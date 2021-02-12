47 Cheap & Clever Things That Are Selling Like Hotcakes On Amazon

It's no secret that I love shopping online, but you know what's even better? Finding popular items that shoppers are adding to their carts every minute. Luckily, I've come up with a strategy to keep scoring items like this: Look for the clever things on Amazon that selling like hotcakes based on positive ratings and tons of reviews.

You might think it sounds silly, but trust me — it really works. If the product you're looking at doesn't have hundreds and thousands of reviewers from shoppers who are absolutely obsessed, do you really need it? Probably not. That's why every item on this list is chock-full of four- and five-star reviews from enthusiastic shoppers. But if you had to pick just one thing, I recommend the over-the-sink dish rack that helps you save space. Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it also rolls up neatly once you're done so that you can stash it away in a drawer.

Being popular isn't the most important quality to have — unless you're shopping online. And with such a robust collection of reviews, it's easier than ever to find a high-quality version of any useful product on Amazon.

So what are you waiting for? That dish rack isn't going to buy itself, you know.

1. The Layered Silverware Organizer For Tight Drawers Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have narrow kitchen drawers? This silverware organizer is designed so that your utensils layer on top of each other, allowing it to fit into tighter spaces. Up to 24 pieces of flatware fit inside, and it comes in three colors: grey, sky, or white.

2. A Pack Of Facial Scrubbers Made With Soft Silicone INNERNEED Silicone Facial Cleaning Brushes (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from silicone that feels soft on sensitive skin, these scrubbers gently cleanse away dirt and grime from clogged pores. The handles help you maintain a firm grip when they're wet, and there are also loops at the bases so you can hang them to dry.

3. This Gentle Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber DuraComfort Essentials Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Microfiber is more absorbent than cotton, which means this hair towel can help cut down on how much time you spend underneath a dryer. It's large enough for nearly any length of hair, but it folds up nice and tight in case you want to take it with you when traveling.

4. A Pack Of Silicone Hair Catchers That Help Keep Pipes Clear Gotega Silicone Drain Catgers (5-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When was the last time you snaked your pipes? As long as you've got one of these hair catchers over your drain, they'll help make sure your plumbing stays clear. They're made from non-slip thermoplastic rubber and are designed to fit over drains of nearly any size.

5. The Remote-Controlled Candles That Are Oh-So Romantic Vinkor Flameless Candles (6-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these candles cheaper than most regular candles, but the LED flames flicker just like real fire. They feature a built-in timer that's adjustable from two to eight hours — and since each order comes with a remote, you can even control them from afar without getting up.

6. A Magnetic Key Rack That Screws Into Your Outlet Plate Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon In the habit of misplacing your keys? Just screw one of these magnetic key racks into the nearest light switch plate as you enter your home. The strong magnet can hold up to three pounds, and they're designed to fit into any standard switch plate.

7. This Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Over The Sink Ahyuan Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When counter space is at a premium in your kitchen, you'll be glad you snatched up this dish-drying rack. Unlike regular bulky racks, this one rolls out over the unused space above your sink. And since it's made from stainless steel, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

8. A Stylish Pour-Over Coffee Maker Constructed With Borosilicate Glass Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a stylish upgrade to your drip coffee machine, search no further than this pour-over version. It's made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, and the reusable filter is made from stainless steel. And if you've never used a pour-over coffee maker, don't worry — many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use."

9. The Sunglasses Case That Keeps Your Favorite Frames Organized CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Leaving your sunglasses out is a quick way to scratch the lenses, so why not keep them in this case instead? There's space for up to eight pairs, and the faux leather exterior gives it a sleek appearance that complements any vanity. Plus, the fleece on the inside helps keep them safe from damage.

10. A Rolling Tray That Makes It Easy To Reach Your Appliances EVERIE Sliding Tray $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let your appliances screech across the counter when it's time to use them — just keep them on this rolling tray. The brake keeps it from sliding around when you want it to stay put, and it's the ideal size for Keurigs, air fryers, and more.

11. These Fridge Liners That Help Keep Fruits & Vegetables Fresh OJYUDD Refrigerator Mats and Shelf Liners (9-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you put these liners down in your refrigerator, you'll be able to store fruits and vegetables directly on your shelves — no plastic bag required. The grippy exterior helps keep things from sliding off, and each one easily wipes clean with a damp cloth when dirty.

12. This Toothbrush Holder With A Built-In Toothpaste Dispenser BUILDEC Toothbrush Holder and Bathroom Shelf $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a little wary of drilling into your walls, you can still mount this toothbrush holder using the super-strong adhesive that comes with every order. It also features a built-in toothpaste dispenser — and there's even extra storage space for lotions, serums, and more.

13. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Messy Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5-Pieces) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Using eyelash glue can take some practice to get right, which is why these fake lashes are lined with small magnets that easily stick anywhere you apply the magnetic eyeliner. The best part? The liner is also waterproof, which helps keep it looking great all day.

14. A Silicone Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Air poppers can take up a ton of storage space, whereas this bowl collapses down so that you can easily stash it in a drawer or cabinet. The heat-resistant handles make it easy to remove from the microwave — but if you don't like popcorn, you can still use it as a regular bowl for snacks.

15. The Vegetable Chopper Made With Interchangeable Stainless Steel Blades Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of spending so much time preparing vegetables? Let the interchangeable stainless steel blades that come with this chopper do the work for you. They're rust-resistant as well as ultra-sharp, and the soft-grip handle won't dig into your hands as you press down.

16. An Over-The-Door Closet Rod (In Case You Need More Space) HOLDN' STORAGE Over The Door Closet Valet $14 | Amazon See On Amazon When your closet is overflowing and you're running out of space, let this over-the-door closet rod give you a little extra room. Not only does it add an extra 3 feet of space for clothes, but it's also sturdy enough to hold up to 35 pounds.

17. These Dishcloths That Absorb 20 Times Their Weight LAZI Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these dishcloths gentle on all types of cookware, but they can also absorb 20 times their weight. They're effective at scrubbing away grime, yet soft enough that they won't leave damage behind. They're also reusable, as each one can replace over 15 paper towel rolls.

18. An Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Your Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour your next glass of wine through this aerator, and it can help improve its flavor so that it tastes more expensive than it is. Unlike many other aerators, this one is designed to fit into the bottle spout — and it should work with any type of cork bottle.

19. The Hot Air Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time HAUSBELL Hot Air Brush $30 | Amazon See On Amazon When flat roots have you feeling down, use this hot air brush to add some volume — and maybe even boost your mood. The airflow is adjustable up to three levels, and the tufted bristles let you curl in extra-close and style while you're blow-drying your hair.

20. A Knife Sharpener That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 40,000 five-star ratings, it's clear that reviewers are in love with this knife sharpener. And for good reason, too: The two slots hone and set your blades, while the nonslip base helps keep it from shifting as you drag them through.

21. The Jade Roller That Helps Sooth Unwanted Inflammation RoselynBoutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you wake up with unwanted puffiness within your complexion, you can use this roller to help calm it down. It's made from genuine, natural jade stone — and each order comes with a gua sha scraper you can use to target any tight areas. Plus, using both can even help stimulate collagen production.

22. A Fabric Defuzzer That Breathes New Life Into Upholstery Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have pilling on your upholstery or clothes — this fabric shaver can help. The shielded shaving grate is adjustable (depending on the type of garment), and the cordless design makes it easy to maneuver all over. Just provide two AA batteries, and it's ready to go.

23. These Satin Pillowcases That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Frizz Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Satin creates less friction against your strands than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help prevent unwanted frizz in the morning. The envelope closure helps keep your pillow from slipping out, and they're available in a variety of rich colors to match your existing sheets.

24. A Frosted Sticker That Adds Privacy To Clear Windows Coavas Window Privacy Film $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Having tons of natural light in your home is great, but it's nice to have your own privacy at times. These frosted stickers keep you hidden from the public, yet still allow light to still shine through your windows. Plus, they even help insulate your home.

25. The Cube-Shaped Power Strip With Built-In USB Ports Anker Powerport Cube $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Bulky plugs can block the outlets on your power strip, which is why this strip is shaped like a cube; large plugs won't block any of the outlets since there's one on each side. And unlike regular power strips, this one also features three built-in USB ports.

26. A Heat-Resistant Pouch For Your Hot Hair Tools EIOKIT Silicone Heat Resistant Travel Mat and Pouch for Hair Tools $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Leaving your hot tools directly on your countertops can leave them with marks, so why not grab this pouch? It's made from heat-resistant silicone so that you can use it as a tool rest while you style your hair, and the textured surface helps keep things from slipping off.

27. These Glasses That Block Blue Light From Your Electronics Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Just pop these glasses on before work, and they'll filter out the blue light waves that your electronic screens produce. Reducing the amount of blue light you're exposed to can help prevent eye strain — and since the frames are lightweight, they won't leave your ears feeling sore.

28. A Strainer That Collapses For Compact Storage Qimh Collapsible Strainer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Your strainer doesn't have to take up an entire shelf; this one collapses down to a fraction of its size once you're done using it. And unlike many other strainers, the handles on its sides expand outwards so that you can perch it directly over your sink.

29. The Chip Dip Bowls With Some Rustic Charm Stoneware Chip, Dip, Soup & Side Bowls (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing wrong with eating snacks out of plastic cereal bowls, but why not upgrade to these stylish chip dips? They also work great when eating soup with crackers, and each one is made from oven-safe stoneware. One reviewer even wrote that they're "perfect" for "individual dishes of any sort that require chips on the side."

30. A Silicone Grip That Slips Over Hot Cast Iron Handles Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from tough silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this gripper is a must-have if you like to cook with a cast iron skillet. It's designed to fit 9-inch skillets or larger — and you can even toss it into the dishwasher if it ever gets dirty.

31. This Shoe Organizer That Hangs Over Your Door SimpleHouseware Over the Door Shoe Organizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't have enough floor space for a shoe rack? This one hangs over any standard door to help save space, and there's enough space for up to 24 pairs if you stuff both shoes into one pocket. Zero tools are required for installation; simply hang it up using the included hooks and you'll be ready to go.

32. A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That's Mildew-Resistant Mind Reader Bathtub Tray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If the sides of your bathtub are overflowing with bottles, this tray can help tidy things up. It's large enough for soaps, brushes, wine glasses — and the bamboo wood is resistant to mildew. Plus, the arms are wide enough to fit most tubs.

33. The Tool That Splits, Pits, & Slices Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon In the mood for guacamole? There's no need to dirty up a knife and cutting board when you've got this avocado slicer. The pitter is made from stainless steel that latches into the pit for easy removal, and the non-slip rubber center helps you keep a firm grip.

34. A Pillow Spray That Helps Ease Your Mind For Sleep Muse Apothecary Pillow Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your pillow a few spritzes of this calming spray before bed, and its soothing scent can help ease your mind so that it easily drifts off to sleep. The plant-based formula includes lavender essential oils — and it's also free from any parabens or harsh chemicals.

35. This Milk Frother For Whipping Up Delicious Coffee Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When you've finally grown tired of the same cup of coffee every morning, let this milk frother change things up so you can make a delicious homemade latte. The whisk is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the motor is so powerful that it can also whip up egg whites. Choose from three colors: black, red, or silver.

36. A Tattoo Pen For At-Home Microblading Moonkong Eyebrow Pen $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to pay an arm and a leg to get your eyebrows microbladed — just use this pen. The ink is waterproof to help keep your brows looking great all day, but it washes off easily with makeup remover or a cleanser. Plus, the comb tip makes application stress-free.

37. The Knee Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam MODVEL Orthopedic Knee Pillow $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleeping with your legs knocking together isn't the most comfortable feeling in the world, which is why this knee pillow is filled with ultra-soft memory foam. The foam contours to the shape of your legs for extra comfort, while the breathable cover helps keep you from growing too hot.

38. A Rainfall Shower Head That Filters Out Impurities Nosame Shower Head $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most regular shower heads, this one features a multi-layer filtration system that removes impurities from hard water. Zero tools are required for installation, as it's designed to screw onto any standard shower hose — and there are three shower modes to pick from: rainfall, massage, or jet.

39. These Accessories That Any Candle Lover Will Appreciate DANGSHAN Candle Accesories Kit (3 Pieces) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not sure what to gift someone? If they like candles, they'll love this set of candle accessories made from stainless steel. One reviewer wrote how the set is "very functional and chic," and it comes with three tools: one snuffer, wick trimmer, and wick dipper.

40. A Miniature Dehumidifier You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this miniature dehumidifier into a musty cabinet or damp closet, and it'll absorb excess moisture to help dry the air out. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to four weeks, and it runs at an ultra-silent level — no need to worry about waking anyone up.

41. The Acne Patches That Are Hardly Noticeable AVARELLE Acne Pimple Patch (40-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these acne patches nearly transparent, but each one also features hydrocolloid dressing to dry out inflamed blemishes. They're vegan as well as cruelty-free, and one pack comes with 40 patches in a resealable bag that's great for travel.

42. A Spray That Helps Repel Water From Your Fabrics Apple Brand Rain & Stain Water Repellent Spray $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This spray can help protect your upholstery and garments from spills. It creates an invisible layer on the surface that repels water and other liquids without altering the colors of your fabrics. You can use it on handbags, shoes, wallets, furniture, car interiors, or anywhere else you might spill something.

43. This Mini Humidifier That's Perfect For Your Desk MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Is the dry air in your office bothering your throat? Let this miniature humidifier add some much-needed moisture to your surroundings. The water reservoir is large enough that it can operate for up to 18 hours in intermittent mode (or 12 hours if running continuously). Plus, it's available in six colors.

44. A Pack Of Sleek Razors For Trimming Unwanted Brow Hairs Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to trim the areas around your eyebrows without plucking, these dermaplaning tools can help. The high-quality blades feature microguards to help protect your skin, and the slim design means you can easily keep one with you for quick touch-ups whenever you want to.

45. The Puck Lights That Only Turn On When You're Around Searik Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Many battery-operated lights quickly run out of power if you forget to turn them off, whereas these puck lights feature built-in motion sensors so that they only turn on if someone is present. The magnetic backs make them easy to stick all over your home, but each order also comes with sticky adhesive for any non-metal surfaces.

46. A Pair Of Brushes That Reach Deep Into Lint Traps Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon It's always a good idea to keep your dryer's lint trap clean, and these brushes take the work out of scraping away all that fuzz. They also work great for sweeping out dust and pet hair from underneath furniture, while the flexible wire shaft helps you maneuver around tight spaces.