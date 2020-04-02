5 Shows Like 'Tiger King' That Will Keep You Busy For Days

Tiger King has become Netflix's hottest documentary of 2020, thanks to folks on Twitter gasping online at all the twists and turns. (Joe Exotic's look and his tigers help too.) But when the seven-episode series is over, what should fans watch next? A limited series adaptation, based on Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast, is in development, with Kate McKinnon, but that won't be out for a while yet. Good thing Netflix is filled with documentary shows like Tiger King for fans to binge.

Netflix touts its scripted series like The Witcher and Stranger Things and pushes movies like Roma and The Irishman for Oscars. But the currently leading streaming service isn't just for dramas, comedies, and fantasy stories. There's an entire section buried within Netflix's algorithms of documentaries and reality series that go way beyond Food Network type fare such as Nailed It!

One of the great things about Netflix is if you watch more true-crime documentary specials and series, the algorithm will notice. Before too long, you may find your feed is full of dozens of them, ready to watch. For those looking to get into more true-crime stories, here are a few of the best documentaries to be found on Netflix.

1. 'The Devil Next Door' Netflix on YouTube The Devil Next Door was considered the best documentary on Netflix until Tiger King dethroned it. Here's the synopsis: A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.

2. 'The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann' Netflix on YouTube Based on the biggest missing child case in the world, Madeleine McCann was only three-years-old when she disappeared. Here's the synopsis. A detailed look at the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann, who vanished while on holiday with her family.

3. 'FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' Netflix on YouTube This quick-turn-around documentary about the failed Fyre Fest event is one of Netflix's must-watch docs. Here's the synopsis. An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival.

4. 'Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer' Netflix on YouTube Don’t F**k With Cats? Mine would agree. Here's the synopsis: When a video is posted online of a mysterious man killing two kittens, internet users across the world leap into action to find the perpetrator. Encouraged by the attention he's receiving, the killer continues posting ever more disturbing videos, eventually crossing into murder.