5 Workouts For When You're Angry & Need To Release Some Pent Up Energy

Everyone knows what it feels like to have a sh*tty day; it's simply a part of being human. And on those days when it feels like all of the negative energy and mental tension is literally piling up inside of you and getting ready to explode, sometimes hitting the gym and sweating it out is exactly what you need to literally blow off some steam. Coming up with a few workouts for when you're angry is a great way to channel that rage in a healthy way and translate it into some kickass, feel-good movement.

Whether you're hitting the weight room, pounding the pavement, or rolling out your mat for a soothing yoga flow, exercise is a great way to relieve stress and take your mind off of things that are pissing you the f*ck off. While the type of workout you do is totally up to you, and what makes your body feel good that day, there are a couple of exercises that are especially effective for when you feel particularly furious.

The next time someone or something is really getting on your nerves and you need an outlet to channel all the feels ASAP, try these five anger-busting exercises to take a breather and release frustrating, pent-up energy.

1 Try Some Medicine Ball Slams Giphy You know when you're pissed at the world, and you low-key want to pick up a chair and hurl it across the room? Same fam, same. Since man-handling furniture is typically frowned upon in public settings, hit up your local gym and opt for chucking a medicine ball at the wall or ground instead. Medicine ball slams are an extremely explosive exercise that just so happen to be great for your core, in case you didn't know. And once you've completed a couple rounds of this simple workout, you'll have an easier time leaving your anger at the door when all's said and done.

2 Challenge Yourself To A Sweaty HIIT Circuit Giphy High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is difficult, but it's perfect for when you need to channel negative energy, especially if you happen to be short on time. HIIT workouts pump a bunch of feel-good hormones through your system, so even though you're technically moving about with anger inside you, you're actually releasing a bunch of endorphins and, in the end, you'll feel the difference.

3 Power Through Some Sprints Giphy Running in general is an incredible way to relieve stress, decrease feelings of depression, and even boost your overall confidence. But if you're having one of those days where you're ticked off and just can't shake the bad vibes, turning your casual jog into an intense sprint could be just the mental challenge you need to distract you and ultimately turn your mood around. If you want to take things to the next level, put the treadmill on an incline, or take your workout outside to a hilly area. By the end, you'll be totally out of breath, and who knows, you might not even remember why you were angry in the first place.

4 Go To A Boxing Class Giphy It might seem intimidating at first, but if you hit up a boxing class and envision the punching bag as whatever (or whoever) is majorly pissing you off, you can pretty much guarantee that the whole experience will be therapeutic as hell. Boxing relieves stress and tension, strengthening your entire body from head to toe in the process. Get out of your comfort zone, channel those inner superwoman vibes, and let a little more pent-up negativity be swiftly released with each powerful punch.