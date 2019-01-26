49 Fascinating Products Trending With Millennials On Amazon

It's official: millennials have come of age, and it's become clear that we have quirks and values all our own — a fact that becomes obvious when you take a look at these products trending with millennials on Amazon.

For example, millennials have a reputation for spending money on travel, which explains the popularity of products that make living out of a suitcase a heck of a lot easier. And since millennials know that nothing beats a good cup of coffee or a well-crafted whiskey, there are more than a few products that take our favorite beverages to the next level. Of course, a lot of these products are environmentally-minded, too — which is becoming a huge priority for a generation looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint so that the generations coming after us will have a cleaner, safer world to live in.

Best of all, these products are available on Amazon with the click of a button, which is music to our tech-savvy ears. (Who likes schlepping to the mall these days?)

Best of all? None of these products will break the bank, so you'll still have money leftover for rent. (As always, the struggle is real.)