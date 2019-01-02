5 Most Insta-Worthy Destinations For A Proposal That'll Make Your Jaw Drop

In my opinion, nothing beats sharing one of the most intimate moments of your life with the person you love, in a dreamy destination. It's one thing to go on a romantic getaway with your significant other, but it's a completely different experience to get engaged on the very same trip. Imagine jetting off into the clouds, daydreaming about relaxing on the sand, only to discover that you'll return home engaged to the love of your life. (Talk about crying all the happy tears.) Here are some of the most Insta-worthy destinations for a proposal, because I can't think of a better way for bae to pop the question.

If you and your significant other share a passion for all things travel-related, then a destination proposal is likely right up your alley. Whether it's pre-planned or a total surprise, the both of you are in for a real treat.

You'll always have a special place to return to, and you'll have the most stunning photos to look back on for years to come. Let's just say, life will never be the same (in the best of ways) once your significant other gets down on one knee — with the surf and sand or an iconic landmark serving as the ultimate backdrop. (Time to pop the champagne!)

1 Santorini, Greece Duet Postscriptum/Stocksy Santorini is known for its incredibly Instagrammable #views. The white and pastel-colored homes stacked high above the turquoise blue water make for the perfect photo backdrop. The island is also home to the most beautiful views of the sunset, and there's really nothing better than a sunset proposal — am I right? Your maxi dress will be gracefully blowing in the wind while the love of your life gets down on one knee, and it'll all feel so right.

2 Paris, France Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy A Paris proposal is always a good idea — especially with the Eiffel Tower making a stunning appearance in the background. Couples flock to this romantic city throughout the year, so it's no secret that the "City of Love" was made for the dreamiest kind of proposal.

3.Yosemite National Park, California Jess Craven/Stocksy The Sierra Nevada mountains make Yosemite National Park one of the most surreal spots for a proposal. If you and your boo love the great outdoors, then this destination is sure to make your jaw drop. The dramatic landscapes will set the perfect scenery for your engagement photos.

4 Sedona, Arizona Kaat Zoetekouw/Stocksy You'll fall in love all over again once you touch down in Sedona, Arizona. This red-rock city will showcase the passion in your relationship, which makes it a truly magical place for a proposal. You'll be admiring the mountain views and each other, so be sure to take plenty of pictures. This will certainly be a vacation you'll never forget!