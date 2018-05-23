Agreeing on when and if to have children may not seem like a big deal right now, but trust and believe me when I say it will be down the line. You need to know not only if someone feels strongly about starting a family or not, but also if they are flexible if one or both of you changes your mind. It happens, and if there isn't compatibility here, Hoffman says it can be devastating to the marriage.

“The biggest factor that has ended relationships for my dating coaching clients in the past is a difference of opinion on children," she explains, adding, “When one partner wants kids and the other does not or is on the fence, you can sustain a romance for a while, but once you're married and committing to this person for life, differing views on the family you are building together (or choosing not to build) are often irreconcilable.”

Most issues couples face can be worked through over time with lots and lots of healthy communication, but if you and boo aren't seeing eye-to-eye on any of these, it's time to seriously reevaluate if this is a partnership you want to take to the next, legally binding level.

