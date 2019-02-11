49 Of The Strangest Best-Sellers On Amazon Prime

Not only can the word strange be a positive description, but when it comes to products — what's strange to one person is an amazing find for another. This list consists of 51 of the strangest best-sellers on Amazon Prime: products so popular they continue to sell out and make such a great impression on customers that their reviews and ratings are through-the-roof amazing.

In order to qualify as a strange best-selling product, a product can be weird and quirky, but it should also be mind-blowingly useful, like the various water filter bottles you'll find on this list that can remove harmful bacteria and chemicals from drinking water. Or a travel pillow with a super strange design that keeps your head from falling forward when you snooze.

From comically strange products that are actually practical AF — like a portable bidet that gets you clean as a whistle — to slightly bizarre but brilliant products like fabric shavers and a handheld milk frother that whips up lattes in seconds, these are the strangest items you need in your life right now.

As this list proves: the word strange has been taken back to mean a product that is strangely functional, super practical, and just offbeat enough to be a conversation starter.

2 These Texturized Pet Grooming Gloves That Provide A Soothing Massage Delomo Pet Grooming Glove $14 Amazon See On Amazon Your pets won't even know you are attempting to groom them because this texturized pet grooming glove delivers a relaxing massage that comforts and soothes them. All the while, the silicone five-finger glove, which has an adjustable wrist strap for the perfect fit, captures stray fur and makes grooming a cinch. It works for long- and short-haired animals, and it's safe to use on dogs, cats, and horses without scratching their skin.

3 This Clever Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Holds Any Phone In Place Vava Magnetic Phone Car Mount $20 Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic phone car mount is useful for any car owner, but this version is even more functional than most: the mount sits right on your dashboard with a 3M adhesive base and holds your phone in place no matter how bumpy your ride. It may look small, but the mount is compatible with phones of all sizes, including the large Galaxy S8 Plus. It has 360-degree rotation, and you can unlock your phone from it with one hand.

4 A Pain-Relieving Pair Of Reflexology Slippers BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager $24 Amazon See On Amazon Every time you walk in these unique reflexology foot massager slippers, your feet — and every part of your body connected to points on your feet — benefit from an amazing massage. These slippers are excellent for promoting blood circulation and relieving aches and pains associated with conditions like plantar fasciitis. These slippers come in three colors and three sizes. One reviewer sums up their unique feel: "The short story is that these sandals will hurt for the first few times you wear them so go slow, let your feet adapt. Soon you'll be craving them."

5 An Acne-Healing Set Of Patches That Work Overnight Avarelle Acne Cover Spot Patch $12 Amazon See On Amazon Shrink inflamed zits and help acne heal faster (even if you couldn't resist popping it) with these acne cover spot patches, which are transparent patches that adhere to your skin and deliver a natural blend of hydrocolloid, tea tree, and calendula oil to your spots. Wear the patches overnight so that their ingredients dry up excess sebum — and shrink them, too.

6 This Wild And Fun Game That Lets You Shout Out The Right Answer Smart Ass $12 Amazon See On Amazon Let your rude side come out — because talking out of turn is actually the key to winning Smart Ass, a super fun game in which players compete to answer questions as quickly as possible, even if that means having to shout out the answer. The party game is perfect for groups of two to six players and includes 411 question cards, so you won't run out of topics and chances to win.

7 These Heat Or Cold Therapy Mitts That Relieve Aches & Pains Kozy Collar $35 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a condition like rheumatoid arthritis that leaves you with achy joints, or are just constantly cold and looking for a quick fix, these heated mitts are the solution: heat them in the microwave for a few seconds, and they deliver long-lasting and soothing warmth. If you prefer cold therapy, these gloves can be stored in the fridge or freezer prior to using them.

8 The Curved Tongue Cleaner That Wipes Out Bacteria And Gives You Fresher Breath Dr. Tung's Tongue Cleaner $3 Amazon See On Amazon Good oral health involves cleaning your tongue, too, and this curved tongue cleaner is designed to effortlessly remove bacteria and caked-on food particles better than any toothbrush. The stainless steel cleaner lasts longer than plastic brands and one reviewer writes: "This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it."

9 A Plush Microfiber Wash Mitt That Won't Scratch Your Car Chemical Guys Wash Mitt $7 Amazon See On Amazon Wash your car without worrying about scratching it or leaving soap streaks with this microfiber wash mitt, a wearable and machine washable glove that easily absorbs soap and is non-abrasive to car finishes. The mitt comes in four colors and two sizes: regular and extra-large.

10 This Bacteria-Removing Water Filter For Emergencies & Camping Trips LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15 Amazon See On Amazon This personal water filter removes 99.9 percent of bacteria, parasites, and even microplastics from water, making it a must-have tool in emergency situations — but also one that will prove indispensable on camping trips. One filter can clean 1,000 gallons of water before needing to be replaced.

11 An Innovative Travel Pillow That Prevents Your Head From Falling Forward Knidos Travel Pillow $22 Amazon See On Amazon Hands down, one of the most frustrating things about trying to sleep on the road is dealing with your head constantly bobbing around and falling forward just as you're about to snooze. This unique travel pillow solves that dilemma (meaning it's really great for travelers stuck in the middle seat) with a design that supports your neck and the sides of your head. The pillow has a belt adjustment that attaches around your neck and is made from cushy 100 percent memory foam.

12 The Diamond-Polishing Pen That Breathes New Life Into Your Jewelry Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stick $6 Amazon See On Amazon Put the dazzle back into your diamond ring (and other pieces of jewelry) with this easy-to-use diamond cleaning stick, which is a twist-and-click pen that delivers super-fine cleaning agents and polishing fluid. The formula is gentle on stones, and reviewers say it leaves jewels with a breathtaking sparkle.

13 A Travel Bidet For Easy Cleanup After You Do Number Two Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet $11 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, it may seem weird to many Americans, but there's a reason why Europeans would never do without their bathroom bidet — the cleansing tool really does get you as clean (after you go to the bathroom) as possible, according to reviewers. And this discreet travel bidet is perfect for out of the way trips (or to use at home): fill it with water and spray, and the nozzle delivers an angled stream that makes bathroom cleanup hygienic and easy.

14 This Smart And Simple Door Draft Seal That Blocks Wind And Bugs Magzo Door Draft Seal $23 Amazon See On Amazon Keep windy drafts, critters, and excessive noise out of your room, home, and life with this one simple but smart gadget: a door draft seal that fits snug between door gaps. The machine-washable seal comes in five colors, four sizes, and features two hanging loops on either side so you can hang and store it.

15 These Compression Foot Sleeves That Boost Circulation SB Sox Compression Foot Sleeves $18 Amazon See On Amazon Get your blood flowing, relieve foot pain, and provide arch support with these compression foot sleeves, which come in nine colors and four sizes (small to extra-large). The sleeves can be worn alone when you're exercising, running, or just hanging out at home for a circulation boost, or you can slip them under socks for added support and foot protection.

16 A Bubbly Carbonated Mask That Blasts Away Blackheads Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon The fizzy sensation you'll feel — and the bubbles you'll actually see forming when you use this carbonated bubble mask are signs that it's working its magic. The fun mask relies on two key ingredients: kaolin clay and detoxifying charcoal, which soak up excess sebum in your pores and prevent pimples, while treating any blackheads you already have.

17 The Wearable Nail Polish Holder That Makes DIY Manicures A Breeze Tweezy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Holder $7 Amazon See On Amazon Make your next DIY manicure a lot easier — especially if you love the option of painting your nails while watching TV or in a place where you might not have access to a perfectly flat surface — with this wearable nail polish holder, which you wear like a ring and can hold a bottle of polish steady and in place. The holder comes in 15 colors, is lightweight and compact for travel, and can be removed without having to go over your freshly-painted nails.

18 This Salad Lover's Cutter Bowl So You Can Chop Ingredients In Seconds Websun Salad Cutter Bowl $8 Amazon See On Amazon A salad in seconds? That's exactly what you'll get when you place all of the fruits and veggies you want to add to your meal in this salad cutter bowl and chop away — following the designated slots — and then rotate the top 90 degrees and chop again. The dishwasher-safe bowl features slits on top that fit any knife, and the bowl at the bottom acts as a serving dish so you can eat right away.

19 These Individual Toe Separators Infused With Moisturizing Ingredients Nutracure Advanced Gel Toe Separator $13 Amazon See On Amazon These comfortable individual gel toe separators help realign your toes and reduce friction when you walk, all while providing a cushion for corns to prevent irritation and pain. Even better: each toe separator is infused with a moisturizing blend of aloe vera, vitamin E, and shea butter to soften and soothe skin.

20 The Practical And Adorable Lid Lifts That Look Like Animals Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts $7 Amazon See On Amazon Cute and practical, these animal-shaped lid lifts keep the lid on your pot propped up to prevent water from boiling over. The lifts fit most pot rims and come in sets of three with three options — like a chicken, pig, and sheep.

21 This Clever Double Dish Snack Bowl That Gives You A Place To Store Shells Joseph Joseph Double Dish Snack Serving Bowl $14 Amazon See On Amazon The problem with most snack bowls is that, unless you have a separate plate or bowl nearby, you're never sure what to do with shells or peels from foods like nuts, olives, and edamame. This double dish snack bowl takes care of that issue: the removable top dish is the perfect place for your favorite snacks, while the bottom dish (which nests with it) can be used to discard and store shells and other waste.

22 These Skin Brightening Eye Patches That Will Make You Look Like You Slept 8 Hours Petitfee Black Pearl and Gold Hydrogel Eye Patch $10 Amazon See On Amazon These Korean beauty eye patches de-puff and moisturize tired eyes with ingredients that include actual gold. You can use them a few times a week to keep your skin smooth and your eye area bright, or just pull them out on mornings when you didn't get enough sleep. One reviewer raves: "I can get very dark under eyes due to lack of sleep..and wow. I have never seen such quick results from an eye product ever in my LIFE. Super cooling..and I actually sleep with these on at night and wake up with super moisturized, soothed, and brightened eyes."

23 An Innovative Tub Drain Protector That Fits Inside Of Your Drain And Catches Hair TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 Amazon See On Amazon While most tub drain protectors sit over the drain and can easily slip and slide around your tub during your bath or shower, this innovative protector fits snugly inside — where it catches far more hair and debris — and helps keep your pipes clean and clear. The TubShroom fits all standard tub drains and comes in six colors and finishes, including stainless steel. Save yourself the chemicals and a call to the plumber with this nifty gadget.

24 This Crabby Multi-Tool With Six Built-In Tools Kikkerland Crab Multitool $15 Amazon See On Amazon As sturdy as a crab shell, this fun multi-tool has six practical tools built within it that include a bottle opener, miniature scissors, flat head screwdriver, can opener, and rope saw. While many reviewers purchased this multi-tool because it's so darn cute, it made an even bigger impression on them after they used it. One reviewer writes: "Surprisingly good quality. The tools are sharp and sturdy."

25 An Intensely Moisturizing Cream For Dry Skin Made With Snail Extract Yeouth Day/Night Cream $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you have dry or sensitive skin, this day and night cream is a moisturizing savior — one made with a slew of effective (but slightly bizarre) ingredients like snail extract, hyaluronic acid, green tea, and peptides. Reviewers say this cream is actually perfect for all skin types, including oily skin, and that their complexion looks and feels healthier, smoother, and less irritated after using this moisturizer.

26 These Strong Magnetic Twist Ties That Hold Everything Together Monster Magnetics TwistieMag $20 Amazon See On Amazon Much better than your average twistie tie, these magnetic ties are so durable they can hold everything from cables and cords to snack bags together without any effort at all. This pack of 10 ties, which come in different colors, are made from flexible silicone and have magnets that clasp together for total security.

27 The Heated Shiatsu Massager That You Slip Your Feet Into Gideon Quilted Shiatsu Foot Massager $50 Amazon See On Amazon The most soothing Shiatsu foot massage of your life is one gadget away. Slip your fatigued, aching feet into this plush heated massager and use the remote to control the amount of massage action you prefer — it features eight deep massage nodes that will relax you immediately.

28 This Powerful Flashlight That Is 10 Times Brighter Than Most Lights Nicron Flashlight $14 Amazon See On Amazon It would be difficult to find a more powerful flashlight than this one — which can illuminate objects up to 413 feet away, provides 90-degree rotation, and features four lighting modes: high, low, strobe, and SOS. The water-resistant flashlight is great to keep around in case of emergencies and it can even survive a 4-foot drop.

29 A Mini Facial Steamer With Blackhead Extractors For Clearer Skin Ecvision Nano Ionic Mist Facial Steamer $30 Amazon See On Amazon Give your DIY at-home facial a professional spin with this nano ionic mist facial steamer, which comes with five blackhead extractors in various sizes. The steamer itself heats up in seconds — and prepares your skin and pores for extractions, masks, and serums. And its nano ionic technology is more effective at penetrating your skin than traditional steamers.

30 The Scary Looking Scalp Massager That Relieves Stress & Stimulates Hair Growth Scalp Massager By Body Back Company $7 Amazon See On Amazon It may look like a torture device, but this handheld scalp massager provides an intensely soothing massage that can reduce anxiety after a long day, promote blood circulation, and possibly even encourage new hair growth. The lengthy massage fingers have rubber tips that are gentle on your scalp and strands.

31 These Non-Adhesive Nipple Covers For Bra-Less Days Bezi Bra Discs Nipple Covers $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you love going braless, but would prefer your nipples not to peek through, these non-latex nipple covers provide a pain-free way to cover them up under shirts (and they aren't painful to remove like Band-Aids). The discs don't have adhesive tape, but simply contour to the shape of your breasts — and they're washable and reusable. They come in two shades: blush and mocha.

32 A Mess-Free Device That Shakes Shells Right Off Of Boiled Eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $18 Amazon See On Amazon Peeling boiled eggs is a royal pain — but this egg peeler does the dirty work for you in just seconds. The device, which comes in seven colors, requires nothing more than your boiled egg and a bit of water. Put on the cap, shake it, and the shell comes free without making a huge mess.

33 These Mini Charcoal Bamboo Bags That Remove Odors From Shoes And Bags Jalousie Mini Bamboo Charcoal Bags $17 Amazon See On Amazon You'll find yourself relying on this set of 12 miniature bamboo charcoal bags for all of your odor-removing needs. The natural air purifying bags remove excess moisture and prevent mold and mildew from forming. Insert them into your shoes, gym bags, drawers, and purses.

34 An Onion Holder To Keep Veggies From Slipping When You Prep Them Noosa Life Onion Holder $14 Amazon See On Amazon This 10-prong onion holder holds veggies like onions, tomatoes, and apples down and in place while you chop and dice them, eliminating the need to hold them in place with your hand (and risk cutting yourself or dealing with lingering odors). The holder has a full grip handle and is made from stainless steel.

36 This Phenomenal Foot File That Removes Dead Skin & Calluses In Seconds Microplane Colossal Pedicure Rasp $8 Amazon See On Amazon This pedicure rasp foot file is the secret weapon you need to keep your feet smooth and healthy in between spa pedicures. The file removes calluses and dead skin in just seconds, and can be washed and reused over and over again — making it a purchase that lasts way longer than most pumice stones.

37 A Palm-Size Massager That Straps To Your Hand For Instant Pain Relief Boseen Palm Shaped Metal Roller Massager $9 Amazon See On Amazon No matter where you go — the gym, a business trip, or the office, for instance — you can always pack this handheld palm-size roller massager with you for a quick, deep tissue massage that instantly soothes aching muscles and joints. The massager has nine rolling metal heads that spin 360-degrees and work wonders on every part of your body — from your neck to the bottoms of your feet. Best of all: it attaches to your hand with a strap so it stays perfectly in place during your massage.

38 These Reusable Silicone Tea Infusers For Your Fave Loose Leaf Tea Gradient Fitness Stretching Strap $10 Amazon See On Amazon Fill these long-lasting, reusable silicone tea infusers with your favorite loose leaf tea leaves and dunk them in hot water to make a fuss-free, delicious cup of tea. The infusers are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, come in different colors so that you don't get your tea brands and cups mixed up, and are dishwasher-friendly.

39 The Multi-Loop Stretching Strap With Padded Handles Gradient Fitness Stretching Strap $16 Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have an excuse not to stretch after or before workouts again when you use this quality stretching strap — it features 12 loops where you can place your legs and arms to achieve an even deeper stretch. The strap has comfortable neoprene padded handles and comes in four colors and prints. One reviewer in physical therapy noted: "This is a high-quality item offered at a fair price. It is an absolute essential tool during my recovery."

40 This Clear Fruit Infusion Water Pitcher For Delish & Healthy Drinks Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher $19 Amazon See On Amazon Is ordinary water not your favorite beverage, but you know you need to drink it anyway? Don't torture yourself — fill this fruit infusion pitcher with your favorite fruits, veggies, and herbs like mint or basil and create a delicious (and refreshing) drink you'll look forward to enjoying. The BPA-free acrylic pitcher can hold 93 ounces of water and has a removable hollow rod where you can place fruits.

41 The Battery-Operated Facial Hair Trimmer With A Brow Grooming Attachment Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women $17 Amazon See On Amazon This battery operated hair trimmer can be used to gently trim unwanted peach fuzz and other hairs from your face, but it also comes with an eyebrow trimmer attachment and two snap-in eyebrow combs — so it can easily groom your brows without the pain of plucking or waxing. The blade has a pivoting head so it follows the contours of your face better (and more safely) than traditional razors.

42 An Even Faster Popcorn Machine That Pops Every Single Kernel Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper $19 Amazon See On Amazon If your microwave popcorn leaves more than a few kernels un-popped, try this hot air popcorn popper instead — it's a plug-in gadget that can pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than three minutes, and doesn't require a single drop of oil or butter. The machine comes in three colors, and one reviewer writes: "Best decision we ever made! Clean/simple design, easy to operate, no mess save for a few stray kernels, about the size of a blender so fits in our kitchen storage."

44 The Bamboo Cutting Board & Tray That Lets You Show Off Your State Pride Totally Bamboo State Shaped Cutting Board $21 Amazon See On Amazon Pay homage to your favorite state by ordering one of these sustainable bamboo cutting boards in the state shape of your choice. The board holds up against your sharpest knives, has a hanging hole for convenient storage, and doubles as a cute serving platter for appetizers. It comes in all 50 states, of course.

45 A Ring Light For Taking Perfect Hands-Free Selfies Selfie Ring Light $19 Amazon See On Amazon Taking a great selfie is all about finding the right lighting. This selfie ring light brings that perfect light to you — no matter where you are — and comes attached to a gooseneck arm where you can also position your phone for hands-free selfies. The light itself has dimmable settings and three light colors.

46 This Handheld Milk Frother That Transforms Drinks Into Creamy Creations Cafe Case Handheld Milk Frother $16 Amazon See On Amazon Because most drinks are better with a little whipped, frothy milk goodness on top, this handheld milk frother is the tool you need to achieve beverage greatness. The cordless stainless steel wand operates on batteries and instantly whips milk and milk alternatives to create lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, and more.

47 The Plug-In Rotating Oven That Cooks Food Fast Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $44 Amazon See On Amazon Save time, energy, and oven space with this rotating oven, which sits on your counter and has a rotating tray for even cooking. The mini oven has a timer and auto shut-off function and is perfect for cooking pizza, crispy wings, and other snacks. It provides the option of heating the tray from above, below, or both, depending on your cooking needs.

48 A Wind-Proof Umbrella With A C-Shaped Handle For Hands-Free Holding Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $22 Amazon See On Amazon This inverted umbrella achieves the impossible: it can withstand the strongest winds and storms without turning inside out and falling apart. The umbrella has a unique C-shaped handle that fits over your arm for hands-free holding, and it comes in 20 gorgeous colors and prints.