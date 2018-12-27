45 Five-Star Amazon Products So Loved, They Might Break The Rating System

In the age of cell phones, tablets, and laptops that weigh less than 1 pound, there's almost no excuse for wasting money on a product of dubious quality. Information is available absolutely everywhere — to the point where you can compare prices from dozens of different retailers to get the best bargain — but all of that is a moot point if the product itself is not going to suit your needs. Luckily for all the savvy shoppers out there, there are tons of highly-reviewed Amazon products out there that thousands of reviewers have said are worth the money.

Anytime you're shopping online, you're going to want to make sure your final purchase has high customer reviews so that come delivery day, you're not left with a dud. Amazon has a lot of verified reviewers who rave about their latest scores — and since it's such a popular retailer, there can be literally thousands of positive reviews on any given product. This means you can rest assured that whatever it is your buying will live up to your expectations. Best of all, the cream of the crop, dare I say it, happen to be these five-star reviewed Amazon products that are so universally loved, they may just break the rating system.

1 A Detangling Hairbrush For Both Wet And Dry Hair Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it ergonomically-designed to fit in the palm of your hand, but the Tangle Teezer hairbrush also has two different tiers of detangling teeth: short ones that smooth your hair's cuticle, and long teeth that easily get rid of knots without damage or breakage. Unlike other detangling brushes, this one works great on both wet and dry hair, and many Amazon reviewers rave about it: "It really does work wonders and I can see that it reduces hair loss in my detangling process."

2 The Soup Ladle That Can Stand On Its Own Krierah Dinosaur Soup Ladle $10 Amazon See on Amazon One of the great things about having feet on your soup ladle is that it can stand up on its own, which means the Krierah dinosaur soup ladle doubles as a cute yet functional decoration in your kitchen. Made from durable and dishwasher-safe nylon, this ladle is 12 inches tall, and is large enough that it can hold 180 milliliters of liquid — making it great for soups and sauces of all kinds.

4 The Bowl That Lets You Microwave Fresh Popcorn Salbree Original Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're in a dorm or an office, the Salbree original microwave popcorn popper is a great way to pop fresh popcorn without needing a bulky air popper. This durable, silicone bowl can collapse down to 2.25 inches tall which makes it easy to store in small spaces or cramped kitchens, and the easy-grab handles make it easy to remove from the microwave when hot. you can also use as much oil or butter as you want — or none at all.

6 The Moisturizing Cream Loaded With Vitamin E And Shea Butter LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Some creams leave behind a greasy residue on your skin — but the LilyAna Naturals retinol cream moisturizer is specifically formulated to absorb quickly into your skin without any of the stickiness or heaviness of an intense moisturizer. This cream is loaded with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil that help soothe and hydrate dry, flaky skin, and it's even great for blemish-afflicted areas as it won't clog your pores or cause any breakouts.

7 An LED Flashlight With Five Different Light Modes Outlite LED Flashlight $10 Amazon See on Amazon Skid-proof and water-resistant, the Outlite LED flashlight is a great flashlight to keep in any emergency or first aid kit, since the LED lightbulb has a range of up to 600 feet and a life expectancy of up to 50,000 hours. This flashlight runs off of three AAA batteries so that you don't have to worry about finding an outlet to recharge it, and there are a few different lighting modes to choose from: dim, medium, high, strobe, and emergency.

8 The Shampoo That Removes Leftover Residue From Styling Products Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo $5 Amazon See on Amazon Gels, serums, heat protectants, and sprays can slowly add build-up to your scalp over time (and cause dullness and loss of volume), which is why the Neutrogena anti-residue shampoo gently cleanses your hair to remove up to 90 percent of any dulling residues that could be weighing your hair down. You only need to use this clarifying shampoo once a week to see noticeable results, as this shampoo helps boost your hair's volume and is even safe for all hair types — including color-treated.

9 A Can Opener That Keeps Your Fingers Safe From Cuts Zyliss Lock N' Lift Can Opener $15 Amazon See on Amazon Having to fish the lid out of the can once you've sliced open the top can leave you with a sliced finger, which is why the Zyliss lock n' lift can opener uses a powerful magnet that lifts the lid off of the can, keeping your digits safe in the process. The stainless steel cutting blade turns opening cans into an effortless process, and the lever release makes disposing of the opened lid simple.

10 The Reusable Bags That Fold Down Into A Convenient Carrying Case BagPodz Reusable Storage System (5 Pack) $25 Amazon See on Amazon We all have that one cabinet filled with loose reusable grocery bags that don't fold down neatly, so get organized with the BagPodz reusable storage system. Each order comes with five reusable grocery bags that fold down into one small, convenient carrying case, helping you reduce the clutter in your home and while you shop. Not only are the bags machine-washable, but they also come with a convenient clip that keeps them attached to your shopping cart!

11 A Self-Massager That's Three Times Stronger Than The Competition Body Back Original Self-Massage Tool $30 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the design incredibly durable, but the Body Back can reach all those impossible spots that you'd usually need another pair of hands for. This tool has 11 therapy knobs that trigger the pressure points throughout your body, and the high-density polyethylene plastic won't crack. And if you're not sure how to use it, fear not — each order comes with an included manual that helps you target spasms and knots in your muscles. One reviewer writes: "This. Changed. My. Life. I am literally writing this using the Back Buddy. I'm typing with two hands, and have it perched directly on a trigger point as I'm watching Netflix."

12 The Bowl That Prevents Your Cereal From Getting Soggy Obol Never Soggy Cereal Bowl $15 Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who hates when their cereal gets soggy from sitting in milk too long, the Obol never soggy cereal bowl is right up your alley. This bowl has two separate compartments that let you slide dry cereal into milk at your own pace, keeping the cereal dry and crisp until you're ready to add it to the liquid. The bottom has a built-in grip that makes it easy to hold while in bed or away from a table without making a mess, and the deep sides prevent any accidental sloshes or spills.

13 A Serum That Uses Vitamin C To Brighten Your Complexion TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to brighten your complexion, shrink your pores, refresh your skin, or tame breakouts, the TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum can handle it all. Free from any synthetic fragrances, this serum goes the extra mile by adding aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to both moisturize and soothe your skin —one Amazon reviewer even raved that her skin "glow as if I just walked out of a spa treatment!"

14 The Derma Roller That Exfoliates your Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made with .25 millimeter titanium micro-needles that help exfoliate away dead layers and rid skin of acne scarring, the Sdara Skincare derma roller is an affordable alternative for anyone looking for some skin rejuvenation without the salon prices. It also helps serums and moisturizers sink into the skin to work more effectively — and the handle is ergonomically designed to prevent too much pressure. Each order comes with a plastic storage case to keep your roller clean in-between uses.

15 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Help Keep You Organized Gonex Compression Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $36 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do they help organize your luggage, but each order of the Gonex compression packing cubes comes with six cubes of varying sizes: large, medium, small, extra-small, slim, and one laundry bag. Use them in your closet to organize winter and summer accessories, or place them in your suitcase to separate your dirty clothes from your clean ones while traveling. The smooth nylon fabric is durable and won't rip even after years of use, and the ventilated mesh exterior prevents your clothes from growing musty.

16 The Thermostat That's Compatible With Amazon's Alexa Nest Learning Thermostat $195 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most thermostats require you to program a schedule, the Nest learning thermostat can learn your heating and cooling preferences so that it can automatically adjust the temperature to save you money over time. The display is so bright and large that it's clearly readable from across the room, and because it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa, you can also control this thermostat using voice commands. This five-star review sums it up: "I can't recommend the nest enough! This thing has saved me so much money. My power bills are consistently never over $60 even after running the AC while I'm home in the evenings and overnight."

17 A Yoga Mat That's Extra Thick For Added Comfort BalanceFrom Extra Thick Yoga Mat $18 Amazon See on Amazon The BalanceFrom extra thick yoga mat is made from dense foam that's .5 inches thick, keeping your knees, hips, elbows, and spine comfortable on hard floors. Both sides are non-slip so that you remain secure during your workout, and the moisture-resistant technology means that you can wash this mat with soap and water without damaging it. As an added bonus, they've also included a carrying strap that makes transporting this mat simple.

18 The Set Of Makeup Brushes That Provide Even Coverage Yoseng Makeup Brush Set (Set of 10) $13 Amazon See on Amazon The dark handles and gold accents make the Yoseng makeup brush set are sturdy and durable, and the high-quality synthetic bristles blend powders, liquids, and creams without sinking in too much, so you use less product overall. This brush set is universal and can be used for eyebrows, eyeshadows, contouring, lips, foundations, and more, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "they are very easy and soft to use."

19 A Facial That Uses 100 Percent Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon Great for fighting acne and healing blemishes, the Aztec Secret Indian healing clay reaches deep into your pores to pull out any impurities — leaving your skin feeling extra-clean and clearer over time. Made with no artificial fragrances or additives, this mask is 100 percent pure natural calcium bentonite clay, and is even safe for people with sensitive skin. It's a powder, so you can mix it with water or even apple cider vinegar for more purifying benefits: and you can also use it on the face, body, or hair.

20 The Mat With 6,200 Acupressure Points That Relieve Pain Spoonk Acupressure Mat $50 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got pain in your neck, shoulders, back, or legs, the Spoonk acupressure mat can cover it all. This mat has 6,200 acupressure points that help provide relief from tired and achy muscles, and the Velcro stability panels help keep it in place as you relax. As an added bonus, they even send you a reflexology groove ball with each order so that you can quickly relieve any soreness from ailments like plantar fasciitis. A few minutes a day can even help with things like anxiety and insomnia.

21 A Face Wash That Softens Skin Using Hawaiian White Ginger Desert Essence Thoroughly Clean Face Wash $14 Amazon See on Amazon Great for all skin types (especially anyone with oily or combination skin), the Desert Essence thoroughly clean face wash is packed with Hawaiian white ginger, goldenseal, and chamomile essential oil that leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed. The mineral-rich bladderwrack in this formula will soothe minor skin irritations like burns or bug bites, and its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce swelling — and one Amazon reviewer even raved that this face wash got rid of a keloid she developed after getting her nose pierced.

22 The Bath Flakes That Help Relieve Stress And Soreness Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes $29 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for headaches and joint pain, but the magnesium in the Ancient Minerals magnesium bath flakes will also help improve your body's blood circulation — as well as relieve stress after a long day. Simply dissolve anywhere between 1 and 3 cups in your tub for quick relief, as the magnesium in these flakes rapidly absorbs into your body once it's been dissolved in water — and unlike other magnesium alternatives, this one does not cause an uncomfortable itching effect.

23 A Pan That Can Cook Three Different Recipes At The Same Time Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Pan $18 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's advertised as a lasagna pan, the Chicago Metallic professional lasagna pan doesn't limit you to baking pasta — use it to cook casseroles and meatloaf at the same time, or even brownies and cakes. The heavy aluminized steel provides stellar heat conduction throughout the pan, so your food cooks evenly and thoroughly: and since the exterior has a non-stick coating, you won't have to worry about any of your food getting stuck to the pan.

24 The Night Light That You Can Stick Anywhere Eufy Stick-On Night Light (3 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon No outlet? No problem. The Eufy stick-on night light is powered by three AAA batteries so that you can use it even where there isn't an outlet, and there are two installation options to choose from: using the included adhesive, or mounting it with screws (which are also included). Unlike other battery-powered lights, this one has both a motion and light sensor so that it's only on when you need it — which saves you money in the long-run.

25 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $24 Amazon See on Amazon With the ability to run continuously for up to 10 hours, the URPOWER essential oil diffuser has a large 300-milliliter water tank and a few timer settings depending on your needs: 60, 180, and 360 minutes. When the water runs out this diffuser, it will turn off automatically to keep from overheating — and there are seven LED colors you can choose from when setting the mood. And as an added bonus, this diffuser can also double as an ultra-quiet humidifier.

26 The Convenient Cleaning Sponge For Your Makeup Brushes Zodaca Makeup Brush Sponge $7 Amazon See on Amazon Dirty makeup brushes will turn any shadow look into a muddy one pretty quickly, so try using the Zodaca makeup brush sponge to get rid of that problem, fast. Just gently rub the brush inside the sponge mid-look, and all the pigment will be removed — so you can go from using jet black to hot pink in one quick motion. Both sides of this sponge are usable, and when it becomes too dirty, simply wash with soap and you're ready to go again.

28 The Tweezers That Are Calibrated For Better Control TweezerGuru Slant Tweezers $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with stainless steel that's rust-resistant, the TweezerGuru slant tweezers set themselves apart from competing tweezers by calibrating the tension so that you have more control over your plucks. Perfect for eyebrows, lips, ingrown hairs, and more, the tips on these tweezers are perfectly aligned so that you can be extra precise when using them, and one Amazon reviewer even said that "they have a wonderful pressure gradient...not too hard to squeeze, nor too floppy."

29 A Lash And Brow-Boosting Serum With Over 3,000 Positive Reviews Piero Lorenzo Lash And Brow Booster $28 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is apply the Piero Lorenzo lash and brow booster one hour before you go to bed the same way you would put on eyeliner — and in about seven days you should be able to see longer, full lashes and growth. Full results are visible within two months, and with over 3,400 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this product works. It also works on brows, and one reviewer writes: "The applicator is great. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t waste any product. It also doesn’t burn my skin nor does it have a smell. Which is important to me. I also love that it is organic."