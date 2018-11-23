43 Sick Black Friday Deals On Amazon — Save Up To 70%
This is not a drill: Amazon's Black Friday deals are so good this year. The online retailer has done it again, offering a roster of steeply discounted — like, up to 70 percent off! — prices on goodies you've likely been eyeing. With thousands of deals spanning every category imaginable, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Lucky for you, Elite Daily's editors are skimming all the offers and compiling a list of the best ones right here, in real time. Keep reading to see what must-haves are on sale now, and be sure to refresh often for more newness!
Click here to shop Black Friday deals up to 70% off on Amazon now.
50% Off Popular This Popular 23andMe DNA Test Kit
Curious about your ancestry? Definitely take advantage of $100 off this popular DNA-testing kit on Amazon. It's so easy to use: Just spit into the provided tube, send it back to the company, and wait six to eight weeks for your results.
50% Off A Dentist-Recommended Electric Toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush takes brushing your teeth to new levels. Seriously, it brushes at a 31,000-strokes-per-minute rate and, according to the manufacturer, removes six times more plaque than manual options. Get it for half the price today, and prepare to take it with you everywhere (in its included carrying case, of course).
47% Off The Fitbit Alta HR
You can track your heart rate, your steps, your sleep patterns, and so much more with the Fitbit Alta HR. The best part? It's all-black model is retailing for just $80 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
75% Off This Stunning Tennis Bracelet
Amazon reviewers say "this thing shines like you won't believe," and it's hard to believe it's 1) an Amazon-exclusive tennis bracelet and 2) only $35 on Black Friday. It's available in a few different sizes and made with stunning .925 sterling silver.
22% Off Cards Against Humanity
If you don't yet own Cards Against Humanity, now's your chance to get the endlessly fun game for a fraction of its regular price. Amazon reviewers say it makes for "non-stop laughter and groans!"
72% Off This Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set
'Tis the season to upgrade your luggage. And this Samsonite set — which comes with a 20-inch carry-on as well as a larger, 24-inch case — is practically a steal right now, selling for a fraction of its regular price. Each case has a TSA lock, a lined interior, and four 360-degree spinner wheels.
59% Off This Best-Selling Fractionated Coconut Oil
This 16-ounce bottle of Majestic Pure's best-selling fractionated oil is a Black Friday bargain at just $13. With more than 5,000 Amazon reviews and a host of different uses (body moisturizer, makeup remover, carrier oil for essential oils — the list goes on), this is a great product to have in your self care arsenal.
59% Off A Crest 3D White Kit That Comes With Everything You Need For A Brighter Smile
Treat yo' teeth to a discounted whitening kit from Crest, a brand that's highly recommended by the American Dental Association. This kit includes 22 individually-packaged Crest Whitestrips as well as two fast-acting Express strips. Use them as directed, and reap their smile-brightening benefits.
33% Off The Amazon Kindle
Up your e-reader game and splurge on Amazon's Kindle, which is more than 30 percent off this Black Friday. The glare-free device features a stunning 300-pixels-per-inch resolution, a reading light, and a long-lasting battery. Oh, and of course, it comes with access to Amazon's vast e-book library. Already have a Kindle? Trade yours in to upgrade.
40% Off This Handheld Massager
Simply pop this handheld massager into the freezer for 20 minutes, then take it out for cool, soothing relief. Reviewers say its seven stainless steel massage nodes stay "very cold for a long time after taking it out of the freezer," long enough for you to massage all the areas that need some TLC.
34% Off A Cult-Favorite Micellar Water That's A French Pharmacy Beauty Staple
Cult-favorite French micellar water Bioderma is beloved by skin care aficionados for a reason: The gentle formula sloughs off makeup and cleanses the skin without causing any unwanted irritation. Just soak a cotton pad and, using a light pressure, rub it across your face to reap the skin-soothing benefits.
49% Off A Foot File That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry
This steeply-discounted Amope electric callous remover files away any unwanted dead skin, working either wet or dry to reveal baby-soft skin. The rechargeable tool — which boasts nearly 2,000 reviews — has two effective speed settings, so it's sure to save time and make a great addition to your at-home pedicure routine.
Also Great For Feet: 30% Off This Peeling Liquid
Also great for removing dead skin on your feet? TONYMOLY's Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid ($9 today!). This pair of single-use foot masks comes soaked in an exfoliating-yet-nourishing blend of argan oil, herbal extracts, and salicylic and glycolic acid.
40% Off The Magic Bullet For Easy On-The-Go Blending & Chopping
If you don't yet own a Magic Bullet — what are you waiting for? — now's your chance. The mini blending tool that purées and chops with 200 watts of portable power is practically a steal on Amazon right now. Order it now, and prepare for all the smoothie possibilities.
52% Off The New Amazon Echo Dot
Get the third generation Echo Dot for less than half its regular price, and reap the benefits of its Alexa-enabled "skills." It can read you the news in the morning, tell you the weather, assist you with recipes as you cook — and so much more. It's compatible with other smart devices you might have in your home and boasts the retailer's best speaker yet.
47% Off These Glycolic Cleansing Pads
These Nip + Fab cleansing pads contain 2.8 percent glycolic acid, and now's the time to score this 4-ounce tub for under $10. Thanks to additional active ingredients like equally-trendy hyaluronic acid and soothing witch hazel, the all-in-one formula cleanses, tones, exfoliates, and provides a bit of moisture, too.
30% Off This Paw-some Card Game That's Made For Cat Lovers
Step aside card games of yesteryear, because this updated, 56-card version of Russian Roulette stars kittens. Exploding kittens, to be exact. The two- to five-player game, which is actually called Exploding Kittens, originated as a Kickstarter project and will cost you less than $14 today. Paw-some, right?
40% Off Dirt Devil's Iconic Stick Vacuum
If you're cleaning routine needs an upgrade, you'll want to jump on this steal-level Dirt Devil price. The brand's lightweight, bagless stick vacuum weighs just under 7 pounds and uses cyclonic filtration to zap dust anywhere (well, anywhere in its 20-foot cord radius). Reviewers call it a "pretty powerful little vacuum" and say it works well on both carpeted and hard flooring.
38% Off The Amazon Fire Stick That Lets You Stream Your Favorite Apps
The Amazon Fire Stick is also available for a significant discount, and considering the device offers access to your favorite streaming apps — including Amazon Prime, of course— and Alexa skills, there's no time like Black Friday to get in on the hype. It plugs right into your TV's HDMI port and connects to your Wi-Fi network for full-on connectivity.
30% Off This Cult-Favorite Drying Solution
This revered Mario Badescu drying lotion is great to have on hand for spotty times. And considering its Black Friday price, it's time to stock up on this calamine- and salicylic-acid-packed solution. Pick it up for $12 today, and prepare your skin for its new favorite overnight spot treatment.
31% Off This Hair Tool That'll Give You Serious Waves
Make literal waves for under $21 with this travel-friendly, frizz-smoothing Bed Head tool. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — with an automatic shut-off feature for added safety, of course! — and has dual-voltage capabilities, meaning it'll work outside North America, too. Fans say it's easy to operate and creates "perfect beach waves."
38% Off The Amazon Fire Tablet
Featuring a luxe-feeling 8-inch HD display, a long-lasting battery, Dolby audio, and either 16 or 32 gigabytes of storage, the Amazon Fire Tablet is definitely investment worthy. Like the Echo devices, the Fire Tablet works with Alexa for a hands-free approach to reading e-books, browsing the web, and streaming video. The best part? It's only $50 today.
31% Off This Amazon-Exclusive Sports Bra
Available in lots of sizes (from 30A to 46G), this comfy-and-supportive sports bra from Amazon's own athletic apparel brand Core10 will be your new go-to. It's machine washable, has adjustable straps, and is just $31 right now. Hot tip: The brand recommends sizing up for the comfiest fit.
25% Off S'well's With "Fantastic insulation," According To Reviewers
You've probably seen S'well's stainless steel water bottles around — and the trendy, 17-ounce bottles are available for $10 off today. They retain both hot and cold temperatures and come in 22 colors and patterns. You. Have. Options.
69% Off This Chic Leather Watch
This high-quality, genuine leather watch would normally set you back $115. But it's available for just $36 today. This timepiece stands up well to daily wear and tear, is water resistant up to 165 feet, and even comes with its own stainless steel travel case. Reviewers love its slim profile and comfortable fit.
50% Off The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Want to try sous vide at home? Then, you won't regret investing in the 4.5-star Anova Sous Vide for its $99 price today. It's Wi-Fi- and bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can use it with your smart devices. It's easy to clean, and beloved by more than 1,000 reviewers.
20% Off This Top Coat
A good top coat is the key to a long-lasting mani, and CND Vinylux's Long Wear Top Coat is a premium option that's available for just $8 on Black Friday. The four-star nail product features a non-yellowing, strengthening formula that'll effortlessly glide over your finished nail color — all thanks to the brand's signature wide and flat brush shape.
27% Off The New Amazon Echo Plus
Naturally, Amazon's bigger Echo device, the Echo Plus, is also on sale. Unlike the compact Echo Dot, this one stands taller with even better Dolby speakers and all the Alexa skills you'd expect from an Amazon virtual assistant. It has seven microphones and works with most smart devices to create a fully "smart" home.
33% Off A Convenient AF Egg Cooker
Cook your eggs faster than ever before with this shockingly affordable and lightweight kitchen gadget from Dash. It cooks up to six eggs your way — and in a matter of minutes. No wonder it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 8,000 reviews from happy customers.
41% Off The "Game Of The Century:" Catan
Exciting news game fans: Catan is on sale for just $26 today. The three to four player game, with a 60 minute play time, is a sure hit. "Don't try this unless you plan on getting addicted," a satisfied reviewer warned. *Adds to cart.*
30% Off iOttie Car Mounts
For 30 percent off its original price tag, pick up what any car commuter needs: this iOttie car mount. The handy tool lets you place your phone in an easy-to-view spot, ensuring you can access your navigation app as you drive.
60% Off This Professional-Grade Vacuum
With a HEPA filter and relatively lightweight body, this Shark vacuum operates like a professional-quality vacuum. Its bagless design works two ways including upright (pictured) and cordless (using the detachable canister and hose) — and it's only $100 today.
61% Off This Ultra-Repairing Hair Conditioner
Considering it's packed with a keratin and other hair-feeding ingredients, it's hard to believe this repairing conditioner is only $9. Just apply it into your clean strands, leave it in for a few minutes, and rinse it out. One happy Amazon customer raved in a review, "Best hair product ever."
Shop More AG Hair Black Friday Deals On Amazon — Save Up To 55%
58% Off This LED Flashlight
This handy LED flashlight can operate in three modes: high, low, and strobe. The brand promises it has a 50,000-hour lifetime (aka more than five years!). It's even built with a clip that lets you to attach it anywhere and illuminate even the darkest spaces — hands-free.
22% Off This White Noise Machine
With 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient sounds, this white noise machine does it all. Happy reviewers — more than 7,000 of them! — have given it a 4.5-star rating, and today it'll cost ya just $39.
52% Off This Personal Water Filter
The LifeStraw is a sleek water filter that's small enough to discreetly stow in your bag, and it's especially helpful if you're in an area with unsafe drinking water. It provides micro-filtration to eliminate nearly 100 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites for up to 1,000 gallons of water — and it's only $12 today.
32% Off This All-In-One Tool
Equipped with a pair of needle-nose pliers, three different screwdrivers, and an assortment of straight edge and serrated blades, this 12-in-1 multi-plier can do just about anything. More than 2,000 reviewers agree, saying it's durable and handy enough to last for years. And during Black Friday, you can get it for just $20.
38% Off AHAVA Mineral Foot Cream
Your feet will thank you for taking advantage of this major discount on AHAVA's foot cream. It's made with Dead Sea minerals and tea tree oil to nourish tired feet, and fear not if you have a sensitive nose — its scent is neutral, according to the brand.
Shop More Ahava Black Friday Deals On Amazon — Save Up To 45%
30% Off This Charcoal Cleansing Bar
Made with activated charcoal, this deep-cleansing bar soap powerfully washes away dirt and grime from your skin's surface. The ingredient list also features glycerin to moisturize and bentonite clay to clarify your skin. Bonus: The formula — available for 30 percent off! — even clears breakouts, according to some happy fans.
65% Off These Copper Compression Socks
If you experience leg and foot pain, you might want to try compression socks. And these copper-powered ones from CopperSport get the job done. They're built to last and relieve unwanted discomfort, plus reviewers say they don't "pinch like some compression socks tend to."
50% Off Pandemic
For just $20 today, you can score Pandemic, another super fun game. One reviewer summed up why you should get it with one simple sentence: "This is one of the best board games I've ever played that features a team dynamic."
20% Off Kan Jam
From beach days to backyard picnics, Kan Jam is one of the most fun games you can play. You and a partner just toss a disc back and forth, attempting to get it into the black can on the other side. You score points accordingly — and yes, it's a definite crowd pleaser.
29% Off This Two-Pack Of AsaVea Foot Peel Masks
For softer, nourished feet, you'll want this set of exfoliating foot peel masks. It comes with two pairs, making it an incredible value. More than 2,000 fans love it and say that it's a worthwhile purchase if you have dry feet or just want to treat yourself.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.