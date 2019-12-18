46 Genius 5-Star Rated Products That Amazon Reviewers Swear Save Them A Ton Of Time

Life can be hectic. No matter how hard or fast you work, sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day to complete all the errands you had lined up, or even relax after a long stint at the office. Luckily, there are tons of five-star rated products on Amazon that can help you save time — you just need to know what to look for.

Want to cut back on the number of hours you spend cleaning during the week? Then make sure to check out the stick vacuum I've included in here — it quickly converts from a stick, to a hand vacuum in mere seconds. Or just keep your home organized by using the stackable cabinet shelves, as well as the universal knife block that takes up hardly any space on your countertops. And if you're tired of taking the time to cook yourself dinner every night, make sure to check out the electric slow cooker that doubles as a yogurt maker.

Time is the one thing you can't get back — but with these genius products on Amazon, you can at least make the most of the time you have. So what are you waiting for? That stainless steel over-the-sink dish rack isn't going to buy itself — or is it?

1. A Digital Meat Thermometer That's Waterproof Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon No more second guessing whether your turkey or roast is ready — because this waterproof digital meat thermometer makes it easy to check that your meats are cooked all the way through. It has a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and the bright LCD screen is easy to read, even in the dark.

2. The Clothing Steamer That You Can Use On Any Type Of Fabric PurSteam Deluxe Steamer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it safe to use on cotton, silk, wool, velvet, and more, but this handheld clothes steamer is also the perfect size to take with you while traveling. There's no ironing board required to eliminate the wrinkles from your clothes, plus the wide base helps prevent it from tipping over and spilling.

3. An Easy-To-Maneuver Stick Vacuum That's Super-Lightweight Eureka Stick Vacuum $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Daily cleaning is a drag when you have to lift and carry a heavy vacuum everywhere. This lightweight stick vacuum weighs less than 4 pounds, and can be used as a traditional vacuum, a hand vacuum, or even a stair vacuum.

4. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Made With A Non-Slip Base Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of buying expensive cold brew from the store, just use this cold brew coffee maker and save yourself some money. It's made with a non-slip base that helps prevent spills, and the reusable filter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

5. A Hanger That Helps Prevent Socks From Getting Lost In The Wash SockDock Sock Laundry Helper (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your socks hanging on these special sock hangers while they're taking a spin in the washing machine — they'll help prevent them from getting mixed up or lost. Each order comes with two hangers, and you can even use them to store socks in your closet.

6. The Salad Chopper That Helps Keep Your Fingers Protected Nish Salad Chopper $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If your food prep involves tons of salads, you'll probably benefit from having this salad chopper in your life. The stainless steel blade is super-sharp as well as rust-resistant, and each order also comes with a protective cover that helps keep the blade sharp for future use.

7. An Electric Pressure Cooker That Gets Dinner On The Table In A Flash Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker $49 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't compromise on taste in favor of a stress-free meal — just use this pressure cooker instead. You can use it as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more, plus the inner cooking pot is made from super-durable stainless steel.

8. An Immersion Blender That Helps Reduce Mess Immersion Hand Blender $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring this immersion blender to your pot, instead of bringing your pot to your blender — it'll help save time, while simultaneously saving your countertops from accidental spills. There are eight speeds to choose from depending on what you're making, and each order also comes with a whisk, as well as a milk frother attachment.

9. The Gadget That Whips Up Zoodles With The Turn Of A Handle Sboly Vegetable Spiralizer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegetable spiralizer transforms zucchini, carrots, and more into delicious spirals, ribbons, or even spaghetti shapes that you can use in place of pasta. Each order comes with five interchangeable, spiralizing blades that whip up a variety of shapes, and the suction cup on the bottom helps keep it securely fastened to your countertop.

10. This Lazy Susan Made From Shatter-Resistant Plastic mDesign Lazy Susan Turntable $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Organize your most important spice bottles in this lazy Susan turntable, or even use it to organize toiletries in your bathroom. It's made from durable, shatter-resistant plastic, and there are six different colors to choose from so that you can easily have it match the decor in your home.

11. An Over-The-Sink Drying Rack That Helps Save Space UpGood Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't waste an inch of precious counter space with a cumbersome drying rack — use this over-the-sink drying rack instead. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it rolls out over your sink so that dripping water goes down the drain instead of all over your counter.

12. The Organizer That Keeps Your Flatware Neat And Tidy Sorbus Flatware Drawer Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With eight divided compartments, you'll be able to organize practically every fork, spoon, and knife that you own when you use this flatware organizer. It easily slides right into your kitchen drawer, plus it even expands for added storage space.

13. This Magnetic Knife Bar That Replaces Wooden Blocks HMmagnets Magnetic Knife Holder $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to keep a big butcher block on your counter to hold a great set of cooking knives. This stainless steel magnetic knife bar can be mounted practically anywhere, plus it's large enough that you can easily store chef's knives, bread knives, cleavers, and more.

14. A Spinning Carousel That Holds Up To 24 Keurig Pods Java Concepts K Cup Spinning Storage Carousel $15 | Amazon See on amazon Keurig pods can take up a ton of space in your drawers, so why not keep them in this spinning carousel instead? It's able to hold up to 24 pods, and the scratch-resistant base won't leave marks on your countertops.

15. The Mop And Broom Holder That Mounts To Your Wall Homely Center Mounted Mop And Broom Holder $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Get dirty mops and brooms off of clean floors by storing them in this mop and broom holder. It comes with all the hardware you need in order to mount it to your walls, and you can also use it to store outdoor tools, including rakes, shovels, and more.

16. A Tiered Basket Organizer That Requires Zero Tools To Put Together Simple Houseware Tiered Basket Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon It's almost impossible to be too organized, so why not grab this tiered storage basket? You can use it for important documents at the office, toiletries in your bathroom, or even spices in your kitchen, and the sliding drawers make it easy to quickly grab whatever you're looking for.

17. An Elegant Tea Chest With 8 Storage Compartments The Bamboo Leaf Wooden Tea Chest $40 | Amazon See on Amazon When tea o'clock rolls around, give yourself an elegant, organized way to choose your favorite blends by keeping them in this elegant tea chest. There are eight compartments that make it easy to keep your teabags organized, and there are four different finishes to choose from: walnut, cherrywood, natural, or black.

18. A Hygienic Solution For Storing Beauty Blenders LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're storing used beauty blender sponges anywhere they fit, you're also making it possible for them to accumulate germs and bacteria. These beauty blender stands not only feature a spiral design that allows for increased airflow so that they dry quickly, but they're also made from super-durable stainless steel.

19. The Block That Can Hold Knives Of Practically Any Shape Or Size Kitchen Seven Universal Knife Block $23 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have a collection of steak knives, or an extra-large bread knife — this universal knife block is a great place to store them. It's able to hold up to 12 knives, and the space-saving design makes it great for cramped kitchens.

20. A Shoe Organizer That Slides Neatly Underneath Your Bed storageLAB Shoe Organizer $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of shoe organizers not only holds up to 24 pairs of shoes, but it also slides neatly underneath your bed to help free up storage space in your closet. The compartments are adjustable so that it can handle shoes of practically any shape or size, plus the handles make it easy to pull out from under your bed.

21. These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are Leakproof innokitchen Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Each order of these reusable food storage bags comes with six large, as well as four small bags that are perfect for snacks, lunch, and leftovers. The leakproof seal helps prevent accidental spills inside your lunch box, and they're also completely BPA-free.

22. This Box That Helps Keep Your Rings Organized Glenor Co Ring Box Organizer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The top of your nightstand is no place for storing rings (unless you're okay with constantly losing them.) This ring box, on the other hand, boasts 54 slots that securely hold onto all of your rings, and you can also use it to organize cuff links.

23. The Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves DreamGenius Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it for brushes, eyeshadow, or even lotions — no matter how large your makeup collection is, this rotating makeup organizer can probably hold all of it. The shelves can be adjusted to accommodate extra-tall bottles, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth if it ever gets dirty.

24. This Garlic Mincer That Helps Keep Your Hands Clean GHeart Garlic Mincer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your hands smelling like garlic after you chop up a few cloves, keep your hands clean by using this garlic mincer. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it's able to crush up to three cloves of garlic at a time.

25. These Scissors That Make It Easy To Chop Up Fresh Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Attempting to chop chives or parsley into teeny bits can be difficult — unless you're using these herb scissors, of course. The five stainless steel blades cut and chop your herbs quicker than a single knife, and each order also comes with a cleaning comb, as well as two jute pouches.

26. A Set Of Measuring Cups And Spoons That Nest Together KPKitchen Measuring Utensil Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for wet and dry ingredients, this measuring cup and spoon set features easy-to-read engraved measurement markings that won't wash away over time. They nest neatly inside of each other so that they take up hardly any space while in storage, plus they're made from durable stainless steel.

27. An Apple Corer Made With A Sleek Ergonomic Handle Zulay Kitchen Apple Corer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're whipping up a pie, or chopping apples for snack time, this stainless steel corer takes almost all the work out of preparing fruit. The unique twin blades quickly cut through bell peppers, pears, cupcakes, and more, plus the ergonomic handle fits comfortably into your hand.

28. The Pizza Cutter Wheel Made With A Protective Blade Guard Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Most pizza cutter wheels have an exposed blade that you can slice yourself on, whereas this one is made with a protective blade guard to help prevent any accidental cuts. It's available in three colors, plus the blade guard is removable so that it's easy to clean.

29. This Closet Organizer That's Perfect For Sweaters And Towels MAX Houser Hanging Closet Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a ton more storage space to your closet by using this hanging closet organizer. It features six shelves, and it hangs from two durable hooks on any standard closet rod. This vertical organizer is the perfect place for sweaters, towels, and linen, plus it folds up neatly when you're not using it.

30. These Storage Containers That Help Keep Pantry Staples Fresh DWËLLZA KITCHEN Food Storage Containers (6-Piece Set) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for pasta, rice, crackers, and more, these food storage containers feature airtight lids that help keep your ingredients fresh. Each one is 100% BPA-free, and unlike other containers, these ones won't leave a plastic taste in your food.

31. The Reusable Wipes That Are Great For Removing Stubborn Makeup RAINBOW ROVERS Makeup Remover Wipes (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Scrap the wasteful makeup wipes and save yourself some money over time by switching to these reusable makeup remover cloths. Just get them wet with water, then glide them over your face to get rid of dirt, oil, waterproof eyeliner, or even stubborn foundation. They're made from soft microfiber, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin.

32. A Pocketed Organizer For Jewelry That Hangs In Your Closet Freegrace Hanging Jewelry Organizer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-sided jewelry organizer hangs right in your closet, and has enough storage space for practically every single bracelet, necklace, or pair of earrings you own. It has a total of 50 clear zippered pockets, plus it folds down so that you can easily stash it in your suitcase while traveling.

33. This Collapsible Dish Rack Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bambusi Collapsible Dish Drying Rack $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from sustainable bamboo, this dish drying rack is stain-resistant so that you won't have to worry about water ruining the finish. It folds down for easy storage when not in use, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that this dish rack "looks great and feels solid."

34. These Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These non-stick silicone baking mats don't require a drop of oil or butter — baked goods easily slide off of them without sticking. They're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and feature printed macaron markings to help your cookies come out flawless.

35. A Rolling Pin That Lets You Adjust How Thick Your Dough Is Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Have more control over the thickness of your dough with this adjustable rolling pin. The rings on the ends are removable so that you can choose how thick or thin your dough rolls out, plus it's great for cookies, pies, cakes, pizza, and more.

36. A Lazy Susan Turntable That Helps Keep Products In Place OXO Lazy Susan Turntable $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with non-slip rubber feet that keep it securely in place, this lazy Susan turntable is great for organizing spices, skincare products, or even arts and crafts supplies. The steel ball bearings ensure that it spins smoothly, and the deep ledge helps prevent your items from falling off.

37. The Board That Helps You Fold Your Shirts Evenly BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your closet looking like a display shelf in a boutique by using this folding board. It's great for making sure that your shirts, pants, shorts, and more are folded evenly, plus it's a great way to prevent your clothes from becoming wrinkled.

38. This Pantry Organizer For Pans And Baking Sheets SimpleHouseware Bakeware Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon With space to store pans, baking sheets, lids, and even cutting boards, this bakeware organizer is a great option when it comes to organizing cluttered kitchen cabinets. It's made from durable steel, and the rubber feet help prevent accidental scratches.

39. A Mountable Pot Rack That Frees Up Cabinet Space OROPY Industrial Pot Rack $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of digging through your cabinets for that one spatula or pan, just hang them on this mounted pot rack for easy access. It's able to hold up to 80 pounds, and the high-quality iron construction ensures that it's extra-durable.

40. The Magnet That Lets You Know If The Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of people mixing dirty dishes with clean ones? Just put this magnet on the front of your dishwasher. The sliding indicator lets you keep track of whether the dishes are dirty or clean, and each order also comes with adhesive in case the front of your dishwasher isn't magnetic.

41. This Digital Kitchen Scale Made From Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to measure up to 11 pounds, this digital scale has a sleek modern design that looks great in any kitchen. It's available in five different colors, and the stainless steel exterior is resistant to rust.

42. A Device That Whips Up Two Breakfast Sandwiches In Just 5 Minutes Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Prepare two breakfast sandwiches in just five minutes by using this breakfast sandwich maker. There are separate compartments for bread, eggs, vegetables, and meat, plus you can even use your own fresh ingredients. Each order comes with a recipe book to help get you started, and the cooking plates are removable for easy cleaning.

43. A Pan That Takes The Stress Out Of Poaching Eggs Eggssentials Poached Egg Maker $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Poached eggs aren't always easy to get right, so try using this special pan the next time you're in the mood for a runny yolk. The egg cups are coated in nonstick to help prevent your eggs from breaking when it's time to eat, and the tempered glass lid makes it easy to keep track of how much longer your eggs need to cook.

44. The Wooden Alarm Clock That Lets You Set 3 Alarms JALL Digital Alarm Clock $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It's almost impossible to oversleep when you have this wooden alarm clock on your bedside table. It allows you to set up to three alarms to help ensure that you wake up, and the brightness is adjustable so that it doesn't keep you up at night.

45. These Bins That You Can Use To Organize Your Groceries Sorbus Stackable Fridge Containers (6-Piece Set) $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Organize your yogurt, fruits, vegetables, canned soda, and more using these fridge and freezer bins. They're an easy way to maximize storage space, plus each order comes with six containers: two wide bins, two narrow bins, an egg drawer, as well as a can dispenser.