed life. It features an inspiring quote for you to reflect on at the top of each page, along with three lines per day for you to fill out. That's it! Open it up each morning and list three things you're grateful for — then go about your day with a totally changed mindset. It takes less than a minute to do, and you'll be so glad you did.

18. This Down Comforter That You Can Use All Year Round LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon There's a good reason this all-seasons down comforter has thousands of fans: in short, it's amazing. Light enough to use in hotter months, yet thick enough to keep you toasty warm in the winter, this comforter does it all. The cover is made from super soft microfiber and it features box stitching to keep the down alternative evenly distributed. No matter which side of the bed you sleep on, this comforter literally has you covered.

19. This Heated Massager That You Can Use Pretty Much Anywhere Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager with Heat $50 | Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, it looks like this heated massager just does the work on your feet, but it's actually double-sided. One side features a "pocket" that you can slip your feet into as the dual rotating heads warm up and start massaging. But if it's your neck, shoulders, or back that's bothering you, just flip over the cushion to the flat side. The rotating heads and heater work just as well, and you can give yourself an all-over massage.

20. This Coloring Book That's Symmetrical And Soothing 100 Amazing Patterns: An Adult Coloring Book with Fun, Easy, and Relaxing Coloring Pages $9.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you just need a brain break, and this ultra relaxing coloring book can help. What makes this one stand out from the hundreds of other options out there is how delightfully easy the patterns are to color. Each page features an abstract, symmetrical pattern that's so soothing, especially because you don't have to think about the "right" colors for animals, buildings, or people. Just zone out and finally relax.

21. These Gummies That Help You Get To Sleep OLLY Sleep Melatonin Gummy $16.08 | Amazon See on Amazon If you can't seem to get to bed at a reasonable time, these blackberry-flavored gummies are a ticket straight to dreamland. For one, they're made with melatonin, a natural compound that helps your body settle down for rest. They're also infused with L-Theanine, lemon balm, and chamomile, all of which have been proven to help aid in sleep. On top of that, thousands of reviewers insist they work wonders and they taste so good, you'll actually look forward to taking them.

22. This White Noise Machine That Has Tons Of Sound Options Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Block out all the background noise with this white noise machine and finally get a good night's rest. This powerful little machine plays 20 different white, pink, and brown noise patterns that never loop. You can set it to the pattern that's most soothing to you, set the volume, and even time it so it shuts off well after you've drifted off.

23. This Ultra Comfy Pillow That's Actually Adjustable Coop Home Goods - Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 13,000 reviewers agree that this premium adjustable pillow is the best one out there. Not only is it made with a unique blend of microfiber and medium-firm memory foam, but you can actually open it to reduce the amount of filling according to your personal preference. This pillow is also super popular because the innovative filling blend offers just the right amount of support without ever being too stiff. In fact, reviewers love how this pillow self-adjusts and cradles your head while you sleep.

24. These Korean Face Masks That Make Your Skin Buttery Soft Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet, 16 Combo Pack $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These Korean face masks will give you a major glow-up, and you don't even have to step foot outside your house to get it. Each mask in the set of 16 is enriched with deeply nourishing collagen and Vitamin E, both of which work to hydrate and refresh tired, dull skin. Each mask is also infused with its own unique minerals and antioxidants. There's everything from bee venom to grapefruit to wine (yes, wine) to choose from.

25. This Orthopedic Pillow That's Great For Your Hips ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $18.20 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to wake up with sore hips or a stiff back. This super supportive orthopedic pillow slips between your knees before you lay on your side. The C-shaped curve in the center repositions your hips so they're neutral and your spine is straight while you rest. This pillow is also made from high-density memory foam, which means it resists flattening, no matter how many times you use it.

26. This Jade Facial Roller That Soothes Puffy Skin RoselynBoutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need to spread out a night serum or just want a cool touch to help reduce inflammation, this jade facial roller does the trick. Each end is made from real jade, which is a stone known for its soothing and circulating properties. Some reviewers love how relaxing it feels to smooth out their favorite skin care products with this roller. Other reviewers love to pop it into the fridge for a few minutes, then gently roll over any under-eye puffiness.

27. These Facial Sprays That Wake Up Tired Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're always on the go, these facial mists are a quick but effective defense against tired, dehydrated skin. Each one features a base of aloe vera and bladderwick, both of which naturally hydrate cells. One spray is infused with cucumber, peppermint, and green tea (which work together to give skin an energy boost). The other is infused with rose and thyme for a boost of nourishing antioxidants. Drop them both in your purse and you're good to go.

28. This Lightbulb That Helps Your Brain Relax Lighting Science FG-02263 Goodnight Sleep Bulb $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This warm-hued lightbulb is a must for anyone who struggles with falling asleep at night. The soft, warm color skips the blue-light wavelengths, which is the light that keeps our brains from producing much-needed melatonin. Pop this bulb into your bedside lamp and flip through a book or magazine. The warmer color will help your brain to relax so your body can, too.

29. This Journal That Teaches You To Let That Sh*t Go Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life $10.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Let go of all your old resentments and grudges with this cheeky and insightful journal. It features tons of eye-popping illustrations and quotes, plus the activities are really great at helping you self-reflect. One page explains how sometimes procrastinating can be a good thing, and gives you a fill-in-the-blank list of positive things you can do to get organized, clean up, and finally relax.

30. This Contoured Eye Mask That Blocks Out All Light MZOO Sleep Eye Mask for Men Women, $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch those flimsy eye masks for this complete light-blocking mask that actually stays put while you sleep. The key is in the shape. This mask features thick, memory foam "cups" that encircle your eyes so that not even a sliver of light gets in. Plus, this mask is super lightweight so it doesn't feel heavy, and it even comes with ear plugs so you can block out background noise, too.

31. This Zip-Up Sauna That You Can Take Anywhere SereneLife Portable Infrared Home Spa $187 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable sauna tent looks a little awkward at first, but reviewers swear it's an amazing stress-reliever. Here's how it works: Sit down in the included folding chair and zip the sauna around you. You can reach out of the arm hole to adjust the temperature settings, and that's pretty much it! You have your own personal mini sauna cranking inside while you read or nap. It even comes with a heated floor mat so you're toasty from top to bottom.

32. This Gel Mask That You Can Use Hot Or Cold FOMI Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're struggling with a stress headache at the end of the day, don't hesitate to reach for this gel eye mask. It's filled with tons of gel beads that add just enough weight to the mask to relieve sinus pressure and headaches. You can heat it up in the microwave or pop it into the fridge for varying experiences, all depending on what you need that day.

33. This Memory Foam Mattress That Feels Like A Dream Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress $160 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than a bad night's sleep, but with this memory foam hybrid mattress, buyers say you'll never have another one again. It features an innovative blend of innersprings for stability, layered with luxe, ultra-soft memory foam that literally cradles your body as you sleep. Reviewers rave that this mattress is so comfortable, they pretty much never want to leave their beds.

34. This Essential Oil Mist That'll Calm You Right Down ASUTRA Lavender & Chamomile Organic Essential Oil Blend $14.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with drippy, messy oils, go for this essential oil mist as a neater alternative. It features a nontoxic and eco-friendly blend of lavender and chamomile, both of which are known for their soothing scents. Spritz this oil on your wrists before bed, in the air before relaxing, or even right on your bed sheets before you sleep for a truly peaceful rest.

35. This Bamboo Tray That You Can Use In The Bathtub ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray $47 | Amazon See on Amazon You can spend as much time as you need soaking in the tub when you have this bamboo bath caddy to hold all your stuff. It's long enough to span the width of any standard tub, and it features silicone grippers on the bottom to keep it from budging. It also comes with several detachable trays, a soap holder, and grooves specifically designed to hold your wine glass or candle. Plus, this tray even has a detachable waterproof cover for your tablet so you can watch TV or read.

36. These Luxe Slippers That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These luxe house slippers can handle the outside as well as the inside. They feature an anti-slid outer sole that can hold up to the elements, but the highlight is truly the inner sole. Made from high-density memory foam, it feels like you're walking on air. They also feature a closed heel and faux-fur lining to keep your feet super snug and warm.

37. This Bathtub Pillow That Won't Budge GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Sink into your tub and finally catch some quiet time with this spa tub pillow. What makes this one different than similar tub pillows is the suction. This pillow features seven powerful suction cups so once you apply it to the perfect spot, it's not going anywhere. On top of that, it also features an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable, and it's quick-drying and easy to wipe off when you're finished.

38. This Weighted Sleep Mask That's Elastic-Free Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Eye Pillow $32 | Amazon See on Amazon If you can't get behind the idea of sleep masks that are constricting, this weighted eye mask is your answer. There's zero velcro or elastic, because it instead features an open back that doesn't tie at all. This ultra-soft microsuede mask stays in place through sheer weight — it's heavy enough to relax you and stay put while you sleep, yet not so heavy that it's uncomfortable.

39. This Heated Shiatsu Pillow That Massages Anywhere Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This massager is heaven in compact pillow form. It features multiple rotating heads that work your shoulders, back, and neck at all angles to soothe sore muscles. It's also heated, which is a godsend after a long day. Plus, it's electric, so once you plug it in you can use it for as long as you want without worrying about draining the batteries — and it comes with a car adapter.

40. This Massage Wand That Has 20 Vibration Settings Shibari Mini Halo Compact Power Wand Massager $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're in need of an instant serotonin boost, this massage wand has you covered. It features 20 (yes, 20!) different intensities and vibration patterns so you can choose the one that feels the best for you. It's also made with high-quality silicone and features a bendable head and an ultra powerful motor. And bonus: This wand is super discreet and comes with its own travel bag so you can take it anywhere.

41. This Back Scratcher That Reaches All The Right Places WOVTE Bear Claw Black Telescopic Back Scratcher by WOVTE $6.90 | Amazon See on Amazon No more suffering through an itch attack with this bear claw back scratcher. The "claw" is constructed from food-grade stainless steel that's safe to use on skin, and it features edges that are neither too rounded or sharp. You can even extend the handle to almost 2 feet to reach literally any spot on your back without straining or stretching, Finally, relief!

42. These Colorful Bath Bombs That Are Really Moisturizing LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $26.80 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these handcrafted bath bombs give your tub a pop of pastel, but they're actually good for your skin, too. They come in a set of 12, and they're made from a shea- and coco-butter base that's really nourishing for your skin as you soak. They're also infused with natural ingredients so they won't stain your tub, and they come in tons of delectable scents like black raspberry vanilla and mango papaya.

43. This Bathrobe That'll Make You Feel Like You're At A Spa Richie House Women's Plush Soft Warm $44 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never step foot in a spa again when you have this luxe bathrobe waiting for you at home. It's made from the plushest, softest fleece that feels baby-soft against your skin. It's also slightly oversized so you can wrap up in it like a blanket, and with multiple pockets, you can carry everything from your phone to the remote to your favorite snack while you lounge around the house.

44. This Handheld Roller That Triggers Muscle Release TriggerPoint Performance GRID STK X Handheld Foam Roller $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld roller has tons of stellar reviews, and here's why: it offers a totally personal massage experience every time you use it. It features multiple surfaces and textures, so you can choose which one you need depending on the day. You can use it to roll out large muscles, or utilize the smaller nodes to trigger tight, stiff knots to finally release.

45. These Sugar-Free Candies That Reduce Stress Nelson Bach USA Ltd RESCUE PASTILLES, Homeopathic Stress Relief $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of reaching for another cup of coffee or a candy bar, go straight for these stress-relieving pastilles. They're created with Bach's famous homeopathic remedy for calming down the brain and body, which includes a blend of sweet orange and elderflower. They taste great, they're good for you, and they aim to tackle stress. What's not to love?

46. This Travel Pillow That Won't Let Your Head Slip Trtl Pillow - Scientifically Proven Super Soft Neck Support Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't wake up with a stiff neck when you use this super supportive travel pillow for your in-flight naps. The cover is amazingly soft and feels great against your skin, but the best part about this pillow is the interior. It features a bendable wire frame that you can twist into any shape until you find a position that you feel most comfortable. Sturdy enough to keep your head propped up, yet soft enough so you can sleep, this pillow truly has it all.

47. This Yoga Mat That Comes With Its Own Strap BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat $16 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you go, be sure to take this high-density yoga mat with you so you can stretch out your stress at the end of the day. It's made with thick luxury foam that offers tons of padding while you're in downward dog, and it's super simple to wipe down at the end of your practice. Plus, the detachable strap makes it easy to travel to and from the studio.

48. This Projector That Turns Your Ceiling Into The Northern Lights SOAIY Sleep Soother Aurora Projection LED Night Light Lamp $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Drift off to a soothing light show with this gem-shaped projector. Soft, jewel-toned lights project into your room to turn your ceiling into your own personal Northern Lights show. The scene slowly rotates to give the illusion of the sky, and you can even plug in your phone to play music and add to the ambiance. This projector also automatically shuts off after an hour so it won't disturb your sleep.

49. This Massage Oil That Melts Away Tension MAJESTIC PURE Arnica Sore Muscle Massage Oil for Body $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Go ahead and grab this luxe massage oil to treat yourself. It features a rich base of arnica oil, which is full of nourishing antioxidants, and is infused with calming lavender and chamomile. Plus, the pump lid makes it convenient to snag a handful whenever you want. Massage it into your shoulders or calves to melt away stress, or even just to moisturize your skin.