Traveling in Europe can be overwhelming as much as it is exciting. There are so many incredible destinations, each with distinct characteristics that make them worth visiting. Needless to say, it can be a difficult task narrowing down exactly where you want to go. And if you're hitting a few cities or countries in the same trip, there are almost too many options. Your research will probably tell you to book buses and cheap flights since they're usually the most convenient. Although you may already be daydreaming about which budget flight to book, you should also consider some of these unique ways to see Europe, to make your experience unforgettable.

In addition to the unparalleled scenery and sites in Europe, there are so many transportation options available for travelers. Most people know about the low bus fares (and surprisingly low airfares), but there are many additional ways to take in the breathtaking sights of your favorite European countries. Mediterranean destinations often offer transportation by sea, and let's be honest: There's no better way to explore Rome than by Vespa.

Some of these alternative transportation options may require some finesse (The last time I tried to drive a Vespa I couldn't figure out how to turn and I just walked it back to the rental place — not kidding.), but if you're able to work them into your European travel plans, you'll be so glad you did.

1 Sailing Lumina / Stocksy Sailing is a really special way to experience the Mediterranean. For avid sailors, Sunsail allows you to charter a boat. They offer different-sized boats depending on how many people are in your crew. You can set your own course, or join a flotilla for a more structured experience, and you'll meet other sailing enthusiasts in the process. (There are also options to hire a skipper if you'd like to take advantage of the flotilla option but don't know how to sail yourself.) For those who are feeling a little bougie, The Moorings offers all-inclusive sailing trips, complete with a captain and gourmet chef. Enjoy the most delicious meals, wine under the stars, kayaking, snorkeling, and more, for the ultimate luxe experience.

2 Biking Michela Ravasio / Stocksy If you're feeling particularly active, try out a bike tour. You might not be able to go from country to country (If you can, I seriously salute you.), but you can take the more scenic routes through some of your favorite cities. Backroads offers a wide variety of biking tours through a number of different countries, so you can customize your experience. There are a few tours through vineyards, some along the coastline, and others that even include breaks for yoga.

3 Scootering Nick Bondarev / Stocksy A number of companies like Edelweiss Bike Travel and Scooter Bella offer week-long guided tours through some of the most enviable sights in Europe. Most major cities also offer day rentals, if you're not looking to commit a full week on a scooter. Obviously, Italy is known for people riding Vespas, and if you're feeling brave enough to navigate the winding streets of Rome, I definitely recommend giving it a try.

4 Trains Amir Kaljikovic / Stocksy It's no secret that trains are a great way to get around Europe, but they're often overlooked for buses and planes. However, what many people don't mention is the fact that trains allow you to see the parts of a country that you might not normally stop in. Eurail is the most well-known train company, and they service 28 countries. The big windows of the train will allow you to view the landscapes in a unique way — all while you're traveling to your next destination.