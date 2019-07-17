'Tis the season for hot dogs, everyone. Whether you're visiting a backyard barbecue or hanging out at your friend's pool party, there's a good chance that someone will be serving up the goods at the grill. However, if you're currently sitting at home and craving a weenie, you'll love these National Hot Dog Day 2019 deals. They'll help you score discounted dogs at your go-to spots so you won't have to throw your bathing suit on and hang out by the grill (unless you want to, of course).

FYI, National Hot Dog Day is on Wednesday, July 17 — and tons of restaurants are celebrating the food holiday with super cheap deals that you won't want to miss. Heck, some of them are even offering free hot dogs in honor of the big day, which means you can get a complimentary meal if you plan accordingly. With that being said, round up your cash and start mapping out the hot dog spots that you want to visit in honor of the big day. Whether you pull up to Sonic's drive-thru, stop into 7-Eleven for a $1 dinner, or swing by your local Portillo's, you'll be totally set in the realm of hot dogs.

1. Sonic Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you visit Sonic on July 17 (aka National Hot Dog Day), download the company's app and use the promo code "YUM" before you order. Then, you'll get a 6-inch hot dog for a $1. According to an email from the Sonic, the deal is good for All-American Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys... so get hungry.

2. 7-Eleven 7-Eleven Sonic isn't the only company that's offering hot dogs for a buck, though. If you stop by a participating 7-Eleven store at any time on July 17, you'll be able to score a Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog for $1. However, the deal is only available while supplies last — so I'd get there sooner than later.

3. Philly Pretzel Factory Philly Pretzel Factory is also joining in on the National Hot Dog Day fun, but with pretzel dogs instead (naturally). According to the company, you can stop by a participating location on July 17 and get a pretzel dog for $1. That's not all, though. If you're one of the first 100 people to visit your local participating Philly Pretzel Factory at (or after) 11 a.m., you'll be able to get a pretzel dog for free. However, the promo isn't valid at stores within entertainment venues, airports, or train stations, per the company.

4. Dog Haus Dog Haus is also celebrating the hot dog holiday with a deal that you won't want to miss. According to a Facebook event page hosted by the company, you can visit any Dog Haus location and grab a free Haus Dog while you're there. In order to score your complimentary dog, enter your email address on this coupon page and claim your offer.