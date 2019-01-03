42 Cheap Things With Incredibly High Reviews On Amazon

When it comes to shopping online, cheap is my favorite price point. Even on a shoestring budget, you'd be amazed at how much affordable stuff you can find in a pinch. The best part? Most of these cheap things come with incredibly high reviews on Amazon, too.

From little tools designed to make slicing a banana as easy as eating one to an inflatable pillow that you can use while you're on a road trip, there are literally so many affordable things you could be buying to help improve your life. And because this on Amazon, you not only have a way of getting things shipped fast through Prime, but you can read reviews from thousands of other shoppers who have used a product before and know exactly how good it is.

Best of all, these products prove being cheap isn't a bad thing: it just means you're only spending money on things that you know you can actually get good value out of. Tracking down so many budget-friendly items for around the house can feel like an accomplishment in itself. But with this slideshow, you don't have to do any of the hard searching, because I've rounded up some of the best affordable products that Amazon has to offer.

1 This Stylish Scarf Hanger So You Can Organize Your Whole Wardrobe InterDesign Axis Scarf Hanger $9 Amazon See on Amazon Scarves, belts, and other accessories are easy to sort through and organize with this eye-catching hanger, which comes with 18 snag-free loops. Designed with a stylish chrome finish over steel, this organizer hangs over a hook or closet rod, and one reviewer writes: "Mine is AWESOME. I have become a bit obsessed with scarves of all kinds and needed something to hold the many I have accumulated. This thing is amazing! It sits flat in the closet and utilizes the space so well!!"

2 An Innovative Way To Cinch Plastic Bags Shut OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon These little cinchers are so ridiculously simple to use, yet they're pretty genius. With this three-pack, you can ditch annoying twist ties and quit the old spin-and-tuck move you may also be doing with bread bags — because these cinchers close off openings and also seal in freshness. Since these are brightly colored, they're also easy to find in a drawer, and they're freezer-safe to keep frozen foods in check.

3 This Super-Durable Thermos That Tracks Your Water Consumption Thermos Intak Hydration Bottle with Meter $9 Amazon See on Amazon Never underestimate the value of a quality Thermos, especially one like this, which is made with a push-button lid and a convenient locking ring. Perfect for water and other cold drinks, this comes with a rotating meter so you can monitor how much water you're drinking daily. It's also ergonomically-designed so that it's easier to grip, and you can pop it open with one hand for ease of use while working out.

4 A Quick Way To Remove All Your Make-Up KOSE SOFTYMO Speedy Cleansing Oil $10 Amazon See on Amazon This cleansing oil has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon with hundreds of reviews (no easy feat), and reviewers swear it's the best way to remove all traces of makeup — even mascara. Using this blend you can wash away sebum that can block up pores, and you don't even need to use a cleansing foam or wash after. "Holy grail cleanser," raved one reviewer. "Saved my skin from cystic acne and blackheads."

5 A Fluoride-Free Toothpaste That'll Freshen Your Breath Uncle Harry's Natural Remineralizing Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon For a fluoride-free alternative to traditional toothpaste, this natural option comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers. It helps freshen breath with Bentonite clay, sea salt, and plant extracts (like peppermint and oregano oil), and fortifies your tooth enamel with calcium, so your teeth are stronger than ever. It also helps to naturally whiten teeth, too.

6 A Rechargeable Spotlight To Guide Your Way In The Dark Stanley Rechargeable LED Spotlight $15 Amazon See on Amazon Chances are you'll never think about getting a spotlight like this one until you really, really need one, but investing in this option now can be a great call — especially if you drive or lose electricity a lot. This comes with ultra-bright LED lights and five modes to choose from, a lithium-ion battery that stays charged for up to 12 months at a time, and the spotlight itself runs for up to 10 hours off a single charge. The charging adapters included in this also mean you can recharge in your car or while you're at home.

8 A Classic Shower Squeegee To Clean Your Shower Door Cleret Dual-Bladed Classic Shower Squeegee $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you have a glass shower door, you already know how hard it is to keep it clean — but the key is daily maintenance with something like this squeegee. Made with dual blades, this flexible and easy to use squeegee can be perfect for daily use. "This cleans our shower door glass perfectly. I use this after every shower and it doesn't leave water spots or streaks," said one reviewer.

11 This Volumizing Spray For Lasting Hold Kenra Volume Spray #25 (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this two pack of finishing spray works well on thin hair, say reviewers. It can hold for 120 hours (no, really) and offers high humidity resistance for 20 hours at a time. "I have fine thin hair and this is the best hair spray I've ever used. With it, my hair doesn't look rigid, but stays put and when blown returns to the original look," raved one reviewer.

12 A Brilliant Way To Get 15 Tools In One Gelindo Premium Pocket Multitool $13 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like you have a whole toolbox in your back pocket with this 15-in-one multi-tool. Highly durable and made for quick jobs where you need to fix things in a pinch, this tool comes equipped with a few different pliers, a can opener, a screwdriver, a fish scaler, a ruler, a saw, and more. This also comes with a belt pouch and it's made with stainless steel, so it won't corrode.

13 This Inflatable Pillow For Incredible Neck And Lumbar Support AirComfy Inflatable Neck/Lumbar Pillow $19 Amazon See on Amazon For long trips in the car, never underestimate the power of a good inflatable pillow like this one. Contoured and designed to hold your head up while also providing crucial back and neck support, it also collapses to compress in bags and can be secured in place using an expandable elastic band, which attaches the pillow to the back of a seat.

14 A Tool That You'll Hope You Never Need To Use (But You'll Be Grateful You Have It When You Need To) BlueSkyBos ValueEmergency Escape Tool (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Chances are that this emergency escape tool is something that you'll never want to have to us — but if you're in a life or death situation in your car, this set of double-ended hammers could make a crucial difference. This is designed for breaking side window glass (not windshields) and also comes with a razor-sharp blade, which can easily cut through seat belts. Reviewers recommend putting it in a door pocket or glove box.

15 A Travel Hair Straightener That Can Help Prevent Frizz KIPOZI Mini Hair Straightener $17 Amazon See on Amazon A miniature flat iron like this one can be good for traveling because it's compact, but it packs the same kind of power as a standard flat iron. It heats up fast to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and can help reduce the look of frizz and keep hair looking silky smooth and straight. It can also be used to curl ends, straighten bangs, and is safe to use on fine or thin hair.

16 These Baggy Racks That Are Surprisingly Genius Jokari Baggy Rack (Set of 2) $13 Amazon See on Amazon These baggy racks are like having an extra set of hands in the kitchen. You can use them to spread open bags and fill them up with sauces, snacks, or other bits of tasty grub without spilling. All you have to do is fasten these to the bag and fill the contents as you please, and reviewers say these racks are simple yet totally ingenious.

17 A Clear Container For Makeup And Jewelry InterDesign 3-Drawer Storage Container with Knobs $20 Amazon See on Amazon Messy counters making it difficult for you to find what you need? This three-drawer storage container can be a great option if you're trying to organize cosmetics, jewelry, or other beauty products and maximize storage in small spaces. This container is also clear plastic, easy to clean with a damp cloth, and built to be stackable.

18 This Buffering Lotion That Can Help Reduce The Look Of Acne Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle with cystic acne, this buffering lotion could really help you out — it's meant to tackle bumps that have formed under the skin. Formulated with a blend of B vitamins, niacinamide, and amino acids, this blend can reduce acne and give your complexion a must-needed boost. "This little bottle literally saved my skin," wrote one reviewer. "I cannot thank Mr. Badescu enough ... Seriously though, this stuff is absolutely amazing, particularly if you have deep cystic acne."

21 This Intense Lip Balm With SPF JACK BLACK Intense Therapy Lip Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Hydrate your lips and protect them against damage from extreme temperatures with this intensely healing lip balm. Formulated with antioxidants — including vitamin E and green tea — this balm soothes dry skin and can protect against UV rays, so lips stay soft.

22 This Jump Rope For Cross-Fit Exercises Survival and Cross Jump Rope $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're into cross-fit or just generally amping up your workout regimen (especially if you prefer to workout at home), this jump rope can be a good way to start. "This is the best speed jump rope I've ever used," raved one reviewer. "I have tried many over the years, and I always felt like it was hard to find a rope where the balance between the weight of the cable and handles was just right." They also have two sliding screws and collars so they're easily adjustable for any height.

23 A Way To Protect Hands From Hot Handles Crucible Cookware Silicone Hot Handle Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Hot handles can scorch your hands, but with this silicone protective holder, you can safeguard your skin and also make cooking less stressful in the process. Just slide it onto the skillet handle (it's designed to fit most of them), and you can grip handles without feeling any extra heat.

24 The Wacky Massager That Can Seriously Make A Difference The Original Jacknobber II $9 Amazon See on Amazon This hand-held massage tool can help deliver a back massage unlike any other. The knobs bring deep pressure to trigger points in the back, and that pressure can also be used to relieve tension in your hamstrings, legs, and any other place that needs some serious relief.

25 A Way To Give Yourself A Manicure At Home HIGHROCK Acrylic Nail Art Polish (Set of 10) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself a trip to the salon to remove gels or acrylics with these handy polish removing caps. Convenient, reusable, and designed to soak away polish while you relax, these caps can be a great alternative to foil. One reviewer writes: "Such a simple concept, but man do they work so well and are much easier, more convenient and less frustrating than having to cut up and wrap little bits of foil without the cotton falling out."

26 This Pineapple Peeler That More Than 2,000 Reviewers Love Yesker Silver Stainless Steel Pineapple Corer $7 Amazon See on Amazon Take the hassle out of peeling a pineapple with this stainless steel wedger, which comes with stainless steel blades that slice through pineapples with ease. All you have to do is grab this slicer and it can cut through pineapple flesh with ease. The handle on this is also ergonomically-designed to be comfortable to operate.

27 A Basic Mouse Pad That'll Really Get The Job Done SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad $10 Amazon See on Amazon When more than 9,000 reviewers have nothing but good things to say about a product — especially one that's this cheap — you have to take notice. It comes with a non-slip rubber base and can provide a clear surface for mouses, and this pad is also a great fit for most desk spaces and comes in a variety of sizes.

30 This Stylish Option To Store Salt Totally Bamboo Salt Box $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made from exquisite bamboo, this salt box is the go-to spot for storing table salt or your favorite herbs and seasonings. It comes with a swivel lid that closes with a magnetic lock, but also opens easily when you need to grab spices in a pinch. Reviewers say you can also use it to store jewelry or other trinkets.

31 A Box Cutter Above All The Rest Slice Ceramic Box Cutter $19 Amazon See on Amazon "In terms of cutting boxes, this is very much better than a normal box cutter," said one reviewer of this ceramic box cutter, which comes with long-lasting ceramic blades that are tougher and thicker than metal. You can lock blades in place to keep them from nicking you when it's not in use, and not only will this box cutter help to slice through boxes like nothing, but it also won't rust or corrode over time, either.

32 This Stainless Steel Bar That Can Get Rid Of Stubborn Odors Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Bar $9 Amazon See on Amazon Cooking in the kitchen inevitably means coming into contact with foods that can leave strong odors behind on your hands and fingers. Sometimes even regular soap isn't enough to get rid of the smell, but fortunately this stainless steel bar can. Great for fish, onions, and especially garlic, this stainless steel soap can make virtually all stenches vanish. "Works like black magic," one reviewer promises.

33 The Easiest Way To Sharpen All Your Knives PriorityChef Knife Sharpener $15 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other knife sharpeners, this pick is preferred by chefs because of how easy it is to use and how reliable it can be. Ergonomically designed and durable with a two-stage sharpening system, this tool allows you to keep blades polished to precision, and comes with a non-slip cushion so that it stays firmly in place during use.

34 This Basic (But Basically Essential) Drain Stopper Sink Stopper $9 Amazon See on Amazon Buying a drain stopper like this one could be one of the most essential pieces you have for daily use. Designed to fit into any sink, this reliable stopper will prevent food from getting clogged and your expensive rings from getting sucked down the drain.

35 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Make Laundry So Much Easier To Sort Bagail Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Sorting your clothes can be a hassle, but this five pack of mesh laundry bags gives you everything you need to do it quickly and with ease. This comes with one extra-large bag that's great for linens, plus two large bags and two medium bags — which you can use for separating delicates, colors from whites, and so much more.

36 A Hanging Jewelry Organizer You Can Travel With Misslo Hanging Jewelry Holder $9 Amazon See on Amazon This jewelry organizer is a neat little travel option, especially when you want to keep your bracelets, necklaces, and other valuables in the right place. It comes with 32 clear pockets and 18 hook and loop closures, so everything you want to stash is in clear sight. Rather than keeping your accessories in a box that can get cluttered over time, this allows you to see everything you want when you need it most.

37 A Serum That Can Help To Stimulate Hair Growth Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon For thinning hair, this growth serum can deliver a tremendous boost — and reviewers agree. Formulated with biotin, vitamin B, and other nutrients, it supports follicle production and helps hair to grow in thicker and stronger than before. "I have thin blonde hair and have tried finding a product that will help my hair be less brittle after styling daily. After using this for a few weeks I have noticed how soft and stronger my hair is at the ends," wrote one reviewer.

38 An Even Faster Way To Make Ramen Rapid Ramen Cooker $7 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a gift for a college student? This rapid cooker for ramen has a cult-like following on Amazon and gets a thumbs up from reviewers, who love that you can use this BPA-free dish to quickly cook ramen in a microwave. All it takes is three minutes, and you'll have a mouthful of your favorite snack. It's also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

39 This Vented Microwave Cover That Can Keep Messes Contained Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover $8 Amazon See on Amazon Cooking in a microwave doesn't have to be a mess, and it won't be with this microwave cover. Made with multiple lid perforations, this cover doesn't trap steam in. Instead, it allows it to escape, which helps prevent food from drying out while keeping splatters at bay. It also is designed to fit most plates and bowls, so you can use it on virtually anything.

40 A Tape Dispenser That Looks Like A Record Player Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser $11 Amazon See on Amazon This tape dispenser is super cute and unique — because it looks like a little record player. It comes with a weighted base, plus a white and woodgrain base with a silver arm. You can refill the dispenser, so you'll have this on your office desk for quite a long time.