49 Perfect Gifts Under $25 For The Weirdos In Your Life

Some people march to the beat of their own drum, while others like to dance to Justin Bieber — and both are totally okay. It's just that for the little unique individual that sits inside all of us, sometimes you're in the market for something less ordinary. For some, it's expressing themselves through art or music. For others, it's purchasing magnets that are shaped like cat butts. Right? Either way, no matter how that drum inside of you thumps, Amazon has the weird products with ridiculously favorable reviews.

From a strainer shaped like a flying spaghetti monster that some reviewers say makes a great hat, to a unicorn-themed sunscreen with flecks of glitter strewn throughout it, there's no shortage of weird yet wildly popular Amazon products that happen to be popular for people of all ages. Even the most gluten-sensitive person can appreciate a wrist pad shaped like a baguette, right? And yes, there are magnets shaped like cat butts here. Why would I lie about that?

Whoever you're shopping for — whether it's your mom, your best friend, or yes, even yourself — the coolest, most spectacular weirdo in your life can find something in here to enjoy. And promise, there's one in all of us.

1 The Moisturizing Sunscreen With Flecks Of Glitter In It FCTRY Unicorn Snot Body Glitter $20 Amazon See on Amazon Great for music festivals or concerts where you want to let your inner unicorn fly, the FCTRY unicorn snot body glitter is a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with flecks of glitter distributed throughout. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and made with beeswax for a non-sticky feel, this sunscreen is shimmery enough for a fun day out, yet not so intense that you'll be finding stray bits of glitter on yourself for weeks to come.

2 A Toilet Stool That's Stackable For Convenient Storage MORNING SMILE Squat Toilet Stool $21 Amazon See on Amazon Able to sit at either 14 or 16 inches depending on what your stature requires, the MORNING SMILE squat toilet stool has a stackable design that makes storage significantly easier than competing toilet stools. Unlike other stools (pun intended), this one features raised platforms for your heels so that it's easier to shift forward in order to achieve the best squatting posture without putting pressure on your calves, shins, and ankles.

3 The Magnets Shaped Like Fun Cat Butts Kikkerland Cat Butt Magnets (6 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Great as a stocking stuffer or party favor, each order of the Kikkerland cat butt magnets feature six different fun cat breeds for you to stick all over your fridge, desk, or any other magnetic surface. Each magnet is 2 inches long, and one reviewer writes: "When I open my refrigerator and see these magnets, I feel satisfied. Like I'm allowing a bit of me to shine through all the mature adultyness that I have to display on a day-to-day basis. Thank you, kitty butt magnets!"

5 The Slippers That Double As A Microfiber Dust Mop Selric Mop Slippers $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made from plush microfiber that's soft to the touch, the Selric mop slippers double as dust mops for your feet — which means you're cleaning your floors of dirt and debris anytime you walk around your home. Great for hardwood, laminate, tile floors, and more, these slippers also feature detachable Velcro on the bottom, so you can easily clean the mopping fibers while still wearing the comfortable slipper top.

6 A Fun Book That Shows What Items Celebrities Might Be Carrying With Them Carry This Book by Abbi Jacobson $17 Amazon See on Amazon Written by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Carry This Book imagines what celebrities like Martha Stewart, Michelle Obama, Oprah, and more are carrying around with them in their purses and fanny packs — for instance, what sort of protein bars does Michelle Obama lug around? A New York Times bestseller, this book is beautifully illustrated and fun for people of all ages.

7 The Kabuki Makeup Brushes Made With Synthetic Goat Fibers Docolor Makeup Brushes $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made with synthetic goat fibers that are soft, dense, and silky, the Docolor makeup brushes come in fun shapes including a cat, bear, dog, bunny, and cow — all presented in a cute gift box. Unlike other makeup brushes, these ones are resistant to shedding, and can also be used with both powders and liquids.

8 A Strainer Shaped Like A Fun Spaghetti Monster OTOTO Spaghetti Monster Strainer $19 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to be able to fit a whole box of spaghetti, the OTOTO spaghetti monster strainer is a fun way to make weekday meals infinitely more fun — or even just an effective strainer with extended handles that keep your hands at a safe distance from hot liquids. BPA-free as well as dishwasher-safe, one Amazon reviewer even said it makes a great hat and that she plans on wearing it for her next driver's license photo.

9 The Bowl That Prevents Your Cereal From Getting Soggy Obol Never Soggy Cereal Bowl $15 Amazon See on Amazon With two separate built-in compartments, the Obol never soggy cereal bowl keeps your dry cereal separate from your milk, allowing your cereal to stay firm and crunchy with every bite. The built-in grip makes it easy to hold this bowl and eat while watching television or sitting in bed, and the material its made from is completely BPA-free.

10 A Hair Foam That Changes Color As Your Hair Moves iGK Holographic Hair Foam $21 Amazon See on Amazon Great for all hair types including straight, wavy, curly, and more, the iGK holographic hair foam is a glitter hair foam that changes colors as your hair moves in the light. This foam is infused with vitamin-rich blue sea kelp extract to help nourish your hair, and it also washes out easily.

11 The Snack Bowl With A Built-In Space For Discarded Shells Hipat Snack Bowl $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is there a compartment where you can keep your discarded shells and waste (which makes it great when eating pistachios, sunflower seeds, and more), but the Hipat snack bowl also has a smartphone holder that's compatible with 99 percent of phones. And if you're not in the market for a new bowl, it can also double as a desktop trash can.

13 The Notebook That'll Get A Chuckle Out Of Even The Most Surly Coworkers Notebook $6 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect as a gag or secret Santa gift, this notebook has but one crystal-clear message on the cover: that this meeting could have been sent in an email. Made with a sturdy cover and high-quality paper on the inside that makes any ink, marker, or gel pen glide with ease. The pages are lined so that taking notes or writing letters is easy, and anyone with even a shred of a sense of humor can appreciate the bold cover.

17 The Blanket That Makes It Look Like You Have A Mermaid's Tail LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket $17 Amazon See on Amazon Each order of the LAGHCAT mermaid tail blanket comes with a drawstring backpack as well as a silver mermaid necklace, and it's very room at 75 inches long. Both the back and bottom of this blanket are open so that you won't find yourself getting tangled in it, and the crocheted acrylic fibers are incredibly warm, yet breathable.

18 A Wrist Pad For Your Laptop And Keyboard Made From Soft Memory Foam Elastic Litop Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad $13 Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't love bread? Try out this Litop keyboard wrist rest pad to help yourself maintain proper wrist alignment and avoid joint problems like carpal tunnel. Made from soft memory foam elastic, this wrist pad contours to the shape of your wrist — and is also non-slip, so you won't have to worry about it rolling out from under you.

19 The Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Baking Cake Pops Baby Cakes Cake Pop Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Able to bake 12 beautifully round cake pops at once, the Baby Cakes cake pop maker can also make donut holes or any other round pastry you can come up with. The non-stick baking plates ensure that cleaning out any remaining residues or crumbs is easy, and each machine comes with a cake pop stand, fork tool, as well as 50 cake pop sticks and recipes.

20. A Mug That Lets You Build Block Structures All Over HATU Build-On Brick Mug $13 Amazon See on Amazon Fun for kids and adults alike, the HATU build-in brick mug lets you stick block pieces all over it for a more customized look, and it even comes with its own small package of them so you can decorate it right out of the box. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's a great conversation starter, and each mug can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid.

22 A Night Light That Projects Constellations All Over Your Room SCOPOW Constellation Night Light $24 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to set an interstellar mood or simply in the market for a fun night light, the SCOPOW constellation night light is right up your alley. This LED night light has five different color modes to choose from (blue, yellow, red, green, and multi-colored), and there's a built-in timer you can set anywhere from five to 95 minutes. Able to rotate or remain stationary, this light can also run off of four AA batteries, or via USB cable.

23 The Lipstick That Changes Color Depending On Your Mood Pretty Diva Mood-Changing Lipstick $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with vitamin E and jojoba seed oil to help moisturize your lips as you wear it, the Pretty Diva mood-changing lipstick looks clear in the tube but applies a shade of pink that depends on your mood — so you always have a shade that's unique to you. This lipstick is slightly shimmery, and is even waterproof.

25 The Hydrating Face Masks Made With Snail Extract Berrisom Animal Masks (7 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is each mask infused with ultra-hydrating snail extract, but the added vitamin C, collagen, red ginseng extract, and hyaluronic acid in the Berrisom animal masks give your skin a nourishing boost of nutrients as well. Unlike other sheet masks, these ones are shaped like fun animals, and each sheet is made from 100 percent cotton.

27 A Foaming Skin Cleanser Made With Hydrating Snail Mucus MIZON Snail Foam Cleanser $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with actual snail mucus (yep) that's great for hydrating dry, irritated skin, the MIZON snail foam cleanser takes it one step further by deep-cleaning your pores at the same time to get rid of stubborn blackheads, sebum, whiteheads, and more. Green tea extract further helps calm and refresh your complexion, and it's even good for combatting excess oil.

29 A Felt Board Made With A High-Quality Oak Frame Ilyapa Pink Felt Board $24 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than using flimsy plastic, the Ilyapa pink felt board has an oak wood frame that's built to withstand years of use. Measuring in at 12 inches by 12 inches, this felt board comes with over 300 letters and symbols to customize your sign — plus, a drawstring cotton letter bag for storage.

31 A Card Game That Helps Reinforce Strategic Thinking Skills In Kids Gamewright Sushi Go! Card Game $11 Amazon See on Amazon The Gamewright Sushi Go! card game helps reinforce skills like strategic thinking as well as probability — as it requires players to grab the best combination of sushi dishes (you'll get more points when you say, dip your sashimi in soy sauce). This game comes with 108 cards so that each play-through is unique, and a full game only takes about 15 minutes.

35 A Fun Silicone Ice Mold Shaped Like Dachshunds Pineapple Chef Dachshund Ice Tray $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from food-safe flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop the ice cubes out, each mold in the Pineapple Chef dachshund ice tray is shaped like a fun dachshund. Great for ice, gelatin, candy, chocolate, and more, this ice tray has a molded ridge that makes them easy to fill, and it also helps prevent spills while they sit in the freezer.

36 The Fun Gadget That Lets You Make Delicious Ice Cream Right At Home YayLabs! Softshell Ice Cream Ball $23 Amazon See on Amazon Each YayLabs! softshell ice cream ball can make about 1-pint of ice cream, and all you have to do is roll it around for 25 minutes — then you'll have delicious ice cream waiting for you on the inside. All it takes is cream, sugar, and whatever flavorings you choose, plus, the entire ball is made with food-safe and BPA-free materials.

37 A Headband That Keeps The Hair Out Of Your Face While You Apply Makeup Hairizone Makeup Headbands (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cleansing your face or applying makeup, the Hairizone makeup headbands will keep your hair out of your way so you're not stuck constantly pulling it back behind your ears. Each order comes with two headbands (one in light blue, and the other in pink), and they're both quite fluffy and soft.

39 A Wine Glass That Inserts Directly Into Your Bottle Of Wine BigMouth Inc Wine Bottle Glass $15 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect as a gag gift or even a serious present to a self-professed wine lover, unlike competing products, the BigMouth Inc wine bottle glass is made from real glass and can hold an entire bottle of wine. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it was a big hit at their white elephant gift exchanges, while even more commented that the construction is exceptionally sturdy.

42 The Smartphone Attachment That Helps You Get A Perfect Photo Of Your Dog JOPRO INDUSTRIES Dog Treat Holder $6 Amazon See on Amazon If your dog keeps looking away when you're taking to take a head-on photo of him (such a rude, rude pupper), try attaching the JOPRO INDUSTRIES dog treat holder to the back of your smartphone. This gadget is designed to hold a dog treat, so your pooch will sit stare and look directly at your camera as you snap a picture, and since it attaches via suction cup it works with any type of phone that has a smooth backing.

43 A Cute Loch Ness Monster That Can Stand On Its Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional ladles, this OTOTO ladle is shaped like the loch ness monster, and it has four feet that allow it to stand upright on its own. Made from 100 percent food-safe nylon, you can even leave this ladle standing in your cooking pot so there's no need to dirty up a utensil dish, and each one measures 26.5 inches tall.

44 This Palm-Size Hand Exerciser That Strengthens Fingers Gripmaster Hand Exerciser $15 Amazon See on Amazon Give weak fingers a workout and build wrist, hand, and forearm strength with this palm-size hand exerciser, which features spring-loaded finger pistons for each finger. The gadget comes in five resistance levels that vary from extra light (1.5 pounds) to heavy (9 pounds). It's a great way to build strength for any hand-focused activity: guitar playing, rock-climbing, baseball, and even weight-lifting.

45 A Hands-Free LED Light You Can Use In Almost Any Situation Ledgle Hands-Free LED Book Light $14 Amazon See on Amazon As long as you have a neck on your body, you can use the Ledgle hands-free LED book light for nearly anything: reading, cooking, knitting, homework — you name it, and as long as there's someplace for this flexible light to sit, it's got you covered. There are three different levels of brightness to choose from, and when fully-charged, this light can last for up to 10 hours on a normal setting.

46 The Clay Mask That Uses Carbonation To Detoxify Your Pores Elizabeth Mott Bubble Clay Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made with white kaolin clay to help exfoliate away dead skin cells, the Elizabeth Mott bubble clay mask takes it one step further by carbonating the clay, giving you a bubbly, milky scrub that reaches deep down into your pores. There's also charcoal that rid your complexion of stubborn dirt and bacteria, plus this mask won't drip off your face as you do chores or watch television.

47 A Convenient Holder For Loose Bobby Pins And Clips HairpinPal Bobby Pin Magnetic Holder $14 Amazon See on Amazon Anytime I need a bobby pin I go digging around in drawers and couch cushions, but with the HairpinPal bobby pin magnetic holder, you'll finally have a convenient place to store all your loose pins. The powerful built-in magnet keeps your pins lined-up and ready to use, and you can even pick them off the floor with it.

48 The Skin Toner That's Made With 90 Percent Broccoli Extract Ladykin Broccoli Essence Toner $12 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of predominantly relying on purified water, the Ladykin broccoli essence toner contains 90 percent broccoli extract that helps brighten and moisturize dry, tired skin. Made without mineral oils, parabens, or any artificial colors, many Amazon reviewers of varying skin types (oily, combination, dry, and more) noted the light fruity scent and how it dries without any sticky residues.