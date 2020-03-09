43 Legitimately Brilliant Things On Amazon You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

Sometimes, just hopping on Amazon stresses me out. There are literally millions of items to choose from, and even if I think I have a good idea of what I want, there always seems to be more brilliant Amazon products popping up everyday that could be totally life-changing. It's definitely overwhelming.

That said, there are a few tricks to finding super helpful products that will save you time and money. The first is to pay attention to the little things that bug you throughout the day, then search for a solution on Amazon. For example, when I kept losing my phone to that black hole gap between my car seat and console, I searched on Amazon and found a genius seat gap filler. Problem solved.

Another tip is to think about how you can save time, even in small ways. Let's face it, minutes eventually add up to hours, so even shaving a few extra minutes off your day is a major deal. If you's love to save some time cooking dinner every night, search for helpful kitchen tools, like an instant chopper that can handle every food from cheese and chocolate to meat and makes meal prep a breeze.

If you aren't sure where to start, I've got you covered. Check out these brilliant and useful products you'll be so glad you finally found.

1. This Makeup Mirror That Lights Up At All Angles AirExpect Makeup Mirror with Lights $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This trifold mirror combines mega watt lighting with magnification so you can apply your makeup with flawless precision. It features 72 LED lights to hit your face from every angle, and you can even adjust the color tone to mimic a soft, daytime glow or even a cooler, nighttime tone. The mirror itself offers up to three times magnification, and you can rotate this mirror up to 90 degrees so you can catch any makeup mishaps before you walk out the door.

2. The PopSocket For Your Phone That You Can Swap Out PopSockets PopGrip with Swappable Top $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this PopSocket phone grip make it super easy to hang onto your phone, but you can actually switch this one out when you're ready to change it up. This grip features a gorgeous rose marble design and has a bit of weight to it so it settles into the palm of your hand without slipping. You can even remove the grip and snap in a new one whenever you want to mix and match your phone accessories. It comes in 12 colors.

3. This Phone Stand That's Fully Adjustable Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're watching movies or video chatting with your BFF, this phone stand makes it easier than ever to go hands-free. It features a universal stand that fits just about any smart phone, and has a rotating head that can tilt your phone up to 45 degrees so you can watch from any angle. This holder also features a sturdy base that won't budge, so you never have to worry about dropping your device.

4. A High-Speed Charger That You Can Take On The Go INIU Portable Charger $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If your devices always seem to die when you're on the go, this high-speed portable charger is the solution. For one, it's extremely slim and lightweight, so it's easy to slip into your bag or purse before you head out for the day. It also features a number of ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same, and it even includes a USB-C port, along with a standard option. The best part, though, is this little device charges your phone super fast so you never have to be without it.

5. An Extra-Large Heating Pad That's Super Soothing MIGHTY BLISS Large Electric Heating Pad $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Why settle for a regular heating pad when this brilliant extra-large heating pad exists? It's nearly twice the size of a standard pad so you can cover every inch of your sore, achey muscles — or even wrap it around your waist to soothe cramps. This pad also features moist or dry heating options, and you can adjust the gauge to find the perfect temperature while you rest and relax.

6. This Little Tool That Shaves Your Sweaters Allisable Fabric Shaver $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget traditional lint rollers — this fabric shaver is way easier to use and super effective at removing unwanted lint and hair. Here's how it works: this little tool features blades beneath a protected mesh grate. Gently press it into your sweater, rug, or other fabric to shave away any pilling, fluff, fuzz, or lint. This shaver leaves your fabric clean and lint-free, and you don't have to deal with those sticky papers from other rollers.

7. The Layered Container That Keeps Your Snacks Fresh OXO Grips On-The-Go Snack Container $9 | Amazon See on Amazon It's no fun to open up wilted veggies and soggy granola, but this genius layered container keeps your snacks super fresh. It comes with three separate layers, including a snap-on lid, that fit together perfectly without leaking. The base layer is dense enough to fill up with your favorite dips and yogurts, while the mid layer is the perfect size for crackers, veggies, granola and tons of other options.

8. These Drops That Cure Your Wine Headache Before It Starts Drop It Wine Drops Portable Wine Filter $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle with hangovers and headaches from a glass of wine (or two), these wine drops offer major relief. These specially-formulated drops remove sulfites and tannins from all kinds of wine, which tend to be the culprits behind those heady wine hangovers. Just one drop in your glass instantly removes both, so you can enjoy your wine freely without worrying about what tomorrow will bring.

9. This Tortilla Press That Has Tons Of Fans Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You may not think you need this tortilla press, but thousands of reviewers are here to tell you that you don't know what you're missing. It's made from cast-iron that's been pre-seasoned so your tortillas won't stick. It's super easy to make your own tortilla dough (honestly, it's just 2 cups of Masa flour, 1.25 cups of water, and a pinch of salt), then just use the press to create perfectly evenly pressed tortilla shells. Reviewers agree that once you've experienced a fresh, homemade tortilla straight from the press, you won't ever go back to the store-bought kind.

10. These Resistance Bands That Amp Up Your Workout Tribe Resistance Bands Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're ready to move to the next level in your workout, this resistance band set is an affordable way to do it. This set comes with five color-coded bands, each with a different resistance weight so you can work your way up as your strength increases. They come in weights ranging from five to 35 pounds, and you can use each tube solo or combine them with others and strap them into the included handle for an even more challenging workout.

11. This LED Light Strip That Has Its Own Remote Govee LED Strip Lights $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Decorating your home is easier than ever with this LED light strip. At over 32 feet long, you can place this strip anywhere from your deck to your Christmas tree and everywhere in between. This strip also comes with its own remote so you can change up the color scheme and lighting whenever you're ready for a change. You can choose from 16 different color schemes and brightness levels, or you can create your own for a truly unique look.

12. These Under Eye Patches That Are Made From Green Tea NBCT Matcha Green Tea Extract Under Eye Patches (60 Patches) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These under eye patches reduce dark circles and puffiness, and they feel amazing on your skin. They're made from cooling gel and are infused with collagen and matcha green tea extract, both of which work to soothe inflammation and even out skin tone. Plus, these patches trap in moisture to truly hydrate your skin and leave you feel super refreshed.

13. The Laundry Bags That Are Just For Your Shoes Teletrogy Laundry Bag Shoe Wash $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these laundry bags give your shoes a thorough cleaning, but they actually protect them while they're in the washer, too. Each bag is filled with tons of soft, fluffy microfibers that actually scrub your shoes from top to bottom while they're circling through the rinse cycle. The bags also feature a double-enforced zipper to keep them in place, and they come with inserts to prevent your shoes from losing shape.

14. This Car Seat Gap Filler That Keeps Your Stuff From Disappearing Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing's worse than losing your phone or wallet in that black hole space between your seat and console, but this gap stopper literally has you covered. It fits perfectly in the annoying gap in most standard vehicles, and one package includes two gaps — one for the driver's side and one for the passenger side. The key to this stopper's flawless fit is its neoprene design that allows it to expand or contract and completely fill the space — so not even a single crumb can get past it.

15. A Primer That Makes Your Lashes Voluminous L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara Primer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You can ditch your falsies and grab this eyelash primer for an equally eye-popping effect. Just apply a couple of swipes on your lashes before your regular mascara to create a silky smooth and totally clear layer. You lashes instantly get up to five times more length and a ton more volume so that when you swipe on your mascara, you lashes look so good, they almost don't look real.

16. This Tea Tree Body Wash For Clearer Skin Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea tree oil is a powerful antibacterial and anti-fungal agent, making this luxe body wash a go-to for all types of skin conditions. This wash is gentle on skin, yet it also contains 100 percent pure tea tree oil to help heal everything from athlete's foot to ringworm to eczema and more. Some reviewers have even used this body wash to help clear acne and keep their skin soft and refreshed.

17. These Wireless Earbuds That Have Amazing Sound Quality XClear Wireless Earbuds $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers agree that these wireless earbuds are the best of the best. For one, they feature premium sound quality and even have a built-in microphone so you can take calls on the go. They also hold a charge for 14 continuous hours, and they come with a compact carrying case that recharges them super quickly. Plus, at only 30 bucks, these earbuds are a total steal.

18. The RFID-Blocking Trifold Wallet That Protects You From Identity Theft Zoppen RFID Blocking Travel Wallet $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this trifold wallet super cute, but it actually protects you from identity theft. It's made from synthetic, eco-friendly leather that's infused with RFID technology to block out anyone attempting to read your credit card numbers. On top of that, this wallet has tons of pockets to store your passport, multiple credit cards, airline tickets, coins, and more. It even has a button closure to keep everything safe and in place.

19. A Packing Cube Set That Makes Organizing Your Stuff Super Easy Veken Travel Organizer with Laundry Bag (6-pieces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a hard time staying organized while you're on the go, these packing cubes are a must-have. The set comes with six pieces, including five zippered cubes and one bag for your dirty laundry. These cubes come in different shapes and sizes so you always have one that can fit in whichever luggage you take, and they're also made with flexible and durable nylon that won't break down over time. They're also completely waterproof, so you know your stuff is always safe.

20. These Shoe Inserts That Feel Like Stepping On A Cloud Happystep Orthotic Memory Foam Shoe Inserts $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These memory foam inserts literally put a bounce in your step. The high-density foam filling gently cradles your feet, offering both support and rebound to give you a lift while you walk. These inserts also offer tons of arch support, alone with a wider insole than most orthotics so your feet never feel crowded in your shoes. They even have a bit more density at the heel for shock absorption, so it's truly like walking on air.

21. This Essential Oil Kit That's Really Affordable Artizen Aromatherapy Set (14-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to start using essential oils but aren't ready to invest in pricier kits, this affordable essential oils starter kit is a great option. For less than takeout, you can grab 14 of the most useful and popular oils, including soothing lavender and energizing lemon. This kit even comes with a few unique blends for better sleep and relaxing sore muscles. Plus, thousands of reviewers insist these oils are really high-quality and smell amazing coming out of the bottle.

22. The Handheld Device That Delivers A Deep Tissue Massage Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending a fortune at the spa, you can snag this handheld massager and use it over and over again. It's super high-powered, giving off more than 3,000 pulses per minute to really dig deep into tense muscles. This massager also comes with four attachments that you can mix and match according to your preferences. There's a traditional nodule, flat attachment, deep tissue node, and multi-pronged attachment to target multiple muscle groups at the same time.

23. A Lotion Applicator That Reaches Your Back Vive Lotion Applicator for Your Back (4-Pads) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Your back needs some TLC, too, and this lotion applicator makes sure you can reach it. The handle is over 17 inches long and comes with four applicator pads that are easy to change out. The pads are made from dense memory foam that won't absorb products and glide right over the top of your skin. You can use this tool to evenly apply lotion, of course, but also shower gel, sunscreen, and even massage oil.

24. This Clothes Steamer That's Easy To Travel With Hilife Steamer for Clothes $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Tons of reviewers agree that this mini clothing steamer is a godsend for smoothing out travel-weary garments. For one, it's super small and lightweight, so it's easy to tuck into any suitcase or carry-on. But don't underestimate this steamer just because it's small — it comes with a 240 milliliter tank and offers up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. And with a 9-foot power cord, you can easily steam rugs, curtains, bedspreads, and more.

25. A Durable Lunch Bag That Keeps Food Fresh For Hours Buringer Insulated Lunch Bag with Inner Pocket $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This ultra durable lunch bag keeps your food fresh until you're ready to sit down for lunch. It's made from a thick layer of nylon that's both waterproof and well-insulated, and it also features an additional layer of aluminum on the inside to trap in cold air. This cooler bag also has a small inner pocket to place dry snacks, and, at over eight inches tall and six inches wide, it's big enough to store your lunch and snacks, too.

26. This Portable Cup That Keeps Your Cereal Crispy Crunch Cup Portable Cereal Cup $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Now you can grab your favorite cereal to go with this genius portable breakfast cup. Here's how it works: The outer "layer" of the cup holds your milk, while the inner layer keeps your cereal separate so it doesn't instantly get soggy. Just fill it up and twist on the lid. When you're ready to eat, open the top and put it to your mouth. The milk and cereal don't meet until they touch your tongue.

27. A Hanging Shower Caddy That Has A Spot For Everything mDesign Metal Hanging Bath and Shower Caddy $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Finally, a shower caddy that can actually hold all of your stuff. Instead of one of two tiny shelves, this caddy features four shelves of varying heights and sizes so you can place any and everything from your shampoos, gels, lotions, creams, and bars of soap on top of it. There are also a few hooks along the bottom so there's even a place for your loofahs and razor.

28. An Electric Grinder That Makes Fresh Coffee In A Snap KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the smell of freshly ground beans, this electric coffee grinder is the perfect addition to your morning routine. For one, it holds a ton of beans — enough for up to 12 cups of coffee at a time. It also works extremely fast. Just tap the top to grind your coffee beans in 10 seconds or less, pour into your drip maker, and start your day with fresh, rich coffee.

29. This Kitchen Tool That Chops Anything In Seconds Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with slippery, messy knives, you'll be so glad to use this stainless steel food chopper while you're meal prepping. It features multiple super sharp blades that instantly cut through everything from thick cheeses to whole cloves of garlic. To use, just place anything you want to chop on the pad and snap on the plastic lid. Then, press the top until your item is chopped, release the container, and you're good to go.

30. A Wine Opener That Makes It Even Easier To Pop A Bottle Chefman Electric Wine Opener $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Why struggle with those flimsy, manual openers when this electric wine opener does all the work for you? It's so simple to use — just place the opening of this tool right over your cork and press the button. That's it! The corkscrew automatically releases into the cork and retracts it with zero effort on your part. It can pop open up to 30 bottles on one charge and even has a blue LED light to help you open up another bottle after hours.

31. This Screen That Keeps Oil From Splattering BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a novice in the kitchen or a total expert, this splatter screen makes cooking so much easier. It's made from highly durable stainless steel that won't warp or melt in high heat, and comes in a ton of different sizes so you can find the perfect fit for your pot or pan. Whenever you're frying something, just place this screen over top to keep potentially hazardous splatters at bay.

32. The Floor Mat That Makes Standing Enjoyable ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat $36 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to be on your feet for long periods of time, this ultra comfy floor mat actually makes standing enjoyable. It's made from a luxe, high-density foam core that allows your body weight to sink in without applying pressure or tension to your joints. It also features a non-slip rubber grip, so you can safely use this mat pretty much anywhere, including at your standing desk or in your kitchen.

33. These Angry Moms That Want You To Clean Up Keledz Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom with Fridge Odor Absorber Cool Mom (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of Angry Mom cleaners help make it even easier to keep your appliances spotless. First, there's the classic Angry Mom microwave cleaner. To use, just fill her with water and microwave her until she steams to easily remove caked-on food. To use Fridge Mom, fill her up with baking soda and set her in your refrigerator, where she naturally absorbs any and all food odors.

34. The Gripper Clips That'll Replace Your Oven Mitts Bonison Gripper Clips $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You can ditch your old oven mitts for good when you grab a pair of these grip clippers. These clippers are super tough and feature an extra strong grip that lift up to five pounds at a time. They also feature silicone handles that hold up to high heat, so you can use these to remove hot dishes from the oven, microwave, or even a pressure cooker or crockpot.

35. This Kitchen Tool That Makes Perfect Spheres WedFeir Non-Stick Ballers (2-pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this stainless steel baller to make perfectly round meatballs, cookies, or cake pops. What's great about this particular baller is that it acts like a set of tongs so you never have to get your hands messy trying to press your ground meat or dough into it. Just scoop, hold the tongs closed to transfer it to your baking sheet, then release for perfect spheres every time.

36. A Space-Saving Colander Set That's Collapsible LEARJA Collapsible Colander Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of taking up precious kitchen cabinet space, these collapsible colanders are easy to store just about anywhere. The set comes with an 8-inch and 9.5-inch colander, both of which fit a variety of pots and sinks for easy draining. These colanders are also made from a blend of BPA-free plastic and flexible silicone, which makes them easy to collapse into a disc shape. They nest inside each other to free up even more space.

37. This Hand Juicer That Makes Fresh OJ In Minutes Drizom Juicer and Grater $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need a big, bulky machine to make fresh juices when you have this small, but super effective hand juicer. It features a one-cup container and multiple, highly-textured pieces that work through the fruit to squeeze the most juice possible. To use, just cut your favorite fruit in half and press the fruit into the juicer, flesh side down. You'll have fresh juice in less than a minute, without much work.

38. An Apple Slicer That Always Makes A Clean Cut Prepworks by Progressive Wedge and Pop Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this apple slicer cut your fruit into perfect wedges, but this slicer actually cuts them all the way through from top to bottom. This option works a lot like a traditional stainless steel slicer, except it also has a textured bottom. When you push down on the slicer, the small nodes on the bottom push up at the same time to completely cut through your apple in one swoop. You'll end up with eight perfect slices each time.

39. This Digital Meat Thermometer That Reads Temps Super Fast GDEALER Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You never have to chance cooking meat again with this digital meat thermometer. It features a fast-acting stainless steel probe that reads the internal temperature in four seconds or less. It also features an easy-to-read digital display, and a one-touch power button. This thermometer is completely waterproof, so you can use it in liquids like melted candy and cheese.

40. A Rotary Grater That Slices Up Cheese And Veggies Cambom Manual Rotary Cheese Grater $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the box grater and grab this versatile rotary grater instead. For one, it stays put while you grate so you don't have to worry about accidentally scraping your skin. It features strong suction cups on the bottom to keep it in place while you crank the handle. You can even choose from different graters to make freshly shredded cheeses, veggie slices, or even zoodles.

41. This Bottle That Motivates You To Drink More Water BOTTLED JOY Water Bottle with Motivational Time Makers $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble drinking enough liquids throughout the day, this water bottle will motivate you to stay hydrated. This 32-ounce bottle is totally BPA-free and made from eco-friendly materials. It also comes with a leakproof lid and carabiner clip so you can easily take it with you, no matter where you go. But the highlight of this bottle is the time markers on the side that let you know it's time to drink up and motivate you to keep going until bedtime.

42. A Tool That Makes Your Kitchen Knives Like New ALLWIN-HOUSEWARE W Professional Knife Sharpener $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of ditching your kitchen knives when they get dull, this budget-friendly knife sharpener can save you tons of cash in the long run. It features three separate stages to bring your knives back into working condition. The diamond surfacing stage repairs damaged and bent blades, the tungsten steel stage sharpens them, and the ceramic stone stage polishes your knives back to flawless perfection. Your knives will look and work as if they were brand new.