42 Fancy Products On Amazon You’ll Be Shocked Are Under $10

We all have that one friend who's an absolute genius when it comes to shopping. Her bathroom is stocked with expensive-looking beauty products, the kitchen is packed with clever cooking tools, and the softest and most luxurious throw blanket of all time is draped over her couch. You always wonder where she gets the money for all that fabulousness — until she gleefully rattles off all the sales she's hit and just how little she paid for everything. Good news: now you, too, can be the shopping genius with these fancy products on Amazon that are all under $10.

Yep, you can feel like a million bucks for under $10 — it just takes some digging through the thousands of products available on Amazon to get to those magical deals. Lucky for you, I've done that digging for you. (What can I say? It's my job.) There's something for every room in your house on this list, so you can stock up skin care, kitchen gadgets, and home goods — without having to worry about going over your budget.

Ready to get fancy without breaking the bank? Click through for some super-bougie but wallet-friendly picks that'll have you feeling like a shopping genius.

1 These Tea Blossoms That Bloom In Hot Water Numi Flowering Tea Blossoms (4 Count) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Place a blossom of this loose leaf flowering tea in a pot of hot water to steep, and watch it bloom into a beautiful flower. (Hot tip: put it in a glass teapot so you get the full visual effect.) Each pack of tea comes with four flavors: sunset oolong, lavender and hibiscus, a dragon lily white tea, and a golden jasmine black tea.

2 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That's Way Softer Than A Cold Tile Floor Genteele High Density Memory Foam Luxury Bathroom Rug $10 Amazon See On Amazon Step out of the shower and onto cloud nine with this memory foam bath mat. Covered in super-soft velvet microfiber, the cushiony rug forms to your feet for ultimate comfort and support. The machine-washable mat features non-slip grips on the bottom to keep it from sliding around on tile floors, and because it's so affordable, you might as well grab a few in different colors.

3 This Little Fruit Infuser For A Glass Of Fresh, Flavorful Water FRUZER Fruit Infusers (2 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon Want a kick of kiwi in your water? Slice some up and place it in this fruit infuser for some fresh and flavorful hydration. The diffuser is the perfect size for single glasses of water or water bottles. Try it with strawberries, raspberries, melon, and cucumber too — or even experiment with herbs like mint or basil.

4 These Chilling Stones That Keep Your Drink Cold Without Watering It Down Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones (9 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you like your whiskey on the rocks, you're going to love it even more on the... stones. These chilling stones are made from 100 percent soapstone, a natural, non-porous material that'll keep your drink cold without watering it down the way melting ice cubes do. (And don't worry — they won't alter the flavor of your beverage.) Just keep them in your freezer and when you're ready to use them, pop in your glass and wait a few minutes for your drink to properly chill.

5 A Phone Grip That Also Doubles As A Kickstand And Car Mount SAACHSO Phone Ring Holder Stand $8 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a phone ring holder that's incredibly versatile? This is the one. The 360-degree rotating ring works as a phone grip for your hand, a tabletop stand, and — last but not least — a car mount. Just separate the two layers of the ring and clip it onto the air vent. When you're not using the ring, it flips down and lies flat against your phone so you can easily slip it in your pocket or purse.

6 This Micro-Plush Throw That Just Might Be The Softest Thing Of All Time Utopia Bedding Fleece Throw $10 Amazon See On Amazon Queue up your favorite show and cozy up on the couch with this luxurious fleece throw. Made with ultra-soft micro-plush material, the throw features sateen edges that add an elegant touch while keeping the edges from fraying. The throw is machine-washable, so there's no stress if you spill a cup of coffee or hot chocolate while you're snuggled up.

7 A Contoured Sleeping Mask So You Don't Muss Your Mascara While You Snooze Unimi Contoured Sleep Mask $9 Amazon See On Amazon Sleep masks are great for blocking out light, but they're liable to smudge your makeup — and they often put uncomfortable pressure on your eyes. Enter this memory foam contoured sleep mask. Instead of lying flat against your eyes, the mask gives you more space, so you can open and shut your eyes comfortably and preserve your eyeliner and mascara. And yep — the mask still manages to block out all light. The elastic strap has a Velcro closure that's completely adjustable, so the mask fits heads of all sizes.

8 A Glitter Mask That'll Keep Your Skin Looking Bright Long After You Take It Off Pure Clean Love Peel Off Glitter Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon Give your skin a glow — literally — with this moisturizing facial mask. The peel-off mask is flecked with glitter and gold stars, giving your skin-pampering session a fun Midas touch. But it's not all novelty — the mask is deeply hydrating and works wonders to brighten dull complexions. This reviewer swears this mask "is beyond great."

9 These LED Strip Lights That'll Make Your Room Glow Avanz LED Strip Lights $9 Amazon See On Amazon Use these LED strip lights to give your living room or bedroom a subtle, mood-setting glow. The USB-powered strip lights are outfitted with double-sided adhesive, so you can apply them to headboards, bookshelves, or the backs of TV's and computer monitors — which can help reduce eye strain when you watch shows in the dark. A remote control lets you adjust the brightness and lighting: and you can choose from 16 colors and a few different modes.

10 A Set of Environmentally-Minded Reusable Glass Straws JimJim Reusable Glass Straws (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Do a big favor for the environment and opt for these reusable glass straws over one-use plastic straws. Each straw is handmade with durable borosilicate glass, which is shatter-resistant, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. Each pack comes with two bent straws, two straight straws, and a cleaning brush to scrub off any leftover smoothie residue.

11 This Macadamia Oil Mask That Brings Damaged Hair Back To Life Macadamia Natural Oil Hair Repair Masque $9 Amazon See On Amazon Heat-styling, coloring, chemical treatments, and alcohol-based hair products can leave your locks in a dry and damaged state. So go ahead and treat your tresses to some much-needed TLC with this hair repair mask. The omega-packed mask is made with a blend of hair-healing oils, like macadamia, argan, chamomile, and tea tree, along with moisturizing aloe and hair growth-boosting algae extract. Use this a couple times a week for hair that's shiny, healthy, and stronger than ever.

12 These Satin Pillowcases Fit For A Queen NTBAY Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Want to feel like a queen while you drift off to dreamland? Lay your head down on one of these satin pillowcases. The satiny texture feels incredibly luxurious, and it has practical benefits too: unlike cotton, the slippery material won't snag onto hair while you toss and turn, so you'll be a lot less likely to experience breakage. Now that's what I call beauty sleep. Choose from colors like green, gray, royal blue, and cyan.

13 A Water Bottle Made From Shatter-Proof Glass Bonison Glass Water Bottle $9 Amazon See On Amazon Let's be real: water just tastes better when you drink it out of a glass, which is why this glass water bottle is such a winner. The 9-ounce capacity bottle is made from super-durable borosilicate glass and outfitted with a silicone sleeve for an extra layer of protection. A tight-sealing lid keeps the bottle from leaking in your bag, and it's also dishwasher-safe. Choose from pink, blue, gray, or yellow.

14 This Mirror Compact That Lights Up So You Can Get Your Eyeliner Just Right PINSOON LED Makeup Mirror $9 Amazon See On Amazon Touch up your makeup on-the-go (and check your teeth after lunch) with the help of this LED makeup compact. The foldable compact features two mirrors: a mirror with three times the magnification so you can get your eyeliner just right, and a non-magnified mirror outlined with bright LED lights so you can check your work. The USB-rechargeable mirror is about the size of your hand, so it can be easily stashed in your purse.

15 This Jade Roller That Detoxifies The Skin And Soothes Puffy Eyes Makooa Jade Face Roller $9 Amazon See On Amazon In Chinese medicine, jade is revered for its extraordinary beauty benefits. Rolling jade across your face can help detoxify skin, stimulate lymphatic drainage, de-puff tired eyes, and brighten a dull complexion. This jade roller is double-ended — use the large end for your forehead and cheeks, and the smaller end on your chin, around your nose, and under the eyes. Reviewers swear it "really helps with puffiness and any congestion," and leaves skin "silky smooth". Keep it in the freezer for some extra-cooling relief.

16 A Massage Roller That Uses Essential Oils For Ultimate Sore Muscle Relief Anself Massage Roller $6 Amazon See On Amazon A massage at the spa costs a pretty penny, but this massage roller is ridiculously affordable — and effective. Simply use gentle pressure to roll it across sore muscles and work out knots. Even better? The roller is outfitted with a tiny reservoir for essential oils. Try peppermint for a cooling effect, eucalyptus to bring down inflammation, or sandalwood to reduce tension and ease spasms.

17 This Business Card Holder That Lets You Express Your Own Personal Style YueNew Stainless Steel Business Card Holder $8 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing will make you feel more like a pro than your very own business card holder. This one is made out of sleek stainless steel and features interior pockets to keep your cards in order. And there are dozens of designs to choose from; go for this galactic version, or opt for marble, unicorns, pineapples, ocean waves, and more.

18 This Rose-Scented Body Lotion Made From Brazilian Murumuru Butter Love Beauty And Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Body Lotion $9 Amazon See On Amazon The murumu trees that grow in Brazil produce nuts that make for a super moisturizing butter, which is why it's the main ingredient in this body lotion. It provides intense hydration for up to 24 hours, and its delicately scented with hand-picked Bulgarian rose petals, so it smells as delicious as it feels. The plant-based formula is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and ethically-sourced.

19 These Mood-Boosting Himalayan Salt Candle Holders Crystal Allies Himalayan Salt Tea Light Candle Holders (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Each one of these handcrafted Himalayan salt tea light holders is completely unique, boasting its own shape and color — ranging from a delicate, pale pink to a deeper, rosy pink. When lit from within, they give off a warm, subtle glow to any environment. Even better — Himalayan salt releases negative ions which, like salty ocean air, can help boost your mood and calm your spirits.

20 This Tried And True Beauty Remedy For Skin And Hair Pure Acres Farm Castor Oil $10 Amazon See On Amazon Castor oil is a timeless beauty remedy that doesn't get nearly the amount of credit it deserves. It's stocked with nutritious fatty acids that work to moisturize and repair dry hair, stimulate hair growth, treat dandruff and dry scalp, hydrate skin, and preventing acne. This castor oil is organic and cold-pressed so you're getting the oil in its purest form. A dropper makes it easy to get just the right amount, and a brush and applicator are included so you can easily apply it to lashes and brows.

21 An Easy-To-Operate Milk Frother So You Can Make Cappuccino At Home bonsenkitchen Milk Frother $9 Amazon See On Amazon You could probably save a good $35 a week if you opt for an at-home latte over your daily coffee shop trip, and this electric milk frother makes that possible. The battery-powered, hand-held frother can be operated with the touch of a button, so foaming up milk is a breeze. It's BPA-free and the whisk is made from high-quality stainless steel. Use it for cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes, and hot chocolate.

22 A Set Of 100 Percent Pure Essential Oils Pure Aroma Essential Oils Kit (Set of 6) $10 Amazon See On Amazon There's an essential oil to cure just about anything that ails you, and this essential oil set really covers the bases. The 100 percent pure oils are steam-distilled from hand-picked botanicals: there's lavender to ease anxiety, tea tee to eliminate bacteria and treat dandruff, eucalyptus to purify the air, sweet orange to clean kitchens and lift spirits, lemongrass to promote restful sleep, and peppermint to give you a boost of energy and soothe sinuses.

23 This Countertop Organizer For Your Cosmetics And Hair Tools Bekith 3-Compartment Cosmetics Organizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a way to keep your makeup and hair tools in order? Try this sleek cosmetics organizer. It has three compartments — use the taller one for storing hair brushes, makeup brushes, and pencils, and the shorter ones for creams, foundation, and mascara. Made from acrylic, the organizer is durable and easy to clean, and it can be used at your desk for office supplies too.

24 These Purse Hooks That Don't Take Up Room In Your Purse Milaloko Foldable Purse Hooks (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon You paid good money for that handbag, so keep it off the floor — and in good condition — with one of these purse hooks. The actual hook winds around a small disc, so you can unwind it when you're ready to use it, then wind it back up for compact storage when you're done. Each set comes with three hooks.

25 A Universal Blush Made From Coconut And Lotus Powder Pacifica Blushious Cheek Color $9 Amazon See On Amazon This translucent blush will give your cheeks a soft and natural flush of color. It's formulated with natural ingredients like rose extract, coconut, and lotus powder, so you can feel good about putting it on your skin. The blush comes in two shades: camellia, which has peach undertones, and wild rose, which has pink undertones. Both shades are meant to look nice on all skin tones, so you don't have to worry about it matching you.

26 These Understated Thermal-Insulated Glass Mugs For The Minimalist In You Lily's Home Thermo-Insulated Glasses (Set of 2) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Check to see that you're getting your cream to coffee ratio just right every morning with the help of these see-through glass insulated mugs. Made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, the mugs are double-walled and thermal-insulated. The outside of the mug will remain cool to the touch, while your drink inside stays piping hot.

27 This Mineral Salt Deodorant That Really Works Crystal Natural Deodorant $3 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear by this natural deodorant — and it's also pretty, too. The fragrance-free deodorant is formulated with mineral salts that create a barrier between your skin and the bacteria that causes odor. Put it on right after a shower for — the deodorant is hypoallergenic, aluminum-free, non-sticky, and won't stain shirts.

28 This Oil That Softens And Strengthens Nails Like No Other CND Essentials Nail And Cuticle Oil $8 Amazon See On Amazon Want to keep your nails in tip-top condition? Brush a little of this nail and cuticle oil on several times a week. Made with vitamin E and jojoba and sweet almond oils, it works to soften cuticles, while strengthening nails and preventing breakage. The oil is lightweight — so it penetrates deeply into nails — and it's packed with antioxidants that'll protect nails from environmental wear and tear long after you apply it.

29 A Mini Humidifier That You Can Take Anywhere Arespark Mini Humidifier $10 Amazon See On Amazon This miniature humidifier is compact enough to fit in your car cup holder, but powerful enough to effectively moisturize the air on the driest of winter days. The silently-operating humidifier features both high and low output misting modes, and an automatic shut-off feature kicks in after two hours of running time. Use it at home, at the office, or in your car during rush hour traffic.

30 A Set Of Bath Bombs Infused With Indulgent Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bomb Set (Set of 6) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Make bath night more fizzy, fragrant, and fun with these bath bombs. Each colorful bomb is infused with natural essential oils that moisturize your skin and lift your spirits. There's peppermint for a boost of focus, sweet orange to stimulate positive thinking, lemon to invigorate your senses, rose to soothe your nerves, lavender to encourage a good night's sleep, and citronella to refresh your mind. Plus, these bath bombs are huge — about double the size of your standard version.

31 This Mini Waffle Maker For A Smaller Version Of Your Favorite Breakfast Food Dash Mini Waffle Maker $10 Amazon See On Amazon Want a side of waffles with your omelet? Fire up this (super adorable) mini waffle maker. The compact waffle maker weighs in at only a pound and is perfect for dorm rooms, small kitchens, or anyone who just prefers their waffles to be on the small side. Non-stick plates make it easy to clean, and you can choose from all kinds of fun colors like aqua, copper, red, and pink.

32 A Sea Kelp Facial Scrub That Brightens Dull Skin ACURE Brightening Facial Scrub $9 Amazon See On Amazon This facial scrub does wonders to revitalize complexions. The star ingredient is sea kelp, which softens and detoxifies the skin while stimulating new skin cell growth. Lemon peel and French green clay work to deeply cleanse and exfoliate, and Madonna lily brightens your skin for a healthy, just-got-back-from-vacation glow. The scrub is vegan and free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils.

33 These Cubic Zirconia Earrings You Can Wear All Day, Every Day Jstyle Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) $9 Amazon See On Amazon A person can never have too many stud earrings; they're classic, understated, and go with everything. This set of cubic zirconia stud earrings comes with six pairs of different sizes, ranging from a delicate 3-millimeter diameter to a larger 8-millimeter diameter. Switch them up depending on your mood or wear them all at once.

34 These Deliciously-Flavored Tropical Lip Balms Art Naturals Lip Balms $8 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your pucker soft and hydrated with this set of 100 percent natural lip balms. Made with beeswax, jojoba, coconut, and sunflower seed oils, the balms are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that heal cracks, prevent chapping, and add a good dose of moisture to dry lips. Each set comes with six tropical-inspired flavors: island coconut, passion pitaya, mango papaya, hibiscus blossom, grapefruit tonic, and eucalyptus mint.

35 This Jewelry Hanger With Plenty Of Space For All Your Bracelets Tytroy Jewelry Organizer $8 Amazon See On Amazon Want to keep your jewelry neat and tidy and show it off at the same time? Use this elegant harp-shaped jewelry organizer. At a height of 14 inches, the organizer boasts 18 hooks that are perfect for hanging necklaces, bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings. The sturdy base keeps it steady on your dresser or vanity, ensuring it won't topple over when you reach for your favorite choker.

36 This Super Useful Multi-Tool You Can Put In Your Wallet MT908 Credit Card Multi-tools (10 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon These slim multi-tools are about the size of credit cards, so you can slip them in your wallet and take them with you everywhere. Made from stainless steel, each one can function as a can opener, bottle opener, knife edge, screwdriver, ruler, wrench, butterfly wrench, and serrated saw. Each set comes with 10, so you can keep one for yourself and give the rest away to friends and family.

37 A Palette Organizer For Eyeshadows And Blushes InterDesign Cosmetics Palette Organizer $7 Amazon See On Amazon Okay, so you've got your makeup brush organizer — now it's time to get a makeup palette organizer to keep your blushes, bronzers, and eyeshadows in order (and easy to find). This organizer has five compartments of varying sizes — use the smaller ones for solo eyeshadows and the larger ones for full-color palettes. The acrylic organizer is super durable and easy to clean — just rinse anytime run-off pigments begins to build up.

38 This Flocked Makeup Sponge That Helps You Apply Foundation Flawlessly jane iredale Flocked Sponge $6 Amazon See On Amazon A flocked makeup sponge like this one helps mineral foundation (or loose powder) glide on effortlessly for an even, blended look. The latex-free sponge can be used both wet and dry, and it's hypoallergenic and washable, so you can use it again and again. This reviewer writes, "I've yet to find a better sponge. It allows me to put on foundation that looks natural and sheer," and another raves, "I get nearly flawless makeup with these sponges!"

39 This Rose Geranium Water That Can Be Used To Beautify Your Skin And Your Home Gya Labs Rose Geranium Floral Water $10 Amazon See On Amazon This rose geranium floral water can be used in so many ways. Mist it on your face to refresh, tone, hydrate, and prevent acne, or spray some on your hair for rosy-scented locks. Want to use it around the house instead? Use it as an air freshener or spritz it on linens to induce a good night's sleep. Any way you use it, it's sure to add a feminine, romantic touch to your day.

40 A Double-Armed Book Light That Gives Off A Warm Glow LEPOWER Clip-On Book Light $8 Amazon See On Amazon A lot of book lights give off a cold beam of light but this book light gives off a warm glow that's perfect for cozy nights in bed. With two completely flexible arms, you can adjust the angle of illumination on each page — and the four brightness settings let you choose the amount of light output. The light is USB-powered, but can also run on batteries, and the non-slip clip attaches firmly to books, desks, and headboards alike.

41 This Bottle Sealer That'll Preserve Your Wine For Days After Opening It Cilio Wine Sealer $9 Amazon See On Amazon So you don't want to drink that whole bottle of sauvignon blanc? Use this wine sealer to create an air-tight seal that'll preserve the freshness of your wine. Just pull the sealer over the bottle opening until you hear a click. When you're ready for another glass, press down on the button until the sealer pops off. Made from brushed stainless steel, the sealer is 100 percent leak-proof, so you can even store open wine horizontally in the fridge.