43 Brilliant Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon — Save Up To 70%
Black Friday is behind is us, but another day of dreamy sales is here — and it's all online, no in-store trudging necessary. Friends, today, November 26, 2018, is Cyber Monday. Cue the confetti and credit card charges, because Amazon is serving up some of the best deals you'll find on the internet. From cult-favorite beauty buys to the digital retailer's reviewer-backed hidden gems, prices are steeply discounted (up to 70 percent off!) on a range of products.
To help you out, fellow shopper, Elite Daily's commerce editors are scouring the goods and updating this post with everything worth snagging. Watch this space, and read on to add a bunch of expertly-curated recommendations to your cart.
40% Off The Instant Pot
This Instant Pot smart pressure cooker allows you to monitor the pressure, temperature, and time of the food you're cooking — all from the convenience of an app on your phone. It's made with a stainless steel pot and comes with accessories including a steam rack and soup spoon.
63% Off These Dope Noise-Canceling Headphones From Bose
During Cyber Monday you can pick up these quality Bose QuietComfort headphones at an unbelievable discount. They have a microphone for taking phone calls and come with their very own carrying case. With more than 2,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, they're beloved and deliver everything you want and need from headphones: comfort and unparalleled sound.
51% Off This Best-Selling Genetic Testing Kit
Uncover the your family's history with this best-selling genetic testing kit from Ancestry. More than 2,000 reviewers love this kit, and some even thank it for reuniting them with distant relatives. Just provide a saliva sample in the included tube, send it off, and wait six to eight weeks for the results to come in.
25% Off This 3-Pack Of Mario Badescu Face Mists
Made with ultra-hydrating botanical infusions, this Mario Badescu spritzer three-pack includes lavender, cucumber, and rosewater mists. You can use them before you apply moisturizer or as a way to freshen up mid-day.
50% Off This Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This portable speaker may have a retro look, but it's built with high-tech features like Bluetooth pairing technology and quality bass. With 20 hours of battery life and a handy strap, this speaker is perfect for listening to your favorite bops anywhere.
42% Off This Lightweight Hair Dryer
A good hair dryer is the key to sleek tresses, and this 2,000-watt one from BaBylissPRO is nearly half its regular price today. For just $49, you'll get ionic heat technology, six settings, and a nozzle to concentrate the airflow where you want it most — all in a lightweight package.
50% Off This ADA-Approved Water Flosser
Flossing with regular ole floss is boring (and borderline ineffective if you don't do it properly), so today's the day your dentist will thank you for hopping on this can't-miss Waterpik Aquarius water flosser deal. Boasting splurge-worthy features — 10 pressure settings, a water tank that lasts up to 90 seconds, and the American Dental Association's coveted Seal of Acceptance — it's available for 50 percent off right now.
62% Off These Doggie Dental Chews
Your dog's dental health is important, too. And these chews from Greenies, shaped like toothbrushes with little ridges, are a fun way for them to remove any plaque and tartar buildup themselves. They're natural, won't irritate your pup's tummy, and only $15 for 60. Woof!
40% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick
Access your favorite TV shows and movies from the comfort of your own couch with this Amazon Fire TV stick, which is just $35 during the retailer's savings event. It gives you access to all your favorite streaming platforms and even connects you to certain live channels — all in 4K quality.
52% Off This Braun Epilator That Removes Hair From The Root
Unlike your basic razor, this premium epilator lifts from the roots, removing unwanted body hair in a way that won't be stubbly two days later. It features a triple-action cutting system and soft massaging rollers.
52% Off This Personal Water Filter Straw
When you need clean drinking water, the LifeStraw personal water filter will come in handy. It has a filtration membrane that eliminates 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites for up to 1,000 gallons of water.
35% Off This High-Quality Flat Iron
This high-quality BaBylissPRO straightening iron, which uses nano titanium-plated heating technology, has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Its whisper-light design features multiple heat settings that range up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
47% Off Taboo
If you like games and don't have Taboo in your collection, today's the day you can get the entire thing for just $9. The game comes with 260 cards and more than 1,000 words you and your fellow players can try to guess before time runs out. Of course, a "squeaker" to use should anyone utter a "forbidden" word is included as well.
37% Off This Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum
Never again deal with dragging the cord around when you vacuum. This strikingly powerful cordless vacuum stick is built with a torque drive cleaner head and offers up to 60 minutes of run time per charge.
62% Off This Scalp Massager
Your scalp deserves some extra TLC, and this HEETA scalp massager — only $8 today! — will give it just that. It's waterproof and made to use manually for a truly customizable experience. Rub its spiked silicone brush head over your scalp to reap its benefits, but first add it to your cart.
60% Off This Dreamy Chocolate Fountain
If you needed an excuse to invest in a chocolate fountain, here it is. While today's sale lasts, you can pick up this 16-inch chocolate fountain for just $44. It holds up to 4 pounds of melted chocolate, providing a steady stream of the good stuff that's ready for dipping (and, let's face it, drinking).
60% Off This Multi-Use Tool
Can't be bothered to stock a tool box? No worries, because this multi-use tool, with 10 different tools in one (from pliers to two kinds of screw drivers and a bottle opener), does it all... for $10.
51% Off This Ab Roller Wheel
Made with an extra wide wheel, this ab roller works your core muscles hard via its tough built-in resistance. "This works well!" wrote one Amazon customer. "From the first time you use it you feel the muscles tightening."
62% Off Colgate Wisp Disposable Toothbrushes
Perfect for tossing inside your bag in case of emergencies or stashing in your desk for a post-lunch refresher, you'll want to take advantage of this steal-level price on a 24-pack of Colgate Wisp disposable toothbrushes. They come pre-pasted, ready to slough off any food and plaque.
29% Off This Compact Electric Air Fryer
This innovative DASH air fryer uses modern air crisp technology to reduce the amount of added fat by an impressive 70 to 80 percent. That means you can make savory "fried food," like cheese fries or onion rings, with a fraction of the grease.
34% Off Bioderma Micellar Water
Yes, you read that correctly. A 16.7-ounce bottle of Bioderma will only cost you $10 on this glorious Cyber Monday. The cult-favorite French beauty staple is beloved by reviewers, who call the ultra-hydrating formula "a godsend" for sensitive skin.
30% Off This Indoor Garden Kit
Using 20-watt LED lights, this indoor garden kit can grow up to six herbs at a time. It comes with dill, thyme, mint, and a few other cooking essentials as well as a 3-ounce nutrient pack. Even if you're not the best plant parent, reviewers say you won't have a problem using the AeroGarden.
49% Off This Lash Growth Serum
This hair-boosting serum from Bea Luz is hypoallergenic and works for both eyelashes and brows. The best part? It's safe to use under makeup. One reviewer raved, "I have been using this on my skimpy eyebrows for almost a month now and I do see improvement." Get it for $25 today.
34% Off This Himalayan Salt Lamp
Transform your space into a salty oasis with this salt lamp basket, which features a 25-watt bulb that's surrounded by of small, 100 percent Himalayan salt rocks. For just $13, it has a 6-foot power cord and a dimmer switch, ensuring you can get the vibe right.
47% Off This Cast Iron Skillet Set
These cuisinel cast iron skillets are built to last, and at $42 for a set of two different sizes, you really can't go wrong. Each oven-safe pan comes with its own handle sleeve and a one-year warranty. Just make sure you care for them properly: Cast iron needs to be oiled and hand washed.
60% Off This Makeup Remover Cloth
Toss away your daily makeup remover wipes and replace them with this now-$6 reusable makeup-removing cloth. The 16-inch by 7-inch cloth can be used up to 1,000 times, powerfully removing makeup with water alone. "HOLD UP," one fan wrote in a review, "I have wasted so much money on those makeup remover wipes .... and I'll never buy [them] again! I'm not kidding."
50% Off This Genius Bidet Attachment For Your Toilet
This genius bidet attachment — available for half its regular price! —was designed to fit virtually any toilet. And, because it doesn't require electricity to operate, it can function in any bathroom in your home. It's also easy to install and simple to use: Just push the nozzle to activate the water, adjusting how hard you push to customize the water pressure.
20% Off This Massage Roller Stick
This massage stick is a game-changer for rolling out tired muscles, and it's 20 percent off today. The ends feature strong grips that let you control the amount of pressure you apply. Pick it up today, try it out, and if you hate it, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.
43% Off This Handy Travel Mug
This 16-ounce, BPA-free thermos has features any person on the go would appreciate: a spill-proof seal, a temperature-holding design, and an insulated grip that makes it a breeze to tote. With more than 800 five-star reviews, it's a fan-favorite that'll fit into nearly any cupholder.
44% Off These Panasonic Earbuds
With more than 36,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these Panasonic ergonomic earbuds are more durable than their price tag would suggest: Many reviewers have owned them for years. They've got a built-in mic and an extra-long cord, and on Cyber Monday, all five colors are available for an stellar deal.
30% Off These Collagen Supplements
If you love a hyaluronic acid serum or facial moisturizer, you'll love these collagen and hyaluronic acid supplements from Amazon's own health brand, Revly. This 90-count container is 30% off and will last you three months!
45% Off This Electric Can Opener
"This is the best can opener [I've] used," reads a glowing review of this Hamilton Beach can opener, which has a reduced $18 price tag today. It's extra tall, and its cutting unit can even be removed and washed.
31% Off This 3-Pack Of Thongs
Restock your undies collection with this budget-friendly three-pack of cute thongs from Mae. They've got a bit of elastane for some stretch and are sure to feel silky-soft with each wear. For just $10, choose from a variety of patterns and colors.
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
20% Off AHAVA Mineral Foot Cream
Sooth and soften tired feet with AHAVA Mineral Foot Cream. The formula is packed with Dead Sea minerals and other nourishing ingredients like avocado and jojoba oils, making its discounted price an added bonus.
