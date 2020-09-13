45 Cheap Ways To Instantly Look & Feel Better
There's something to be said about feeling good when you're stepping out of the house (or even when you're hanging out comfortably on the sofa). And for that reason, keeping a few products nearby that make you look and feel better is of the utmost importance. To give you a hand, I've put together a list of items that'll help you do just that.
These feel-good products run the gamut, and they'll either add to your wardrobe or help make you feel more refreshed in general. Whether it's a heated eye mask, a cozy dress, or a comfortable pair of sandals, this list has a little bit of everything. There are even facial steamers, moisturizing sock and glove sets, and even a bath fizzy collection that'll leave you relaxed and feeling like a million bucks.
All in all, you should think of this list as a form of self-care. You you want to hear the best part? Everything included is so affordable that you won't have to break the bank while shopping. With more money in your wallet, you'll now be able to add one, two, or a few of these mood-boosting products to your shopping cart. I don't know about you, but that definitely sounds like a win-win situation to me.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. A Memory Foam Car Seat To Supports Your Back & Hips
The comfort of this memory foam car seat is definitely going to "wow" you. It's super firm while still providing cozy memory foam support to comfort and relieve pressure from you neck and back. Plus, it comes in two pieces that support the back and bottom separately. Use it in your vehicle, work chair, or dining room table.
2. The Sponge Made With Activate Bamboo Charcoal
Great acne-prone skin, this bamboo charcoal sponge is ideal for applying makeup and other products onto your face. The activated carbon helps to cleanse and clear unwanted blemishes, and the sponge itself is vegan as well as cruelty-free.
3. A Lace Bralette To Wear Underneath Your Fave Blouses & Jackets
This lace bralette will add just the right amount of cute detail under any low cut blouse, blazer, or outfit. It pulls on and off easily and features lightweight, removable padding that can be taken out as needed. The adjustable straps help you customize its overall fit, and it comes in a variety of colors to mix and match with your existing wardrobe.
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
4. A Pair Of Breathable Cotton-Blend Slippers With Rubber Outsoles
These breathable cotton-blend slippers are soft and comfortable for around-the-house wear. They have rubber outsoles and memory foam footbeds that cradle your feet as you walk. Choose your favorite of five muted colors.
- Available sizes: 6 - 11
5. These Breathable Cropped Pants Made With Soft Cotton
Made of 97% cotton and 3% elastane, these chino pants will feel so soft and breathable against your skin. They feature a cropped, straight-leg fit along with a zip-and-button closure. Wear them with just about any top and your favorite footwear, and you're ready to go. Choose from four neutral colors.
- Available sizes: 0 - 12
6. A Pair Of Sandals With Comfortable Cork Footbeds
Slip into the comfort of these double-buckle sandals. They're super cozy — featuring contoured cork footbeds that mold softly to your feet — and adjustable straps that can change each shoe's width as needed. Great for running errands and beyond, these are sure to become your new favorite sandals.
- Available sizes: 6 - 10
7. A Clay Mask Derived From Volcanic Ashes
This clay mask made of volcanic ash will help exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin. It's deep-cleaning and soothing, giving off a cooling effect with each use. Slather it on before bed and sleep with a refreshing feeling all night.
8. This Two-Pack Of Basic Crewneck T-Shirts
These T-shirts are basic in the best way. They're made of 100% cotton, which makes them incredibly soft — and they'll go great with almost everything in your existing wardrobe. They are offered in a two-pack of varying colors, making the deal that much sweeter.
9. An Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow
Reduce all of your tension and stress while relaxing on this acupressure mat and pillow. Each piece is designed with rows of pressure points that help relieve pain and increase blood circulation throughout the body. Just 10 to 30 minutes on this set is sure to do the trick. Choose from a variety of colors.
10. These Wool Dryer Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry Faster
Toss these wool dryer balls into the dryer to help your laundry dry faster. Each ball is made from premium New Zealand wool and also works as a fabric softener to naturally soften your clothing without the use of chemicals. They're each reusable for more than 1,000 loads and can last you up to four years.
11. The Fur Insoles For Extra-Cozy Shoes
Slip these sheepskin fur insoles into your shoes for ultimate comfort and pampering. The premium wool helps your feet breathe freely while also wicking moisture away. They will conform to your feet more and more with each wear, giving your shoes a more customized feeling and fit.
12. This Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With 10 Essential Oils
This aromatherapy and diffuser set comes as a bundle with 10 different oils that can be mixed or used alone to create scents that'll relax your mind, body, and soul. The 14 different light combinations allow you to customize the device's look and feel. It also offers timer settings and an auto-shutoff feature for added peace of mind.
13. A Pair Of Stretchy Pull-On Pants That Look Like Jeans
These pull-on pants give the appearance of jeans while having the comfortable and cozy feel of a pair of leggings. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, which gives them a soft stretchy feel — and they feature two functional back pockets where you can store your important belongings. These pants are available in six different shades, including one black selection and one wine-colored hue.
- Available sizes: 2 - 28
14. The Solution That Helps Ease Razor Bumps & Razor Burns
You can use this solution to effectively rid your skin of razor bumps, razor burn, and unwanted ingrown hairs. The liquid can also be used as a preventative method to help protect your skin from these shaving-related issues. The brand advises a one-hour sensitivity test before using it, though.
15. The Underarm Sweat Pads That Stick To Your Clothes
These underarm pads can help prevent unwanted yet completely natural sweat-related stains within your tops. The peel-and-stick patches adhere to the insides of your shirts and blouses to absorb sweat before the original fabric does. Made to be disposed of after each use, this product comes in a pack of 80.
16. An Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Helps Whiten Your Teeth
This activated charcoal toothpaste can help whiten your teeth without chemicals, as it's both natural and vegan. It's also formulated with non-toxic ingredients that can remove plaque and odor-causing bacteria. In addition to being gentle to use, the paste is also cruelty-free.
17. This Chic Bracelet That Holds Your Hair Tie In Place
Part hair tie and part bracelet, this band fits neatly around your wrist until you're ready to take the elastic out and put your hair up. It's great for working out and everyday wear, and provides a way to keep your hair accessories by your side in a stylish way. Choose from five different styles.
18. The Cozy Sherpa Pullover With A Kangaroo Pocket
Stay soft and cozy on chilly days in this sherpa jacket. It comes in a pullover style and features a front kangaroo pocket that can be used to store your hands or personal items. Several colors and patterns are available.
- Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
19. A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets
These high-waisted leggings are great for working out and beyond. They're thick and come in a full-length style that hits at the ankle. Made with four-way stretch that keeps them opaque, they fully pass the "squat test" and come with side pockets that can hold keys, cards, and more. Choose from a variety of colors.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
20. These Knit Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Insoles
Made with textile knit uppers and memory foam insoles, these ballet flats from Skechers are soft and comfortable on the feet. They even have flexible rubber outsoles for good traction and durability. Choose from several color combinations.
- Available sizes: 5 - 11
21. The Cordless Water Flosser With A Rotating Nozzle
This cordless water flosser uses a 360-degree rotatable nozzle and three modes — normal, soft, and pulse — to clean hard-to-reach places between the teeth. Plus, the large detachable tank can be filled with water or your favorite mouthwash for extra freshening. It's totally cordless and operates using a rechargeable aluminum battery that works for up to 14 days (when fully charged).
22. A Heated Silk Eye Mask That Smells Like Lavender
Pop this heated eye mask over your tired eyes to soothe them on contact. It's lined with smooth mulberry silk and is designed with two mini pillows on the inside (along with a lavender-scented liner). It's even designed with three adjustable temperatures that can be timed to shut off automatically between 20 and 60 minutes after providing warm moisture.
23. This Natural Deodorant Made Of Plant Based Ingredients
Neutralize odors and effectively combat sweat with this all-natural deodorant, which is free of aluminum salts, artificial fragrance, phthalates, and parabens. Instead, it's made with all plant-based ingredients — and you'll love how soft and smooth your skin will feel after each use.
24. This Refreshing Facial Spray That Fits Into Your Purse
Spritz this refreshing spray onto your face anytime you need a quick pick-me-up. It's formulated with aloe, herbal extracts, and rosewater — and does wonders for hydrating parched skin. This product is suitable for all skin types and easy to take with you wherever you go.
25. The Aloe Vera Gel That Helps Soothe Your Skin
This soothing aloe gel helps rehydrate and soothe your thirsty or irritated skin — and it absorbs fast. The formula also comes in an aloe plant-shaped shaped bottle that's ready to use on any area that made need a little extra TLC, and it feels chilly upon application.
26. This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Scoop-Neck Top
Made of soft and flowing viscose and elastane, this maxi dress is comfortable to wear on any casual occasion (however, you can easily dress it up with accessories). It features short sleeves, a scoop-neck, and a full-length design. Choose your favorite of several colors and striped patterns.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
27. A Mini Hair Remover That Looks Like A Lipstick Container
If you're hoping to remove some facial hair or peach fuzz, this mini hair remover can help. It only requires one AA battery and looks exactly like a lipstick container. Therefore, it's super easy to travel around or fit in your makeup bag. It's also available in six shades, including rose gold, blue, and even mermaid (which features iridescent scales).
28. This Hydrating Lotion For Removing Eye Makeup
You can use this hydrating lotion to gently remove eye makeup including mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner from delicate areas. It's made with a blend of aloe and cucumber extracts and also hydrates dry skin while relieving unwanted puffiness. Simply use your fingers or cotton balls to apply.
29. A Facial Steamer That Also Can Be Used As A Humidifier
This multi-use nano steamer and humidifier does a great job at hydrating your complexion, but it can also be vaporized into your home to add moisture to the air when needed. It works by emitting nano steam combined with ionic water particles for more effective skin penetration, and it comes with a five-piece extractor kit for unwanted blackheads and blemishes. There's even a chamber that can warm towels.
30. This Wide Headband That Can Be Worn In Many Styles
This wide headband can be worn in many styles, and it's great for both working out or casual wear with your favorite outfits. Each one is reversible and has a moveable knot that can be adjusted to any point on the headband. It even comes in a variety of great colors to choose from.
31. The Cleansing Oil That's Organic And Unscented
Formulated without any artificial ingredients, fragrances, dyes, or GMOs, this organic cleansing oil is gentle on your skin. The castor and apricot extracts help detoxify pores while the calendula oil works to reduce irritated areas — all so that your complexion is left glowing.
32. A Pack Of Camis That Go With Just About Everything
You can never go wrong when it comes to stocking up on the basics, so why not grab this pack of camis? They're made from 95% cotton with a hint of spandex for a contoured fit. Choose from 15 colors, including red, blue, black, and more.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
33. This Pack Of Socks & Gloves That Help Hydrate Your Skin
Infused with moisturizing vitamin E, these gel socks and gloves are perfect for dry, flaky feet. The griper dots on the bottom help prevent you from slipping as you walk around your home, and each order also comes with a pair of hydrating gloves for parched hands.
34. A Chilled Roller To Help Reduce Unwanted Inflammation
Keep this ice roller in the freezer, and it'll be ready to go anytime you need to cool down after a long day. It's great for helping soothe pain from headaches — and if you have puffy under-eyes, all it takes is a few swipes to help tame the inflammation.
35. These Athletic Shoes That Come In Tons Of Colors
When you need shoes that are functional and fashionable, these ones fit the bill perfectly. They're made from breathable, lightweight fabric that allows your feet to breathe while you exercise, and each one weighs less than .10 pounds — perfect for running. Choose from eight colors, including blue, pink, black, and more.
- Available sizes: 6 - 11
36. A Natural Mask Made With Real Mud & Minerals
Not only is it made with real mud, but this mask is also chock-full of nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, zinc, and more. You only need to wear it for about 20 minutes to help shrink the appearance of your pores, and the oil-absorbing properties are great for preventing blackheads.
37. The Raw Shea Butter That's 100% Pure
Certified USDA organic, this shea butter is 100% raw, pure, and handmade without any chemicals or GMOs. Its natural SPF gives your skin lightweight protection against the sun, while vitamins A, E, And F work to soften dry skin.
38. A Pair Of Plush Slippers You Can Wear Outdoors
Need to take the dog out on a quick walk? Make sure to pop these fleece slippers on so that your feet stay dry outside. The waterproof bottoms are suitable for short trips to the mailbox and back, and the soles are filled with soft memory foam that contour to the shape of your feet.
39. The Hat That Helps You Stay Cool In Hot Weather
Unlike regular baseball caps, this one is made with special cooling fabric to help you stay comfortable when temperatures rise high. Just get it wet, then wring out the excess water before putting it on — and if you find yourself getting warm, simply give it another dunk to reactivate it.
40. A Hydrating Cuticle Oil With A Lightweight Lavender Scent
You don't have to let your cuticles become dry and cracked; just nourish them back to health with this hydrating cuticle oil. It's formulated with a lightweight lavender scent for a relaxing touch, and one reviewer even raved that it "smells heavenly."
41. These Luxurious Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic
Made from ultra-soft, hypoallergenic microfiber, these bed sheets are must-haves for anyone looking to step up their bedding. They're wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant to keep them looking great through hundreds of washes, and the deep pockets fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep.
- Available sizes: Twin - California King
42. A Makeup Remover Stick For Around Your Eyes
Instead of starting from scratch when you screw up your eye makeup, just use this eraser stick. The gentle formula targets mistakes without erasing your entire look, and the added vitamin E helps moisturize your skin so it doesn't dry out.
43. These Bath Fizzies That Turn Your Tub Into A Spa
Just plop one of these bath fizzies into your tub, and the luxurious bubbles will instantly turn your bathroom into a spa. Each one is infused with hydrating shea and coco butter to nourish dry skin, and they shouldn't stain your tub.
44. A Lotion Applicator That Also Massages Your Skin
Sometimes, it's hard to reach your back when you're trying to lather on lotion (or give yourself a quick muscle massage). Thanks to this applicator, you can do both at once. Just fill the removable container with lotion, attach the handle, and roll the massage nodes over your hard-to-reach places will moisturizer pours out.
45. This Hydrating Facial Gel With Over 16,000 Positive Reviews
If your complexion needs some moisturizing, look no further than this face gel by Neutrogena. It's packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid and goes on like lotion. Not to mention, it's long-lasting and can be worn regularly.