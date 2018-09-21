I'm all for dressing in traditional Halloween garb — you know, throwing on plastic furry ears and drawing whiskers with your eyeliner and BAM! Now you're a cat! I find absolutely nothing wrong with classic costumes and, honestly, I appreciate any effort that someone puts into the spooky holiday. But there's something about the people who go all out on their costumes that makes me want to stand up and applaud. It doesn't even need to be a store bought outfit (in fact, I prefer the opposite) — but it does have to have some sort of relevancy to it. Yup, I'm talking about creating DIY pop culture costumes for Halloween 2018, because we as a nation deserve to reflect on all of the notable moments from this past year and be filled with gratitude. The best way to do that? By making a costume that shows off just how ~in the know~ you really are.

So, do everyone a favor and skip the Halloween store this year. Work with what you've got in your closet, and whatever you're missing, just ask a friend or family member (or buy it on the cheap online), and make yourself the most kickass costume that the year 2018 has ever seen. If you need any help completing your look, we've got you covered with some online stores where you can find the ultimate Halloween inspo. We got you, boo!

1. JAY-Z and Beyoncé from the "APESH*T" video

YouTube

Show me someone who isn't obsessed with the Carters' collaborative music video, and I'll show you a liar. Grab your significant other (or a friend) and WERK THIS LOOK, fam.

Longline Boyfriend Blazer, $34.99, Charlotte Russe

Charlotte Russe

Then, throw your hair into a pony and get to crimping, girl. Next, it's time to ice yourself out:

Jane Stone Rhinestone Crystal Choker Collar Necklace & Earring Set, $22.89, Amazon

Amazon

And for your JAY-Z counterpart:

Men's Chaps Classic-Fit Stretch Sport Coat, $64, Kohl's

Add a gold chain (totally cool if it's fake, because gold ain't cheap), and there ya go. Effortless coolness isn't included though, so you'll have to really channel your favorite musical duo to pull off this ~lewk~. I have faith.

2. Lara Jean from To All The Boys I've Loved Before

YouTube

Quite possibly the easiest (and most relevant) costume for all you TATBILB fans, IMO. Plus, you'll undoubtedly be kept warm when the sun goes down since you'll be wearing layers, a là Lara Jean Song. Win-win!

Finejo Women's Hoodie Fleece Jacket Duffle Style Toggle Wool Coat Pea Coat, $39.99, Amazon

Amazon

Under your jacket, just pop a sweater over a button-down shirt, and you're halfway there. Then, wear a short, dark-colored skirt, and add some mustard-colored knee-high socks, like these:

Over-the-Knee Socks, $6.90, Forever 21

Forever 21

Violà! You're basically dating Noah Centineo at this point. Now, just carry some love letters around with you, and you're all set. Bonus points if you also wear your fave scrunchie on your wrist.

3. Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" Music Video Outfit

YouTube

Let's be real: your jaw dropped when you saw Grande's cosmically gorgeous outfit from her music video, "God Is A Woman." What if I told you that you could recreate her look on the cheap? Would it make you believe that God is, in fact, a woman (cough, cough, ME)?

Abigal Criss Cross Bodysuit, $22, Revolve

Revolve

Who doesn't love a good hot pink bodysuit? And, while Grande has the actual universe around her torso, you can make due with a galaxy printed skirt, like this one:

Galaxy Print Skater Skirt, $24.90, Hot Topic

If you have extensions, wear 'em! If you have thigh-high silver boots, use 'em! And to really get your point across, play Grande's hit song on repeat on your phone.

4. Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now look, I'm all for dressing like any of the Fab 5 members, but I will say that dressing like Antoni will undoubtedly be the easiest. And why is that, you ask?

BECAUSE HE'S ALMOST ALWAYS IN A PLAIN WHITE T-SHIRT, HUNNI!

So if you're short on time (or cash), this costume is going to be literally the easiest thing for you. Can you believe?

Women's Short Sleeve Vintage V-Neck T-Shirt, $4, Target

Target

Guys, you're basically halfway done with your costume! And if you don't feel like going out and buying a t-shirt for yourself, literally ask any dude to borrow his. It's a men's wardrobe staple. Then, suit yourself up in a bib apron, a chef's go-to work uniform:

Chef Works Portland Bib Apron, $29.99, Amazon

Amazon

Do you have to spend 30 bucks on an apron? Of course not. But at least consider investing in one that you can actually use in your own kitchen IRL. Just a thought!

From here, let your imagination run wild. Do you want to walk around with some guacamole, AKA Antoni's fave? Do you want to carry around a box of tissues, just in case you feel ~emotional~ throughout the night? Totally up to you, my friend. Let your inner Antoni shine.

5. Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Premiere Outfit

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I have some bad news: you won't be able to exactly replicate Lady Gaga's beyond-iconic pink Valentino Haute Couture gown that she wore to her movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It was layers upon layers of feathery goodness that is beyond comparison, but guess what? You can generate that same sense of Gaga fabulousness.

Pink All Over Feather Mini Skirt, $67, MissGuided

MissGuided

There are definitely some other cheaper options out there on sites like Amazon and eBay, but I'd low-key wear this skirt over and over again, so don't tell me you wouldn't want this in your closet either. Then, grab a pink tank top or pink bodysuit and add a feather cape, like this one:

ZAKI L'vow Fashion Feather Cape Stole, $23.99, Amazon

Amazon

And, if you want to be TOTALLY extra (which, in this instance, you absolutely do), then get yourself a red carpet to walk down:

Hollywood Red Carpet Runner, $7.99, Party City

Can you even imagine rolling up to a friend's party and staging a red carpet debut? That situation is literally what dreams are made of.

Alright you guys, I'm trusting you to do your very best this Halloween. And at the end of the day, if you just feel like dressing up in last year's costume, I promise not to judge you too hard —Game of Thrones is still relevant.