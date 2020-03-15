43 Things That Make Your Stuff Look A Lot Better Than Before

It doesn't happen often — but every now and then, I get the itch to upgrade everything in my home. Is it fun? Yes. Is spending tons of money on new things fun, too? No, not really. That's why I've come up with this list of affordable Amazon products that help make your stuff look better than before.

But what does it mean to "make your stuff look better"? For one, it can mean making the items around your home and vehicle function more efficiently. In fact, the very first item I've selected for this list is a blackout curtain designed for your car (the backseat — not the windshield). It's great for small children and babies, or even just a sleepy adult trying to take a nap.

Or, if you're simply trying to upgrade the stuff you already have, make sure to check out the sponges that erase deodorant marks from your clothes. Trying to scrub away at them with your hands never works as well as you'd hoped, and the sponges don't even require any liquids or cleansers. The best part? They're also completely reusable.

It you're trying to spruce up a few dull possessions — or looking to give your items a quick upgrade — there are tons of brilliant products on Amazon that can help get the job done.

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.

1. The Car Window Curtain That Blocks Out The Sun's UV Rays AmazonBasics Portable Baby Travel Window Blackout Blind Shades with Suction Cups $33 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether there's a baby on board, or if a backseat rider is trying to nap — this car window curtain is a must-have. The Velcro edges let you adjust the size so that it fits on most windows, and the suction cups help prevent it from shaking loose while you're driving.

2. A Sponge That Removes Deodorant Marks From Your Clothes Deodorant Be-gone Remover Sponge, 2 Count $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ask me, nothing ruins a look quicker than streaks of deodorant on the bottom of a shirt — so use these sponges to erase them away. There are no serums or soaps required in order for them to work, and they're completely reusable. That way, you'll save money over time.

3. The Spray That Removes Wrinkles From Your Clothes GRANDMA'S Secret Wrinkle Remover Spray 3oz Pack of 3 $13.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Busting out an ironing board isn't always practical every time your clothes are wrinkled, so just use this spray to give them a quick refresh. It's safe to use on all types of fabric, and it only takes a few spritzes to eliminate unwanted odors and wrinkles.

4. A Pack Of Stain-Removing Wipes You Can Use In A Pinch The Hate Stains Co Road Spill On the Go Stain Remover $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Fruit juice, baby food, ketchup, tomato sauce — you name it, these stain-removing wipes can help cleanse it away. They're safe to use on linens, carpets, upholstery, and more. Plus, the formula contains zero peroxides, chlorines, or parabens. They're 100% biodegradable, and you can use them on old stains as well as new ones.

5. The Handheld Steamer That Easily Fits In Your Suitcase Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to walk around in wrinkled clothes during your next vacation — just use this compact handheld steamer to get your wardrobe looking fresh. It's able to run for up to 15 continuous minutes when the water reservoir is full, and it has a 9-foot cord that gives you extra reach.

6. An Easy-To-Use Cheese Slicer Made From Chic Beechwood Prodyne 805B Thick Beechwood Cheese Slicer $21.40 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're preparing a fancy platter of hors d'oeuvres, use this chic beechwood slicer to slice up your hard and soft cheeses. The cutting wire is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the nonslip rubber feet help keep it stable while you push down on the handle.

7. These Penguin-Themed Dryer Balls Made With New Zealand Wool Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6 Pack $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% New Zealand wool (without any fillers), these penguin-themed dryer balls help aerate your laundry while it tumbles so that it dries quicker. Unlike dryer sheets, these globes are reusable for more than 1,000 loads of laundry — and they even fluff up your clothes so that you don't need to use fabric softener.

8. A Soft Cotton Apron Designed With Convenient Pockets AOBBYBBS Soft Cotton Linen Apron $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from super-soft cotton, this solid apron features a pocket on both sides where you can easily stash measuring spoons, utensils, and more for easy access while cooking. The back isn't stitched, so the fit is flexible — and it's available in gorgeous shades like dark red, sky blue, and more.

9. The Kit That Gets Your Shoes Looking Almost-New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does each order come with a scrubber brush, but this shoe cleaning kit can also be used on all types of washable shoes (not including suede). A little goes a long way, which means that one bottle can be enough to last years. Plus, the formula is completely nontoxic.

10. An Inexpensive Way To Hide Scuffs On Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of throwing out scuffed wooden furniture, breathe new life into it with this set of wood markers and crayons. Many Amazon reviewers raved about how they "worked great" and were "easy to use." Plus, each order comes with eight colors: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, gray, white, and black.

11. The Gloves That Massage Your Pets As You Groom Their Coats Pet Grooming Glove $15 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 200 silicone grooming tips, these gloves give your pet a soothing massage as they simultaneously latch onto loose hair and fur. They work just as effectively on long coats as well as short ones, and the Velcro wrist strap lets you adjust how tightly they fit on your hands.

12. This Touch-Sensitive Lamp With 6 Color-Changing LED Lights UNIFUN Touch Lamp $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply tap the top of this lamp, and you'll easily be able to adjust the color as well as the brightness. You can choose from fun shades like blue, red, pink, yellow, and orange when setting the mood in your home, and there's even a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all.

13. The Microfiber Dust Mops That Attach To Your Shoes FEATHERHEAD Bontip 4 Pairs (8 Pieces) Unisex Washable Dust Mop Slippers Shoes $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just stretch them over the bottoms of your shoes, and these dust mops will help clean your floors whenever you walk around. They're made from soft microfiber that latches onto dust and dirt, and they'll help prevent slips on uncarpeted floors. Each order comes with four colors: blue, green, purple, and orange.

14. A Gentle Pillowcase Made From 100% Mulberry Silk Ravmix 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in more than 30 gorgeous colors, this pillowcase is made from 100% mulberry silk that's extra-soft. It produces less friction against your hair than regular cotton (which helps reduce unwanted frizz), and it won't leave any annoying creases on your skin for you to wake up to in the morning.

15. The Bath Mat Made With Extra-Soft Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Step out of your shower and onto luxury with this incredibly soft bath mat. It's made with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, and the nonslip back helps keep you stable so you don't fall. Grab it in a variety of sizes, as well as rich shades including eggplant, mauve, lavender, and more.

16. A Toilet Paper Holder With Extra Storage For More Rolls Simple Houseware Bathroom Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Storage Holder Stand $20 | Amazon See on Amazon As long as you keep a few extra rolls in the basket on this toilet paper holder, you'll never get stuck without a wipe. The chic chrome exterior allows it to seamlessly match with any style of decor you have in your bathroom, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it's easy to assemble.

17. The Board That Makes Folding Laundry Easy (And Fun) BoxLegend V2 Shirt Folding Board $17 | Amazon See on Amazon I can't quite explain why, but there's just something fun about folding your laundry with this board. When a garment is placed on top, it can be folded up within seconds — and you're not limited to just shirts. You can also use this board to fold pants, towels, blankets, or practically any other thick fabric.

18. A Pack Of Hangers That Help Save Precious Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to make the most out of your cramped closet, make sure to grab yourself this pack of space-saving hangers. Each hanger is able to hold up to five garments, and they can be hung vertically as well as horizontally (depending on what works best for you).

19. This Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer With Clear Pockets SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8.70 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't fill up the shelves in your closet with shoes — instead, save yourself some space with this over-the-door organizer. The 24 clear pockets make it easy to see what's inside without unpacking anything, and you can also use them to stash art supplies, toys, or even beauty accessories.

20. A Device That Gets Your Jewelry And Coins Extra-Clean Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner with Digital Timer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Jewelry can get dirty over time, and who knows where all your loose change has traveled. Just throw it all into this jewelry cleaner, then add tap water. After just a few minutes, your jewelry will emerge nearly clean as new. There's even an auto-shutoff feature that helps save electricity.

21. The Lazy Susan That's Perfect For Your Kitchen Cabinets Lifetime Brands Lazy Susan Turntable $11.70 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a convenient place to keep your spices, cans, condiments, jars, and more, search no further than this turntable. The nonslip surface helps prevent your items from sliding around as it spins, and the rimmed edge won't let stuff wobble off.

22. These Stemless Wine Glasses That Help Aerate Your Wine Veracity & Verve Hand Blown Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 2 $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the pointed bottom help your wine continuously circulate for frequent aeration, but these stemless wine glasses are also unique. They're hand-blown and large enough to hold about 12 ounces of red each, but they're also great for white wine.

23. The Elastic Band That Hugs Your Pants To Your Waist Hollywood Fashion Secrets Hip Hugger $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you always wind up with a gap between your pans and your waistline, try using these hip huggers to close the space. They also help keep your pants up (though they're not as strong as a belt) — and one Amazon reviewer wrote that the product "works perfectly" and is "hardly noticeable."

24. A Magnetic Flashlight You Can Clip To Your Shirt ALONEFIRE LED Clip on Flashlights $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a strong magnet on each end, this flashlight can easily be clipped onto your shirt whenever you're trying to navigate through the dark. It'll also stick to magnetic surfaces like refrigerators, and the silicone exterior is extra-durable as well as resistant to water.

25. This Organizer That Lets You Safely Stash Knives In A Drawer Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I always tried to avoid keeping loose knives in my drawers for the fear of accidentally nicking myself — until I got this organizer, that is. The slots let you easily store up to nine knives, and the tiered design means you can store large knives just as easily as smaller ones.

26. A Cable Protector That Prevents Pets From Chewing Through Alex Tech 10ft - 1/2 inch Cord Protector $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply trim this cable protector to fit your cables, and it'll help keep them safe from curious pets who like to chew through things. You can also fit multiple wires inside this protector in order to make them look tidier, and it's especially great for messy entertainment systems.

27. The Armrest Table For Your Couch That's Perfect For Snacks TF Sofa Arm Clip Table $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have enough space for a coffee table, just use this armrest table instead. The spring-loaded arms create constant tension so that it stays in place, and it's sturdy enough that you can easily rest drinks, food, books, and more on top of it.

28. An Adjustable Bathtub Caddy Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only this bamboo bathtub caddy eco-friendly, but it's also waterproof (so you don't have to worry about it getting wet). Since the sides extend outwards, it's able to fit on a variety of bathtubs — and there are multiple compartments where you can stash body soaps, essential oils, and more.

29. This Must-Have Underwear Organizer For Crowded Drawers Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon I don't know about you, but my underwear drawer was always a mess until I purchased a few organizers like these. The non-woven fabric allows your garments to breathe while simultaneously protecting them from mildew — and they're particularly great for underwear, scarves, ties, socks, and more.

30. A Layered Cutlery Organizer That Helps You Save Space Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Most cutlery organizers expand left and right to fit your drawers, but this one is designed with layers to help maximize your space. Each compartment is labelled with a different cutlery icon so that it's easy to keep them all sorted, and it's able to fit about 24 pieces.

31. The Bamboo Tissue Box With Compartments For Other Stuff MobileVision Bamboo Tissue Box Holder $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your tissue box an ultra-chic makeover by keeping it in this eco-friendly bamboo box. There are extra compartments where you can stash pens, art supplies, and more. Plus, the sturdy side panel is a great place to keep your books conveniently within reach.

32. A Spray That Helps Protect Your Furniture From Spills And Stains Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just spray your furniture with this stain protector, and spilled liquids will easily wipe away without sinking into the fabric. You can use it on furniture, pillows, clothing, and more — and it's even safe to use on delicate items like silk and wool. It's completely odorless, and it won't cause discoloration.

33. The Heated Throw Blanket Made From Super-Soft Sherpa MP2 Heated Electric Sherpa Throw Blanket $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Wrap yourself in this ultra-soft sherpa throw blanket the next time temperatures dip down low. There are three heat settings that you can choose from (depending on how chilled you are), and the auto-shutoff kicks in after two hours in case you fall asleep with it on.

34. A Set of Shelves That Require Zero Tools For Installation Winnprime Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack Organizer $42 | Amazon See on Amazon Mounting shelves can be difficult, but attaching this magnetic set of shelves to your refrigerator is incredibly easy. It works great on your washer or dryer as a convenient place to keep detergent, and the powder coating is even rustproof. Each order also comes with five removable utility hooks that you can use to hang light items.

35. The Jewelry Box Lined With Soft, Plush Velvet QBeel Jewelry Box for Women $21 | Amazon See on Amazon The velvet lining in this jewelry box not only helps protect your jewelry from accidental scratches, but it also helps prevent it from sliding around. The key lock helps deter thieves from stealing your precious stones if you take it with you traveling, and it's available in more than five rich shades.

36. A Drawer That You Can Add To Your Refrigerator HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Giving yourself some extra storage space has never been easier than simply sliding this drawer into your refrigerator. It's designed to fit in most refrigerators, and there are zero tools required for installation. It's able to hold up to 33 pounds, and it's even completely BPA free.

37. This Straps That Stop Your Pants From Riding Up In Your Boots Boottique The Original Boot Clips $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer denim or leggings — these straps can help stop your pants from riding up into your boots. The elastic band that wraps around your foot is adjustable, so you can choose how tight or loose the fit is. Plus, one Amazon reviewer raved that they're "the perfect length to go around the bottom of my foot, and clip under my ankle bone."

38. A Pan And Lid Organizer That You Can Use In 2 Different Ways Simple Houseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Let it stand on its own out on your countertops, or stash this convenient organizer horizontally inside of a cabinet. Each order comes with all the necessary hardware to fasten it down into a fixed position (if desired), and it's able to hold up to five pans or lids.

39. The Fabric Defuzzer Made With An Extra-Large Shaving Head Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made with an extra-large shaving head, this fabric defuzzer makes quick work of blankets, furniture, and more. The depth is adjustable so that it's safe to use on different types of fabrics, and the lint catcher is detachable so that it's easy to empty out.

40. A Shelf That's Designed To Fit Underneath Your Sink Simple Houseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy for the cabinet underneath your sink area to turn into a jumbled mess of cleaning supplies, so keep it organized with this shelf. The height is adjustable so that it can fit into most cabinets, and the steel panels can be moved around based off how your plumbing is configured.

41. The Mop And Broom Holder That's Perfect For The Garage Home- It Mop and Broom Holder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it in your utility closet to organize your mops and brooms, or use this tool rack in your garage for golf clubs, shovels, baseball bats, and more. Your items can easily slide out simply by lifting them up, and each slot is able to hold up to 7 pounds.

42. A Basket That's Designed To Hang Over Your Cabinet Doors SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to hold your cutting boards and baking pans, or even use this over-the-door basket to keep your creams and lotions organized in your bathroom. The hooks are padded with soft EVA foam so that they won't scratch your surfaces, and the entire frame is made from durable steel.