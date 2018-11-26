43 Brilliant Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon — Save Up To 70%

Black Friday is behind is us, but another day of dreamy sales is here — and it's all online, no in-store trudging necessary. Friends, today, November 26, 2018, is Cyber Monday. Cue the confetti and credit card charges, because Amazon is serving up some of the best deals you'll find on the internet. From cult-favorite beauty buys to the digital retailer's reviewer-backed hidden gems, prices are steeply discounted (up to 70 percent off!) on a range of products.

To help you out, fellow shopper, Elite Daily's commerce editors are scouring the goods and updating this post with everything worth snagging. Watch this space, and read on to add a bunch of expertly-curated recommendations to your cart.

Click here to shop Cyber Monday deals up to 70% off on Amazon now.

47% Off Taboo Hasbro Taboo Board Game $17 $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you like games and don't have Taboo in your collection, today's the day you can get the entire thing for just $9. The game comes with 260 cards and more than 1,000 words you and your fellow players can try to guess before time runs out. Of course, a "squeaker" to use should anyone utter a "forbidden" word is included as well.

60% Off This Dreamy Chocolate Fountain Wilton Chocolate Fountain $110 $44 Amazon See On Amazon If you needed an excuse to invest in a chocolate fountain, here it is. While today's sale lasts, you can pick up this 16-inch chocolate fountain for just $44. It holds up to 4 pounds of melted chocolate, providing a steady stream of the good stuff that's ready for dipping (and, let's face it, drinking).

44% Off These Panasonic Earbuds Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds $20 $11 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 36,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these Panasonic ergonomic earbuds are more durable than their price tag would suggest: Many reviewers have owned them for years. They've got a built-in mic and an extra-long cord, and on Cyber Monday, all five colors are available for an stellar deal.