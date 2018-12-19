5 New Shows In January 2019 That You Can Look Forward To Watching

With the beginning of a new year comes brand new TV shows, vying for the eyeballs of viewers. The current era of "Peak TV" has made it so there are brand new scripted show arriving both up and down the dial, and even places like YouTube and Facebook are trying to get into the mix. With so many new series (not to mention so many returning shows) arriving next month, the list can feel overwhelming. But for those looking for options, here's a list of five of the brand new shows in January 2019 for you to check out.

Note this list is made up of new shows debuting in January, so series like The Punisher on Netflix (which is still pending a release date) and Victoria on PBS don't count, as they are on their second and third seasons respectively. This also goes for True Detective, which though technically a new story, doesn't count. (As an anthology series, it's really on Season 3.) I also tried to keep it to shows that are easy to find. A Discovery of Witches, for instance, looks fantastic, but it's only available on Sundance Now and Shudder, which aren't widely available.

So without further ado, here are five of the best looking options for new shows in January of 2019.

'Fam' CBS on YouTube This new series for CBS premieres on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's the synopsis: Before they get married, a woman (Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries) hopes to get in the good graces of her fiancé’s (Tone Bell) seemingly perfect family. But her chance to make a good impression is ruined when her out-of-control, teenage half-sister comes to live with her.

'The Passage' The Passage on YouTube Airing on FOX, this new series begins on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET. Here's the synopsis: Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars as federal agent Brad Wolgast, who finds himself serving as a surrogate father to a 10-year-old girl who is a test subject for a secret government medical experiment that has the potential to eliminate all disease—or wipe out the human race.

'Roswell, New Mexico' The CW Television Network on YouTube This is a reboot of the 90s era show Roswell. It begins on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET. Here's the synopsis: The daughter of undocumented immigrants (Jeanine Mason, Grey's Anatomy) relocates to her hometown, where she discovers that her one-time crush (Nathan Parsons, The Originals) is secretly an alien of another sort. (The space kind.) And he's not the only one.

'Deadly Class' SYFY on YouTube SyFy's newest fantasy series kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET. Here's the synopsis: Adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel about a homeless teen boy who is recruited into an elite private academy populated by the offspring of the world's top crime families. It stars Benjamin Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, and Lana Condor.