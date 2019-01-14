49 Fascinating Things On Amazon That Are Blowing Reviewers' Minds

I'm a sucker for any product that's a little bit unconventional. I could spend hours poring over the array of unexpected products on Amazon — the ones that are buried deep beneath more run-of-the-mill items for sale. It's kind of like finding hidden treasure, which is why I've put together this list of fascinating things on Amazon.

But here's the thing: just because something is fascinating doesn't mean it's worth buying. After all, if you're going to spend your hard-earned cash, that fascinating product sure as heck better work too. For example, a face mask speckled with starry glitter is fun... but if it doesn't make your skin glow after you take it off — what's the point? (Luckily, we've managed to hunt down a glittery face mask that really does make your face glow after using it.)

So if you're worried that "unconventional" means "might not work," I've got good news: all of these products come backed by hundreds — if not thousands — of positive reviews. That means you can shop with confidence, knowing that each product is buyer-approved.

So for kitchen gadgets, electronic gizmos, home goods, and beauty products that fall just outside the realm of "normal" — click through.

1 A USB-Heated Lavender Eye Mask Aroma Season USB-Heated Lavender Steam Mask $20 Amazon See On Amazon Treat your eyes to some rest and relaxation with this USB-heated mask. The mask delivers moist heat therapy to tired eyes, while soothing the senses with the comforting aroma of lavender. Choose from five levels of heat intensity and set the timer so that the mask turns "off" whenever you want it to.

2 A Strawberry Huller That Removes The Cores And Leaves OXO Good Grips Strawberry Huller And Tomato Corer $8 Amazon See On Amazon Making fruit salads and strawberry tarts just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this strawberry huller. Simply puncture the strawberry with the huller and twist — the stainless steel claw will easily remove the cores and leaves. To dispose of the core and leaves, just push the top button for release. The huller works great on tomatoes too. The BPA-free huller is dishwasher-safe.

3 These Toe Separator Socks That Keep Your Toes Properly Aligned Triim Toe Separator Socks $10 Amazon See On Amazon Slip on a pair of these toe separator socks to relieve foot pain and prevent cramping. The five separate sleeves stretch out your toes and encourage proper alignment, so they're perfect for runners, people who work on their feet, or anyone who struggles with chronic foot pain. You can even slip them on after an evening out in high heels to realign your toes. Bonus: the socks are also great for giving yourself an at-home pedicure.

4 A Cherry Pitter For Homemade Cherry Pies Obecome Cherry Pitter $10 Amazon See On Amazon With this cherry pitter, life really is a bowl of (pit-free) cherries. Just place up to six cherries at a time in the tray and press down to remove all the pits in one fell swoop. The base of the pitter catches the pits and runoff juices, so you don't have to worry about staining the counter or your clothes. The pitter features zinc blades and is dishwasher-safe.

5 These Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks DEZENE Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4 Packs) $17 Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic curtain tiebacks are a simple way to hold your curtains back without having to install hooks onto your wall. The tiebacks feature magnets on each end that attach to each other to secure the curtain. And the magnets are super strong, so they won't come undone, even when they're holding back heftier material. The tiebacks come in two different sizes, so they'll work with small windows and picture windows alike. Choose from 11 colors like silver, bronze, and navy blue.

6 This Canning Scoop For Homemade Jams Prepworks Canning Scoop $10 Amazon See On Amazon Canning fruit, vegetables, and homemade jam can be a messy endeavor, but this canning scoop streamlines the process. The 1/2 pint capacity scoop is angled, so it's perfect for scraping the bottom of pots. Lips on each side of the scoop ensure easy food transferring, without the risk of drips and spills. The scoop is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees and features a clip that can be attached to the side of the pot so it won't fall in.

7 A Citrus Slicer For Orange And Lemon Wedges Kitchen Gizmo Citrus Slicer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Cut lemon, lime, and orange wedges in a jiffy with this citrus slicer. Just place the fruit onto the base and press down with the top of the slicer. The cover eliminates splatter while you slice, and the base catches runoff juices. The slicer also doubles as a container, so you can store your fruit in it after it's been cut up. Use it to make onion and tomato wedges too.

8 These Exfoliating Foot Masks AsaVea Foot Peel Masks (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Pamper beat-up feet with these foot peel masks. Each mask is soaked in an essence of botanical extracts, like lavender, aloe vera, castor oil, papain, tea tree oil, and milk extract. Just slip the masks on your feet and leave on for an hour or so. The natural botanical acids will begin their work, encouraging skin cell turnover. One to two weeks after using the masks, dead skin cells will slough off, leaving you with softer, smoother skin.

9 These Acne Patches That Clear Up Blemishes Fast Mighty Patch Acne Patches (36 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon It's a rule of thumb that we all break out before big interviews or events with major photo ops. Luckily, these acne patches are here to save the day. The hydrocolloid dressing patches soak up fluid from whiteheads while protecting blemishes from further irritation and inflammation. (They're also a great way to deter your fingers from the temptation to pick.) The patches are non-drying and drug-free.

10 A Hair Straightening Brush For Foolproof Styling Revlon One Step Hair Straightening Brush $48 Amazon See On Amazon For those of us who aren't exactly talented in the hairstyling department, this hair straightening brush is a dream come true. Just run the brush through your hair and the ceramic plates will straighten your tresses. Ionic technology works to reduce frizz and boost shine, and ten adjustable heat settings mean that you get the maximum amount of styling power with the least amount of damage. This particular brush is extra large, so it straightens more hair in less time.

11 A Mensa-Worthy Brain Teaser Hanayama Twist Brain Teaser $9 Amazon See On Amazon Okay, so you've mastered the Rubik's cube... what's next? Try the Hanayama Twist. Like a Rubik's cube, it fits in the palm of your hand and gives your brain a delightfully frustrating challenge. Just separate the two cast metal pieces and — here's the hard part — attempt to put them back together. After solving the puzzle, you just might feel smart enough to apply for a Mensa membership.

12 An Out-Of-This-World Facial Mask LASHLLO Peel-Off Glitter Mask $16 Amazon See On Amazon Yes, this peel-off mask is flecked with tiny (skin-friendly) glitter stars, which honestly is enough for me. But the mask has a lot more going for it than its space-worthy look. Made with a blend of tea tree oil, witch hazel, and Centella, the mask works to deeply cleanse pores, hydrate skin, and brighten your complexion. Just apply the mask and — after it's dried — peel off. Reviewers say it's gentle on sensitive skin, reduces the appearance of pores, and makes "skin looks clearer and healthier."

13 This Six-In-One Pen And Pocket Tool EdgeWorks Pen And Pocket Tool $10 Amazon See On Amazon Keep this pen and pocket tool handy and you'll be prepared for just about anything that comes your way. Masquerading as a regular old pen, the tool functions as a ruler, screwdriver, bubble level, and Phillips flathead bit. There's even a built-in stylus pen you can use on your smart devices. Keep it in your purse or pocket so you can take quick measurements, jot down notes, and make small repairs no matter where you are.

14 A Handy Trigger Point Massager HealthAndYoga Trigger Point Massager $14 Amazon See On Amazon You can give yourself a hand cramp by trying to work out those muscle knots on your own or you can use this trigger point massager. Made from tough nylon, the massager features an index pressure arm so you can zero in on stubborn knots until they loosen up. Ergonomic finger grooves give you a tight grip and keep your hand from getting sore while you massage.

15 This Electric Griddle That's Perfect For Making Crepes NutriChef Electric Crepe Maker $33 Amazon See On Amazon Get out the Nutella and fire up this electric crepe maker. The 12-inch heated griddle is non-stick and completely flat, so you can flip crepes (and pancakes) with ease. A control dial lets you adjust the temperature and an indicator light that lets you know when the plate is properly heated up. And it's not just for crepes — you can use the griddle to cook up eggs and sausage too.

16 These Stretchy Lids That Keep Food Fresh FabQuality Silicone Stretch Lids (15 Pieces) $14 Amazon See On Amazon These silicone stretch lids are an economical substitute for one-use plastic wrap, which you have to buy again and again. (Not to mention the fact that all that plastic is hard on the environment.) The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe lids stretch easily over containers and create a vacuum seal that keeps food fresh for days. Each pack comes with 13 lids of varying sizes, as well as a bonus garlic peeler and liquid funnel.

17 This Brain And Body-Boosting Mushroom Coffee Four Sigma Foods Mushroom Coffee (10 Count) $12 Amazon See On Amazon I get it — "mushroom coffee" sounds... questionable. But here's the deal — this mushroom coffee is way more beneficial for your brain and body than a regular old cup of joe. The powdered coffee is made with lion's mane mushrooms, — which promote energy, focus, concentration, and memory — and chaga mushrooms — which are chock-full of antioxidants that boost your immune system. And don't worry — it tastes like a cup of coffee, not a cup of mushrooms.

18 A Magnetic Flashlight For Roadside Emergencies SAFE:BRIGHT Magnetic LED Flashlight $18 Amazon See On Amazon Keep this magnetic flashlight in your car glove box in case of roadside mishaps (like flat tires). Made from hard anodized aluminum, the flashlight is magnetized so you can attach it to the side door or hood of your car while you work. You can toggle between a focused beam or broad beam, or use the rod of the flashlight as a lantern. There's even a red flashing light feature you can use in case of emergency.

19 This Adjustable Laptop Stand That Saves Your Neck Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand $40 Amazon See On Amazon Using a laptop stand is a great way to prevent the neck strain that comes with angling your head down to look at your computer screen. This aluminum laptop stand is height adjustable between 7 and 15 inches, so you can get the perfect angle no matter what height your desk is. Compatible with laptops up to 17 inches, the stand features a ventilated design that keeps your computer from overheating, The stand folds up so you can transport it between your home and office.

20 A Pizza Peel And Slicer For Homemade Pizza Love This Kitchen Pizza Making Tools $35 Amazon See On Amazon Turn your kitchen into a veritable pizza parlor with this pizza peel and cutter. The ceramic-coated, non-stick 14-inch peel slides pizzas in and out of the oven easily, and the 10-inch long angled handle keeps hands safely away from heating elements. The stainless steel blade of the cutter is extra sharp so it slices through cheese and crust cleanly, without mushing everything together.

21 These Acupressure Massage Slippers Neo Reflexology Sandals Acupressure Slippers $21 Amazon See On Amazon These acupressure slippers are beyond zany looking, but they'll do wonders for your feet. The therapeutic slippers feature natural cobblestones that are positioned specifically to offer trigger point relief to the soles of your feet as you shuffle around the house. The pressure from the cobblestones also produces reflexology benefits for the rest of your body, like boosting circulation, promoting a healthy immune system, and regulating energy levels.

22 An Ice Wedge For Whiskey That's Not Watered Down Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge $18 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your glass of Maker's Mark or Wild Turkey nice and cool with this whiskey chiller. Here's how it works: insert the silicone mold into the included whiskey tumbler, fill with water, and freeze. Then remove the silicone mold to reveal a perfectly sloped ice wedge nestled neatly into the corner of the glass. The extra large wedge melts slowly, so you can nurse your drink all night without worrying about it getting watered down the way it does with smaller ice cubes.

23 This 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $16 Amazon See On Amazon This three-in-one avocado slicer is a must for guacamole lovers everywhere. Use the blade to slice the avocado in half, then place the half dome over the pit to remove it. Finally, use the divided scoop to slice the avocado into thin, uniform pieces. As far as what else goes into your guacamole? That's up to you. The slicer is top rack dishwasher-safe.

24 A Light-Up Bluetooth Speaker UD LED Bluetooth Speaker $30 Amazon See On Amazon No party is complete without music and mood lighting. This LED Bluetooth speaker lets you kill those two birds with one stone. The rechargeable battery-powered speaker produces high quality, distortion-free sound that plays for up to ten hours, while a built-in LED light adds a little atmosphere. Choose from one of six colors, or set them on rotation mode. The speaker is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and you can even use it to answer calls.

25 This Overnight Lip Mask For Soft And Supple Pout NOONI Apple Butter Overnight Lip Mask $15 Amazon See On Amazon Apply this lip mask before bed and wake up to a super kissable pucker. The mask uses apple water-derived alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate lips, leaving them soft and smooth. The addition of mint extract refreshes lips, while a blend of nine vitamin-rich oils add a good dose of hydration. One reviewer says, "I've tried so many high end lip balms and this one beats them all," and another" "I just scoop a tiny amount onto the spatula and spread it on my lips just prior to bed. In the morning, I wake up with soft hydrated lips that last all day."

26 This Heated Aromatherapy Neck Wrap Mars Wellness Heated Neck Wrap $32 Amazon See On Amazon Soothe a sore upper back with this plush heated neck wrap. The wrap is contoured to fit comfortably around your neck and on your shoulders, and is filled with an array of 12 aromatherapeutic herbs like lavender, rosemary, chamomile, spearmint, and white willow. Heat the wrap in the microwave to release the herbal aroma and place around your neck to warm up muscles. Prefer cooling therapy? Keep the wrap in the freezer.

27 A 3-In-1 Water Bottle Cleaning Brush The Coldest Water Bottle Brush $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you've spent good money on a high-quality, stainless steel water bottle, this water bottle brush is for you. Formulated specifically for stainless steel, the cleaner has three brushes: one for the bottle itself, one for the lid, and one for the straw. Use this to keep your bottle fresh and usable for years to come.

28 These Razors That Remove Unwanted Peach Fuzz And Smooth The Skin Miss Gorgeous Eyebrow Razors (10 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon These eyebrow razors are perfect for cleaning up any stray hairs that may be interfering with your arches, but they're also great for safely removing facial hair from any part of the face. Simply apply moisturizer, then gently glide the razor along the surface of your skin. Reviewers advise a steady hand, as the blades are extra-sharp, but say that they're a "God-send" for at-home dermaplaning.

29 This Set Of Phone Camera Lenses So You Can Play Professional Photographer KNGUVTH Phone Camera Lens (5 Count) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Smartphone cameras have come a long way, and outfitting them with professional-grade lenses can really take your photos to the next level. Made with industrial-grade aluminum, these phone camera lenses are compatible with all smartphones, attaching to the top edge with a flexible clip. Each set comes with five lenses: a zoom telephoto, a fisheye, a super wide angle, and two macro lenses.

30 This Two-In-One Shaver And Hair Trimmer Philips Norelco Bodygroomer $60 Amazon See On Amazon This dual-sided razor and trimmer features a razor on one end that offers a close shave and a trimmer on the other end with five length settings. The 3-D pivoting head means the groomer glides effortlessly across all your body's contours, without the risk of cuts or nicks. The rechargeable groomer can be used both wet and dry, and it's outfitted with self-sharpening blades, so you don't have to bother with buying replacements.

31 A Serum That Boosts Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Essy Eyelash And Brow Growth Serum $29 Amazon See On Amazon After a few weeks of use, this eyelash and eyebrow serum will transform you into a young Elizabeth Taylor. Just brush a little of the all-natural, non-irritating formula along your lash line and brows to encourage growth and boost thickness and length. One reviewer says, "Multiple people thought I have lash extensions because of this product!" and another: "My lashes are noticeably longer after just a few weeks!" Plus, it's less messy than false lashes, and less damaging than getting extensions.

32 These Eco-Friendly Silicone Straws You Can Use Again And Again LIFNY Silicone Straws (12 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Plastic straws are going the way of dinosaurs, so it's time to invest in some eco-friendly alternatives, like these reusable silicone straws. Each set comes with 12 BPA-free, angled straws in every color of the rainbow. You even get a cleaning brush so you can scrub out any remaining smoothie residue that may have gotten lodged inside your straw.

33 A Cleansing And Hydrating Detox Mask Beauty By Earth Hydrating Clay Detox Mask $19 Amazon See On Amazon Give your skin some TLC at the end of a stressful day with this clay detox mask. Kaolin and bentonite clays act as magnets that draw out impurities from your pores, leaving your skin deeply cleansed and refreshed. Aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil hydrate your skin, while an array of essential oils — like calendula and peppermint — work to soothe redness and irritation. The cruelty-free formula is gentle, hypoallergenic, and suitable for all skin types.

34 These Baggy Holders That Make Food Transfer Easy Jokari Baggy Rack (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon There's truly nothing messier than attempting to transfer food into storage bags. Keep things clean by using these baggy racks. The racks clip bags open so you can easily pour in soups, sauces, pasta, and cereal without having to clean off your counter after. The racks are adjustable in height so they work with sandwich bags, quart-size bags, and freezer bags alike.

35 These No-Tie Shoelaces Made From Silicone Diagonal One No Tie Shoelaces $8 Amazon See On Amazon Put these no-tie shoelaces on your kicks and never deal with the annoyance of shoelaces coming untied again. Made from stretchy silicone, the laces offer a snug fit without feeling over-tight. The laces fit onto shoes of all sizes, including both kids' and adults' sneakers. Choose from colors like blue, red, black, white, and gold.

36 A Knife Sharpener That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Smith's Handheld Sharpener $10 Amazon See On Amazon Sharpen pocket knives, camping knives, kitchen knives, and scissors with this handheld knife sharpener. The sharpener features a two-stage system: first pull the knife through the coarse crossed carbide blades several times to remove metal from dull blades, then pull the knife through the extra-fine ceramic rods to polish the edge of your knife to razor sharpness. The ergonomic, soft-grip handle ensures the sharpener doesn't slip out of your hand while you're using it.

37 This Tool That Peels And Cores Pineapples Statko Pineapple Peeler $8 Amazon See On Amazon I'd wager that the process of peeling and coring a pineapple is a profound mystery to most of us, but this pineapple peeler is actually pretty easy to use. The stainless steel peeler essentially works like a corkscrew — just cut off the top of the pineapple, position the peeler, and twist. The peeler will work its way down, separating the fruit from both the core and the outer peel. The best part? The peeler even creates perfect pineapple rings.

39 A Silicone Egg Poacher For Perfect Eggs Benedict OXO Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon There's a bit of an art to poaching eggs, but if you're not gifted with this particular brand of artistry, you can just use these egg poachers. Each hourglass-shaped poacher features a funnel that works to keep the yolk intact when it's dropped into the water, and bottom part of the poacher is patterned with holes that optimize water flow for even cooking. The poachers are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

41 A Pancake Mixer And Dispenser Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $15 Amazon See On Amazon This pancake batter mixer will streamline your Saturday morning blueberry pancake routine. Just add all the ingredients to the container and shake — the stainless steel whisk ball will blend all the ingredients, leaving you with smooth, lump-free batter. After you're done mixing, attach the silicone tip to dispense batter directly onto the frying pan. (The tip even allows you to make your pancakes into fun shapes and patterns.)

42 An Arm Band That Holds Your Smartphone While You Work Out Revere Sport Exercise Phone Armband (Sizes S-XL) $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's essential to keep your phone nearby for some pump-up tunes while you're working out. Slip your phone into this exercise phone armband to keep your phone secure while you jog, lunge, or bicycle. The band fits phones up to 6-inches and has holes so you can thread your earbud cables through. Choose from four sizes for a fit that snug that won't pinch your skin.

43 This Lightweight Clip-On Reading Light DEWENWILS Clip-On Book Light $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you've got a real page-turner on your hands and you want to keep reading after the lights go out, use this clip-on book light. The LED light works on two brightness settings and can be angled for optimal illumination. The light will work for up to eight hours on one charge, and can be recharged with any USB device.

44 This Travel Foldable Kettle Gourmia Travel Foldable Kettle $20 Amazon See On Amazon Tea lovers can enjoy a hot cup of lapsang souchong anywhere in the world thanks to this foldable kettle. With a soft silicone body, the kettle literally folds up so you can fit it into your suitcase or duffel. A stainless steel heating element boils water within five minutes and automatically shuts off when water runs low. The two-cup capacity kettle has dual voltage settings, so you can use it at home and abroad.

45 These Collapsible Dog Bowls To Keep Your Dog Fed And Hydrated On The Go COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowls $10 Amazon See On Amazon You can't leave your best friend behind when you're going for a trek in the mountains, but carrying around a bulky dog bowl is a real drag. Take these collapsible dog bowls along — made from silicone, the bowls fold up flat when not in use. Each bowl holds up to 25 ounces of water or 3 cups of dog food, and can be hung on your backpack strap with the included carabiner.

46 A Pan With Space For Three Lasagna Recipes Chicago Metallic Lasagna Trio Pan $23 Amazon See On Amazon Why make just one kind of lasagna when you can make three with this lasagna trio pan? The heavyweight aluminized steel conducts heat evenly, and the non-stick coating ensures you can easily dish up all those deliciously cheesy and saucy noodles. And it's not just for lasagna — use the pan to make breads and cakes too.

47 A Charcoal Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder $16 Amazon See On Amazon Brushing your teeth with charcoal sounds counterproductive when it comes to whitening your teeth, but it actually works. This whitening tooth powder uses activated charcoal to whiten teeth, kill bacteria, and freshen breath. The addition of bentonite clay strengthens teeth, while sodium bicarbonate helps prevent tooth decay. The formula is gentle on sensitive teeth and gums, and safe to use on enamel. One reviewer says, "My teeth are whiter, shinier and feel amazing, and there’s no sensitivity as with other whitening products," and another: "My teeth feel incredible & look like I just left the dentist office with a very expensive whitening treatment!"

48 This Derma Roller That Brightens Your Skin Linduray Skincare Derma Roller $13 Amazon See On Amazon Microneedling is a skin care practice that uses tiny needles to puncture minuscule holes in your skin — this jumpstarts your skin's natural healing process, which includes a hefty boost in collagen production and an increase in circulation. You used to have to go to an aesthetician for a microneedling treatment, but now you can safely do it at home with this derma roller. The roller is outfitted with hundreds of microneedles — roll them across your skin every other day to promote firmer skin and a brighter complexion.