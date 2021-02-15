43 Dope Things Under $35 On Amazon You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

While I am generally not one to brag, I am pretty proud of my ability to hunt down products that are affordable and actually work as promised. My brilliant finds tend to run the gamut, too, and they include everything from items that make your home look better to beauty products that leave you with a radiant glow. The one thing they all have in common? You can find all these products on Amazon for under $35, and you'll definitely end up wishing you'd bought them sooner.

Chief on my latest list of must-haves is this 100% organic castor oil. Reviewers can't stop raving about this holy grail of beauty products that can do everything from soothing irritated skin to strengthening hair. (It might even help your eyelashes grow.) It even comes with additional applicator brushes that make it super easy to apply at the end of the day.

And if you love to cook Saturday morning breakfast, you'll get plenty of mileage out of this extra-large pancake spatula. (Hello, where has this been all my life?). But it doesn't just stop at pancakes — you can use it to flip omelets, french toast, grilled cheese, and so much more. Like what you see? Keep scrolling for more amazing products on Amazon you'll wish you bought sooner. (Better late than never, right?)

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Blackhead Remover That Deeply Cleanses The Skin DMY Blackhead Remover Vacuum $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip the pricey facials and invest in this facial vacuum that removes blackheads instead. The extractor tool provides a powerful suction for deep but gentle cleansing. and it works to remove blackheads, whiteheads, makeup residue, and oil. The USB-chargeable vacuum features three power levels and comes with six attachments to cater to different skin types.

2. The Wireless Charger With More Than 78,000 Reviews Anker Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This wireless charger has gained tens of thousands of fans on Amazon and for good reason: It provides a convenient and clutter-free surface to power your smartphone and earbuds, and it's compatible with both Android and iOS devices. “I have gotten hooked on wireless charging to the point that I don't like to be without a wireless charger,” shared one reviewer. “It's slim, sturdy, and reliable.” Choose from black, white, and navy blue.

3. The Lavender Eye Pillow That Soothes Tired Eyes Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe tired eyes and migraines with this satin eye pillow that's filled with organic flax seeds and whole lavender buds. The soft-to-the-touch pillow provides acupressure and aromatherapy benefits, and you can place it in the freezer or warm it up in the microwave to help relieve migraines, sinus headaches, and eyestrain. The pillow is available in a handful of vibrant colors, including copper, aqua blue, and emerald.

4. An Adjustable Laptop Stand That Helps Reduce Neck Fatigue KENTEVIN Adjustable Laptop Stand $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you experience neck fatigue and muscle strain while hunched over your computer screen, it may be time to snag this laptop stand. The lightweight stand can be adjusted to eight different heights for optimal comfort and is designed with nonslip rubber pads to keep it in place. The laptop stand also features a base that rotates and a built-in holder for your phone. Pick up a wireless keyboard to complete your WFH setup.

5. The 3-Layer Face Masks That Come In Fun Colors PM PERFORMOTOR Colorful Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Re-up on your stock of PPE with these colorful face masks. Available in 12 colors and prints, the disposable masks are designed with three filtration layers to offer great protection, and reviewers report that they're "light" and "breathable" for all-day wear. Plus, you can color coordinate them with different outfits.

6. A Dessert Decorator With 7 Tip Attachments Wilton Dessert Decorator $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This dessert decorator makes it super easy to add the perfect finishing touches to your tasty treats. It includes interchangeable tips for creating different designs on cakes, pies, cupcakes, deviled eggs, and more. An added perk: The decorator is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

7. An Eyelash Glue Remover That's Gentle On Your Eyes Baisidai Eyelash Glue Remover $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you regularly wear falsies or extensions, you're well aware of the difficulty in removing them. That's where this eyelash glue remover comes in. It's gentle on the eyes and quickly dissolves glue, allowing for smooth removal. Simply apply with a cotton swab, wait four to five minutes, then remove the falsie with a tweezer, and rinse.

8. The Mixing Bowls That Come With Secure Lids, So You Can Prep & Store Cook with Color Mixing Bowls with Lids (12 Pieces) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of six mixing bowls comes with lids, so you can prep and store food, without having to invest in separate storage containers. The BPA-free bowls are microwave- freezer-, and dishwasher-safe. Oh, and did I mention they come in a variety of sizes? The culinary possibilities are practically endless.

9. A Metallic Tablet Stand That Can Be Used Vertically Or Horizontally Lamicall Tablet Stand $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This tablet stand frees up your hands, so you can stream videos, play games, read recipes, and more. Even better, it holds tablets both vertically and horizontally, so you can get the best view possible. It's designed with rubber pads that keeps it in place, and you can purchase the stand in black, rose gold, or silver.

10. This Slim USB Hub That Won't Clutter Your Desk Anker USB Hub $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This USB hub instantly transforms one USB port into four. It's a sleek way to set up your workstation and transfer large files at lightning speed, while also hooking up a wired keyboard or mouse. It's slim (so it won't crowd your desk) and has a durable cable that won't easily fray.

11. A Flexible Spatula That's Perfect For Pancakes, Omelets, & Grilled Sandwiches Norpro Pancake Spatula $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect your pancakes with this flexible spatula. Made from durable stainless steel and nylon, the tool has a large surface that makes it really easy to flip pancakes, omelets, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more. The spatula has a nonslip grip and is heat-resistant up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

12. The Organic Castor Oil That Strengthens Hair & Lashes pura d'or Organic Castor Oil $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for thicker lashes, brows, and hair? This 100% organic castor oil promises to deliver results by strengthening strands and preventing breakage. It even includes a mascara-type wands for easy application. Reviewers also report that it's great for moisturizing skin and clearing up breakouts. One reviewer wrote, "Awesome product! Have been consistently using it for over a month and love the results!"

13. This Cleansing Oil That's Rich In Vitamins & Antioxidants DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 | Amazon See On Amazon A bottle of this Japanese deep cleansing oil will help transform your skin for the better. The water-based formula works to dissolve makeup (including waterproof mascara), leaving you with a complexion that's squeaky clean. Formulated with olive oil, rosemary, and vitamin E, it's chock full of vitamins and antioxidants to leave skin nourished and protected.

14. A Gua Sha Tool That Helps Reduce Puffiness DEAYOKA Rose Quartz Guasha Tool $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from genuine rose quartz, this gua sha tool help reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation, leaving you with a bright, glowing face. For the best results, start with a clean face, apply oil or moisturizer, and glide it across the skin. Use it at night time to relax or in the morning for a fresh complexion.

15. This Lip Color Eraser That Removes Long-Wear Lipsticks Maybelline New York Lip Color Eraser $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Long-wear lipstick is all good and dandy until it comes time to remove it at night. Thankfully, this lip color eraser makes it a lot easier. Simply apply the gentle formula on your pucker, rub it in, and wipe — no scrubbing required. "Forget using lip scrubs, wipes and oils to remove your lipstick," wrote one reviewer. "This works perfectly and removes all traces of the long wearing lipstick."

16. An Eyebrow Kit That Lets You Groom Your Brows Like A Pro Hizek Eyebrow Kit (6 Pieces) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer to do your brows on your own? This eyebrow kit to help you perfect your arch. It includes a tweezer, trimming scissors, eyebrow brush, two blades, a razor with a comb, and a dermaplaning tool. The kit is versatile, too: Use it to groom your bikini area or to remove any unwanted peach fuzz on your face.

17. The Beauty Spatulas That Let You Get Every Last Bit Of Product S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let a drop of your favorite hair or skin product go to waste with these beauty spatulas. The extra-skinny spatulas can fit into narrow bottle openings, and the heads are designed with flexible silicone that scoop out every last bit. Each pack comes with a small and large spatula.

18. An Extendable Colander That Fits Across Your Sink MineSign Extendable Colander $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This extendable colander stretches across your sink, so you can quickly drain fruits, vegetables, pasta, and more — without having to use your hands. When you're all done, the colander can be collapsed, so it can be neatly stored in a cabinet. Choose from three colors: beige, blue, and green.

19. The Meat Tenderizer That Doubles As A Marinade Injector Shebaking Meat Tenderizer Tool $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This meat tenderizer reduces toughness, but it can also be used to inject marinade directly into the meat, which can help cut down on food prep time. The ingenious kitchen tool features stainless steel tenderizing needles and features two depth settings for different cuts of meat. Use this for steak that practically melts in your mouth.

20. A Scrubbing Pad That Cleans Cast Iron Lodge Scrubbing Pad $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Hear me out: This chainmail bar is just the thing you need to clean your cast iron skillet. Unusual as it may seem, it's the best way to remove stuck-on food, without removing the flavorful (and well-earned) seasoning on your pan. The easy-to-grip features a silicone core and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. According to one reviewer, "This thing is perfect! Fits comfortably in the hand. Scrubs away large hunks of material left behind on the cast iron."

21. A Genius Breading Bowl That Makes Cooking Less Messy Cook's Choice Breading Bowl $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This breading bowl is the easiest way to shake your favorite fried and baked goods, without leaving behind a mess. It comes with three parts: a bowl for breading and seasoning, a sifter, and an airtight lid. The container is durable, dishwasher-safe, and easy to store away. Now, someone please pass the fried chicken.

22. A Flexible Pan That Makes It Easy To Pop Out Muffins CAKETIME Silicone Muffin Pan $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this silicone pan to make muffins, cupcakes, egg bites, custard, and more. The nonstick pan is flexible, which makes it easy to release food without ruining your delicious creations, and it's heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. It's dishwasher-safe for post-baking cleanup, and you can also safely use it in the fridge and freezer.

23. The Outlet Extender With A Rotating Design POWERRIVER Outlet Splitter $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Plug all your devices into one convenient spot with this outlet splitter. Engineered with a rotating design, you can plug in from any direction, and the extender features six AC outlets and three USB charging ports, so you can power up both appliances and smart devices. Plus, the extender offers surge protection against electrical spikes.

24. These Cozy Socks That Feel Like Warm Hugs For Your Feet Barefoot Dreams Knit Socks (1 Pair) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing will beat this cozy pair of heathered socks during the colder months. Boasting an ultra-high 4.8-star rating from reviewers, they’re fluffy and warm, and look great with leggings and lounge clothes alike. Plus, you have the choice of eight muted colors, including burgundy, graphite, dusk, and dusty rose.

25. The Temporary Tattoo Markers That Let You Try Designs Without Commitment BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers (3 Count) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to test out some new ink before making it permanent? These temporary tattoo markers lets you create skin-safe designs that you can wash off later. They feature flexible felt tips that are perfect for drawing thin or broad lines that are totally smear-proof. One reviewer wrote, “They apply smoothly and evenly with bold color. Great control and detail with the brush tips.”

26. A Waterproof Digital Thermometer That Gives You Instant Results Yacumama Digital Thermometer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re a cook, know your kitchen isn’t complete without a good digital thermometer. This one is waterproof (which makes for fuss-free cleaning) and provides quick and accurate results in just two to three seconds. It's designed with a long probe that goes deep into meats to offer readings from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and the digital display makes it easy to read.

27. These Affordable Bluetooth Earbuds That Offer Superior Sound Quality TOZO Wireless Headphones $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Go hands free with these Bluetooth earbuds that have earned more than 173,000 ratings (!). They connect to your device seamlessly and boast large speaker drivers that offer crystal clear sound and powerful bass. What’s more, the ergonomically-designed earbuds are waterproof and can last for up to six hours on a full charge and an additional 24 when stored in the charging case. Get yours in metallic black, blue, gray, white, or khaki.

28. A Makeup Cleanser That Leaves Skin Hydrated & Nourished Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm $22 | Amazon See On Amazon While many cleansers contain ingredients that dry the skin out, this makeup cleanser balm takes the opposite approach. It’s formulated with ginseng berry and royal jelly to instantly nourish the skin while removing the day’s buildup and impurities. The balm leaves you with a glowy visage, and one reviewer wrote, “My skin is ridiculously sensitive AND I wear long wear, full coverage foundation. This stuff does takes off my makeup so easily.”

29. A Culinary Torch That Adds The Perfect Finishing Touch To Your Creations Sondiko Butane Torch $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your cooking skills up a notch with this culinary torch. It can be used to caramelize sugar, sear steak, melt cheese, and plenty more. The handheld device is designed with a long nozzle that protects fingers from harm, adjustable flame control, and a security lock that prevents accidental ignition.

30. The Outdoor Velcro Strips That Can Be Used To Secure Planters & Doormats VELCRO Heavy-Duty Outdoor Strips (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These heavy-duty Velcro strips allow you to secure items outdoors (planters, security cameras, welcome mats) without the use of nails, drilling, or hammers. They can hold items up to 10 pounds and will stand firm in temperatures from -40 to 194 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply peel, stick, and you're all set.

31. A Reusable Food Strainer Bag For Homemade Nut Milk, Yogurt, & Kombucha Ellie's Best Nut Milk Bag $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from food-grade nylon mesh, this strainer bag can be used for filtering while making homemade nut milks, kombucha, yogurt, cold brew, and more. The bag is reinforced with triple seams, and reviewers report that it's so much better than cheese cloth. Plus, since it's reusable, it's an economically-minded buy.

32. The Crossbody Phone Bag That's Available In Over A Dozen Colors myfriday Crossbody Phone Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all your essentials close by with this compact crossbody bag. It's just large enough to store your smartphone, credit cards, and wallet, but since it's lightweight and non-bulky, you won't feel weighed down while carrying it. Plus, you can get it in several styles and a bunch of colors, including soft pink, Kelly green, and canary yellow. Available colors and styles: 39

33. A Mop That Comes With A Self-Wringing Bucket O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't stand getting up close and personal with grimy water, this mop and bucket duo is for you. The bucket is designed with a slot for the mop and a pedal that wrings out excess water when you step on it. The microfiber mop attracts dust and dirt, so you can get your floors spotless with just water. Just as good, the triangle-shaped head means you can get into tight corners.

34. The Fuzzy Slippers That Can Be Worn Indoors & Outdoors Crazy Lady Fuzzy Slippers $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these plush, fuzzy slippers great for lounging around in the house, but they're also designed with thick rubber soles so that they can be worn outdoors. They're warm, soft, and have cushioned foam footbeds for added comfort. Choose from colors and prints like leopard, rainbow, and mint. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors and patterns: 10

35. A Birthstone Ring With Stress-Relieving Benefits CDE Rotating Birthstone $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a splash of personality to your accessory game with this birthstone ring that also has stress-reducing benefits. It's crafted with a gem that can be rotated with your fingers, so you can use it as a fidget tool when you need a little distraction. The band is adjustable for the perfect fit, and you can choose from any of the 12 birthstones. And if the rose gold band isn't your cup of tea, you can opt for the white gold instead. Available styles: 24

36. The Super Stretchy Yoga Top With Cutout Details SEASUM Yoga Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This yoga top is made from a stretchy material with moisture wicking properties that helps keep you dry while you work up a sweat. The top features cute cutout details at the back that add an extra level of ventilation and style, and the thumbholes help keep you cozy. The best part? The top is available in dozens of colors and styles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 51

37. A Waterproof Fitness Tracker That Easy On Your Wallet LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleek and modern, this waterproof fitness tracker will help you stay on top of your health. It monitors your heart rate, steps, and sleep, and features 14 modes for different workouts, like yoga, hiking, and climbing. You can also use it to check text messages, so you don't have to pull out your phone while you're focused on your run. Available colors: 6

38. The Boar Bristle Brush That Helps Prevent Breakage MIŠEL Boar Bristle Hair Brush $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This boar bristle brush is designed with rounded nylon tips that gently move through your tresses to avoid breakage. It smoothes hair, detangles with ease, and will leave your locks looking healthier and shinier. One reviewer wrote, "I have long and fine delicate hair that tangles very easily and I have found this brush to work through my knots so gently and effectively."

39. A Vitamin C Serum That Brightens The Skin Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid Serum $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A couple pumps of this Timeless vitamin C serum is all you need to brighten your skin. In addition to vitamin C (known for its ability to even skin tone and build collagen), it contains vitamin E and ferulic acid to enhance moisture while smoothing texture. What's more, it's fragrance-free and cruelty-free.

40. The Stretchy Panties With A Seamless Fit R RUXIA Panties (5-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon On those days you want pure comfort these seamless panties have you covered. (Literally.) Made from soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric, they won't ride up, and the seamless design is invisible under clothes. Reviewers say they're "so comfortable" and "fit extremely nicely." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available color combinations: 8

41. A Stylus Pen With High Sensitivity & A Long Battery Life ANKACE Stylus Pen $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylus pen has high sensitivity for a more accurate signal, a long-lasting battery (it can run for up to 20 hours continuously), and advanced touch control. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices that were released after 2018. It's available in white, green, black, and pink.

42. These Eraser Sponges That Only Require Water For Use Oh My Clean Extra-Large Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These extra-large eraser sponges have garnered a chorus of fans that readily sing their praises. They're lauded for their ability to remove spots, grime, and scuffs without the use of harsh cleaning fluids, and you can use them on all kinds of surfaces, including walls, the stove, and even your sneakers. Just add water, rub over surfaces, and watch as the magic unfolds.