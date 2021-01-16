48 Products Trending On Social Media That Are Actually Really Useful

As someone who spends way too much money shopping online, it can sometimes be difficult to take a step back. (What can I say? I love a good bargain.) That's why I've made a deal with myself: Instead of buying every cool product I come across, I'm allowed to buy the Amazon products that are trending on social media. I mean, they're popular for a reason, right?

Luckily for me, the sky is the limit when it comes to trending Amazon products. There are wool balls that help your clothes dry faster in the laundry, and even reusable snack bags made from durable silicone. But if you're looking for something really useful, let me direct your attention to the food chopper I've made sure to include. Not only are its blades made from stainless steel, but it makes quick work of cutting up everything from onions to chocolate.

Whether you're trying to save money or simply stock up on some brilliant, social media-approved products, there are tons of items to choose from on Amazon. Keep scrolling to check out some of my favorites.

1. These Dryer Balls Made Of 100% New Zealand Wool Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Just toss these wool balls into the dryer along with your clothes, and they'll aerate your laundry to help it dry faster than it would with regular dryer sheets. Each ball is made from 100% New Zealand wool that's also organic — and they're even reusable for more than 1,000 loads.

2. A Kit That Turns Your Drill Into A Powerful Scrubber Drill Brush Cleaning Tool (3-Pieces) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're cleaning tile grout or your tire rims, this kit can help. Simply pop one of the three interchangeable brush heads into your handheld drill, and it'll instantly become a high-powered scrubber. Plus, they're designed to work with various types of drills.

3. This Reusable Snack Bag Made With Tough Silicone Stasher Silicone Food Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an eco-friendly alternative to plastic baggies? This reusable version is not only made from tough silicone that's more resilient than plastic, but it's also dishwasher- as well as microwave-safe. You can even pop it into boiling water for sous vide, as it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. A Pack Of Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers Silicone Stretch Lids Excel Gadgets (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of digging through piles of mismatched lids to find the one that fits? Then it's time to upgrade to these flexible ones. You can stretch them to fit bowls and containers of nearly any shape or size, or you can even use them to save halved pieces of citrus for later.

5. The Stainless Steel Mug That Helps Your Hot Drinks Stay Warm CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With vacuum-insulated walls that help hot drinks stay toasty for hours, this mug is perfect for anyone who likes to take their time sipping their morning coffee. It's made from tough stainless steel that's shatter-resistant, and the lid also helps prevent spills.

6. A Mug Warmer That Lets You Adjust The Temperature VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Many mug warmers only heat up to one temperature — but not this one. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and it's also made from hearty heat-resistant material. Choose from three colors: sky blue, black, or white.

7. This Burt's Bees Gift Set You Might Want To Keep For Yourself Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set (6-Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it's a gift set, you can still buy these Burt's Bees products for yourself. They're made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and beeswax to help moisturize dry, cracked skin. "The foot balm is so fabulous," wrote one reviewer. "Put it on, then grab some socks and go to bed. It works wonders."

8. This Easy-To-Use Tool That Splits, Pits, & Slices Your Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of breaking out a knife, spoon, and cutting board the next time you want some avocado, just pull out this handy tool instead. The plastic blade is sharp enough to pierce avocado skin, yet soft enough that it won't cut your hands — and since the pitter is made from stainless steel, it's even resistant to rust.

9. The Tongue Scrapers Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Each one of these tongue scrapers are made from medical-grade stainless steel, and the tapered heads allows them to easily fit into most mouths while removing odor-causing bacteria. Since they're guaranteed rustproof, you shouldn't have to worry about them degrading over time.

10. A Forehead Thermometer That's Completely Touchless Vibeey Thermometer $28 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to stick this thermometer in an ear to take your temperature — just use the infrared beam to get an accurate reading without making any skin contact. It only requires two AAA batteries, and the large LCD screen changes color depending on your temperature.

11. This Knife Sharpener That Leans On The Edge Of Your Counter KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need a bulky sharpener to get your kitchen knives working like new — just grab this compact version. The dual sharpening slots help hone and polish your blades, all while the edge grip feature keeps the tips of your knives from scraping across the top of your counter.

12. A Bluetooth Speaker That Plays Tunes For More Than 15 Hours DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to constantly recharge this Bluetooth speaker, as the powerful battery lasts for up to 20 hours before it needs to be plugged in again. Many reviewers raved about the sound quality — one even wrote that "the built-in sub-woofer gives amazing bass for how much and how big the speaker is."

13. The Humidifier That Runs For Up To 30 Hours Homasy Humidifier $42 | Amazon See On Amazon With an extra-large water reservoir that provides up to 30 hours of continuous mist, this cool mist humidifier is a must-have for anyone with a dry, arid home. Unlike other humidifiers, this one also features seven color-changing mood lights. Plus, it runs at an ultra-quiet level so that you can use it while sleeping.

14. A Miniature Smart Speaker That Lets You Talk To Alexa Amazon Echo Flex $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you plug this smart speaker in, you'll be able to talk to Alexa from any room in the house — even if she's downstairs. There's also a built-in USB port on the front so that you can charge your devices without unplugging it, and it won't block the second outlet like other bulky plugs.

15. This Vegetable Chopper With 4 Interchangeable Blades Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Need to get dinner on the table in a hurry? This veggie chopper lets you slice, chop, and dice up your greens in a fraction of the time it takes to use a knife. The four interchangeable blades are made from sharp stainless steel — and the entire chopper is completely BPA-free.

16. A Pair Of Brushes For Mixing Up Thick Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with one wide, sturdy bristle made from silicone, these brushes let you mix up everything from lotions to extra-thick mud masks. They also work great when it's time to spread the mask all over your face, and many reviewers wrote about how they're "easy to clean."

17. The Bamboo Cheese Board With Space For Extra Snacks Royal Craftwood Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this cheese board turn any casual evening into a fun happy hour, but it's also made from eco-friendly, organic bamboo. Unlike other types of wood, bamboo won't absorb the scent of the food items placed on it. Plus, there are also slots along the sides where you can place crackers.

18. A Handheld Vacuum Cleaner For Your Car ThisWorx Portable Vacuum $35 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than 3 pounds, it's almost too easy to maneuver this handheld vacuum cleaner around your car — and since it comes with three all-purpose nozzles, it'll even clean deep into those tight nooks and crannies. Choose from two colors: black or white.

19. The Organic Coconut Oil With Tons Of Beauty Uses Jason Organic Unrefined Coconut Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You can put some of this organic coconut oil in your hair when it's feeling dry or pat some onto your skin for some extra moisture. It's full of vitamin E and can even help nourish dry nail cuticles. Not to mention, it's completely paraben-free.

20. A Hair Mask Formulated With Hydrating Argan Oil Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When your strands are feeling a little worse for wear, this hydrating mask can help breathe new life into them. It's formulated with nourishing argan oil that can help improve your hair's elasticity — and it even helps infuse shine while taming frizz.

21. This Face Mask That Helps Soften Your Skin Overnight Bliss Overnight Facial Mask $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Chock-full of hydrating watermelon and cucumber extract, this face mask is great for delivering a heaping dose of hydration to dry, chapped complexions. The aloe vera simultaneously works to help soothe inflammation, all while the hyaluronic acid helps add moisture.

22. A Wireless Charger For Your iPhone, AirPods, & More Powlaken Wireless Charger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't clutter up your desk with a ton of wires and cables — just grab this wireless charging dock. There's space for your iPhone, iWatch, as well as AirPods — and the foldable design makes it easy to take with you while traveling. Plus, this one is designed to work through most phone cases.

23. These Silicone Baking Mats That You Can Keep Reusing AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to waste your money on parchment paper and baking sprays when you have these reusable silicone mats. Each one is naturally non-stick as well as heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even use them to roll out pastries or dough.

24. A Night Light That Makes Your Toilet Bowl Glow LuckyStone Motion Activated Toilet Night Light $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Just hook this night light onto your toilet bowl, and it'll gently guide your way to the bathroom when you get up in the middle of the night. The soft PVC neck is designed to fit onto nearly every toilet, and there are 16 different LED colors to choose from. You can also enjoy them all by using the rotating carousel mode.

25. This Meat Thermometer To Help You Cook With Confidence Powlaken Meat Thermometer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not sure if your meat has cooked all the way through? Stick this thermometer in the center, then sit back and watch as the backlit LCD screen reads temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. My favorite part? Each order comes with batteries so that it's ready to use right out of the box.

26. A Bamboo Toilet Stool With Built-In Foot Massage Rollers MallBoo Adjustable Bamboo Squatting Toilet Stool $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Just pop your feet on top of this bamboo toilet stool while you're sitting on the toilet, and it'll instantly put your intestines in a position that makes it easier to use the bathroom without straining. There are even built-in foot massagers along the front edge for further relief.

27. The Claws That Help You Shred & Pull Meat The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever I get bored of eating sliced chicken, I break out these shredder claws to change my meals up a bit. They're made from tough stainless steel that won't bend under pressure — and if your tongs happen to be dirty, you can also use them to pick up and transfer ingredients in a pinch.

28. A Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Strainers can take up a ton of space in your drawers, so why not downsize to this clip-on version? The edges are designed to snap onto pots or pans of nearly any size — and since it's made from heat-resistant silicone, there's no need to worry about it melting.

29. The Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Stainless Steel Filter COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Large enough to brew up to 8 cups of coffee, this pour-over coffee maker is a chic alternative to traditional drip-style machines. The stainless steel filter is reusable so that there's no need to replace it, while the decanter made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass.

30. A Pack Of Dishcloths That Are Resistant To Unwanted Odors Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular cotton dishcloths are prone to absorbing unwanted odors, whereas these eco-friendly ones are made from biodegradable cellulose that's odor-resistant. They're gritty so that it's easy to scrub away burnt-on food bits from your cookware, yet soft enough that you can also use them on more delicate surfaces.

31. This Immersion Blender Made From Stainless Steel Mueller Hand Blender $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With its heavy-duty copper motor that's designed to last up to three times longer than the competition, this immersion blender is perfect for making everything from smoothies to soups. However, the exterior and the blending heads are made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Many reviewers raved about how it works great for frothing up milk.

32. A Super-Slim USB Hub That Adds 4 Ports To Your Computer Anker USB Hub Port $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If your computer doesn't have enough USB ports for all your devices, just plug in this hub. Not only does it add four extra inputs, but each one is also able to sync up to 5 gigabytes of data per second. One reviewer even wrote that it easily works with "every computer I've tried, including both Mac and Windows machines."

33. The Face Roller Made From Genuine Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your face a few swipes with this roller anytime you wake up with unwanted puffiness within your complexion, and it'll help reduce inflammation as it works to stimulate blood circulation. It's made from genuine rose quartz, and each order even comes with a gua sha scraper.

34. A Magnet That Tells You If The Dishwasher Is Clean SMACD Dish Washer Magnet $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Have a housemate who keeps mixing dirty dishes in with the clean ones? Just put this magnet on the front of your dishwasher to help everyone keep track of whether it's clean or not. It stays in place using a strong magnet on the back, though each order also comes with 3M adhesive — just in case your machine doesn't have a magnetic front.

35. These Socks That Can Help Alleviate Heel Pain PAPLUS Plantar Fasciitis Socks $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have plantar fasciitis or simple heel pain, these socks can help. Despite being lightweight and breathable, they're made to compress your muscles and help stimulate blood flow — and they can add some extra support to your arches.

36. A Fabric Shaver That Breathes New Life Into Your Garments Feeke Fabric Shaver $14 | Amazon See On Amazon When your sweaters are looking a little worse for wear, it might be time to break out this fabric shaver. The grate is adjustable so that it's suitable for nearly any type of garment — including upholstery. And since the blades are made from stainless steel, they're even rust-resistant.

37. The Milk Frother That You Can Take With You Zulay Milk Frother $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you could have deliciously whipped milk in your coffee? Not only is this milk frother small enough to take with you to the office, but it also works great when mixing everything from matcha to egg whites. The whisk is made from stainless steel, and it only requires two AA batteries to operate.

38. A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray $5 | Amazon See On Amazon With up to 20 spritzes in every bottle, this travel-sized bathroom spray can help prevent unwanted odors in any bathroom you choose. Just give the toilet bowl you're using a few sprays prior to using it, and the potent blend of essential oils will prevent those scents from escaping the bowl.

39. This Tool Set That Comes With All The Essentials Apollo Tools Household Tool Set (39-Pieces) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an affordable set of tools that covers all the bases? This one is available for less than $30, and comes with dozens of tools to help you tackle any household DIY projects. The hard case keeps them safe in storage, and each tools is made from a high-grade steel alloy.

40. A Smartphone Tripod Made From Tough Aluminum Ubeesize Phone Tripod $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to extend out to more than 5 feet in length, this smartphone tripod can also be used as a selfie stick when you're trying to get the best angle. It's made from a super-durable blend of aluminum and stainless steel. Plus, each order also comes with a Bluetooth remote so you can activate the shutter from afar.

41. The Subtle Tool That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Hair Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It only requires one AA battery, and this tool will painlessly remove unwanted hair from your cheeks, lips, or anywhere else on your face. Unlike various competitors, this gadget is plated with real 18-karat gold — and it's even gentle enough to use on an everyday basis.

42. These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain FEIDU Blue Light Blocking Glasses (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon By blocking the harmful blue light emitted by electronic screens, these glasses can help reduce strain on your eyes. They come in a variety of colors and patterns to suit any style — and one reviewer even raved that they're very "comfortable to wear."

43. This Restaurant-Style Rotary Cheese Grater Zyliss Classic Rotary Cheese Grater $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you had the same rotary cheese grater that they use in restaurants? Make sure to check this one out, as the fine drum is sharp enough for everything from cheese to nuts. Plus, the drum and handle also separate for easy cleaning.

44. A Colorful Strip Light Kit That's Almost Too Easy To Install SENYERGIANT LED Strip Lights $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Since the back of these strip lights are coated with a sticky adhesive, you can easily install them underneath cabinets, behind your television, or nearly anywhere else — no tools required. The LED bulbs are waterproof in case you use them outside, and each order comes with a remote so you can control them from afar.

45. The Octopus Plushie That Shows Off Your Mood Teeturtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon As seen on TikTok, this reversible octopus plushie features two different expressions you can use to show off how you're feeling. With more than 10 colors to choose from, it's easy to find one that suits your tastes.

46. A Tinted Eyebrow Gel That Lasts All Day Long ETUDE HOUSE Tint My Brows Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for ways to boost your brows? Just fill them in with this gel. It's formulated with green tea and black bean extract to help keep your hairs nourished, and it easily peels off at the end of the day.

47. This Makeup Eraser That Doesn't Require Soap MakeUp Eraser, $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Makeup-dissolving serums can dry your skin out, whereas this cloth doesn't require any cleanser. Just get it wet, then give your face a few gentle swipes; it'll quickly begin to melt away even the most stubborn waterproof makeup. It's made from soft polyester, and you can reuse it thousands of times.