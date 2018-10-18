The first step in moving forward and getting out of your state of denial, says Dr. Brown, is to “realize that you are, indeed, in denial. That’s a significant barrier to get over.”

Leckie agrees, saying, “You have to snap out of Fantasy Land and face reality. See the relationship for what it is.” To start that process, she suggests you write down "all of the things that were not working in the relationship, right down to the nitty gritty — and how all of those things made you feel.” The reason this is helpful, Leckie says, is because "it is easier to get clarity and harder to be able to justify why you are fighting so hard to keep the relationship.”

Dating coach Erika Ettin tells Elite Daily your best weapon against denial is “space, and lots of it. Both physically and mentally. Easier said than done, of course, but a little space goes a long way.”

Chlipala says the most effective way to get over an ex and move on is to do "novel things,” because “novelty increases dopamine, the ‘feel good’ chemical. Take a solo vacation, try something that you've never done before, or get out of your typical routine for a couple of weeks. Doing anything different will help you feel better.”

Ultimately, your best defense against denial and most direct route to moving on is, as Dr. Brown says, to “embrace your own self respect.” While he acknowledges that breakups are a painful loss, you still have to “to love yourself enough to work through the pain, discover through the pain what your real needs are, and move on so you can give yourself the very best chance to recover and be in a relationship that will help you and your new partner get the love you both want in ways where you are truly more compatible.” That right there is the best reason of all to break out of your state of denial and heal — so you can move on to the bigger and better love that you deserve.

