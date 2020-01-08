49 Clever Products That Amazon Reviewers Swear They Can't Live Without

Real talk: There are truly few things that you can't live without. At the same time, though, life is busy, messy, and unpredictable, so even though they're technically luxuries, there are some genuinely clever Amazon products that are worth the purchase — and that's because they make life a whole lot easier.

The thing is that you don't know what you don't know. For example, until you stumble upon these silicone grippers, it's hard to dream up exactly what kind of contraption would effortlessly remove jar lids. One way to do it? Try typing your problem into the internet (like "cramped closet" or "gel polish removal") and see what comes up. The trick, then, is to separate the excellent stuff that actually works from the sub-par stuff that doesn't.

That's where the reviews come in. If you find a weird, yet totally genius product that's backed by tons of rave reviews, you know it has to be the real deal. (When life is this busy, no one has time to write an Amazon review unless that product is truly life-changing.) As a result, if multiple people claim they "can't live without this," it's usually a sign that you and said product are meant to be together.

That said, if life is so hectic that you don't even have time to sort through the reviews, I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some genuinely clever items that you'll wish you would have found sooner — and they all come backed by people who couldn't live without them.