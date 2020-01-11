48 Cheap Things On Amazon That Work Extremely Well

Being cheap isn't always a bad thing. In fact, I'd even argue that some of the best purchases you can make are on useful, affordable items that help you out around the house. And while the brilliant products I've made sure to include on this list aren't as flashy as a new car, they'll definitely help you get stuff done.

No matter what you're in the market for, there's surely a genius product available on Amazon that can scratch your itch. Do you frequently find yourself running out of time for breakfast in the mornings? Then make sure you check out the specially-designed cup that lets you take a "bowl" of cereal with you during your commute to work. Or, if you like your nails looking fresh and painted at all times, take a look at the wearable nail polish holder that lets you give yourself a manicure practically anywhere. And if you enjoy a good cup of tea, but worry about using wasteful tea bags, fear not — I've made sure to add a reusable tea infuser shaped like a cute sloth.

Not only are all the useful products I've put on this list incredibly affordable, but most of them also come with free two-day Prime shipping. So go ahead and add a few of them to your cart — trust me, your wallet won't mind.

1. The Miniature Waffle Maker That's Also Great For Paninis Dash Miniature Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Even if you don't eat waffles every day, you can still use this miniature waffle maker to make delicious paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas, and more. It's perfect for small, cramped kitchens as well as dorm rooms, and it's available in a variety of fun colors.

2. An Aromatherapy Diffuser To Help You Relax After A Long Day Viva Naturals Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a soothing space in your home with this portable aromatherapy diffuser. There are four mist modes to choose from as well as seven color-changing LED lights, and it operates at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at the office without disturbing your neighbors.

3. An Insulated Tumbler Glass That Helps Keep Your Drinks Chilled Simple Modern Wine Tumbler $12 | Amazon See On Amazon White wine stays chilled and delicious, while red wine stays at room temperature when you're using these vacuum-insulated wine tumblers. Each one comes with a convenient lid that helps prevent accidental spills, plus they're available in over 36 fun colors.

4. This Bluetooth Beanie That Helps Keep You Warm While You Jam Out Bluetooth Beanie Hat $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your head warm, and cozy while listening to your favorite songs when you're wearing this Bluetooth beanie hat. The Bluetooth function has a wireless range of up to 33 feet, and the battery lets you listen to music for up to 10 hours before it needs to be recharged.

5. These Winter Gloves With Sensitive Touchscreen Fingertips Trendoux Winter Gloves $7 | Amazon See On Amazon No need to remove your gloves to send a text — these winter gloves are not only super-warm, but they also feature touchscreen fingertips that allow you to use your gadgets without having to take them off. The elastic wrists keep your hands insulated from snow and rain, plus they're available in a variety of colors.

6. A Handheld Massager That You Can Use All Over Your Body Viktor Jurgen Handheld Back Massager $30 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have aches and soreness in your back, legs, arms, or anywhere else on your body — this handheld massager can help soothe the pain away. It comes with three sets of massage heads so that you can choose the one that feels best to you, and the speed is adjustable for added comfort.

7. This Portable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank Karacel Hand Warmers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this hand warmer in your coat pocket, then slip your hand in whenever you're feeling frosty. There are three heat settings to choose from that reach all the way up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, and it even doubles as a power bank in case your smartphone runs out of battery.

8. These Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Made From Stainless Steel Jolly Green Products Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (5-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other roasting sticks, these ones have extendable handles that make it easy to reach your roaring fire without having to sit too close for comfort. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with a heat-resistant travel bag.

9. An Organizer For All Of Your Outdoor Cooking Utensils Wealers Camp Organizer Travel Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon As long as you have this outdoor utensil organizer, you'll be ready to enjoy a meal no matter where you set up camp. It's designed with slots for scissors, tongs, flatware, as well as a cutting board, plus the handle on the top makes it easy to carry with you.

10. The Super-Sharp Pizza Cutter That's Rust-Resistant Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget about typical pizza rollers — this heavy-duty pizza cutter effortlessly slices through dough, no matter how thick or crispy it is. The blade is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it's available in two sizes: large or extra-large.

11. An Ice Ball Mold Made From Flexible, Durable Silicone Cuzzina Ice Ball Maker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular ice cubes melt quickly and dilute your drinks, so why not try making ice using this ball mold? It's made from flexible, durable silicone that won't crack when it's time to pop the ice out, plus it won't leave behind any funky aftertastes like competing plastic molds.

12. The Water Filter That You Can Take With You Practically Anywhere LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy clean, safe drinking water no matter where you are with the help of this personal water filter. It's able to filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water, as well as remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. It's great for camping and hiking, or you can even add it to your emergency preparedness kit.

13. These Stoppers That Help Keep Your Bottles Of Wine Fresh Rabbit Wine and Beverage Stoppers (4-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Save money, and save your open bottle of wine for later with these wine stoppers. They're extra-durable since they're made from a combination of rubber and stainless steel, plus each one creates an airtight seal to help your wine stay fresher for longer.

14. An Emergency Fire Starter With A Built-In Emergency Whistle Gerber Bear Grylls Fire Starter $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it come attached to a portable lanyard, but this fire starter also has a built-in emergency whistle in case you ever need help. There's a waterproof storage compartment where you can store tinder, and each order comes with a survival pocket guide.

15. This Glowing Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Icewater Water Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique water bottle does so much more than hold water — it also glows every hour as a reminder that it's time to take a sip. There's a Bluetooth speaker built into the base that lets you stream your favorite music, and the walls are vacuum-insulated in order to help cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours.

16. A Pair Of Computer Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your eyes feel tired and sore after spending hours on your computer or phone, try wearing these glasses. Unlike ordinary glasses, these ones are designed to block harmful blue light, plus they even help reduce glare.

17. A Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Avocado Tree AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Grow your very own avocado tree right in your kitchen with this simple kit. You don't need to have a green thumb in order to be successful — just change the water every two weeks, and the kit will do the rest of the work for you.

18. A Set Of Massage Balls That Help Soothe Aching Feet FlexFixx Massage Balls (3-Piece Set) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet are sore after a long day at work, this set of massage balls can help soothe away the pain. They're great for helping to alleviate discomfort from plantar fasciitis, plus each order comes with three ballsup: one smooth, one spiky, and one extra-spiky.

19. This Chilling Stick That Helps Keep Your Beer Cold Corkcickle Chiller Sticks (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Place one of these long chiller sticks into your beer bottle, then sit back and relax as it helps it stay cold for hours. You don't have to remove the stick in order to drink from the bottle, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it "works fast."

20. The Clip-On Phone Light That Illuminates Your Selfies QIAYA Selfie Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Taking a good photo is almost completely dependent upon having great lighting. So the next time you're stuck in subpar light, just clip this selfie ring light onto your phone. There are three light settings to choose from depending on what looks best in the moment, and it can easily be recharged using the included USB cable.

21. A Toolbox That Helps Get Your Creative Juices Flowing The Writer's Toolbox $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Even the most prolific writers can struggle when it comes to brainstorming ideas, so why not give this writer's toolbox a try? It comes with a variety of writing prompts, exercises, and games, plus it's an easy way to help get your creative juices flowing.

22. This Device That Charges Your Phone Without Any Wires Necessary Anker Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter if your phone is covered with a case — this wireless charger can still power it up. The LED indicator light lets you know if your phone is successfully connected, plus it's able to charge iPhones up to 10% faster than competing wireless chargers.

23. A Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Organic Mushrooms Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it help you save money on produce, but this mushroom grow kit also gives you the added fun of having a farm-to-table experiment right in your own kitchen. It comes with everything you need to grow delicious, organic oyster mushrooms, and most people had full-grown mushrooms within about 10 days.

24. The Portable Light Rope For Fun Outdoor Adventures Power Practical Luminoodle $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring this portable LED light rope with you when you're camping, hiking, or even just going for a nighttime stroll. It's flexible so that you can easily hang it practically anywhere, and it transforms into a lantern when placed in the included nylon travel bag.

25. This Tool That Stops Items From Falling Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Prevent your keys, phone, or practically any other item from slipping between your car seats with these gap fillers. They expand or contract to fit the seat gaps in most vehicles, and each order comes with two so that both the passenger and driver can have one.

26. A Divided Bowl That Helps Keep Your Cereal Crunchy Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl $9 | Amazon See On Amazon A simple solution for better breakfasts, this bowl is divided into two halves: one that holds your cereal high and dry, plus a second for milk. The partition helps ensure that your cereal stays crunchy instead of mushy, plus it also works great as a serving dish for snacks at parties.

27. A Silicone Tea Infuser Shaped Like A Cute Sleepy Sloth Fred & Friends Sloth Tea Infuser $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the mood for a good cup of tea, this adorable sloth infuser lets you brew your own loose leaves right inside your mug. It's made from BPA-free silicone that won't affect the taste of your tea, plus it's available in other fun shapes, including a hedgehog, llama, rabbit, and more.

28. The Swivel-Style Cheese Board That Comes With Serving Tools Toscana Cheese Board $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Practical and pretty, this swivel-style cheese board comes with four stainless steel serving tools: a cheese cleaver, plane, fork, and knife. The tools come nestled in their own built-in storage slots, plus there's also a groove along the edge that prevents juices from leaking onto your tabletop.

29. This Pitcher That Lets You Infuse Fresh Flavors Into Your Water Chef's Inspirations Core Infusion Water Pitcher $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're looking to infuse fruits, vegetables, or herbs into your water — this pitcher comes with three different infusion cores that can handle them all. It's conveniently designed to fit into most refrigerator doors, and the lid creates an extra-tight seal to avoid accidental spills.

30. A Pot That Lets You Strain Pasta Without Using A Colander Gotham Steel Pasta Pot $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This pasta pot truly knows the value of multitasking. Just twist and lock the tempered glass lid, and you can easily strain the water from your pasta without needing a colander. It's made with a blend of titanium and ceramic, plus the stay-cool handles keep your hands safe from accidental burns.

31. These Super-Absorbent Towels Made From Soft Microfiber Bait Towel Microfiber Towel (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're cleaning up a kitchen mess, or drying your hair after a shower, these towels can help get the job done. They're made from super-absorbent microfiber that holds more water than regular cotton, and each one comes with a carabiner clip so that you can easily attach them to your backpack while traveling.

32. The Lantern That Collapses Down So That It's Extra-Portable Kyng Bolt Lite Collapsible Lantern $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't rely on your smartphone's inferior flashlight — this collapsible lantern can keep your path illuminated for up to 10 hours when completely charged. It's great for camping, hiking, or even an emergency kit, plus there are three light modes to choose from: low, high, and flashing.

33. A Charming Teapot Made From Durable Borosilicate Glass Hiware Good Glass Teapot $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it to brew blooming tea, or use this glass teapot to brew your own custom blend of loose leaves. It's made from super-durable borosilicate glass that won't crack when exposed to high temperatures, plus the mesh infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

34. This Comfy Pillow That Turns Your Bath Into A Spa Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized pillow is made with strong suction cups that easily attach to the side of your bathtub. The padded foam contours to the shape of your head and neck for added comfort, plus the second panel helps keep your shoulders supported.

35. The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Making Stuffed Burgers Cuisinart Burger Press $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Use it to make stuffed burgers, or use this burger press to make sliders and veggie burgers. The non-stick coating prevents meat from sticking to the mold so that your burgers easily pop out, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's super-easy to use.

36. A Polishing Stick That Tackles Stubborn Stains On Your Teeth Warmer Tooth Stain Remover $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily polish, whiten, and remove stains from individual teeth with this stain stick. This special tool helps you get into those awkward nooks and crannies between your teeth, plus its compact size means you can easily keep it with you for emergency touch-ups.

37. A Cup That Lets You Take Cereal With You On Busy Mornings The CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup $20 | Amazon See On Amazon No time to sit and enjoy your breakfast? Take a "bowl" of cereal with you in this portable cereal cup. There are two separate compartments that keep your milk and cereal separate so that your cereal stays crunchy, and it's made from durable, BPA-free plastic.

38. The Nail Polish Holder That Lets You Do Your Nails Almost Anywhere Tweezy Wearable Nail Polish Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft silicone that easily slides over your fingers, this wearable nail polish holder lets you do your nails practically anywhere. It's available in 16 fun colors, and it's especially great when you don't have a flat surface where you can rest your polish bottle.

39. This Travel-Friendly Tea Kettle That Collapses Down Flat Dltsli Collapsible Tea Kettle $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this collapsible tea kettle to enjoy a cup of tea when you're camping, or even when you're at an outdoor picnic. It's made from heat-resistant silicone with a rust-resistant stainless steel base, and you can easily use it on a stovetop, as well as over a furnace.

40. These Cable Clips That Help Keep Your Wires Tidy Blue Key World Cable Clips $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Make practically any room look neat and tidy with these affordable cable clips. They safely adhere to most surfaces, including wood, glass, plastic, metal, and more, plus they're designed so that they fit wires of almost any shape or size.

41. An Insulated Mug That Helps Keeps Beverages At The Perfect Temperature Bar Brat Insulated Mug $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A hot cup of coffee stays deliciously toasty, while cold drinks stay chilled for hours in this insulated mug. It has a super-snug lid that helps prevent accidental spills, and unlike other mugs, this one won't develop any sweat on the outside.

42. A Cute Planter That's Perfect For Desks And Tables Vencer Dekstop Potted Stand $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need a ton of floor space to help spruce up your workspace — just put this compact planter on your desktop. It's small enough that it won't get in the way of your computer, and there are various compartments where you can put plants, or even office supplies.

43. This Set Of Measuring Beakers That Help Save You Space OXO Nesting Measurement Beakers (7-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with funnel tops for mess-free pours, this set of measuring beakers nests inside itself to help save you precious kitchen storage space. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the rubberized bottoms give them that little bit of extra stability."

44. The Compact Space Heater That's Super-Portable Zomma Ceramic Space Heater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon When temperatures plummet and you can feel a chill in your home, this space heater is practically a must-have. The compact design lets you easily transport it to any room in your house, and there are three heat settings to choose from: low, high, or wind.

45. An LED Light That Helps Your Indoor Plants Grow Dommia LED Grow Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a bunch of indoor plants that aren't getting enough sunlight? Bring the sunlight to them with this LED grow light. The clamp on the bottom lets you easily attach it to tables, chairs, desks, and more, plus the gooseneck is flexible so that you can easily adjust where the light is shining.

46. The Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds EchoGear Outlet Shelf $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of letting your phone sit on the floor while it charges, just place it on this outlet shelf. It's so sturdy that it can hold up to 10 pounds, and it's as easy to install as a regular outlet cover — just pop it on, then screw it in.

47. This Tool That Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Without Any Pain Latorice Rechargeable Hair Remover $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a painless way to remove unwanted facial hair, give this trimmer a try. The double-edged blade removes hair without tugging at it, and the battery is rechargeable so that you don't have to worry about buying replacements.