45 Cheap Ways To Instantly Look & Feel Better

There's something to be said about feeling good when you're stepping out of the house (or even when you're hanging out comfortably on the sofa). And for that reason, keeping a few products nearby that make you look and feel better is of the utmost importance. To give you a hand, I've put together a list of items that'll help you do just that.

These feel-good products run the gamut, and they'll either add to your wardrobe or help make you feel more refreshed in general. Whether it's a heated eye mask, a cozy dress, or a comfortable pair of sandals, this list has a little bit of everything. There are even facial steamers, moisturizing sock and glove sets, and even a bath fizzy collection that'll leave you relaxed and feeling like a million bucks.

All in all, you should think of this list as a form of self-care. You you want to hear the best part? Everything included is so affordable that you won't have to break the bank while shopping. With more money in your wallet, you'll now be able to add one, two, or a few of these mood-boosting products to your shopping cart. I don't know about you, but that definitely sounds like a win-win situation to me.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Memory Foam Car Seat To Supports Your Back & Hips SUPA MODERN Memory Foam Car Seat $33 | Amazon See on Amazon The comfort of this memory foam car seat is definitely going to "wow" you. It's super firm while still providing cozy memory foam support to comfort and relieve pressure from you neck and back. Plus, it comes in two pieces that support the back and bottom separately. Use it in your vehicle, work chair, or dining room table.

2. The Sponge Made With Activate Bamboo Charcoal MY Konjac Sponge with Activated Bamboo Charcoal $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Great acne-prone skin, this bamboo charcoal sponge is ideal for applying makeup and other products onto your face. The activated carbon helps to cleanse and clear unwanted blemishes, and the sponge itself is vegan as well as cruelty-free.

3. A Lace Bralette To Wear Underneath Your Fave Blouses & Jackets Mae Women's Lace Padded Bralette $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This lace bralette will add just the right amount of cute detail under any low cut blouse, blazer, or outfit. It pulls on and off easily and features lightweight, removable padding that can be taken out as needed. The adjustable straps help you customize its overall fit, and it comes in a variety of colors to mix and match with your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. A Pair Of Breathable Cotton-Blend Slippers With Rubber Outsoles Wishcotton Light Breathable Slippers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These breathable cotton-blend slippers are soft and comfortable for around-the-house wear. They have rubber outsoles and memory foam footbeds that cradle your feet as you walk. Choose your favorite of five muted colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

5. These Breathable Cropped Pants Made With Soft Cotton Amazon Essentials Women's Cropped Girlfriend Chino $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of 97% cotton and 3% elastane, these chino pants will feel so soft and breathable against your skin. They feature a cropped, straight-leg fit along with a zip-and-button closure. Wear them with just about any top and your favorite footwear, and you're ready to go. Choose from four neutral colors. Available sizes: 0 - 12

6. A Pair Of Sandals With Comfortable Cork Footbeds FUNKYMONKEY Flat Leather Sandals $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip into the comfort of these double-buckle sandals. They're super cozy — featuring contoured cork footbeds that mold softly to your feet — and adjustable straps that can change each shoe's width as needed. Great for running errands and beyond, these are sure to become your new favorite sandals. Available sizes: 6 - 10

7. A Clay Mask Derived From Volcanic Ashes Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This clay mask made of volcanic ash will help exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin. It's deep-cleaning and soothing, giving off a cooling effect with each use. Slather it on before bed and sleep with a refreshing feeling all night.

8. This Two-Pack Of Basic Crewneck T-Shirts Amazon Essentials Crew Neck T-Shirts $19 | Amazon See on Amazon These T-shirts are basic in the best way. They're made of 100% cotton, which makes them incredibly soft — and they'll go great with almost everything in your existing wardrobe. They are offered in a two-pack of varying colors, making the deal that much sweeter.

9. An Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Reduce all of your tension and stress while relaxing on this acupressure mat and pillow. Each piece is designed with rows of pressure points that help relieve pain and increase blood circulation throughout the body. Just 10 to 30 minutes on this set is sure to do the trick. Choose from a variety of colors.

10. These Wool Dryer Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry Faster Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Toss these wool dryer balls into the dryer to help your laundry dry faster. Each ball is made from premium New Zealand wool and also works as a fabric softener to naturally soften your clothing without the use of chemicals. They're each reusable for more than 1,000 loads and can last you up to four years.

11. The Fur Insoles For Extra-Cozy Shoes UGG Men's Sheepskin Insole $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip these sheepskin fur insoles into your shoes for ultimate comfort and pampering. The premium wool helps your feet breathe freely while also wicking moisture away. They will conform to your feet more and more with each wear, giving your shoes a more customized feeling and fit.

12. This Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With 10 Essential Oils Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This aromatherapy and diffuser set comes as a bundle with 10 different oils that can be mixed or used alone to create scents that'll relax your mind, body, and soul. The 14 different light combinations allow you to customize the device's look and feel. It also offers timer settings and an auto-shutoff feature for added peace of mind.

13. A Pair Of Stretchy Pull-On Pants That Look Like Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These pull-on pants give the appearance of jeans while having the comfortable and cozy feel of a pair of leggings. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, which gives them a soft stretchy feel — and they feature two functional back pockets where you can store your important belongings. These pants are available in six different shades, including one black selection and one wine-colored hue. Available sizes: 2 - 28

14. The Solution That Helps Ease Razor Bumps & Razor Burns Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this solution to effectively rid your skin of razor bumps, razor burn, and unwanted ingrown hairs. The liquid can also be used as a preventative method to help protect your skin from these shaving-related issues. The brand advises a one-hour sensitivity test before using it, though.

15. The Underarm Sweat Pads That Stick To Your Clothes Joseche Underarm Sweat Pads $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These underarm pads can help prevent unwanted yet completely natural sweat-related stains within your tops. The peel-and-stick patches adhere to the insides of your shirts and blouses to absorb sweat before the original fabric does. Made to be disposed of after each use, this product comes in a pack of 80.

16. An Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Helps Whiten Your Teeth One Living Earth Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This activated charcoal toothpaste can help whiten your teeth without chemicals, as it's both natural and vegan. It's also formulated with non-toxic ingredients that can remove plaque and odor-causing bacteria. In addition to being gentle to use, the paste is also cruelty-free.

17. This Chic Bracelet That Holds Your Hair Tie In Place Maria Shireen: Athleisure Hair Tie Bracelet $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Part hair tie and part bracelet, this band fits neatly around your wrist until you're ready to take the elastic out and put your hair up. It's great for working out and everyday wear, and provides a way to keep your hair accessories by your side in a stylish way. Choose from five different styles.

18. The Cozy Sherpa Pullover With A Kangaroo Pocket MEROKEETY Sherpa Pullover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay soft and cozy on chilly days in this sherpa jacket. It comes in a pullover style and features a front kangaroo pocket that can be used to store your hands or personal items. Several colors and patterns are available. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19. A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets Lingswallow High Waist Yoga Pants $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings are great for working out and beyond. They're thick and come in a full-length style that hits at the ankle. Made with four-way stretch that keeps them opaque, they fully pass the "squat test" and come with side pockets that can hold keys, cards, and more. Choose from a variety of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20. These Knit Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Insoles Skechers Knit Loafer $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with textile knit uppers and memory foam insoles, these ballet flats from Skechers are soft and comfortable on the feet. They even have flexible rubber outsoles for good traction and durability. Choose from several color combinations. Available sizes: 5 - 11

21. The Cordless Water Flosser With A Rotating Nozzle CREMAX Cordless Water Flosser $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This cordless water flosser uses a 360-degree rotatable nozzle and three modes — normal, soft, and pulse — to clean hard-to-reach places between the teeth. Plus, the large detachable tank can be filled with water or your favorite mouthwash for extra freshening. It's totally cordless and operates using a rechargeable aluminum battery that works for up to 14 days (when fully charged).

22. A Heated Silk Eye Mask That Smells Like Lavender Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Pop this heated eye mask over your tired eyes to soothe them on contact. It's lined with smooth mulberry silk and is designed with two mini pillows on the inside (along with a lavender-scented liner). It's even designed with three adjustable temperatures that can be timed to shut off automatically between 20 and 60 minutes after providing warm moisture.

23. This Natural Deodorant Made Of Plant Based Ingredients Schmidt's Aluminum Free Natural Deodorant $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Neutralize odors and effectively combat sweat with this all-natural deodorant, which is free of aluminum salts, artificial fragrance, phthalates, and parabens. Instead, it's made with all plant-based ingredients — and you'll love how soft and smooth your skin will feel after each use.

24. This Refreshing Facial Spray That Fits Into Your Purse Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Spritz this refreshing spray onto your face anytime you need a quick pick-me-up. It's formulated with aloe, herbal extracts, and rosewater — and does wonders for hydrating parched skin. This product is suitable for all skin types and easy to take with you wherever you go.

25. The Aloe Vera Gel That Helps Soothe Your Skin Holika Holika Aloe $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This soothing aloe gel helps rehydrate and soothe your thirsty or irritated skin — and it absorbs fast. The formula also comes in an aloe plant-shaped shaped bottle that's ready to use on any area that made need a little extra TLC, and it feels chilly upon application.

26. This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Scoop-Neck Top Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of soft and flowing viscose and elastane, this maxi dress is comfortable to wear on any casual occasion (however, you can easily dress it up with accessories). It features short sleeves, a scoop-neck, and a full-length design. Choose your favorite of several colors and striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27. A Mini Hair Remover That Looks Like A Lipstick Container Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're hoping to remove some facial hair or peach fuzz, this mini hair remover can help. It only requires one AA battery and looks exactly like a lipstick container. Therefore, it's super easy to travel around or fit in your makeup bag. It's also available in six shades, including rose gold, blue, and even mermaid (which features iridescent scales).

28. This Hydrating Lotion For Removing Eye Makeup Neutrogena Hydrating Eye Makeup Remover Lotion $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this hydrating lotion to gently remove eye makeup including mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner from delicate areas. It's made with a blend of aloe and cucumber extracts and also hydrates dry skin while relieving unwanted puffiness. Simply use your fingers or cotton balls to apply.

29. A Facial Steamer That Also Can Be Used As A Humidifier Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $47 | Amazon See on Amazon This multi-use nano steamer and humidifier does a great job at hydrating your complexion, but it can also be vaporized into your home to add moisture to the air when needed. It works by emitting nano steam combined with ionic water particles for more effective skin penetration, and it comes with a five-piece extractor kit for unwanted blackheads and blemishes. There's even a chamber that can warm towels.

30. This Wide Headband That Can Be Worn In Many Styles BLOM Athletic Headbands $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This wide headband can be worn in many styles, and it's great for both working out or casual wear with your favorite outfits. Each one is reversible and has a moveable knot that can be adjusted to any point on the headband. It even comes in a variety of great colors to choose from.

31. The Cleansing Oil That's Organic And Unscented Badger Face Cleansing Oil $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated without any artificial ingredients, fragrances, dyes, or GMOs, this organic cleansing oil is gentle on your skin. The castor and apricot extracts help detoxify pores while the calendula oil works to reduce irritated areas — all so that your complexion is left glowing.

32. A Pack Of Camis That Go With Just About Everything Amazon Essentials Women's 4-Pack Slim-Fit Camisole $24 | Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong when it comes to stocking up on the basics, so why not grab this pack of camis? They're made from 95% cotton with a hint of spandex for a contoured fit. Choose from 15 colors, including red, blue, black, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

33. This Pack Of Socks & Gloves That Help Hydrate Your Skin Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks and Gloves $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Infused with moisturizing vitamin E, these gel socks and gloves are perfect for dry, flaky feet. The griper dots on the bottom help prevent you from slipping as you walk around your home, and each order also comes with a pair of hydrating gloves for parched hands.

34. A Chilled Roller To Help Reduce Unwanted Inflammation PRETTY SEE Ice Roller for Eyes and Face $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep this ice roller in the freezer, and it'll be ready to go anytime you need to cool down after a long day. It's great for helping soothe pain from headaches — and if you have puffy under-eyes, all it takes is a few swipes to help tame the inflammation.

35. These Athletic Shoes That Come In Tons Of Colors IPETSUN Athletic Walking Shoes $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need shoes that are functional and fashionable, these ones fit the bill perfectly. They're made from breathable, lightweight fabric that allows your feet to breathe while you exercise, and each one weighs less than .10 pounds — perfect for running. Choose from eight colors, including blue, pink, black, and more. Available sizes: 6 - 11

36. A Natural Mask Made With Real Mud & Minerals Aria Starr Mud Mask $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with real mud, but this mask is also chock-full of nourishing minerals including magnesium, calcium, zinc, and more. You only need to wear it for about 20 minutes to help shrink the appearance of your pores, and the oil-absorbing properties are great for preventing blackheads.

37. The Raw Shea Butter That's 100% Pure PLANTORIGIN Unrefined Shea Butter $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Certified USDA organic, this shea butter is 100% raw, pure, and handmade without any chemicals or GMOs. Its natural SPF gives your skin lightweight protection against the sun, while vitamins A, E, And F work to soften dry skin.

38. A Pair Of Plush Slippers You Can Wear Outdoors HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slipper $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Need to take the dog out on a quick walk? Make sure to pop these fleece slippers on so that your feet stay dry outside. The waterproof bottoms are suitable for short trips to the mailbox and back, and the soles are filled with soft memory foam that contour to the shape of your feet.

39. The Hat That Helps You Stay Cool In Hot Weather MISSION Cooling Performance Hat $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular baseball caps, this one is made with special cooling fabric to help you stay comfortable when temperatures rise high. Just get it wet, then wring out the excess water before putting it on — and if you find yourself getting warm, simply give it another dunk to reactivate it.

40. A Hydrating Cuticle Oil With A Lightweight Lavender Scent Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to let your cuticles become dry and cracked; just nourish them back to health with this hydrating cuticle oil. It's formulated with a lightweight lavender scent for a relaxing touch, and one reviewer even raved that it "smells heavenly."

41. These Luxurious Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic Danjor Linens Hotel Luxury Sheets Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from ultra-soft, hypoallergenic microfiber, these bed sheets are must-haves for anyone looking to step up their bedding. They're wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant to keep them looking great through hundreds of washes, and the deep pockets fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Available sizes: Twin - California King

42. A Makeup Remover Stick For Around Your Eyes Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of starting from scratch when you screw up your eye makeup, just use this eraser stick. The gentle formula targets mistakes without erasing your entire look, and the added vitamin E helps moisturize your skin so it doesn't dry out.

43. These Bath Fizzies That Turn Your Tub Into A Spa LifeAround2Angels Bath Fizzy Gift Set $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Just plop one of these bath fizzies into your tub, and the luxurious bubbles will instantly turn your bathroom into a spa. Each one is infused with hydrating shea and coco butter to nourish dry skin, and they shouldn't stain your tub.

44. A Lotion Applicator That Also Massages Your Skin Hydas Back Massager $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, it's hard to reach your back when you're trying to lather on lotion (or give yourself a quick muscle massage). Thanks to this applicator, you can do both at once. Just fill the removable container with lotion, attach the handle, and roll the massage nodes over your hard-to-reach places will moisturizer pours out.