42 Brilliant Reusable Products On Amazon That'll Last Forever

Sometimes I fantasize about dropping everything, tossing my cell phone in a lake, and living alone in a tiny log cabin that I’ve built in the woods. In today’s high-speed world, there’s something appealing about a simple, sustainable lifestyle. Honestly, though, I should probably work on my farming skills before I take off for the wilderness. In the meantime, I love simplifying my life by finding useful products on Amazon that are eco-friendly and cut back on unnecessary waste.

It might seem counterintuitive to buy things when I’m trying to cut back on consumption and waste. However, like most of us, I have lots of everyday habits that create a ton of waste — and things I constantly purchase and replace without even thinking about it. In the long run, buying a longer-lasting, reusable version of those items is actually a better investment, both for my wallet and for the planet.

For example, every time I wash my face, I throw away several cotton balls. Until I found these washable, reusable makeup remover pads, that is. Same goes for these reusable K-cups, or these wool dryer balls. Products like these quickly end up paying for themselves, since unlike their single-use counterparts, I won't have to replace them anytime soon.

If you don’t have hours to spend scouring Amazon for the very best reusable, eco-friendly products out there, don't worry — I’ve got your back. Keep clicking to see all the best products that can be used over and over again.