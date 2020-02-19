50 Awesome Products Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Few things are as inconvenient as having to ship your order back to whatever retailer you purchased it from. However, there's a simple way to avoid sending your package back to the warehouse: Just stick to all of these popular products available on Amazon. Customers have made it clear that they can't get enough of the items on this list, which include acupressure sets, Himalayan salt lamps, memory foam pillows, and more.

If a product is skyrocketing in popularity with thousands of reviews, you can probably rest assured that it's a worth buying. I mean, Amazon requires that each customer has made a $50 purchase within the past year before leaving a review in the first place. Not only does that help prevent fake feedback, but it also ensures the fact that each selection is truly a hit.

Whether you're looking for eco-friendly kitchen products or items to help organize your home, there are tons of brilliant finds available on Amazon (such as cotton food wraps made with beeswax and bedside caddies that hold your books and devices). Again, since these items are getting more and more popular by the minute, there's a very good chance that you'll want to keep them for the long run.

1. The Massager That Helps Soothe Sore Necks And Backs Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Put it underneath your neck or on your lower back, and this massager can help soothe away pain in aching muscles. There's also a heating option that's great for those days where you're extra-sore, and it's small enough that you can easily use it underneath your desk at the office.

2. An Acupressure Mat Set That Can Help Alleviate Pain ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With hundreds of raised points all over the mat and pillow, this acupressure set is an easy way to help alleviate pain. It's made from a blend of 100% cotton as well as plant-based eco-foam, and you only need to lay on it for about 30 minutes every day in order to experience the full benefits.

3. The Toe Separators Made From Comfortable Gel Yoga Toes Gel Toe Stretcher $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Plenty of toe separators are made from rough plastic, whereas these ones are made from flexible, 100% medical-grade gel. They're great for helping your toes stay properly aligned — and they can even help alleviate pain from bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis, and more.

4. A Bib That Catches Shaved Hair Before It Gets Into The Sink SINVNE Beard Trimming Bib $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this bib while you're shaving to catch all of the stray pieces so that your pipes remain unclogged. The two suction cups attached to the fabric can be easily attached to your mirror, and each order comes with a beard-shaping tool as a convenient bonus.

5. The Rack That Can Hold Up To 20 Ties In Your Closet Tenby Living Tie Organizer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it able to hold up to 20 ties, but this rack is also made from sturdy ABS plastic that won't warp under heavy loads. The clips prevent your ties from sliding off, and each rung rotates 360 degrees so that you can easily reach every tie.

6. A Tiny Device That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Hair leuxe Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have unwanted hair on your lips, cheeks, or anywhere else on your face, this device can help you remove it without any pain. It's completely waterproof, so it's easy to wash — and the hypoallergenic blades work without any tugging.

7. The Arched Inserts That Won't Slide Around In Your Shoes Physix Gear Orthotic Inserts $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as annoying as inserts sliding around in your shoes, which is why these orthotic inserts are made with an ergonomic, non-slip design. The deep heel cups help keep your feet stable as you move — and they're especially great for anyone who experiences plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, or even just simple foot pain.

8. A Calming Lamp Made From Real Himalayan Pink Salt LEVOIT Kana Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get two bulbs with every order, but this lamp is also made from hand-carved Himalayan salt. The wood base gives it a sleek appearance, and the dimmer switch makes it easy to adjust the brightness when setting the mood in your home.

9. The Slippers Made With Ultra-Plush Memory Foam RockDove Memory Foam Slipper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Most slippers are made with simple cotton, whereas this pair is filled with ultra-plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet. The waffle-knit fabric is extra-breathable so your feet don't grow too warm, and the rubber outsole means you can easily wear them on short walks outside.

10. A Bidet That Only Takes A Few Minutes To Install Luxe Bidet $38 | Amazon See on Amazon No complicated installation required here: This bidet not only installs within minutes, but each order also comes with all the parts and tools necessary to get it up and running. The water pressure is adjustable for added comfort, and it's designed to fit onto any standard toilet.

11. The Bathtub Caddy Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy $47 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to relax after a long day, just hop into the bath with this caddy. There are multiple slots that hold your book, soap, wine glass, and more — and it's made from waterproof, eco-friendly bamboo. It expands to fit practically any tub, and the nonslip grips on the sides help prevent it from sliding off.

12. A Convenient Bedside Caddy With A Variety Of Pockets HAKACC Bedside Caddy $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to store remotes, magazines, and tablets — or even use this bedside caddy as a convenient place to stash your phone while it charges. There are three pockets that help you keep all your items organized, and it's available in three colors: black, brown, or gray.

13. The Roller That Can Help Reduce Stiffness In Your Hands Gaiam Restore Hand Therapy Kit $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This roller kit comes with a variety of tools that can help reduce stiffness while stimulating blood circulation. Each order comes with an exercise guide to help get you started, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how the massage tool feels great on their fingers.

14. A Foot Bath That's A Must-Have For DIY Pedicures Conair Foot Spa $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you trying to save money with a DIY pedicure? If so, use this foot bath to help turn your bathroom into a spa. The massage foot rollers help melt away aches and pains in your feet, and there are even exfoliating loofah discs for getting rid of old skin. Grab it in two different colors: blue or purple.

15. The Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm a very hot sleeper at night, which is why I sleep on a gel-infused memory foam pillow like this one. The gel helps regulate my body temperature so that I don't wake up feeling too warm, and the ventilated design allows for maximum breathability. You can easily remove the cover to wash if it ever gets dirty, and the mid-loft makes it great for sleeping in any position.

16. A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Battery Jomst Rechargeable Hand Warmers $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to keep your hands warm on cold winter days, or use this hand warmer to recharge your phone when there's no outlet available. There are three different temperature settings to choose from (depending on how chilly you're feeling), and it only takes about three seconds to heat up.

17. The Bluetooth Speaker With A Range Of Up To 100 Feet OontZ Bluetooth Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Most Bluetooth speakers have a short range, but this one will let you wander all over the party without disconnecting from your phone. It's also water-resistant, so you can easily use it in the shower (per the brand) — and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 14 hours of continuous playtime.

18. A Pack Of Food Wraps Made With Organic Cotton And Beeswax Bee’s Wrap Reusuable Food Wrap $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap? If so, search no further than these reusable food wraps. They're made from organic cotton, and they last for about one year of regular use. Each one is infused with beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil — and you can wash them when they get dirty.

19. The Cheese Board Made With Extra-Thick Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Plenty of cheese boards are made from thin, unimpressive wood, but this one is made from extra-thick bamboo. There's space for crackers, nuts, bread, and more — and it also doubles as a cutting board (since the bamboo wood is gentle on knives). The side handles make it easy to transport from kitchen to table, and you can grab it in two sizes: medium or large.

20. An Electronic Facial Brush With 7 Cleansing Heads PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Clogged pores are no match for this facial cleansing brush. It comes with seven interchangeable scrubbing heads that you can use to detoxify pores, exfoliate your complexion, or even massage your face — and it's completely waterproof, so you can even use it in the shower. It's safe for all types of skin, and all it requires are two AA batteries.

21. The French Press Made With Stainless Steel And Borosilicate Glass French Press Coffee Maker by Cafe Du Chateau $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the borosilicate glass heat-resistant, but this French press is also made with rust-resistant stainless steel. The fine mesh filter prevents coffee grounds from leaking into your mug, and the entire unit is completely BPA-free. At the time of publication, it has over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

22. A Lavender Bath Bomb With A Soothing Hidden Message Da Bomb"F" Bath Bomb $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Help de-stress your mind and body after a long day at the office with this bath bomb. Unlike other bath bombs, this one shouldn't leave stains in your tub — and it smells like lavender. Plus, there's a hidden message in the middle of it that's sure to soothe your mind.

23. The Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes Made With Bamboo Biodegradable Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush by Isshah (4-pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon The bristles on these toothbrushes are made with nylon, and the bodies are constructed with bamboo (instead of plastic). Plus, the packaging is biodegradable — so you don't have to worry about its impact on the environment. The brushes themselves are even cruelty-free as well as vegan.

24. A Soft Pillowcase That's Made With 100% Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Regular cotton can create friction against your hair, which can lead to breakage or unwanted frizz. This pillowcase — on the other hand — is made from 100% mulberry silk that creates less friction while you snooze. It's available in dozens of colors to match your current sheets, along with six sizes to fit your bed.

25. The Deodorizer That Removes Unwanted Odors From Your Fridge Refrigerator Deodorizer by Non Scents $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Aging produce, cheese, and other ingredients can leave unwanted odors hanging around in your fridge — and if you're experiencing those scents, give this deodorizer a try. It's able to last for up to six months before needing to be replaced, and using it can even help extend the lives of your fruits and vegetables.

26. A Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment That's Chemical-Free Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, acne-fighting serums can leave your skin feeling dry and irritated — so why not try out this light treatment instead? The device is completely chemical- and UV-free, and it relies on targeted light therapy to help eliminate bacteria while reducing inflammation. According to the brand, people with sensitive skin can safely use it — and it only needs to be used for about two minutes, three times a day.

27. The Rainfall Shower Head That's Made With Anti-Clog Nozzles Luxe RainLuxe Shower Head $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with over 100 anti-clog nozzles, this shower head is incredibly easy to install because there are zero special plumbing tools necessary. The gorgeous chrome exterior effortlessly matches the decor in your bathroom, and it even helps enhance your shower's water pressure for added comfort.

28. A Soft Mattress Pad That's Filled With Plush Down Alternative oaskys Queen Mattress Pad $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Most mattress pads can leave you feeling warm at night, whereas this one is filled with extra-breathable down alternative. It's also lined with cotton that boasts a jacquard stitching which helps the filling stay evenly distributed — and the blanket is even hypoallergenic.

29. The Insulated Water Bottle Made From Stainless Steel Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it keep your cold beverages chilled for up to 24 hours, but this insulated water bottle can even keep hot drinks toasty for up to 12 hours. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that won't leave any aftertastes in your liquids, and you can grab it in more than 12 gorgeous colors.

30. A Personal Water Filter That's Perfect For The Outdoors LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to filter out a minimum of 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, this personal water filter is perfect for camping or even just quick hikes. There are no iodine tablets or bulky purifiers required, and it's able to filter up to 1,000 liters of water before it needs to be replaced.

31. The Hair Towel Wrap Made From Absorbent Microfiber YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This microfiber hair towel wrap is extremely absorbent, which helps cut down on the amount of time it takes for your hair to dry. It's designed to work with all types of hair (no matter the length), and the twist loop in the back keeps it stable on your head.

32. An Aerator That Can Help Improve The Taste Of Red Wine Vinturi Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply pour your favorite red wine through this aerator, and it can help improve its flavor while simultaneously removing bits of cork and sediment. It's just as effective on a full bottle of wine as it is on a single glass, and it's infinitely reusable.

33. The Spiral Ties That Won't Leave Crimps In Your Hair invisibobble Spiral Hair Ties $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular hair ties, these spiral ones won't leave pressure crimps in your hair. They also shouldn't get tangled, regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This was my first time trying these new spiral hair ties. I am sold!"

34. A Deodorizing Spray That's Made With Essential Oils Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though this spray is marketed as a deodorizer for shoes, you can also use it in your bathroom, on sports equipment, or even just around your home for a quick pick-me-up. It's formulated with extra-strength lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, and peppermint essential oils.

35. The Foam Roller With Grooves That Mimic A Real Massage 321 STRONG Foam Roller $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Most foam rollers are large and bulky — but not this one. Not only does its compact size mean you can take it practically anywhere, but the dozens of raised bumps help mimic a massage to help soothe away soreness. You can grab it in more than 10 rich colors and patterns.

36. A Pair Of Glasses That Protect Your Eyes From Blue Lights J+S Vision Blue Light Blocking Glasses $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You can help protect your eyes from potentially harmful blue light rays while wearing these glasses, which come in various frame colors and styles. They block up to 90% of blue light rays from tech screens, and the lenses are designed to reduce distorted colors while you're wearing them.

37. This Essential Oil Pack With 6 Popular Scents Lagunamoon Essential Oils $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This set comes with six bottled essential oils, all of which are ready to be used for massages, diffusers, and more. Every order comes with various popular scents, such as lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. Plus, the package has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

38. A Relaxing Essential Oil Diffuser With Color-Changing Lights Zen Breeze Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Pick from 14 light colors while relaxing in your home with this essential oil diffuser. The wood-grain exterior gives it a chic appearance, and the colorful hues means it also doubles as a fun night light. Choose from two different finishes: light or dark brown.

39. The Mirror That Won't Get Foggy In The Shower HoneyBull Shower Mirror $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply attach it to the wall of your shower using the built-in suction cup, and this mirror instantly gives you an easy place to monitor yourself while you brush your teeth or shave. It's completely anti-fog (thanks to a special coating), so you don't have to worry about it getting cloudy. Plus, there's even a hook where you can hang a shaving razor.

40. A Wine Glass Holder That You Can Use In The Shower SipCaddy Bath & Shower Cupholder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This cup holder attaches to the wall of your bathtub using a durable suction cup, and it can be used to hold wine glasses, canned beverages, and even shampoo bottles. It's able to secure up to 7 pounds, and you can also attach it to the mirror above your vanity while doing your makeup.

41. This Facial Steamer That Helps Moisturize Your Skin LONOVE Facial Steamer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it come with a set of stainless steel tools to help remove unwanted blemishes, but this facial steamer is also a great way to moisturize your complexion. The steamer also helps open your pores, which can result in better absorption for skin care products.

42. A Vacuum That Helps Clear Your Pores With Suction June Julien Blackhead Vacuum $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, blackhead serums and peels can leave your skin feeling irritated — but this pore vacuum is chemical-free and safe for sensitive skin. Each order comes with five interchangeable vacuum heads that help exfoliate and detoxify your pores through suction, and the battery can last for over 150 minutes when fully charged.

43. The Duffle Bag With A Separate Compartment For Shoes MarsBro Water Resistant Duffle Bag $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let your worn shoes rest alongside your packed clothes: Instead, keep them separate in this duffle bag that's designed with a shoe compartment. The bag is made from tear-resistant polyester that's also water-resistant, and it's even ventilated in order to help prevent your items from absorbing unwanted odors.

44. A Small Clothing Steamer That's Perfect For Traveling Hilife Clothes Steamer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon I've never opened my suitcase to find wonderfully pressed clothes, which is why I always bring a handheld steamer like this one with me while I'm traveling. It's able to provide up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, and the power cable is extra-long (9 feet, to be exact) — so you don't have to be confined to an outlet while you're using it.

45. The Waterproof Trimmer That Helps Remove Unwanted Ear And Nose Hair Flepow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to trim unwanted hair from your ears, or use this clipper to remove unwanted hair in your nose or on your face. It's waterproof, so you can save time by using it in the shower. Plus, the double-edged spinning blades won't tug at your skin. All it requires is one AA battery.

46. A Versatile Stick Vacuum That You Can Use All Over Your Home Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this versatile vacuum as a handheld, stick, or stair vacuum while you're cleaning around your home. It's incredibly lightweight, so it's easy to carry — and it's powerful enough that you can use it on low-pile carpets as well as hardwood floors.

47. The Color-Coded Workout Bands With Different Resistance Levels Limm Resistance Bands $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Gym memberships can be expensive, but this set of resistance bands is less than $12. Each order comes with five color-coded bands in varying resistance levels, and they're made from 100% natural latex that shouldn't stretch out with repeated use.

48. A Yoga Mat That Comes With Its Own Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This thick, anti-tear yoga mat is moisture-resistant, so you don't have to worry about using it during extra-heated workouts. The included strap makes the mat easy to transport from your home to the gym. Plus, it boasts nonslip surfaces on both the back and the front.

49. The Bath Mat Filled With Soft, Cushiony Memory Foam Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Step out of your shower and onto this soft bath mat. It's filled with memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, and the back is lined with nonslip padding for extra sturdiness. Grab it in more than 10 colors, including pink, black, green, navy, and more.