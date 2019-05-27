Game of Thrones finale left so many unanswered questions for fans, some of which will never be answered. But when it comes to the making of the final series of the show, HBO is happy to give viewers a look behind the scenes. In the new documentary, The Last Watch, fans get to see just how hard all the people work behind the scenes and meet a few faces who make the show come to life. Moreover, some of the things Game Of Thrones fans learned from The Last Watch were fairly surprising.

Some of the things which were revealed were the type of facts that fans suspected, but hearing them spoken aloud confirmed it. The show really did push themselves to the limits of what a TV program can accomplish, perhaps even a little too far. (The coffee cup and water bottle making it onscreen can attest to this.) Also, though it sounds like a bright idea to film the final season during the winter months, because it is finally winter on the show was not the smart idea it seemed on paper. In fact, several scenes were delayed because of snow, and work on the King's Landing set at Titanic Studios was postponed because it was too cold to work outside.

1. Conleth Hill Was So Upset When Varys Died, He Tossed His Script HBO The actor who plays Varys was up front in interviews that he took being killed off before the series end super personally. But there's reading about that after the fact, told by an actor who has come to terms with it by the time the episode airs. But during the first table read, he clearly was not at peace with things yet. As Emilia read her lines sentencing him to die, he tossed his script away across the table.

2. Emilia Clarke's Last Shot Was A Greenscreen In Winterfell HBO Most fans know Game of Thrones doesn't film in order. But it was still a bit of a shock for the documentary top show Emilia Clarke getting her wig put on for the last time. But instead of heading out to King's Landing, she heads out to a greenscreen shot of a snow-covered landscape from early in the final season. (Viewers know it's early in the season because she's wearing the big fur coat, a look she did not wear in Dragonstone or King's Landing.)

3. The Night King Choreographed CleganeBowl HBO Vladimir Furdik, who plays the Night King was suited up and performing in Season 8 Episode 3 for the final season, in "The Long Night." For the other five episodes, he was doing his other job, helping head up the stunt coordination unit. As a head stunt coordinator, his oversaw several significant fights in the final season, including the much-heralded CleganeBowl.

4. Kit Harington's Last Scene Was The Face Off With Grey Worm Westeros Cinema on YouTube Harington's last scene on the Game of Thrones set was the opening to the series finale, where he faces off with Grey Worm over executing Lannister soldiers in the street. Also of note: This scene was also the last scene for Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Davos (Liam Cunningham) on Game of Thrones.