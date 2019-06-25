Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is coming up quick — and that means it's time to start solidifying plans for the big day. (I know, summer is flying by this year.) Whether you're planning on watching fireworks at the shore or hosting a barbecue in your back yard, it's sure to be a great time. If you haven't planned anything for the holiday yet, you should check out these cheap July 4 flights. They might inspire you to hop on a plane and experience fireworks in a totally new city (on a budget, of course).

The July 4 flights that I'm about to show you were found on Airfarewatchdog, a website that's dedicated to finding cheap plane tickets on the reg. Believe it or not, the website also provides information on seat assignments, baggage regulations, travel availability, and more. With that being said, visiting the site and scanning trip options might help you decide which Fourth of July flights are best for you (and your wallet). Just keep in mind that some prices may have increased since the time of their original publications.

Let's get started, shall we? Before I begin, take out your calendars and open 'em up to July 2019. The following flight options have different travel dates, so you'll want to take a peek at your schedule before booking your trips.

1. Chicago to Nashville for $117 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you want to spend Independence Day in Music City (aka one of my *favorite* cities), then you should check out this $117 round-trip flight from Chicago, Illinois to Nashville, Tennessee. The American Airlines flight departs on July 2 and returns on July 6, which gives you the perfect amount of time to spend the Fourth in a city filled with live music.

2. Los Angeles to Austin for $240 Brian Koprowski/Stocksy Austin, Texas is another city that's widely known for its music scene — and if you'd rather spend July 4 there, you have another cheap travel option. This $240 round-trip flight on American Airlines will get you to Austin on July 2 and back home to Los Angeles on July 5. Again, it'll give you the perfect amount of time to spend the holiday in the city.

3. New York to Miami for $306 Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Those of you who want to spend Independence Day on the beach can check out this $306 round-trip flight from New York, New York to Miami, Florida. The American Airlines flight leaves LaGuardia Airport on July 2 and returns on July 5, giving you a decent amount of time to hang out on the beach and watch the fireworks.

4. Orlando to Newark for $287 Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you'd rather spend Independence Day on a New Jersey beach, you can fly from Orlando, Florida to Newark, New Jersey (and back) for $287. This JetBlue flight departs on July 3 and returns on July 6, giving you time to explore all of the beaches that New Jersey has to offer.