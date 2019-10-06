Now that autumn is well underway, chances are that you've been indulging in what might as well be the official drink of the season at every chance you've gotten. Basic or not, there's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is one of the hallmarks of fall, but IMO, even a classic can use some switching up. Variety is the ~spice~ of life, after all, and you'll definitely want to check out these 5 Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte hacks if you're looking to change up your go-to fall beverage.

I'll be the first to admit that as much as I love the fall-forward flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, even a PSL starts to get a little old after you've been having the same beverage every day for a few months. Considering that the Pumpkin Spice Latte made its 2019 return earlier than ever when it popped into Sbux storefronts back in August, there's definitely a good chance that you're on board to play around with the OG recipe. As every Starbucks barista knows, a few swap-outs can go a long way, so I'd check out these hacks to make your caffeine runs a little more adventurous.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Frappuccino

In my opinion, one of Starbucks' best fall drinks is its Salted Carmel Mocha Frappuccino, and it gets even better with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce blended in. It's a subtle way to add a touch of savory into the recipe, and it perfectly complements the caramel drizzle and sea salt topping of the original. Instead of regular whipped cream, I'd recommend swapping it out for some pumpkin cream cold foam if you're looking to add some extra pumpkin flavor.

Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Latte

Speaking of classic fall drinks, you can basically create the taste of autumn in a cup with a PSL-infused version of the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Latte. All you have to do is order a Grande version of the drink and ask for two pumps of some pumpkin spice magic, and voila, you'll feel like you've been virtually transported to an apple picking orchard or are hanging out at a pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

When patio season bows out in favor of sweater weather, you can find me swapping out iced lattes for the retailer's cozy and spicy Chai Tea Latte. If you want to add a hint of everyone's favorite orange gourd into the mix, you can ask your barista to add two pumps of pumpkin syrup to latte.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

For those days or nights when you're craving chocolate without the caffeine, my go-to is Starbuck's Hot Chocolate. I personally love add some of Starbucks' pumpkin spice sauce to their classic hot chocolate because it lets all the flavors come through without being too overwhelming on any front.

Soy Milk or Coconut Milk Pumpkin Spice Latte

One of the easiest ways to switch up your Pumpkin Spice Latte routine without adding too many other flavors and ingredients in the mix is by swapping out the regular milk for a vanilla soy or coconut variety. It may sound like a slight difference, and I've found that I actually almost prefer the coconut milk variation to the OG recipe.

Again, these are just a few ideas to jazz up your PSL, so I'd give them a try and get creative putting a fall spin on some of the other beverages that Starbucks offers.