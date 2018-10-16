5 Signs You’re More Emotionally Intelligent Than Your Partner & How To Deal

If your partner is lacking in emotional intelligence, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the relationship. Rubin says that emotional intelligence can be grown in time.

"Like any art, one needs to practice," he says. If you notice your partner's emotional intelligence doesn't stack up to yours, confront them about it.

"Decide how important it is to you and also see if your partner is interested and willing and able to work on it," he says.

Thinking about when you want to address your partner's emotional intelligence is important, says Spira.

"When it's time to communicate your feelings with your partner, it's important to pay attention to the time of day and be empathetic to what's going on in their life," she says. "If it's the morning and your partner's getting ready for a stressful day at work, it's not a good time to bring up feelings and emotions, unless it's a warm hug and you tell them to have a wonderful day. That will set the tone for when your partner returns home in the evening."

Spira says that differing levels of emotional intelligence isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"As a couple, you're two different personality types with different communication skills," she says. "The worst thing you could do is attack your partner for not being as emotionally intelligent as you are if you feel you're doing all of the emotional work. The best thing you can do is to express how you'd like your partner to communicate and be supportive of you."

By addressing the situation with the emotional intelligence you already have, you will only make your relationship stronger and healthier.

