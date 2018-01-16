45 Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Even Picky AF People Love

Are you, or is someone you know, always too cold or too hot? Do you, or they, read ingredient labels with a fine tooth comb? Are gift receipts an essential that you, or they, actively take advantage of? If so, then you know the struggles of being picky AF. Of course, there isn't anything inherently wrong with being particular with what you like. Being choosy about what chemicals you spray in your home, or how you spend your hard-earned money can be a good thing, and lucky for you (or the person you're shopping for), Amazon is full of products that even the pickiest people will love.

Not only are these hidden gems on Amazon practical, in many cases, they also offer a more efficient or more effective alternative to the products we rely on every day. In other cases, they offer inventive solutions to common problems or are just high-quality basics at an unbelievable price. But the one thing that all of these products have in common is that even people who are picky AF will have a hard time finding fault with them.

Without further adieu, whether you're shopping for yourself, or that hard-to-shop-for person on your list, these are some of the most genius, people-pleasing products on Amazon.