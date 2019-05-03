You've got to hand it to moms — they spent years changing our diapers, reading us bedtime stories, and driving us to sports practices. Not to mention all those nights spent waiting up for us when we were past curfew. (Sorry, Mom.) A thoughtful gift is a great way to express gratitude for you mom, but there's not always room in the budget for fancy jewelry or expensive perfume. That's why we've rounded up cheap gifts for moms on Amazon that are perfect for Mother's Day, birthdays, or anytime you just want to make sure your mom feels loved.

Of course, not all moms are alike, so we've included all kinds of products, so you're sure to find something that's just right for your mom (or step-mom, or grandma, or aunt), whether she's a world traveler, a makeup aficionado, or Julia Child reincarnated. There are also lots of great pampering gifts that will encourage her to practice good self-care.

All these gifts are incredibly popular with tons of positive reviews backing them up, so they're sure to be major mom-pleasers. Plus, they're all on Amazon — a lifesaver for those of us who have forgotten that Mom's big day is just around the corner.

1. A Bag Hanger That Loops Right Around Your Purse Strap So You Always Have It On Hand Clipa2 Instant Bag Hanger $16 Amazon See On Amazon Keep this bag hanger clipped around the strap of your purse so you have it on hand at all times. The circular hanger features a spring closure and an extra-wide opening so you can clip it to restaurant tables, bathroom stall doors, and your car seat headrest (to keep your purse contents from spilling out when you take a sharp turn). Choose from several metallic options, like gold, silver, and hematite.

2. A Bath Pillow With 2 Inches Of Comfy Padding Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow $16 Amazon See On Amazon A subpar bath pillow can really put a dent in your relaxing soak. (Think: slippage, deflating, no neck support.) This bath pillow, though, is a step above the rest. It features two inches of thick, padded foam, and seven suction cups on the back that keep it firmly in place. The two panel design means you can place it over the rim over your tub, so you get both head and neck support. Use this and and you'll never get out of the tub again.

3. This Set Of 24 Sheet Masks So You Can Have A Spa Night Every Night DERMAL Collagen Sheet Masks (24 Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon There are 24 collagen sheet masks in this set, which means you can address just about any skincare concern you can think of. The masks soaked in a wide array of essences like bamboo and cucumber to moisturize and soothe, green tea and charcoal brighten the complexion, apricot and rose to firm skin, and pomegranate and gold to boost elasticity. Each mask is also so infused with skin-nourishing collagen and vitamin E, so you'll have a revitalized complexion no matter which mask you choose.

4. An Essential Oil Diffuser To Help You Unwind At The End Of The Day Viva Naturals Essential Oil Diffuser $14 Amazon See On Amazon The fastest way to to introduce some chill vibes to your house is with an essential oil diffuser, like this one by Viva Naturals. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, fill with water, and choose between continuous or intermittent mist. The whisper quiet diffuser will release the mist, gently scenting the air for a relaxing (or energizing) aromatherapy session. The diffuser's built-in LED light gives off a soft glow; choose from soft pastels, like moonlight white, sunset red, or mystic blue.

5. This Pretty To-Go Mug For Both Hot And Cold Beverages Corkcicle Stainless Steel Travel Mug $25 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your caffeine buzz going long after you've left the house with the help of this travel mug. The triple-insulated, vacuum-sealed mug keeps cozy beverages like coffee and tea hot for 3 hours. Prefer something a little more refreshing? The mug can also keep icy drinks cold for up to 9 hours. The BPA-free, shatterproof mug is available in two sizes: 16-ounce and 24-ounce. The best part? You can choose from 38 colors that run the spectrum, like tropical delight, merlot, neon blue, and rushed copper.

6. This Tool That Dries And Straightens Your Hair At The Same Time Remington Wet2Straight Flat Iron $20 Amazon See On Amazon This wet hair flat iron is a faster and safer way to get sleek, straight hair, since is dries and straightens at the same time. Steam vents pull water away from damp hair, while the ceramic, titanium plates work to smooth and straighten. And because the iron is killing two birds with one stone, it significantly cuts down on heat exposure time, which can result in 60 percent less heat-related damage. The iron features 30 adjustable heat settings, and can be used on dry hair too.

7. A Purse Organizer So That Your Lip Balm Never Gets Lost Again Vercord Purse Organizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Bigger purses and tote bags can become an abyss of lost lipstick, keys, and hand sanitizer, but you can keep everything right where you can find it with this purse organizer. Made from durable, lightweight, and waterproof nylon, the organizer features a large main compartment, and multiple mesh and zippered pockets that are great for storing all your small items.Choose from three sizes and 27 colors and patterns.

8. This Classic Crossbody Purse That's Getting Rave Reviews DELUXITY Lightweight Crossbody Bag $13 Amazon See On Amazon Is it possible for a purse to go viral? In the case of this crossbody bag — yes. It has nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon, with people calling it an "unbelievable bargain" and "the bag I have waited for my whole life!" The bag is lightweight, and roomy enough to hold a surprising amount of supplies without losing its shape (even if you've jammed your whole life in there). An adjustable shoulder strap makes it comfortable for those of us who are taller and those of us who are shorter, and you can choose from colors like blush, tan, black, and Kelly green.

9. An Organic Rosehip Oil That Makes Skin Glow Radha Beauty Organic Rosehip Oil $15 Amazon See On Amazon Rosehips are small pods that grow on rose bushes, and it turns out they're great for your skin. The tiny berry-like pods are packed with antioxidants and fatty acids that brighten the complexion, reduce inflammation, and leave skin protected from environmental irritants. This rosehip oil is cold-pressed from organic roses, and comes with a dropper that makes application easy. Put this on at night and wake up to a revitalized complexion in the morning.

10. This Luxurious Silk Sleeping Mask Alaska Bear Sleep Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon Drift off to dreamland no matter where you are (or how bright it is) with the help of this silk sleep mask. The mask is made with super smooth mulberry silk, which is hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin. (Perfect since that mask is right up against your face.) The adjustable, latex- and velcro-free elastic band helps you get a comfortable fit, so you sleep like a baby.

11. These Eco-Friendly Reusable Food Wraps Bee's Wrap Eco-Friendly Reusable Food Wraps (3 Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to cut down on your plastic use (which is great), these reusable food wraps are an amazing alternative to one-use plastic wrap. They're washable and reusable for up to one year, and can be composted after that. Each wrap softens with the heat of your hands, then creates a tight seal once it cools. Made from organic cotton, the wraps infused with beeswax and jojoba oil to maximize food freshness. Use them to cover plates, bowls, or just to preserve cut-up fruit and veggies.

12. This Dual Foot Massage Roller For Tired, Sore Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $17 Amazon See On Amazon If your feet take regularly take a beating (hello, long distance runners), or if you suffer from plantar fasciitis, this dual foot massage roller is for you. The arched roller is designed to fit to the contours of your feet, and features rollers outfitted with tiny nubs — take a load off and roll your feet across them to reduce tension, promote blood flow, and soothe soreness.

13. A Stackable Bento Box For Pristinely Packed Lunches Bentgo Stackable Lunch Box $15 Amazon See On Amazon Not a sandwich and bag of chips kind of person? Pack a more sophisticated lunch in this bento lunch box. The box comes with a one-compartment container and a two-compartment container that stack on top of each other. There's even a small tray with a fork, knife, and spoon that fits neatly between the two containers. Secure the bento box with the strap and you're good to go. The containers are dishwasher-, microwave-,and freezer-safe.

14. These 24-Karat Gold Masks That Make It Look Like You Got Plenty Of Sleep LA Pure 24K Gold Eye Masks (15 Pairs) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Your eyes will be good as gold after using these 24-karat gold eye masks. Gold detoxifies skin and boosts blood flow, so it does a bang-up job of reducing eye puffiness and diminishing dark circles. The addition of collagen works to promote cell regeneration, while hyaluronic acid adds deep hydration, and grape seed extract reduces irritation caused by environmental pollutants. And reviewers swear by them. This one writes, "I was searching for something to reduce the bags under my eyes and erase 9 years of working nights and 4 years of raising toddlers ... after a few uses, my skin seems less swollen, less discolored and even softer".

15. A Bakeware Rack That Maximizes Kitchen Storage Space YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack $18 Amazon See On Amazon The most annoying thing about pans and cutting boards is that you have to lift up each and every one of them to get to the biggest one at the bottom. Keep all your pans and boards within each reach by storing them in this bakeware rack. The horizontal rack holds pans and boards upright and fits right inside your cupboard or on your kitchen countertop. The strong, coated steel won't scratch delicate surfaces, and the seven dividers can be adjusted to accommodate both thick and thin items alike.

16. This Pair of Classic Aviator Sunglasses With Mirrored Frames LUENX Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses $18 Amazon See On Amazon Mirrored aviator sunglasses are shaping up to be the next must-have eyewear staple, and the 2,000 glowing reviews backing up this pair make it a strong contender in the best-of category. Reviewers say these glasses "can replace your $200 ones", and that they're "not too big and not too small". The timeless design of these aviators is updated with a pink, mirrored finish, but you can also opt for mirrored purple or mirrored rose red. (Hey — express yourself!) The polarized lenses offer 100 percent UV400 protection and prevent glare on particularly bright days. Nose pads keep things comfy, and the glasses are super lightweight, so you can wear them for hours on end.

17. This Shampoo Massager That Feels Great On Your Scalp Rolencos Shampoo Massager $6 Amazon Amazon Healthy hair begins at the scalp, so it's a good idea to treat it with some TLC in the form of this shampoo massager. The palm-sized brush features silicone-tourmaline bristles that detoxify the scalp, while stimulating blood flow, and deeply cleansing hair of oil and product buildup. (Plus, who can resist a good scalp massage?) The ergonomic handle fits comfortably in your hand, so you can massage without getting tired.

18. A Magnesium Oil Spray To Ease Stress And Soothe Sore Muscles Asutra Spray Pain Away Magnesium Oil $17 Amazon See On Amazon Magnesium is an (often underrated) wonder oil that can do all sorts of favors for your body. It can calm nerves, promote restful sleep, reduce muscle and joint pain, and relieve headaches. This magnesium oil spray is formulated with magnesium flakes sourced in the Zechstein seabed in the Netherlands. (Cool, right?) And here's the thing: the body is better able to absorb magnesium through the skin, as opposed to the digestive tract, so this spray is a much better bet than just taking a supplement.

19. This Nail Polish Bottle Holder You Can Wear On Your Hand tweexy The Original Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever tipped over a bottle of nail polish on the couch, you know how necessary this wearable nail polish bottle holder is. The silicone holder grips bottles of all sizes and features two rings that fit right around your fingers. Here's the genius part: the rings are open-ended on the bottom, so you can simply lift them up when it's time to switch hands... instead of having to slip them over your freshly-polished nails.

20. This Stretching Strap That Helps Majorly Increase Flexibility OPTP The Original Stretch Out Strap $16 Amazon See On Amazon When you're trying to get a deep stretch, a little resistance can make all the difference, and this stretching strap offers you just that. Made from durable woven nylon, the 6-foot 4-inch strap features 10 individual loops that hold your hands or feet in place while you tug. The strap comes with an instructional guide with 30 helpful stretches so you can target specific muscle groups. Use this before and after working out to prevent injury, or anytime to increase range of motion.

21. These Packing Cubes That Actually Provide More Space In Your Suitcase Pro Packing Cubes (4 Pieces) $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're an avid traveler, these packing cubes are about to change your life. The cubes don't just organize your suitcase, they also compress your clothing so you can fit more in your suitcase. Each cube features a handle on top and a mesh panel so you can see what's inside. Use the larger ones for jackets and sweaters and the smaller ones for T-shirts and underwear. And the cubes are durable, but lightweight — so they won't add any unnecessary pounds to your luggage.

22. A Facial Derma Roller That Stimulates Skin Cell Regeneration Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $20 Amazon Amazon If the idea of poking tiny holes in your skin with needles freaks you out — don't let it. Microneedling, or "derma rolling", is the practice of creating teeny tiny holes on the surface level of the skin in order to stimulate skin cell regeneration and renewal. The good news is that it's not at all painless, and it can really take your glow game to the next level. This derma roller is outfitted with 540 hygienic titanium microneedles — roll them along your face once a week and you'll start noticing a smoother, brighter complexion in no time.

23. These Wool Dryer Balls To Help Clothes Dry Faster Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $24 Amazon Amazon These dryer balls are super cute, but they're also super useful. Made from 100 percent pure New Zealand wool, the chemical-free balls work to soften laundry while preventing wrinkles and static cling. They also lift and separate laundry, which reduces drying time by up to 40 percent. (A major energy bill saver.) The best part? They're handmade by women from underprivileged communities, so it's a purchase that truly benefits everyone.

24. This Exfoliating Mask Made With Brazilian Black Sugar Skinfood Black Sugar mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon You've probably been told at one time or another to avoid sugar if you wanted to have a clear complexion, but this black sugar mask is a huge exception. Brazilian black sugar is packed with hydrating and nourishing vitamins and minerals that skin just loves, and putting it on your face can help moisturize and brighten your complexion. Plus, the small small sugar granules make for great physical exfoliants, so you'll get smoother skin just by massaging it in and rinsing it off.

25. A Digital Meat Thermometer That Works In An Instant Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $18 Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your oven door open while you wait for a thermometer reading can actually dry out that juicy roasted chicken, which is why this instant meat thermometer is so great. Just insert the probe into the meat and you'll get a lightning fast reading — within 2 to 5 seconds. You can toggle between fahrenheit and celsius readings, and the backlit digital display makes it easy to read. There's even a magnet on the back of the thermometer, so you can keep it right there on your refrigerator door.

26. This Breakfast Sandwich Maker That's Ridiculously Easy To Use Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 Amazon See On Amazon Can you think of a more delicious way to start your day than with a breakfast sandwich? Yeah, me neither, which is why I think this breakfast sandwich maker is such a good investment. The maker has two layers of non-stick cooking plates — place bread and sausage, ham, or bacon in the bottom one, then crack an egg on the top one and place another slice of bread on top. Press down and push the bottom and voilà — breakfast sandwich all assembled and ready to eat in just five minutes.

27. An Ultra-Moisturizing Skin Essence Made From Snail Slime (Yep) COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Essence $19 Amazon See At Amazon There are some weird beauty ingredients out there, and snail mucin just might top them all. Luckily, it's also one of the best beauty ingredients out there, working to deeply hydrate dry skin, soothe irritation, reduce blemish scars, and promote elasticity. Reviewers on Amazon write that this snail essence is "the best snail serum" they've ever used and that they're "absolutely obsessed". The K-beauty formula is made with 96 percent snail secretion filtrate, which is harvested in a cruelty-free manner. (Read: the snails live happy lives.)

28. This Cuticle Oil With Milk And Honey Extracts Cuccio Revitalize Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil $7 Amazon Amazon Cracked, peeling, chipped, or ridged nails? Massage a little of this highly-rated cuticle oil onto your cuticles and nail beds every day to transform them. It's formulated with moisturizing, strengthening, and nourishing ingredients like, safflower, sunflower, and cotton seed oils, vitamin E, and milk and honey extracts. And with over one thousand glowing reviews, you can rest assured this cuticle oil will give your nails the boost of health they need.

29. This Incredibly Well-Designed Makeup Case Relavel Travel Makeup Case $20 Amazon See On Amazon I love the practical design of this travel makeup case. The large compartment essentially acts as a display case so you can see exactly what you're working with, and the adjustable dividers help you keep everything organized. The flip-top is outfitted with pouches to secure your makeup brushes, as well a a transparent pocket for smaller items like bobby pins and hair ties. The case is made from durable Oxford cloth and features a carrying handle and zipper closure.

30. A Set of Highly-Rated Makeup Brushes That Won't Break The Bank EmaxDesign Makeup Brush Set (12 Pieces) $11 Amazon See On Amazon This set of ridiculously affordable makeup brushes boasts over 5,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating. Users say the synthetic bristles hold onto pigment well, and are the perfect balance of soft and firm, so they blend foundation and blush flawlessly. The bamboo handles are eco-sustainable and also give the brushes a natural, elevated look. The set comes with 12 brushes for foundation, concealer, eye makeup, blush, and contouring, and a guide so you know which brush to use for the makeup task at hand.

31. These Bath Bombs With Scents Like Honeysuckle And Grape Soda Amor Bath Bombs $23 (Set Of 10) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Make bath night a little more vibrant with these colorful bath bombs. Each bomb is made with skin-softening and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and sunflower oil, so you won't even have to slather on lotion after your bath. The set comes with 10 delicious scents like honeysuckle, mistletoe, cool water, and grape soda The bombs are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and won't stain the tub. Bonus: each set of bath bombs also comes with handmade soap, so you can scrub up while you soak in the tub.

32. This Planner That Actually Helps You Prioritize Your Tasks Clever Fox Productivity Planner $25 Amazon See On Amazon This productivity planner doesn't just keep you focused on the day or week at hand — it also encourages you to look at the big picture, so you can work at achieving your longterm goals . The undated planner features a variety of entries, so you can set goals, focus on priorities, track habits, and reflect on lessons learned. There's even space for a vision board. Of course, you can also use the planner to schedule appointments, so you don't miss Wednesday wine night again. Choose from colors like rose gold, sky blue, and black.

33. These Flameless Candles That Are Controlled With A Remote comenzar Flameless Candles (Set Of 9) $21 Amazon See On Amazon If open flames leave you feeling a little nervous, but you still love the cozy vibe of a lit candle, you'll love this set of flameless candles. Made from wax, the battery-powered candles simulate the flicker of real flames, so you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics for safety. A remote control turns them on and off, and they can be set on a timer for two, four, six, or eight hours.

34. These Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels That Anyone With A Sweet Tooth Wil Love Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels $13 Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer writes that "you should probably order at least two" of these milk chocolate sea salt caramels, and "if you don't like them, I will apologize and send you my address so you can be rid of them." (Wink, wink.) The decadent candies are made with kettle-cooked caramel that's soft without being runny, then covered in creamy milk chocolate. Each one is finished off with a pinch of sea salt for that irresistible sweet and salty combo. Each order comes with 2 pounds, and if you're lucky — Mom might be willing to share.

35. An LED Makeup Mirror That Actually Simulates Daylight Absolutely Lush Natural Daylight Lighted Mirror $15 Amazon See On Amazon If your bathroom lighting is at all dim, it can be nearly impossible to blend your makeup properly or get every last stray eyebrow hair. However, this lighted makeup mirror features LED lights that simulate actual daylight, so you can get a good view of everything. The mirror stands upright on your bathroom counter and swivels 180-degrees, but you can also mount it to your regular mirror with the suction cups on back. A detachable magnifying mirror lets you see up close so you get that liquid eyeliner just right.

36. This Set Of Exfoliating Tools For Skin That's Baby Soft And Smooth ZEN ME Premium Dry Body Brush Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get on the fast track to smoother skin with this dry body brush set. Dry body brushing will slough away dead cells and flakiness to reveal softer skin, while helping to unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and promote lymphatic drainage — which can reduce swelling and inflammation. This dry body brush features a detachable 14-inch handle so you can reach to the middle of your back, as well as exfoliating shower gloves, a charcoal konjac sponge, and a pumice stone to smooth out rough feet.

37. This Travel Wallet That Even Has Space For Your Passport Zoppen Travel Wallet $16 Amazon See On Amazon Take this travel wallet with you the next time you go on a big trip. The wallet has space for you to keep everything in one place, with four credit card pockets, an ID pocket, a passport and boarding pass pocket, a coin purse, pen holder, and key holder. It also features RFID-blocking technology, so you don't have to stress about electronic pickpockets while you're abroad. Choose from colors like paradise blue, mint green, and hazelnut.

38. An Electric Wine Bottle Opener So You Don't Have To Figure Out That Corkscrew Hamilton Beach Electric Wine Opener $19 Amazon See On Amazon If using a traditional corkscrew to open up a bottle of pinot has you stumped, this electric wine bottle opener is for you. Just fit the opener over the mouth of the bottle and press the button to remove the cork without an ounce of effort. When you're not using the opener, keep it on its charging base, and you'll be all set to open up to 30 bottles on just one charge (in case you throw a really big party). Bonus: the opener comes with a foil cutter too.

39. A Tea Mug With A Removable Infuser And Lid Sweese Tea Infuser Mug $19 Amazon See On Amazon If your mom has a daily cup (or three) of loose leaf Early Grey, she'll love this tea infuser mug. The mug has a removable stainless steel strainer, so you can brew right there in the cup, and the detachable lid keeps the tea hot while it steeps. Even better — that lid doubles as a coaster so no tables will be harmed in the process of sipping. The porcelain mug comes in 13 color and pattern options and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe

40. This Headache Relief Wrap With Cooling Gel FOMI Cooling Headache Therapy Wrap $24 Amazon See On Amazon This headache therapy wrap comes with two large ice packs and one small ice pack — insert them into the three pockets of the wrap to get cooling relief around the entire perimeter of your head. The ice packs are soft and flexible, instead of stiff and bulky, and the wrap itself is made with lightweight machine-washable fleece, and can be adjusted to fit heads of all sizes. When it comes to headache relief, reviewers say it's "a game changer" and "worth every penny".

41. These Ergonomically-Designed Bluetooth Headphones LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of comfortable Bluetooth headphones, these will be just the thing. The ergonomically-designed headphones loop right around the back of your neck and feature soft silicone ear hooks and gel ear tips, so you can wear them comfortably for hours. A built-in microphone lets you answer calls, and tiny controls on the side let you adjust volume and skip tracks. The headphones are rain-proof and sweat-proof, so don't be shy about wearing them on long jogs.