Once you become a plant parent, it can be hard to resist adding new ones to your space. But, when you have a lot of new additions, you'll need a great indoor plant stand suitable for multiple plants so you can show off all your plants while ensuring they get the sunlight and attention they need.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you go out and buy a stand, though. The first is the space you're dealing with. If you have a ton of plants but you're short on space, you may want to consider a portable indoor plant stand that you easily fold up or pack away if you need a little extra room. Or if you don't have floor space to spare, you could even go with a tabletop plant stand to display tiny succulents and cacti.

It's also important to consider the needs of your plants. For example, if you have plants who are more high-maintenance, you may want an indoor plant stand with wheels so you can easily roll it outside to catch some extra sunlight. Or if you have plants that will grow really big over time, you may want to invest in a cast iron plant stand that can carry the weight.

Keeping your plants happy and healthy is the end goal, and a high-quality plant stand can keep them thriving for a long time. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you narrow it down.

1. This Rustic Ladder That Folds Up Rose Home Fashions Foldable Ladder Shelf $63 | Amazon See On Amazon Standing at almost 4 feet tall, this ladder-style plant holder is the perfect addition to any room. It features four shelves at varying heights so you can find a place for just about any plant. This stand is also made from gorgeous distressed wood, but the best part is that it's also fully functional and simple to store. When you need some extra space, you can remove the plants and easily fold up this ladder so it lays flat against the wall. One note: Some reviewers report that due to this stand's folding design, it is better for lighter-weight plants. According to one reviewer: "This is perfect. I will probably order another one. Super lightweight, lovely wood grain, and it sets up kind of just like a ladder. You push out the back legs and lower the shelves, so it will be easy to store."

2. This 3-Tiered Option That Brightens Up Any Corner LONTAI Bamboo Plant Stand $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This minimalist plant stand looks great in just about any room without taking up much space. It's made from bamboo and features three durable, rust-proof plates that hold your plants. The stand is over 2-feet high, and there's plenty of space between each plate to fit a variety of plants. Plus, each plate can hold up to 22 pounds, so feel free to pile on the plants. Amazon reviewers love the look of this stand, but they also rave about how convenient it is. According to one reviewer: "It’s so beautiful and gives such a great look to my living room.I put this pic of Instagram and all my friends have been asking [about] the stand. Love it. I [also] love the fact that it has a lil edge on every plate so if water is draining from the plant pot, it will not spill on the floor immediately."

3. This Lightweight Stand That You Can Wheel Outside Foldify Bamboo Rolling Plant Stand $46 | Amazon See On Amazon For fickle plants, this lightweight rolling stand is a must. It's made from bamboo, and each of the six shelves features slots to allow water space to run off without collecting on the shelves. And unlike other plant stands, this one features wheels on the bottom so you can roll it out to your patio or balcony so your plants can catch some extra sun. Even if you leave it indoors, the gorgeous, circular design of this stand is sure to brighten up any room. According to one reviewer: "Super cute plant stand. It easily fits 8-9 4 inch pots. The bamboo finish looks very stylish. It comes with wheels so easily movable. I think it can also be used for books and other home decor items! It was also very easy to put together."

4. This Wrought Iron Stand That Holds A Lot Of Weight unho Wrought Iron Tall Plant Stand $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this iron plant stand looks stunning in any setting, but it can hold your biggest and heaviest plants, too. Made from wrought iron, this stand is as sturdy as they come. It features five tiers at varying heights, so you can place plants of all sizes, and each shelf can hold up to 22 pounds with ease. Plus, it stands at almost 4 feet, making this stand an excellent choice to decorate corners and tall, empty spaces. According to one reviewer: "This stand is exactly as pictured and expected. It’s the perfect height for my houseplants and I love the scroll design. It was nice to for once get something that was as good as promised. Thank you!"