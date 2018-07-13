5 Yoga Poses To Clear Your Mind When Overthinking Gets The Best Of You
If you're someone who tends to overthink even the simplest situations in life, then you know the exhausting feeling of a racing mind that tries to control and perfect every situation. Even something as seemingly harmless as sending a text and not receiving a reply right away can send you down a rabbit hole of doubt and negative self-talk. For chronic overthinkers, it's important to take a step back from the situation and remember that not everything can be controlled. Of course, that's easier said than done, but flowing through a few simple yoga poses to clear your mind can, at the very least, help you tune out those internal voices of criticism and self-doubt when they try to take the reigns.
Personally, when overthinking gets the best of me, yoga is the most blissful and effective way to calm my mind and realize that my thoughts are running rampantly and irrationally. This is because yoga is essentially a moving meditation that unifies your breath with physical fluidity, forcing you to be completely present and grounded. Combining the dynamic postures on your mat with controlled, deep inhales and long, elaborate exhales draws your attention to only the act of the mind-body connection you're creating, and allows the jumble of toxicity that's knotted itself in your brain to unravel, and your thoughts to become clear, stable, and aligned once again.
Try these five yoga poses the next time you're waiting for that text back, or when you're going over (and over) a past conversation you had in your head. Getting on your mat will allow you to realize that some things are out of your control, and that that is completely OK.
Sun Salutations
Sun salutations are my absolute favorite thing to do when I'm caught up in a nasty trap of overthinking. This yogic sequence requires you to sync each of your breaths with each pose you're flowing though, and once you begin moving, you really can't think about anything else but the blissful combination of subtle breath and movement.
Try doing three rounds of sun salutations when your mental chatter is loud AF and you need something soft and gentle to quiet those thoughts.
Warrior II
Warrior II is a simple, yet powerful asana that demands you to direct your energy forward. Allow the act of gazing straight in front of you to symbolize the forward-flowing energy in your life and at your core.
Root your feet down into the earth, and anchor yourself to the present moment. Dwelling on the past or worrying about the future will only bring you dissatisfaction, but warrior II will empower you to savor the here and now.
Eagle Pose
Balancing postures call for unwavering focus and undivided attention, combined with slow and even breathing. In other words, there's simply no room for overthinking when it comes to these types of poses.
Allow yourself to show up and simply be. Whatever and however you are is perfectly OK and necessary. Sink into a nurturing eagle pose to reassure you of this.
Camel Pose
Backbends ignite your inner spirit and provide waves of intense energy that flow from the crown of your head to the soles of your feet. This influx of prana will give you the tools to vibrate higher and let go of any anxiety that overthinking, or the illusion of needing control, has made you feel like you need to cling to.
Child's Pose
A restorative and relaxing child's pose is the perfect opportunity to turn inward, calm down your body and mind, and simply focus on nothing other than your inhales and exhales.
Allow your hips to melt and sink down into your mat, and extend your arms forward to help stretch your shoulders and lower back. Breathe slowly and evenly as you channel the vulnerable, innocent spirit of a child in this asana. Repeat the mantra: I am exactly where I need to be, and there is nothing that needs changing.