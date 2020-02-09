42 Award-Winning Products That Make Life Easier (& Are Totally Affordable)

Are the best products always the most expensive ones? No, not really. If two seemingly identical coffee makers are priced differently — one is $30 and the other is $100 — which are you more likely to buy? Perhaps you’d opt for the cheaper option, but you’d assume it’s not as good. Think again, because the award-winning Amazon products on this list flip that notion on its head. They make your life easier and they're totally affordable. Plus, their claims to fame are backed by so many reviews.

Like the blender that allows you to mix up a smoothie at the gym or the phone case that's designed to be easier to hold, these products are life-changing, time-saving, and long-lasting. With no tricks or gimmicks, these items — like the straw that filters water as you drink — are tested and proven to work. Again, they've also won awards.

That's right: They’ve won the praises of beauty giants and home appliance wizzes — and they still won’t break the bank. Like the face wash that everyone swears by or the spatulas that withstand heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, these products are chart-topping and beloved by customers and experts alike. Don't let the price tags fool you, either; these products are the real deal.

1. This Portable Waterproof Lantern For Outdoor Activities HOOMEE Portable LED Lantern $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This LED lantern shines light onto your favorite outdoor activities without the use of an outlet, because it's USB-chargeable. The bulb has four unique light modes, and it's both dust-proof and waterproof. The plastic and silicone unit turns on with just the touch of a single button, and it's compact enough to take with you while camping or hiking. Red Dot Winner 2016

2. A Wall Plug With Built-In Outlets And USB Ports USB Wall Plug, Allocacoc Powercube $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge all your devices at once with this power cube. The wall plug features four outlets and two USB ports — and it easily stacks with other cubes. The surge protection function works to protect your devices while the childproof sockets work to protect your family. Red Dot Winner 2014

3. This Phone Case That's Designed With Extra Protection Caseology Parallax for Apple iPhone 8 Plus Case $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This phone case is both stylish and practical. The secure, nonslip grip lowers the chances of you dropping your phone while you're holding it — and for the times that you do drop it, the shock absorption works to keep your device safe. The dual layer of protection doesn’t encroach on the buttons or ports, and it even features a raised lip to protect the screen. Good Design Winner 2016

4. A Massage Pillow That's Cordless And Heated Mynt Cordless Neck Back Massager $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This cordless neck massager gives you a shiatsu massage when you need it. The rechargeable massage pillow is heated and features deep-kneading nodes that give a relaxing massage to alleviate pain in your neck, back, legs, and arms. It's FDA-approved and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. iF Design Winner 2018

5. A 14-In-1 Wrench That Works For All Kinds Of Projects 6 Inch Bionic Adjustable Wrench by LoggerHead Tools $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable wrench is 14 tools in one. The device grabs bolts on all six sides to easily remove and tighten bolts. This wrench shouldn't slip or scar surfaces, and it works on plastic, copper, and aluminum. This biotic wrench also resists rust, corrosion, and chipping. Popular Mechanics Editor's Choice Winner 2005

6. This Phone Grip That's Ideal For Taking All The Selfies Shockproof Qi Wireless Charge Compatible Protective Case Black $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily use your phone with one hand, all thanks to this phone grip for the iPhone X and Xs. The award-winning design meets military standards for drop and shock protection, per the brand. The flexible holder also allows you to securely grip your phone without limiting your fingers' range of motion. Not to mention, it’s the perfect case for selfie-taking. Red Dot Winner 2017

7. This Secretive Board Game That's Great For A Night In The Chameleon, Award-Winning Board Game for Families & Friends $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Chameleon board game is perfect for a night in with friends or family. This sneaky game is all about keeping one secret word from a player who doesn't know it. It’s ideal for three to eight players and takes only 15 minutes to play, so you'll be able to learn quickly. Best Party Game Winner: UK Games Expo 2017

8. A Glossy Mascara That Adds Length And Volume Wander Beauty Glossy Black Mascara $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Add curl and volume to your lashes with this glossy black mascara. The Wander Beauty mascara lengthens, curls, and prevents clumping with one simple swipe of the wand. Plus, the cruelty-free makeup improves lash density all the way down to the lash line. It should also last all day. Allure's Best of Beauty Award Winner 2017

9. These Wireless Headphones That Cancel Out External Sounds 1MORE Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation $100 | Amazon See On Amazon These wireless headphones fit right inside your ears and cancel out external sounds. The ear buds also provide all-day comfort for listening to music or taking phone calls. Plus, the neckband features all of the controls you’ll need in a comfortable, lightweight fashion. iF Design Winner 2019

10. This Activated Charcoal Powder That Helps Whiten Your Teeth Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can whiten your teeth with ease by using this natural activated coconut shell charcoal powder. The vegan formula helps remove stains that are years old while adding a polished look and a fresh scent (thanks to the added peppermint extract). It also helps absorb toxins with the use of bentonite clay. Pure Beauty Awards Gold Winner 2018

11. This Best-Selling Cookbook That Goes Over The Basics Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Master the art of seasoning and balancing your food with this cookbook, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking. Within the bestseller, Chef Nosrat teaches readers how to master those four simple concepts. The beautiful illustrations and infographics make the book appear as delicious as the recipes inside. James Beard Award for Best General Cookbook 2018

12. A Belgian Waffle Maker That's Shaped Like A Volcano Round Iron for Mess-Free-Waffles $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this perfect-pour Belgian waffle maker to make mess-free waffles every time. The unique volcano shape evenly distributes batter without leaking out the sides — and the extra-strong, nonstick coating makes cleaning simple. Plus, the pouring spout fits on top of the waffle maker so you can easily pour batter directly into the hot iron. IHA's Global Innovation Winner 2017

13. A Bathtub Drain Protector That Catches Every Bit Of Hair TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your hair from clogging the drain with the help of this revolutionary tub drain protector. The mushroom-shaped plug catches every hair without blocking the water flow. It also eliminates the need for harsh chemicals that might damage your drain. KBB Product Innovator Winner 2018

14. A Travel Pillow That Supports Your Head In All Directions Compact Airplane Pillow for Traveling, Flight, Car, Large - Navy $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Travel in comfort with this extra-supportive neck pillow. Made with memory foam, this compact pillow is perfect for long car rides, planes, or anywhere you need to rest while sitting up. It features support for you chin, cheeks, and face. When you’re not using it, it rolls into a compact bag. SmartTraveler Best Travel Pillow Winner 2019

15. This Stainless Steel Wine Cooler That Keeps It Cool For 6 Hours Premium Iceless Wine Chiller $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Drink cool wine with this iceless wine chiller. This cooler keeps wine or champagne cold for up to six hours, making it perfect for gatherings. It is adjustable, double-walled, and vacuum-sealed for a cooling affect that lasts. Made of stainless steel, it also looks great and lasts a long time. Good Design Winner 2019

16. This Low-Caffeine Tea That Tastes Like Mint And Rose JusTea Loose Leaf Purple Tea with Hand Carved Tea Spoon $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This JusTea Purple Mint loose leaf tea is both refreshing and calming — and it boasts notes of mint and rose. The delicious, low-caffeine tea is made in Kenya, and it’s packed with antioxidants. Each containers makes up to 40 cups of tea. BCFPA Awards: Product of the Year Winner 2018

18. A Filter-Free Humidifier That Runs For An Entire Day Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, Filter-Free $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier has a 360-degree mist output, and it holds one gallon of water for a continuous mist for up to 24-hours. It reaches up to 500 square feet to humidify your home while offering ultimate comfort. When the water gets low, it automatically shuts off (even when you forget). Plus, it doesn’t require a filter — so it’s easy to set up and clean. Family Choice Award Winner 2018

19. This Hilarious Board Game That Was Made By A Comedian Relative Insanity Party Game About Crazy Relatives $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Laughing makes life easier, right? Well, Relative Insanity is a must-have for your next family gathering. The game was made by a comedian, so it's sure to deliver plenty of laughs. To play, one person reads a situation card and everyone else responds with a punch line card — and then, the judge decides which is the funniest. Toy of the Year Awards Finalist 2019

20. A Vitamin C Serum That Reviewers Call "Magic" Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum with Konjac Root $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Mad Hippie’s vitamin C serum is a natural way to get smoother, brighter skin at home. The formula is made with two vitamins, ferulic acid (which is a natural antioxidant), and hyaluronic acid. Reviewers call this vegan, GMO-free serum “magic.” BetterNutrition Best of Natural Beauty Winner 2018

21. This Stylish Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For Long Time Vacuum Insulated Thermal Water Bottle $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This vacuum-insulated thermal water bottle is designed to reduce leaks and drips. Plus, it keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12. This BPA-free bottle is made of stainless steel and has an outer layer that protects against scratches. That layer also makes the bottle easier to grip. iF Design Winner 2019

22. A Popular Facial Cleanser That's Extra-Gentle On Skin Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for All Skin Types $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can clean your skin with this award-winning Cetaphil cleanser. It’s gentle enough to use every day and helps remove makeup and dirt from your face, hands, and body. It even helps your skin stay moisturized, which is a plus. Dermatologists and reviewers alike approve of this product. Allure's Reader's Choice Winner 2018

23. These Wool Dryer Balls That Eliminate The Need For Dryer Sheets Wool Dryer Balls (Set of 6) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Eliminate the use of dryer sheets by using these wool dryer balls, which are made of 100% New Zealand wool. They help soften laundry without having to use chemicals or synthetics, making them suitable for sensitive skin. Plus, they can last for over 1,000 laundry loads. You can even add a little bit of essential oils to the units for extra scents. Hearst Media: "Best of the Best" Product Winner 2019

24. This Acupressure Hand Grip That Helps Relieve Headaches Headache, Migraine and Tension Relief - Wearable Acupressure $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This wearable Aculief band uses acupressure to help reduce headaches and migraines. Just slip the clip onto the crease of your hand so that it's holding onto the LI4 pressure point. The clip has also been known to improve energy and reduce stress. Best of West Press Award Winner 2013

25. These Glass Containers That Are Lined With Silicone Covers Plastic-Free Glass and Silicone Food Container $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These food containers are plastic-free options you’ve been looking for. Made with glass, these containers feature silicone sleeves that help prevent the walls from breaking. Plus, the SoftSnap lids keep freshness in while preventing leaks from happening. They’re safe to put in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, fridge, or freezer. IHA Innovation Awards Finalist 2013

26. A Moroccan Oil Treatment That Reduces Unwanted Hair Frizz Moroccan Oil Treatment $44 | Amazon See On Amazon You can remove unwanted hair frizz and make your locks even shinier with this Moroccan Oil hair treatment. Made with argan oil and vitamins, it'll help your hair appear glosser than ever. It also helps detangle hair while speeding up drying time. Apply the formula to dry or damp hair to see results quickly. Allure's Best of Beauty Award Winner: Best DeFrizzer 2014

27. A Minty Mouthwash That's Made With Activated Charcoal Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Mouthwash $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This activated charcoal mouthwash is alcohol- and fluoride-free, and it's made with coconut oil. The vegan formula also uses a natural mint flavor for added freshness. It also lacks artificial sweeteners, flavors, dyers, and sulfates — and it was never tested on animals. Drug Store News/ECRM Buyers' Choice Winner 2018

28. This Set Of Containers That Will Make Your Pantry So Organized OXO Good Grips POP Container Set (5-Piece) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-piece container set keeps food fresh and organized. The dishwasher-safe, airtight containers are stackable and feature push-button lids for tight seals. Instantly organize food, crafts, or ingredients in your pantry with these clear units that are easy to identify. This set comes with five unique sizes for all your needs. iF Design Winner 2019

29. A Wireless Charging Bundle That's Stackable Wireless Portable Charger Bundle: 2-in-1 Power Bank $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This bundle comes with a portable power bank and a wireless charging pad that sits underneath it. By placing your phone on top of both, you can charge your device while you’re charging the power bank. To use the power bank, simple remove it from the charging pad and adhere it to your phone for on-the-go power. CES Innovation Awards Honoree 2019

30. These Sturdy Tweezers That Grab Hair With A Tight Grip Tweezerman Slant Tweezer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You can pluck your eyebrows with ease, all thanks to these Tweezerman tweezers. The 25-degree slant of each tweezer head — along with the sturdy, colorful hand-filed tips — make easy to grab and pull hair without slips. These tweezers can grab each hair at the root, making it easy to shape brows. Allure's Best of Beauty Winner 2001-2019

31. This Sponge Wand That Makes Washing The Dishes Simple Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Advanced Soap Control Dishwand $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wash the dishes more efficiently with this Scotch-Brite soap wand. Before scrubbing, release soap from the sponge wand by simply pushing the button on the handle, which is lined with a soft grip. The product also features a scraper on top of the sponge to remove tough messes. Good Design Winner 2019

32. This Aluminum-Free Deodorant That Smells Amazing Native Deodorant $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Finally, there's a natural deodorant that actually works. Native deodorant is made without aluminum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and talc — and it glides on with ease for long-lasting protection. The formula is made with ingredients like coconut oil, baking soda, shea butter, and probiotics — and it leaves you feeling dry for hours. Plus, it's available in scents like coconut and vanilla. Think Dirty Award Winner 2019

34. A Blender That Mixes Your Smoothie When You're On The Go tecoease Portable Blender $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Blend your favorite smoothie or shake when you're on the go with this portable blender. The personal-sized travel blender is BPA-free and rechargeable using a USB cord. The base — which is also the lid — features a powerful motor that breaks up ice and other ingredients, creating a smooth beverage. It's lightweight and waterproof, so cleaning is simple. Red Dot Winner

35. This Sleek Card Protector That Keeps Your Information Safe Secrid Reddot Award Winning Card Protector $41 | Amazon See On Amazon This card protector is a minimalist's dream: It's sleek and affective. The pocket works to protect your cards from thieves using RFID-blocking coverage. The secret is the in casing which prevents bending, breaking and unwanted wireless communication. Easily slide out your cards for use, but feel secure when they're in your pocket or purse. Red Dot Winner

36. A Refreshing Toner That's Made From Real Rose Petals Rose Water Toner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This rose water toner — which has won multiple awards, per Alteya Organics — is vegan-friendly and BPA-free. It's made with real rose petals and has detoxifying and antibacterial properties to help soothe your skin (without over-drying your complexion). You can spritz it over your entire body or use it as a toner for a refreshing cleanse.

37. A Strong Umbrella That Folds Up Small To Fit In Your Purse GustBuster Metro 43-Inch Automatic Umbrella $35 | Amazon See On Amazon According to GustBuster, the design behind this automatic umbrella has won "numerous" awards. It offers major protection in a small, easy-to-carry bag. The umbrella collapses down to just 16 inches and weighs less than 2 pounds, so it’s ideal for keeping in your purse or backpack. Plus, the waterproof nylon fabric can withstand strong gusts of wind.

38. This Impressive Straw That Filters Water While You Sip LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can filter water anywhere with this LifeStraw. The straw — which has won awards, per the brand — uses advanced membrane technology to trap over 99% of bacteria and parasites while you sip, and it works for up to 1,000 liters of water. The device is perfect for hikers, campers, or anyone who's in need of hydration.