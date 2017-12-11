5 Things To Do On A First Date If You Want To Get Your Adrenaline Pumping

When you experience a rush of adrenaline, your body is being flooded with epinephrine. This hormone increases your blood flow, accelerates your heart rate, dilates your pupils, and is basically the best foreplay ever. If you're looking for things to do on a first date that will get your adrenaline flowing, but you want to avoid getting arrested, then look no further than this list. You don't have to rob a bank to get a rush. You don't even have to go to a firing range.

There are plenty of wholesome activities that can make your heart beat a little bit faster. A general rule of thumb, though: You feel excited when you are out of your comfort zone. The first date is the perfect opportunity to try something new, since neither of you know the other person that well in the first place. Breaking up your usual routine will also make the date something that both of you remember. You might not talk to this person ever again, but you can still make the day meaningful. Honestly, that's probably the best outcome for any first date, period.

These dates won't break your wallet, but they will definitely give you cause to break a sweat.

1. Go Skateboarding

By far, the most adrenaline-inducing activity on a first date is to stand on a moving, horizontal board while you are trying to maintain your balance. It doesn't matter whether you're good or not, as long as you are willing to try. Don't forget to wear a helmet and elbow pads, and laugh when you fall. Your date will think you're brave, if not a little bit foolhardy, too.

2. Scratch Something Off Your Bucket List

You know that museum that you always wanted to go to, but never found the time? Or that interesting restaurant you wanted to try, but your vegan friends aren't down with the menu? Trying something new together can create an instant bond, and being in an unfamiliar territory can definitely get the blood pumping. It might not put you quite on the same level as Bonnie and Clyde, but it's a start.

3. Get Naked, But Don't Have Sex

If you want to be truly daring, get naked with your date and don't have sex with them. In the summer, you can go skinny dipping, of course, but in the cold months, you can still find places where people can mingle in the nude. If you want to skip past the point where you're simply imagining one another naked, find a place where you can have a thrilling, yet also calming, soak.

4. Take A Test Drive In A Fancy Car

I don't know if this works, but it's always something I've wanted to try: Have your date meet you at a luxury car dealership, tell an employee you're thinking about purchasing one of their vehicles, and take it for a test drive. You will have to have a driver's license, and you might have to dress up to look reputable, but don't let that deter you. If you can find someone who is willing to play this harmless game of pretend with you, they're a keeper.

5. Dare To Karaoke

It's possible that nothing is more nerve-racking than standing on stage in front of someone you're crushing on and belting out "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. This is truly something that only the rashest of adrenaline junkies would do on a first date. Especially sober. But it's the best way to get your blood flowing, and you can always make for embarrassment by singing something truly epic that no one else would think of, regardless of how pitchy it is. If you want to make a lasting impression, go for something by Die Antwood. As long as it gives you a rush, it doesn't even matter if it's good.

