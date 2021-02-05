45 Highly Rated & Extremely Useful Things On Amazon You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

When it comes to online shopping, there's only one piece of advice you need to follow: Read the reviews. Not only will the reviews clue you into any little tips or tricks you might need to know, but they'll also tell you if what you're looking at is even worth the money. But if I'm being honest, pouring through review after review gets boring — so check out this list of highly-rated Amazon products instead. Why? Because I read the reviews for you.

And don't worry — I've made sure to include a little something for everybody. There are shelves that clip onto your bed frame to help you save space, as well as reusable cotton rounds for washing away makeup. But if you prefer spending time in the kitchen instead of your bedroom, make sure to check out the bamboo cutting board with slide-out storage drawers underneath. Just scoot your chopped veggies into one of the drawers, and you'll instantly have more space to slice and dice your ingredients. Besides, who can resist a miniature fridge that works in your car? Because I know I can't.

No matter what little problem life throws your way, there's probably a brilliantly useful product on Amazon that can help solve it — keep scrolling to check out some of my favorites.

1. The Bedside Shelf That Helps You Save Space BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have room for a nightstand (or even if you sleep in a bunkbed), this shelf is a must-have. There are zero tools required for installation; simply attach the clamp to your bed frame. It's sturdy enough to support your laptop, books, water, and more.

2. These Reusable Bamboo Cotton Rounds That Remove Makeup Greenzla Reusable Cotton Pads (20-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't waste your money on disposable cotton rounds and switch over to these reusable ones instead. Each one is made from 100% organic bamboo, and the included drawstring bag keeps them from getting lost in the wash. Use them to wash away makeup, apply toner, and more.

3. This Felt Insert That Adds Pockets To Messy Purses ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Having trouble finding what you're looking for in that messy purse? Not only is this insert made from soft felt that won't scratch the inside of your bag, but it also adds 13 pockets to help you stay organized. Choose from colors including red, grey, pink, and more.

4. A Dry-Erase Desktop Pad For Jotting Down Quick Notes Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this dry-erase pad in front of your monitor, and you'll always have a place to jot down ideas or notes while you're working. The slim profile is designed to fit between your monitor and keyboard, and it's made with non-absorbent glass that won't stain.

5. The Lumbar Cushion Filled With Soft Memory Foam LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This lumbar pillow is filled with soft memory foam that keeps you supported where you need it. The adjustable straps on the back let you choose how high or low it sits in your chair, and many reviewers wrote about how it helped with their lower back pain.

6. A Pair Of Spatulas That Get Every Last Drop Out Of Bottles S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Lotions, condiments, makeup — you name it, these tiny spatulas can reach deep inside to pull out every last drop. The heads are made from flexible silicone that contours to the shape of your containers, and they're completely food-safe for use in the kitchen.

7. A Magnetic Phone Mount That's Designed To Work With Any Car WUTEKU Magnetic Cell Phone Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Just attach this mount to your car's dashboard using the included 3M adhesive, and you'll instantly be able to use your phone handsfree while driving. Unlike other mounts, this one is designed to work with all types of vehicles and smartphones — and even tablets.

8. A Pair Of Drain Protectors For Less Than $15 DrainWig Shower Drain Protector (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas two of these drain protectors are available for less than $15. They're designed to fit most shower drains and won't impede the flow of water down your pipes while they're in place. Each flower acts as an anchor while the chains catch loose hair and debris.

9. The Cutting Board With Drawers For Your Prepped Veggies BAMBOO LAND Food Prep Cutting Board $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you've finished cutting up your veggies, slide them into one of the drawers underneath this cutting board to give yourself more room to chop. There are enough drawers for up to four separate ingredients — and since the board is made from bamboo, it's also naturally water- as well as odor-resistant.

10. A Pack Of Dryer Balls Made From 100% New Zealand Wool NERVANA Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular dryer sheets only last one cycle, whereas these dryer balls are reusable for over 1,000 loads. Not only do they eliminate static, but they also help aerate your clothes so that they dry faster. And unlike many dryer sheets, they're made without any synthetics or fillers — just natural merino wool.

11. This Selfie Ring Light With 10 Adjustable LED Colors BlitzWolf Selfie Ring Light $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Most ring lights only offer white light in either warm or cool hues — but not this one. With 10 different LED colors to choose from, you can easily use it for chic mood lighting or a bold, colorful glow during your next video call. And since it comes with a Bluetooth remote, taking photos from afar is a snap.

12. A Bedding Set Made From Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Satin Pure Bedding Satin Sheets and Pillow Cases (4-Pieces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A good set of sheets can really make a difference when it's time to fall asleep at night. These ones are made from soft, satiny microfiber that's wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant. Plus, the fitted sheet is designed to fit nearly any mattress up to 15 inches deep. Available sizes: Twin — California King

13. The Headrest Hooks That Help Keep Bags From Spilling Over FJCTER Car Vehicle Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Pop these hooks onto the headrests in your car, and they'll give you a convenient spot to hang grocery bags, backpacks, or even just your purse. Each hook is sturdy enough to support up to 44 pounds, and they're designed to work with most headrests.

14. A Mini Fridge That You Can Use In The Car CROWNFUL Mini Beauty Fridge $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a long drive coming up? Make sure to keep a few drinks in this mini fridge so you don't have to stop more than you need. Each order comes with an adapter so that you can use it in the car — and if you've got leftovers you'd like heated up, the temperature is adjustable from 32 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

15. This Water Flosser You Can Use In The Shower Anjou Cordless Water Flosser $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to three weeks, this water flosser gives you zero excuses not to floss. The waterproof exterior means you can use it in the shower — and with four cleaning modes to choose from, it's suitable for all ranges of gum sensitivity.

16. A Fabric Shaver That's Quick & Effective Philips Portable Fabric Shaver $27 | Amazon See On Amazon With its extra-large trimming surface, this fabric shaver quickly removes pills, fuzzies, hanging strings, and more. You can also adjust the trimming height depending on what type of garment or upholstery you're working with. Plus, it even features a built-in container for catching lint.

17. The Mandoline Slicer Made With Stainless Steel Mueller Austria Mandoline Slicer $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to cut down on how long it takes to make dinner? The stainless steel blades on this mandoline slicer make quick work of cutting up veggies, while the smooth ABS plastic allows them to glide back-and-forth. Each order comes with five interchangeable blades for slicing, grating, and julienning.

18. A Wand That Helps You Spread Lotion On Your Back Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Back Applicator $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to bend and twist in every direction to spread lotion over your back — just use this applicator wand. Each order comes with three replacement pads, and it also works great if you like to use self-tanner. "No more uneven streaks or white spots you missed," wrote one reviewer.

19. These Ankle Cushions That Help Prevent Painful Blisters Foot Petals Fancy Feet Back of Heel Cushions $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Stick these cushions into any pair of shoes that tend to chafe against your heels, and they'll help prevent blisters so that your feet stay pain-free. They're made from breathable foam that won't leave you sweating, and they'll even help keep your feet from flipping out of flats and heels when you're walking.

20. A Rocking Foot Rest That Can Help Prevent Fatigue StrongTek Rocking Foot Rest $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Your legs can feel sore after sitting at your desk all day — so why not pop your feet onto this rocking foot rest while you're working? You can roll it back-and-forth into any angle that feels the most comfortable, and the textured surface helps you maintain control so it doesn't slide away.

21. The Insulated Tumbler That Helps Keep Your Drinks Cold Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With vacuum-insulated walls made from stainless steel, this tumbler can help your cold drinks stay chilled for hours. The narrow base is designed to fit most cupholders — and with dozens of rich colors to choose from, it's almost too easy to find one that suits your style.

22. A Face Roller That Helps Absorb Excess Oil — & It's Made From Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I like to keep a roller like this one around at all times — just in case my face gets oily. It's small enough to fit in my purse, and the genuine volcanic roller stone is reusable no matter how many times I use it. "This does not move your makeup at all, and it literally makes your face look completely matte," raved one reviewer.

23. These Silicone Mats Can Do Almost Anything Safe Grabs Microwave Mats (2-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Need a trivet for a hot pan? These silicone mats are heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit — and since they're flexible, you can also use them as grippy oven mitts. Plus, they'll even help you twist open stubborn jars if your hands are feeling a little too slippery.

24. A Set Of LED Light Bars With Built-In Motion Sensors VYANLIGHT LED Motion Activated Lights (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Need a little extra light in that dark hallway or closet? You can mount these LED light bars practically anywhere, as each order comes with super-sticky adhesive — no tools required. And since they feature built-in motion sensors, they'll only turn on when someone is around in order to help save the four AAA batteries (which aren't included).

25. The Digital Clock That'll Charge Your Phone Wirelessly JALL Alarm Clock and Wireless Charger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply place any Qi-enabled smartphone on top of this digital clock to start recharging the battery — no cables required. There's also enough memory space to set up to three alarms, and the stylish faux wood grain makes it look more expensive than it is.

26. A Mat That Turns Your Sink Into Usable Counter Space Sink Topper Foldable Sink Cover $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you had a little extra vanity or counter space while you're getting ready? Just unfold this makeup mat over your sink. It's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for hot curling irons — and the size is large enough to fit most bathroom sinks.

27. This Face Brush That Vibrates To Cleanse Pores Liberex Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush $33 | Amazon See On Amazon With three interchangeable brush heads as well as three vibration modes, this face brush effortlessly washes away dirt and grime from your pores. Feel free to use it in the shower, because the plastic housing is waterproof. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for more than one month between charges.

28. A Serum That Can Help Boost Your Lashes & Brows EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum, 3 ml $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of filling in your brows, why not help them grow thicker with this serum? It's packed with nourishing ingredients, and most reviewers saw noticeable results after about one month. As a bonus, it can even be used on your lashes. "After only two weeks of using it I’ve seen definite growth," raved one reviewer.

29. The Stemless Wine Glasses With Silicone Sleeves Ello Cru Stemless Wine Glass Set with Silicone Sleeves (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do the silicone sleeves on these stemless wine glasses help prevent them from slipping, but they also help keep them safe from cracks and scratches. Each glass is completely BPA-free, and there's no need to remove the sleeve when it's time to wash everything.

30. A Container That Saves Your Sub From Getting Squished SubSafe Sandwich Container $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're out boating on the ocean or headed to the office — this container can help keep your lunch from getting squished in your bag. The elongated shape makes it perfect for subs, and you can also use it as a cup once you've taken your sandwich out.

31. These Drawer Dividers Made From Sleek Bamboo Homemaid Living Adjustable & Expandable Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can tidy up those messy drawers all over your house with these dividers. The cushioned tips shouldn't leave behind scratches, and they're also spring-loaded to help keep them securely in place. Plus, each one is made from high-quality bamboo — not cheap plastic.

32. A Collapsible Drawer Organizer For Your Socks Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Socks, underwear, scarves, ties — you name it, and these collapsible drawer organizers can help tidy it up. Each organizer features 24 cells, and they fold flat for easy storage when you aren't using them. Choose from three colors: grey, beige, or multi.

33. The Non-Stick Frying Pan Made Without Any PFOAs Caannasweis Nonstick Pan $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This nonstick stone frying pan is made without any PFOAs or PTFEs (aka man-made chemicals which can help create a slipper pan surface), and it's perfect for everything from cooking eggs to sautéing chicken. It's made with premium aluminum alloy that allows heat to flow evenly throughout — and the ergonomic wood grain handle is undeniably stylish.

34. A Wine Chiller Stick With A Built-In Aerator Newward Rapid Wine Chiller and Aerator $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Forgot to ice your wine before guests came over? Not a problem when you have this chiller stick. Just keep it in your freezer, and it'll be ready to go the next time your bottle of white is a little too warm for your tastes. It also features a built-in aerator that can help enhance the flavor of your wine.

35. This Portable Lock That Adds Security To Your Door Addalock Portable Door Lock $18 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're staying at a hotel or an Airbnb — this portable door lock can add an extra layer of security. Once you've popped it in, no one will be able to open the door from the outside until you've decided to remove it. With over 5,000 five-star ratings, it's clear that so many people are using it.

36. A Pet Hair Remover That Doesn't Use Sticky Sheets ChomChom Roller $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of tiny bristles that latch onto pet hair, this reusable brush doesn't need to rely on wasteful sticky sheets in order to clean your clothes and furniture. There are zero batteries required — and since it features a collection bin for all the hair, it's also incredibly easy to clean.

37. The Lightweight Label Maker That Connects To Your Phone NIIMBOT Wireless Label Maker $39 | Amazon See On Amazon With a powerful battery that operates for up to four continuous hours, this label maker will be ready to go at a moment's notice — even if you haven't recharged it in a while. Connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and you'll be able to print labels in a variety of fonts. The best part? You can also add your own symbols, graphics, or even a QR code.

38. A Collapsible Stainless Steel Drinking Straw That's Portable Flyby Portable Reusable Collapsible Straws $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to be mindful of the impact your waste has on the planet, might I suggest grabbing this collapsible drinking straw? It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and the included telescopic brush makes it easy to scrub the inside clean. Choose from more than 10 colors, including pink, purple, blue, and more.

39. This Collapsible Laundry Basket That Doubles As A Tub SAMMART Collapsible Laundry Basket $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this laundry basket collapsible, but it also doubles as a washer tub since the walls are completely solid without any holes. And if you don't have any clothes that need to be scrubbed by hand, you can also use it to ice beverages during parties — or even as a regular storage bin.

40. The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses To Help Prevent Eye Strain FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screens can leave your eyes feeling fatigued — so grab these glasses to help prevent that. They'll block out those blue light rays, and the frames are lightweight so that they don't put unnecessary pressure on your ears or nose. Pick from a variety of styles, including leopard print, black, purple, and more.

41. The Webcam Cover That Gives You Extra Privacy CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to worry about forgetting to turn your webcam off when you've got this cover on top of it, because you can just slide it shut. You don't have to remove it to use your webcam, either — just move the slider back over when you're ready to stream. Plus, it'll even work on iPhones as well as tablets.

42. A Monitor Riser With Space For Office Supplies Jelly Comb Foldable Computer Monitor Riser $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You can store office supplies inside the cubby that this riser stand creates underneath your monitor, or even stash them inside the slide-out drawer. There's also designated space for your smartphone — and with a weight capacity of 55 pounds, there's no need to worry about extra-large screens.

43. This Lamp That Mimics The Sun On Those Dark Winter Days AUKEY Light Therapy Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find your mood souring the less sunshine you get, why not give this lamp a try? It's completely UV-free, but it creates a light that mimics the sun — and the brightness is adjustable up to three levels. Plus, the collapsible bracket makes it easy to use while traveling (just in case the weather turns out to be a little more dreary than you expected).

44. A Set Of Refrigerator Mats That Help Keep Veggies Fresh seaped Refrigerator Liners (5-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply trim these refrigerator liners to fit your shelves, and the porous material will absorb excess moisture to help keep your veggies fresher for longer. They also provide light cushioning so that you can place your produce directly on the shelves without bruising. One reviewer even mentioned that "they keep me from banging bottles on glass shelving," which is a bonus.