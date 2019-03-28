42 Random Products On Amazon That Really Earned Their 5-Star Ratings

If you're on the hunt for some brilliant products from Amazon to spend your money on, it's crucial that you pay attention to their ratings and reviews. The 42 random but brilliant products on this list deserve all of the praise they get — because not only are they fun and useful, but they'll also make your life a lot easier.

These products are all awesome — life-changing, you might even say — but totally random. You'll find game-changing kitchen accessories, like an avocado slicer and clip-on strainer, as well as household organizers, party games, and even some things for your pet. The best part is, everything on this list is affordable — and they've all racked up five-star ratings, as well as more than 7,000 amazing reviews.

Whether you're looking for an under $10 beauty product to treat yourself to — pimple patches, anyone? — or some cozy gear to lounge around the house in, this list has it all and more. The one qualification each product has in common is that their five-star ratings have made fans out of thousands of Amazon customers — so go ahead and click through to see what all the fuss is about.