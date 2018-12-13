49 Perfect Gifts Under $25 For The Weirdos In Your Life

Some people march to the beat of their own drum, while others like to dance to Justin Bieber — and both are totally okay. It's just that for the little unique individual that sits inside all of us, sometimes you're in the market for something less ordinary. For some, it's expressing themselves through art or music. For others, it's purchasing magnets that are shaped like cat butts. Right? Either way, no matter how that drum inside of you thumps, Amazon has the weird products with ridiculously favorable reviews.
From a strainer shaped like a flying spaghetti monster that some reviewers say makes a great hat, to a unicorn-themed sunscreen with flecks of glitter strewn throughout it, there's no shortage of weird yet wildly popular Amazon products that happen to be popular for people of all ages. Even the most gluten-sensitive person can appreciate a wrist pad shaped like a baguette, right? And yes, there are magnets shaped like cat butts here. Why would I lie about that?
Whoever you're shopping for — whether it's your mom, your best friend, or yes, even yourself — the coolest, most spectacular weirdo in your life can find something in here to enjoy. And promise, there's one in all of us.
1The Moisturizing Sunscreen With Flecks Of Glitter In It
Great for music festivals or concerts where you want to let your inner unicorn fly, the FCTRY unicorn snot body glitter is a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with flecks of glitter distributed throughout. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and made with beeswax for a non-sticky feel, this sunscreen is shimmery enough for a fun day out, yet not so intense that you'll be finding stray bits of glitter on yourself for weeks to come.
2A Toilet Stool That's Stackable For Convenient Storage
Able to sit at either 14 or 16 inches depending on what your stature requires, the MORNING SMILE squat toilet stool has a stackable design that makes storage significantly easier than competing toilet stools. Unlike other stools (pun intended), this one features raised platforms for your heels so that it's easier to shift forward in order to achieve the best squatting posture without putting pressure on your calves, shins, and ankles.
3The Magnets Shaped Like Fun Cat Butts
Great as a stocking stuffer or party favor, each order of the Kikkerland cat butt magnets feature six different fun cat breeds for you to stick all over your fridge, desk, or any other magnetic surface. Each magnet is 2 inches long, and one reviewer writes: "When I open my refrigerator and see these magnets, I feel satisfied. Like I'm allowing a bit of me to shine through all the mature adultyness that I have to display on a day-to-day basis. Thank you, kitty butt magnets!"
4A Hand Cream Made With Mango Seed Oil
Formulated with shea butter and mango seed oil, the TONYMOLY magic food mango hand butter helps hydrate dry skin without leaving any greasy residues left behind. Lightweight yet potent, this hand butter is rich in vitamins and fatty acids to help regenerate your skin cells — all while leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
5The Slippers That Double As A Microfiber Dust Mop
Made from plush microfiber that's soft to the touch, the Selric mop slippers double as dust mops for your feet — which means you're cleaning your floors of dirt and debris anytime you walk around your home. Great for hardwood, laminate, tile floors, and more, these slippers also feature detachable Velcro on the bottom, so you can easily clean the mopping fibers while still wearing the comfortable slipper top.
6A Fun Book That Shows What Items Celebrities Might Be Carrying With Them
Written by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Carry This Book imagines what celebrities like Martha Stewart, Michelle Obama, Oprah, and more are carrying around with them in their purses and fanny packs — for instance, what sort of protein bars does Michelle Obama lug around? A New York Times bestseller, this book is beautifully illustrated and fun for people of all ages.
7The Kabuki Makeup Brushes Made With Synthetic Goat Fibers
Made with synthetic goat fibers that are soft, dense, and silky, the Docolor makeup brushes come in fun shapes including a cat, bear, dog, bunny, and cow — all presented in a cute gift box. Unlike other makeup brushes, these ones are resistant to shedding, and can also be used with both powders and liquids.
8A Strainer Shaped Like A Fun Spaghetti Monster
Designed to be able to fit a whole box of spaghetti, the OTOTO spaghetti monster strainer is a fun way to make weekday meals infinitely more fun — or even just an effective strainer with extended handles that keep your hands at a safe distance from hot liquids. BPA-free as well as dishwasher-safe, one Amazon reviewer even said it makes a great hat and that she plans on wearing it for her next driver's license photo.
9The Bowl That Prevents Your Cereal From Getting Soggy
With two separate built-in compartments, the Obol never soggy cereal bowl keeps your dry cereal separate from your milk, allowing your cereal to stay firm and crunchy with every bite. The built-in grip makes it easy to hold this bowl and eat while watching television or sitting in bed, and the material its made from is completely BPA-free.
10A Hair Foam That Changes Color As Your Hair Moves
Great for all hair types including straight, wavy, curly, and more, the iGK holographic hair foam is a glitter hair foam that changes colors as your hair moves in the light. This foam is infused with vitamin-rich blue sea kelp extract to help nourish your hair, and it also washes out easily.
11The Snack Bowl With A Built-In Space For Discarded Shells
Not only is there a compartment where you can keep your discarded shells and waste (which makes it great when eating pistachios, sunflower seeds, and more), but the Hipat snack bowl also has a smartphone holder that's compatible with 99 percent of phones. And if you're not in the market for a new bowl, it can also double as a desktop trash can.
12A Tea Infuser Shaped Like A Fun Hippo
Made from durable silicone that's completely food-safe, the GAMAGO hippo tea infuser makes brewing your customized loose leaf teas simple. The hippo hands fit snugly around the rim of any cup or mug so that the infuser won't fall into your drink, and the adorable design makes it a great stocking stuffer for any tea drinker.
13The Notebook That'll Get A Chuckle Out Of Even The Most Surly Coworkers
Perfect as a gag or secret Santa gift, this notebook has but one crystal-clear message on the cover: that this meeting could have been sent in an email. Made with a sturdy cover and high-quality paper on the inside that makes any ink, marker, or gel pen glide with ease. The pages are lined so that taking notes or writing letters is easy, and anyone with even a shred of a sense of humor can appreciate the bold cover.
14A Soy Candle That's Not Too Sweet, Yet Warm And Inviting
Made with soy rather than potentially harmful paraffin, the Frostbeard Studio wizardy buttery drink is a candle that one Amazon reviewer described as "straight out of Hogwarts." This candle smells of butterscotch, white chocolate, and rum without being overly sweet, and is made in small batches right in the United States.
15The Rubber Stopper That Fits Over Bottles Of All Sizes
Designed to shrink to the size of whatever bottle you put it on, the WINE CONDOM beverage bottle stopper is 99 percent effective at preventing spills. Each order comes with six stoppers that you can use on wine, beer, and more, plus each stopper is completely reusable and creates both a water- as well as air-tight seal.
16A Taco Holder That's Fun For Kids And Adults Alike
I mean, why not? The Grub Keepers dinosaur taco holder is still a fun gift for kids and adults alike. Able to hold two tacos at the same time, this BPA-free taco holder stand is great for everything from kids' parties to taco nights at the dinner table, and since it's dishwasher-safe, cleaning up is a breeze.
17The Blanket That Makes It Look Like You Have A Mermaid's Tail
Each order of the LAGHCAT mermaid tail blanket comes with a drawstring backpack as well as a silver mermaid necklace, and it's very room at 75 inches long. Both the back and bottom of this blanket are open so that you won't find yourself getting tangled in it, and the crocheted acrylic fibers are incredibly warm, yet breathable.
18A Wrist Pad For Your Laptop And Keyboard Made From Soft Memory Foam Elastic
Who doesn't love bread? Try out this Litop keyboard wrist rest pad to help yourself maintain proper wrist alignment and avoid joint problems like carpal tunnel. Made from soft memory foam elastic, this wrist pad contours to the shape of your wrist — and is also non-slip, so you won't have to worry about it rolling out from under you.
19The Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Baking Cake Pops
Able to bake 12 beautifully round cake pops at once, the Baby Cakes cake pop maker can also make donut holes or any other round pastry you can come up with. The non-stick baking plates ensure that cleaning out any remaining residues or crumbs is easy, and each machine comes with a cake pop stand, fork tool, as well as 50 cake pop sticks and recipes.
20. A Mug That Lets You Build Block Structures All Over
Fun for kids and adults alike, the HATU build-in brick mug lets you stick block pieces all over it for a more customized look, and it even comes with its own small package of them so you can decorate it right out of the box. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's a great conversation starter, and each mug can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid.
21The Fun Pizza Cutter With A Stainless-Steel Blade
Made with a stainless steel blade, the Fred & Friends circular saw pizza wheel is sure to get at least a chuckle (or conversation) out of your dinner guests. Unlike other pizza cutters, this one has a removable shield, so it's super-easy to clean, and each cutter comes in its own clear plastic gift box.
22A Night Light That Projects Constellations All Over Your Room
Whether you're looking to set an interstellar mood or simply in the market for a fun night light, the SCOPOW constellation night light is right up your alley. This LED night light has five different color modes to choose from (blue, yellow, red, green, and multi-colored), and there's a built-in timer you can set anywhere from five to 95 minutes. Able to rotate or remain stationary, this light can also run off of four AA batteries, or via USB cable.
23The Lipstick That Changes Color Depending On Your Mood
Made with vitamin E and jojoba seed oil to help moisturize your lips as you wear it, the Pretty Diva mood-changing lipstick looks clear in the tube but applies a shade of pink that depends on your mood — so you always have a shade that's unique to you. This lipstick is slightly shimmery, and is even waterproof.
24A Silicone Cup That Takes The Work Out Of Poaching Eggs
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike, the KITZINI egg poaching cups shaves off minutes from the time it takes to poach an egg, and creates perfectly uniform shapes. No vinegar or constant stirring required, these poaching cups are made from food-safe and BPA-free silicone, and they even stack neatly inside each other for convenient storage.
25The Hydrating Face Masks Made With Snail Extract
Not only is each mask infused with ultra-hydrating snail extract, but the added vitamin C, collagen, red ginseng extract, and hyaluronic acid in the Berrisom animal masks give your skin a nourishing boost of nutrients as well. Unlike other sheet masks, these ones are shaped like fun animals, and each sheet is made from 100 percent cotton.
26The Handy Kitchen Tool That Peels Your Garlic With Ease
Rather than picking and peeling away at your garlic cloves, use the HIC Harold Import Co. garlic peeler to keep your hands free of that pervasive garlic scent while effortlessly stripping away all the skin. Made from FDA-approved silicone, this flexible peeler has a grooved interior so that it can grip your cloves better than comparable peelers.
27A Foaming Skin Cleanser Made With Hydrating Snail Mucus
Made with actual snail mucus (yep) that's great for hydrating dry, irritated skin, the MIZON snail foam cleanser takes it one step further by deep-cleaning your pores at the same time to get rid of stubborn blackheads, sebum, whiteheads, and more. Green tea extract further helps calm and refresh your complexion, and it's even good for combatting excess oil.
28The Adult Coloring Book Full Of Swear Words
If coloring bunnies and other cartoon animals is too basic for you, try the Go F*ck Yourself, I'm Coloring coloring book instead. It's perfect for adults. One of Amazon's top-selling coloring books, this each book has 26 coloring pages with unique patterns, and one reviewer raved that this book "allows me to clearly and colorfully illustrate my dislike for people in a way that no other medium quite manages."
29A Felt Board Made With A High-Quality Oak Frame
Rather than using flimsy plastic, the Ilyapa pink felt board has an oak wood frame that's built to withstand years of use. Measuring in at 12 inches by 12 inches, this felt board comes with over 300 letters and symbols to customize your sign — plus, a drawstring cotton letter bag for storage.
30The Shimmering Face Mask Made With Diamond Powder
Not only does the diamond powder in the I DEW CARE diamond peel-off mask exfoliate away dead skin — but it also removes impurities and helps brighten your complexion as well. All it takes is 20 minutes with this mask on your face to help boost its elasticity, and the added rice bran extract also delivers a welcome boost of moisture.
31A Card Game That Helps Reinforce Strategic Thinking Skills In Kids
The Gamewright Sushi Go! card game helps reinforce skills like strategic thinking as well as probability — as it requires players to grab the best combination of sushi dishes (you'll get more points when you say, dip your sashimi in soy sauce). This game comes with 108 cards so that each play-through is unique, and a full game only takes about 15 minutes.
32The Pack Of Sticky Notes That Keep It Real
Every note in this sticky note pad says things like awesome, nailed it, or high five — a fun reminder to keep pushing forward, even if all you need to do is buy eggs at the grocery store. Each order comes with six sticky pads, and each pad has 40 sheets.
33A Lip And Teeth Balm That Prevents Annoying Red Wine Stains
No one likes getting red wine stains on their mouth, so try the WineBlock stain-preventing lip and teeth balm. All you have to do is apply it before you drink wine, and the all-natural ingredients (that don't include petroleum) will ensure that your lips and teeth remain wine-free. This balm will not interfere with the taste of your wine, and each container lasts for approximately 30 uses.
34The Bar Of Soap With Real Money Inside
Formulated to smell like refreshing pear berries, the Virginia Candle Brand money soap has real money in it — that's right, just by using this soap you could wind up with anywhere from $1 to $50. Yes, the money is real, and many Amazon reviewers noted how while they were expecting to only get $1, several wound up with $20 or more.
35A Fun Silicone Ice Mold Shaped Like Dachshunds
Not only is it made from food-safe flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop the ice cubes out, each mold in the Pineapple Chef dachshund ice tray is shaped like a fun dachshund. Great for ice, gelatin, candy, chocolate, and more, this ice tray has a molded ridge that makes them easy to fill, and it also helps prevent spills while they sit in the freezer.
36The Fun Gadget That Lets You Make Delicious Ice Cream Right At Home
Each YayLabs! softshell ice cream ball can make about 1-pint of ice cream, and all you have to do is roll it around for 25 minutes — then you'll have delicious ice cream waiting for you on the inside. All it takes is cream, sugar, and whatever flavorings you choose, plus, the entire ball is made with food-safe and BPA-free materials.
37A Headband That Keeps The Hair Out Of Your Face While You Apply Makeup
Whether you're cleansing your face or applying makeup, the Hairizone makeup headbands will keep your hair out of your way so you're not stuck constantly pulling it back behind your ears. Each order comes with two headbands (one in light blue, and the other in pink), and they're both quite fluffy and soft.
38The Eye Mask That Heats Up Without Any Microwave Required
Not only does each single-use mask heat up on its own without needing a microwave or heat source (which makes it great for when you're traveling), but the MegRhythm gentle steam eye mask lasts for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Available in lavender, citrus, and unscented, each order comes with seven masks.
39A Wine Glass That Inserts Directly Into Your Bottle Of Wine
Perfect as a gag gift or even a serious present to a self-professed wine lover, unlike competing products, the BigMouth Inc wine bottle glass is made from real glass and can hold an entire bottle of wine. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it was a big hit at their white elephant gift exchanges, while even more commented that the construction is exceptionally sturdy.
40The Stress Balls That Will Pop And Leave You With Fun Slime To Play With
If you squeeze the Purple Ladybug Novelty squishy mesh stress balls enough, eventually they will pop and leave you with fun, squishy, non-toxic slime to play with. Great for kids and adults alike, these stress balls also come with 3-D puffy stickers, scented stickers, and rainbow scratch paper with a wooden stylus pen for anytime you're feeling particularly fidgety. This pack has glittery versions, color-changing versions, and even one with LED lights.
41A Bar Of Soap Made With Sassafras, Basil, And More
Made with vervain, sassafras, basil, acorn, pyrite, and more, the Art Of The Root herbal soap bar is approximately 4 ounces, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they enjoy the lather it produces as well as the "sweetness and scent of the soap."
42The Smartphone Attachment That Helps You Get A Perfect Photo Of Your Dog
If your dog keeps looking away when you're taking to take a head-on photo of him (such a rude, rude pupper), try attaching the JOPRO INDUSTRIES dog treat holder to the back of your smartphone. This gadget is designed to hold a dog treat, so your pooch will sit stare and look directly at your camera as you snap a picture, and since it attaches via suction cup it works with any type of phone that has a smooth backing.
43A Cute Loch Ness Monster That Can Stand On Its Own
Unlike traditional ladles, this OTOTO ladle is shaped like the loch ness monster, and it has four feet that allow it to stand upright on its own. Made from 100 percent food-safe nylon, you can even leave this ladle standing in your cooking pot so there's no need to dirty up a utensil dish, and each one measures 26.5 inches tall.
44This Palm-Size Hand Exerciser That Strengthens Fingers
Give weak fingers a workout and build wrist, hand, and forearm strength with this palm-size hand exerciser, which features spring-loaded finger pistons for each finger. The gadget comes in five resistance levels that vary from extra light (1.5 pounds) to heavy (9 pounds). It's a great way to build strength for any hand-focused activity: guitar playing, rock-climbing, baseball, and even weight-lifting.
45A Hands-Free LED Light You Can Use In Almost Any Situation
As long as you have a neck on your body, you can use the Ledgle hands-free LED book light for nearly anything: reading, cooking, knitting, homework — you name it, and as long as there's someplace for this flexible light to sit, it's got you covered. There are three different levels of brightness to choose from, and when fully-charged, this light can last for up to 10 hours on a normal setting.
46The Clay Mask That Uses Carbonation To Detoxify Your Pores
Made with white kaolin clay to help exfoliate away dead skin cells, the Elizabeth Mott bubble clay mask takes it one step further by carbonating the clay, giving you a bubbly, milky scrub that reaches deep down into your pores. There's also charcoal that rid your complexion of stubborn dirt and bacteria, plus this mask won't drip off your face as you do chores or watch television.
47A Convenient Holder For Loose Bobby Pins And Clips
Anytime I need a bobby pin I go digging around in drawers and couch cushions, but with the HairpinPal bobby pin magnetic holder, you'll finally have a convenient place to store all your loose pins. The powerful built-in magnet keeps your pins lined-up and ready to use, and you can even pick them off the floor with it.
48The Skin Toner That's Made With 90 Percent Broccoli Extract
Instead of predominantly relying on purified water, the Ladykin broccoli essence toner contains 90 percent broccoli extract that helps brighten and moisturize dry, tired skin. Made without mineral oils, parabens, or any artificial colors, many Amazon reviewers of varying skin types (oily, combination, dry, and more) noted the light fruity scent and how it dries without any sticky residues.
49A Pair Of Gloves That Double As LED Flashlights
Whether you're doing detailed crafting or simply trying to get some electrical wiring done, the Mylivell LED flashlight gloves are right up your alley. Each glove has two super-bright LEDs on the index finger so you can point to whatever you want illuminated, and the cotton material is both breathable and stretchy. The included battery lasts for up to 30 hours, and each order comes with a screwdriver so replacing the batteries is easy.
