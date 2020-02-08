45 Things That Have Become Wildly Popular On Amazon Because They're So Fly

How many times have you been excited about a purchase, only to open the box and realize it's not that great? I can't lie — I've gone through that process many, many times. But there's an easy trick you can use to make sure that it almost never happens to you again: Instead of winging it at the mall, just stick to all the most wildly popular things on Amazon.

See, unlike regular department stores, Amazon features a massive product review section that gives you the inside scoop on practically any item you're looking to purchase. Maybe you're a little iffy on that French press you've been eyeballing — in that case, just check the reviews. Or, if you're not entirely convinced that the miniature fridge you want is a worthwhile purchase — you guessed it: check the reviews. Not only will other shoppers let you know when you're considering a particularly brilliant product, but they'll also point out the flaws when something is not-so-brilliant, which may stop you from having to make returns down the road.

If you aren't sure where to start, don't worry — I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the absolute best products on Amazon, because thousands of real reviewers can't be wrong.