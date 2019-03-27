42 Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Are Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

I believe there's inherent value in uniqueness — things that dare to be different make the world a more interesting place to live in. And when it comes to these brilliant finds on Amazon that are unlike anything you've seen before, it's clear that the makers of these products abide by the same philosophy.

Each one of these products is one-of-a-kind, but they're not just different for the sake of being different. They're different because their unique twist actually makes them work better than their basic, traditional counterparts. Whether they're beauty products that use rare ingredients you wouldn't find in other formulas, or kitchenware that incorporates unique materials and technologies to work more efficiently, the 43 genius finds on this list will blow your mind — and make life easier in the process.

If you're wondering how revolutionary a product from Amazon can actually be — have you ever tried on a pair of acupressure slippers that massage your feet while you walk around the house before? Or how about a gadget that peels eggs for you — or a cozy headband with built-in earphones so you can fall asleep listening to an audiobook comfortably.

For more brilliant products that are unique and useful — click through.

1. This Versatile Tablet Holder For Hands-Free Viewing Moutik Adjustable Spider Tablet Stand $19 Amazon See on Amazon This tablet holder features flexible "spider legs" that make it more versatile than any other stand out there. The extra-long legs are bendable enough to twist into any shape so you get the most comfortable viewing experience possible. You can even hook the legs over doors or around car headrests so you can catch up on your favorite show from the backseat on a road trip. The device slot itself is also adjustable — tilt up or down to get the perfect viewing angle.

2. These Amazing Slippers That Massage Your Feet While You Walk BYRIVER Acupressure Reflexology Slippers (Sizes 6.5-12) $25 Amazon See on Amazon These reflexology slippers are outfitted with massage nubs that rub your feet while you shuffle around the house, helping to relieve foot pain and stimulate blood flow. Each nub is placed specifically on the footbed to correspond with a reflexology benefit. (In case you're unfamiliar — reflexology is the Eastern medicine practice of stimulating pressure points on the foot to heal other parts of the body.) The upper straps feature a velcro closure for a comfortable fit, too.

2. An Adorable Penguin To Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, that box of baking soda at the back of your fridge does the trick of keeping odors at bay — but wouldn't you rather see this cute little penguin living in your fridge instead? Just add some baking soda to this adorable refrigerator deodorizer, and the vents on his back will provide major odor-neutralizing power to keep your whole refrigerator smelling fresh.

4. This Gadget That Makes Peeling Eggs A Breeze sunpangpang Egg Peeler $14 Amazon See on Amazon You make tour de force-level deviled eggs, but you're not a fan of peeling all those shells (who is?). Put this egg peeler to use and cut down on the hassle. Just stick a boiled egg into the container with a little water and shake. Then remove the egg and use your fingers to slide the shell off with almost no effort.

5. A Laundry Drying Rack That Fits Right Over Your Door mDesign Over Door Laundry Drying Rack $27 Amazon See on Amazon This clever laundry drying rack hooks right over your door, which means you don't have to take up valuable floor space with a pop-up drying rack. The collapsible rack features two swing-down shelves and a total of 14 rungs that are perfect for hanging tank tops, T-shirts, towels, and delicates. When not in use, the rack folds up flat to take up minimal storage space.

6. This Stainless Steel "Soap" That Removes Garlic Odor From Your Hands Amco Odor Rub-A-Way Bar $9 Amazon See on Amazon You've made a delicious bouillabaisse, but now your hands smell like fish, garlic, and onions. Get rid of that odor fast with this stainless steel soap. Just use a little water and rub the bar with your hands — it will bind with odor-causing molecules and absorb them, leaving your fingers smelling fresh. Throw the bar into the dishwasher now and then to freshen it up.

7. This Earphone Headband So You Can Fall Asleep To Music Comfortably AcousticSheep Headband Earphones $40 Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone who likes to fall asleep listening to music, a podcast, or an audiobook, these comfortable headphones for sleeping are about to change the game. The flat speakers are embedded in a super soft and stretchy headband, so you can comfortably lie flat or on your side. The headband comes in fleece or a lightweight "breeze" fabric, and built-in volume and play/pause controls let you control the sound. Choose from a variety of sizes for the perfect fit.

8. A Ridiculously Fun (And Easy) Way To Make Sushi At Home Cook&Life Sushi Bazooka $14 Amazon See on Amazon Want to make your own spicy tuna rolls at home? Then use this ingenious sushi making kit. Open up the "bazooka" and load your ingredients (sushi rice, fish, any veggies you might want), then close it and turn the knob to compress into a roll. Then, lay out a nori sheet and push the plunger down to shoot out the newly-formed roll. Last but not least, use the bamboo mat to press it into a neat, uniform shape. The bazooka is dishwasher-safe and comes with four sets of chopsticks.

9. This Sponge Holder That Looks Like An Opera Singer With A Major Hairdo Peleg Design Scrubber Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this little opera-singer-in-a-bathtub next to your kitchen sink. She has a fabulous bouffant hairstyle (your sponge) and she just might cheer you up while you do the dishes. The scrubber holder is compatible with flat sponges, steel wool, loofahs, and silicone scrubbers of all types. Plus, this little lady is practical. Your scrubber will dry out faster — which helps prevent bacterial growth — and the bathtub will catch any runoff water to help keep your countertop clean.

10. A Charcoal Sponge That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes Without Water MS.DEAR Dry Makeup Brush Cleaner $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you're swapping eyeshadow shades but want a clean brush to prevent a muddied look — use this dry makeup brush cleaner. Just swipe the bristles across the charcoal sponge a few times to quickly remove pigment without having to use water, soap, or liquid cleaner. (Who has time to wait for bristles to dry anyway?) Give the sponge a quick rinse once every week or so to keep it fresh so you can use it again and again.

11. This Combination Grater And Corn Stripper DYZQ Stripper and Grater $10 Amazon See on Amazon This corn stripper makes it easy to take fresh kernels right off the cob. Simply push and twist the cob through the stainless steel serrated ring to slice off the kernels. Measurement markings on the exterior of the container let you know when you've got all the corn you need. And the tool doesn't just strip corn — you can also use the accompanying grating blade to shred onions, ginger, potatoes, cheese, and more.

12. A Nail Polish Holder For No-Mess Manicures Grip & Tip Nail Polish Holder $8 Amazon See on Amazon This nail polish holder makes giving yourself a manicure a much easier process. Just place your nail polish bottle in the clamp to hold it secure — no need to grip the bottle with your other hand every time you dip your brush in. The holder also prevents spills by angling the bottle so you get every last drop. When you're done using it, it folds up for easy storage.

13. These Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloths That Replace Up To 15 Rolls Of Paper Towels Amala Magic Sponge Cloths (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Just one of these reusable cleaning cloths can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels, which is great news for the environment. Each natural, biodegradable cloth can absorb up to 20 times its own weight in water, so it's perfect for cleaning up spills and wiping down countertops, sinks, and other surfaces. The strong, flexible cloths are machine-washable and dishwasher-safe, but you can also stick them in the microwave for 20 seconds to kill off bacteria.

14. A 6-Pack Of Japanese Charcoal Sticks That Purify Water Naturally TOSA Binchotan Water Purifying Sticks (6 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon These Japanese water-purifying sticks are made from binchotan charcoal, which absorbs chlorine, chemicals, and odors, while releasing minerals that soften and enhance the natural flavor of water. The all-natural, biodegradable sticks are perfectly-sized for use in pitchers and water bottles, and can be used for up to three months — just boil the sticks every two weeks to reactivate the charcoal.

15. These Finger Gloves That Keep Your Hands Cheeto Dust-Free ChipFingers (3 Count) $9 Amazon See on Amazon I laughed — in the best way possible — when I first saw these ChipFingers. Made from food-grade silicone, they fit over your thumb and first two fingers so that you can eat Cheetos (and other savory snacks) without getting crumbs all over your hands. They're heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe and come in four different colors. Use them for pizza and messy sandwiches, too.

16. These Microfiber Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Cloths (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon These makeup remover cloths are a sustainable and economical way to cleanse your face of makeup at the end of the day. All you have to do is soak the cloths in water and buff your face in a circular motion to wash away makeup, dirt, and oil — no soap or cleanser required. Made from super soft microfiber, the cloths are safe to use on all skin types, and they can be machine-washed and reused up to 1,000 times.

17. A 36-Pack of Acne Patches That Speed Up The Time It Takes For Blemishes To Heal Le Gushe Acne Patches (36 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Want to speed up the time it takes to heal a zit? Then apply one of these acne patches. They're made from hydrocolloid dressing which absorbs liquid while protecting blemishes from dirt and bacteria that may cause further inflammation and infection. (Oh, and the patches also help prevent picking for those of us who have curious fingers.) The transparent patches are waterproof, matte, and nearly invisible on skin.

18. These Pads That Cushion The Balls Of Your Feet BRISON Foot Pads $17 Amazon See on Amazon If the balls of your feet are in pain from wearing heels or working a job that requires you to stand for long hours, these metatarsal foot pads will be a major help. Each medical-grade pad slides over the front part of your foot like a sleeve and provides a cushion that absorbs shock and alleviates pain. The non-slip pads fit in any type of shoe and can be washed with soap and water, and used again and again.

19. A Clever Lid That Keeps Water From Spilling Onto Your Stove When It Boils AuSincere Spill Stopper Lid Cover (2 Pieces) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Doing a few things around the house and want to make sure your pot of pasta doesn't boil over and onto your stove? Then use this lid cover. The cutouts at the center of the lid allow water to boil through, while the concave shape ensures the water doesn't spill. Made from BPA-free silicone, the lid cover is heat-resistant up to 482 degrees and can also be used as a microwave splatter guard. Each set comes with two sizes.

20. This Insulated Bowl That Keeps Your Ice Cream Cold HOST Ice Cream FREEZE Cooling Bowl $20 Amazon See on Amazon Use this ice cream cooling bowl to keep your mint chip from melting before you have a chance to get to the last bite. All you have to do is keep the double-walled bowl in the freezer and pop in your favorite ice cream when you're ready for a treat. The cooling gel in between the two walls will keep your ice cream ice cold until the very last spoonful.

21. A Cable Organizer You Can Hide Under Your Desk YAMAZAKI Cord Organizer $13 Amazon See on Amazon That tangle of cables underneath your desk is frustrating to say the least (and an eyesore, too) — so keep them neat and tidy with the help of this cord organizer. The silicone organizer adheres to the side or top of your desk and features multiple grooves — thread your cables through them to keep them straight, orderly, and tangle-free.

22. These Collapsible Mugs That Are A Must For Camping ME.FAN Collapsible Travel Mugs (4 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon These collapsible travel mugs are perfect for taking along on hiking or camping trips. Each accordion-like mug holds up to 9 ounces, but folds up flat for easy packing. A lanyard lets you hang the mug from your backpack, and a lid protects the rim from dirt while you trudge through the woods. Made from BPA-free silicone, the mugs are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, so they're great for a cup of coffee in the morning or a fireside hot cocoa at night.

23. This Doorstop That Looks Like Your Kitty's Paw Fred HERE KITTY Cat Paw Doorstop $18 Amazon See on Amazon Why settle for a boring old basic doorstop when you can have this adorable cat paw? The doorstop effectively props your door open, but manages to make it look like your favorite furry friend is trying to paw their way out. You can flip the doorstop over, too — the underside looks just like the bottom of a kitty's paw.

24. A Therapy Lamp That Fights The Winter Blues TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $32 Amazon See on Amazon The winter blues can be real, but a therapy lamp is actually a super effective way to counteract mood changes associated with fewer daylight hours. Sitting in front of the 10,000-lux light for 20-30 minutes at a time will stimulate your body's natural sunlight response receptors, which can help boost your mood and regulate your circadian rhythm. The three brightness settings let you choose the exact amount of exposure you get, and the light is great for fighting jet lag or re-setting the body after working night shifts, as well.

25. This Moldable Plastic That Crafters Will Love Thermomorph Moldable Crafting Plastic $20 Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever wanted to create something out of plastic but didn't know how? Try experimenting with this moldable plastic. Just melt the pellets in boiling water and let them cool slightly. When it's safe to touch, mold the plastic with your hands into the desired shape and allow to air-dry. Use it for crafting, Halloween costumes, jewelry-making, or small house repairs. This reviewer writes, "For an fx makeup project my friend and I are doing, we needed to find a way to craft eyeballs, as well as make some custom-fit fake teeth for our respective models. This material is so versatile, user-friendly, and best of all... reusable!"

26. A Rice Bran Powder Face Wash That Reviewers Swear By SRB Rice Bran Face Wash $25 Amazon See on Amazon "Rice bran" sounds like a box of cereal you might find in your mom's kitchen cupboards, but it's actually the star ingredient in this highly-rated Korean powder face wash. Rice bran is a natural anti-inflammatory that soothes skin, gently exfoliates, and reduces the appearance of pores. The addition of grape seed and pollen in the formula gives skin a healthy dose of vitamins and antioxidants that will leave your skin radiant, smooth, and pH-balanced.

27. This Disco Ball Roller That Works To Beautify Your Skin HaloVa 3D Facial Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon This V-shaped facial roller features two "diamond-cut" balls that rotate 360 degrees — roll them gently across your face to help stimulate lymphatic drainage, de-puff your eyes, detoxify skin, and encourage collagen production. But you can use it on more than just your face — run it across your neck, shoulders, thighs, and hamstrings for a gentle, stress-relieving massage.

28. This Multi-Functional Pen That Does So Much More Than Write ATECH 5-In-1 Pen $13 Amazon See on Amazon You can do so much more than just sign a sales receipt with this multifunctional pen. The half-length ballpoint pen also features built-in Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, a small ruler with metric and inch measurements, and a Stylus pen so you can write on your tablet. A key ring lets you keep it in your pocket or purse at all times so you always have it handy.

29. An Eye Mask Filled With Gel Beads To Soothe Your Senses Thrive Gel Mask $14 Amazon See on Amazon Use this gel bead mask to relieve headache pain, ease tension, de-puff eyes, and soothe nerves. You can stick the mask in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes for cooling therapy, or microwave it for one minute for heat therapy. The velvety cotton cover is soft-to-the-touch and can be removed and machine-washed, and the strap is adjustable so it fits heads of all sizes. (You can even strap it on tightly for compression relief.)

30. This Weighted Blanket That Helps Ease Anxiety ZonLi Weighted Blanket $82 Amazon See on Amazon Gentle pressure on your body is known to stimulate the release of chemicals like serotonin and oxytocin — which are known to help calm nerves. Likewise, the pressure from a weighted blanket can stimulate these same chemicals, so it's a great tool for those who deal with anxiety. This weighted blanket is made with breathable cotton and filled with hypoallergenic glass beads that are sewn into individual quilt-like squares to ensure weight is distributed evenly. It comes in different colors and weights — just choose the one that's right for you.

31. An Activated Charcoal Deodorant Cream... That Actually Works Little Seed Farm Activated Charcoal Deodorant Cream $9 Amazon See on Amazon This little jar of activated charcoal deodorant proves it's possible find products that are all-natural and effective. The aluminum-free deodorant is formulated with ingredients like arrowroot powder, coconut oil, raw unrefined shea butter, rosemary, geranium rose, and spearmint essential oils. Many of these ingredients are grown on a solar-powered farm in Tennessee, then packaged in a recycled glass bottle. And reviewers love it: "I am happy to report this all natural deodorant actually works, even in the 110°+ heat of Las Vegas. So happy to be giving my money to this company. I am hooked!"

32. This Cordless Work Light That You Can Power Up With Your Car Charger Toolsand Cordless LED Work Light $45 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this work light on hand for power outages at home or in the trunk of your car for unforeseen flat tires. The waterproof work light features magnets attach to steel surfaces (like cars) and an adjustable base that lets you angle the beam where you need it. Use the dimmer to get your desired level of brightness, and recharge the light via wall outlet or car charger.

33. A Travel Aerator That Upgrades Your Glass Of Wine In Seconds eparé Pocket Wine Aerator $20 Amazon See on Amazon Don't settle for suboptimal wine just because you're traveling. Take this battery-operated travel wine aerator along with you instead. About the size of your hand, it's much easier to pack than a decanter, and it's still easy to use. Just stick the rod into your glass of vino and press a button to release oxygen and instantly aerate your wine. And it's versatile, too: the aerator has settings for white, red, and port wines.

34. A Bookmark Reading Light That Gives Off A Warm Glow LuminoLite Bookmark Reading Light $12 Amazon See on Amazon This bookmark reading light is a fuss-free way to light up that page-turner you just can't put down. The USB-rechargeable light clips directly onto your book, providing illumination without adding unnecessary weight. And unlike other reading lights, this one gives off a warm glow instead of a cold, blue light that can be hard on eyes. Four brightness levels allow you to choose the optimal amount of light for any given situation.

35. This Derma Roller That'll Give You A Smooth, Radiant Complexion Linduray Derma Roller $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're not familiar with microneedling, here's the deal: it's a skincare technique that uses tiny needles to create minuscule punctures in your skin. (Trust me, it sounds a lot scarier than it is). These punctures stimulate your body's natural healing response, which includes the production of collagen — the protein that keeps your skin looking firm and smooth. This microneedling kit comes with a derma roller outfitted with .25 millimeter pure titanium needles. Run it across your face for just five minutes to get an aesthetician-grade skin treatment.

36. A Mega-Moisturizing Ginger Sugar Lip Mask Aritaum Ginger Sugar Overnight Lip Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon Wake up with a super kissable pout with the help of this overnight lip mask. Formulated with ultra-hydrating shea butter and murumuru butter, the mask locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. (Just be sure you don't lick off all that delicious ginger and sugar.) Reviewers say their lips look "smoother" and "more supple" and that the hydration "lasts longer than any lip balm I’ve ever used".

37. This Roll-On Stick That Soothes Migraines And Tension Headaches Basic Vigor Migraine Roll-On Stick $11 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this migraine stick around for those (dreaded) times when a migraine or severe headache strikes. The roll-on stick is formulated with therapeutic-grade essential oils like lavender, spearmint, and peppermint, which work together to ease tension and provide cooling relief. It even works to help decrease migraine-associated nausea. Just roll the stick along your temples, forehead, and back of your neck anytime you feel a migraine coming on.

38. A Solar Power Bank So You're Never Without A Charge BLAVOR Solar Power Bank $30 Amazon See on Amazon Take this solar power bank along the next time you embark on an adventure in the great outdoors. When exposed to sunlight, the solar panels work to provide a charge to the power bank which, in turn, provides a charge to your phone or tablet. (You can also charge the power bank via wall outlet and use it as a backup charger.) The power bank is waterproof, dust-proof, and shock-proof, and features built-in dual flashlights.

39. These Houseplant Sticks That Keep Bugs At Bay Safer Houseplant Sticky Stakes (14 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Do your houseplants attract bugs like crazy? Place a couple of these sticky stakes in the soil to keep them away. The organic, pesticide-free "flags" on each stake attract white flies, black flies, fungus gnats, thrips, midges, and fruit flies, keeping them from damaging your fern or fiddle leaf fig. See? You can keep houseplants alive.

40. A Set Of Dry Body Brushes For Smooth, Glowing Skin Belula Dry Body Brush Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't gotten onto the dry body brushing train yet, now's the time. Running a dry body brush along your skin can help exfoliate, detoxify, and stimulate lymphatic drainage. The result? Skin that's smooth, bright, and glowing. This set comes with a larger boar-bristled brush with a handle that's perfect for using on your body, and a smaller brush with soft bristles you can use on your face. A pair of exfoliating gloves is included so you can scrub up in the shower, too.

41. This Rack That Holds Eggs Steady While They Boil OXO Silicone Egg Rack $12 Amazon See on Amazon This highly-rated egg rack is designed to keep eggs steady and upright when hard or soft boiling in pressure cookers or multi-cookers, like the Instant Pot. The racks hold nine eggs at a time, but you can stack them to boil up to 18 eggs at once and get even results. Made from food-grade silicone, the rack is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.