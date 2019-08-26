If you've ever found yourself catching feelings for a friend, you already know it can be simultaneously exciting but also weird and confusing. In a situation like this, it can really help to clear your mind, take some deep breaths, and figure out exactly how it is that you are feeling and what you want. And having mantras to recite when you’re crushing on your friend is a great way to do that. After all, It's hardly surprising that you could start having romantic feelings for a friend, since there is obviously a reason you want them to be a part of your life and often the best relationships are built on a foundation of friendship. But it can also be a bit scary and confusing. What if it doesn't work out? Will you lose the friendship completely? While there is never any guarantee of what the future will hold, sometimes when it feels right to you, it's OK to take a risk and put your heart out there and see what happens. It may be that you decide friendship is the best way forward for the two of you, but it's also possible that they feel the same way and your dynamic may change.

One great way to start building that confidence and clear your mind before you decide how you want to proceed is through the power of positive thinking. By using affirmations or mantras that reinforce positive helpful ideas, you can quiet the negative self-talk so many of us struggle with. So, if you are crushing on your friend, these mantras can be really helpful.

Caring for someone is nothing to be ashamed of. Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy Realizing that you have romantic feelings for someone, especially somebody who was previously in the friend zone, may make you feel a little embarrassed. But there is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to caring for another person. In fact, it is one of the best and most beautiful things about life. This mantra will help you to feel confident and embrace the fact that you are a person with feelings and emotions and that’s totally OK.

I know my own heart and mind. Confusion can be a big factor when you realize your feelings for someone are evolving from friendship to something more intimate. It's easy to second guess yourself, but being able to rely on your own heart and mind is a powerful thing. So, remind yourself to believe in yourself with this simple mantra.

I will trust my own instincts. Once you know how you feel, the next step is to consider how you want to act. Only you will be able to say what is right for you, so reinforcing that it's OK to trust our own instincts and your own gut can help you make the choice of how to proceed, or whether to keep your feelings to yourself.

I am stronger than feelings of rejection, and I will be OK no matter what. Any time you put your heart out there, there is a risk of rejection. It's just part of life and the pursuit of love. And while when and if it happens it's not fun, it's also not the end of the world. Being able to accept that and let it go, and knowing you are strong enough to persevere through it, is empowering and healing. So, remind yourself how strong you really are with this mantra.