42 Amazon Best-Sellers Under $35 That Are Total Steals

My friend recently scored round trip tickets to Paris for $400 which is, in my opinion, the very definition of "a steal." (Apparently, the fare price was a mistake on the airline's part, but what can I say? My friend is lucky.) Unfortunately, my friend didn't buy me a ticket, so I've been consoling myself by scrolling through Amazon for equally good deals. And while I haven't found cheap tickets to Paris (obviously), I have stumbled across these 43 Amazon best-sellers under $35. Yep — under $35 which, to be honest, is a lot more in my price range than $400 anyway.

So what kinds of amazing things can you get for under $35? How about a fitness tracker that keeps track of the distance you walk each day? Or a set of ridiculously soft microfiber bed sheets? Or a magical eyelash serum that will help you grow longer, thicker lashes? (See? Who needs a trip to Paris?)

And here's the thing: all of these items are best-sellers — meaning they're crowd-approved by thousands of buyers. So if you're on the fence about any of them, go ahead and read a few of those glowing reviews to help you feel confident about your purchase.

1 This Fitness Tracker That Won't Break The Bank Letsfit Fitness Tracker $27 Amazon See On Amazon Fitness trackers can be expensive, but they don't have to be. This fitness tracker goes easy on the wallet, but it still performs all the functions you want from a tracker. It monitors heart rate and sleep quality, as well as counting steps. If you're a runner, you can connect it to GPS to record stats like pace and distance. The tracker also alerts you to calls, messages, and push notifications. It's USB-rechargeable, and works for up to seven days on just one charge.

2 A Hair Dryer That Minimizes Heat-Styling Damage Conair Ceramic Hair Dryer $31 Amazon See On Amazon This hair dryer has ceramic tourmaline technology, which works to prevent damage caused by heat-styling — all while infusing hair with frizz-free shine. The dryer features three heat settings and two speed settings, as well as a cool shot button which adds an extra dose of gloss while locking your style in place. The dryer comes with two attachments: a diffuser for textured, curly styles, and a concentrator for smooth, straight locks.

3 This Skincare Oil That You Can Use On Your Body And Face Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $20 Amazon See On Amazon This skin care oil is an all-around dream come true for skin. It can be used all over the body to help reduce the appearance of scars and even out skin tone. It's also lightweight enough to use on the face, where it'll add major hydration. And it's non-comedogenic, so you don't have to worry about it clogging pores. The formula is made with natural plant extracts like lavender, calendula, rosemary, and chamomile oil, all of which are easily absorbed by the skin.

4 A Roku Express So You Can Binge On All Your Favorite Shows Roku Express $30 Amazon See On Amazon Stream all your favorite TV shows and movies (without having to pay a monthly equipment fee) with the Roku Express. The player plugs into your TV with a high-speed HDMI cable and also connects you to the internet. You can use the remote to scan through free and paid channels or search for specific titles, actors, or directors. It's an easy-to-use and low-cost way to stream content directly to your screen — without having to spend the money on a smart TV.

5 A Universal Car Mount With A Telescopic Arm iOttie Universal Car Mount $17 Amazon See On Amazon This universal car mount features a telescopic arm which extends your smartphone a full 2 inches (i.e., no more leaning forward to get a better look at Google maps). The mount can be attached to either your dashboard or the lower part of your windshield with the help of the sticky gel pad. (If it ever loses its stickiness, just rinse with water and reapply.) The mount locks and releases devices with a simple touch of your finger, and it's compatible with most phone models.

6 This Travel Pillow That Offers Maximum Support Trtl Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon The Trtl travel pillow is a vast improvement on the standard travel pillow. You wrap the pillow around your neck like a scarf, and the built-in support will prop up your head in the most ergonomically-minded way possible. It'll even keep your head from bobbing forward as you sleep, making it perfect for plane rides where you can't lean your head on something. It folds up when not in use, and weighs in at just half a pound — so it's a lot less bulky than regular travel pillows. The pillow is also machine-washable, so you wash away all those airplane germs after you fly.

7 A Mushroom Farm That Fits Right On Your Countertop Back To The Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit $16 Amazon See On Amazon Make homegrown mushroom risotto with the help of this mushroom growing kit. The kit comes with organic plant-based soil, oyster mushroom spores, and a spray mister to keep your mushrooms good and damp. You can grow the mushrooms right there on your countertop in just 10 days. Bonus: the kit comes with organic heirloom tomato seeds as well — just put them in a planter once summer rolls around for fresh caprese salads. One reviewer wrote: "It works! Be patient. In my case, the mushrooms appeared on day 7. Oyster mushrooms, in my opinion, have the best taste, very potent and clean flavor. They are perfect for soups, sauces, and sauté well with other veggies and meats. There's no earthy taste to them at all."

8 A White Noise Fan That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Lectro Fan Wireless White Noise Machine $30 Amazon See On Amazon This white noise machine literally fits in the palm of your hand, so it'll take up virtually no space in your suitcase if you want to take it traveling. The machine has options for five fan sounds, four white noise variations, and — my personal favorite — an ocean sound. You can even swivel the speaker to aim the sound to play in whatever direction you choose. There's also a built-in Bluetooth microphone for playing music or making phone calls.

9 A Set Of Unbelievably Soft Brushed Microfiber Sheets Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bedsheets $25 Amazon See On Amazon There's no greater pleasure than slipping into super-soft brushed microfiber sheets at the end of a long day. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Reviewers say, "the microfiber just seems to get softer with every wash" and that the sheets "GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night". Sounds good to me. Choose from 39 colors like blue hydrangea, persimmon, and white. They're also wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant.

10 A Wireless Speaker You Can Take With You Anywhere DOSS Portable Wireless Speaker $29 Amazon See On Amazon Your friend is throwing a barbecue but doesn't have the best sound system: If that sounds like you, bring this portable wireless speaker along. The speaker is Bluetooth-compatible and delivers high-definition, full-bodied sound. The speaker plays music for up to 12 hours, and recharges with an included micro-USB cable. Plus, it's mega-portable — you can stash it in your tote bag and take it with you anywhere.

11 A Super Reliable Cast Iron Skillet Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Skillet $35 Amazon See On Amazon A good cast iron skillet is a staple in any kitchen. This skillet is pre-seasoned with soy-based oil, but cooking with it frequently will encourage that classic non-stick black patina. (The manufacturer recommends frying bacon on it during its first use to up the seasoning factor.) The skillet is safe to use in the oven and on electric, gas, induction, and ceramic stoves.

12 An Array of Korean Sheet Masks To Revitalize Your Skin Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Masks $11 Amazon See On Amazon Brighten up your complexion with this collection of 16 Korean sheet masks. Each mask is infused with collagen and vitamin E, along with a variety of other skin-nourishing ingredients. There's aloe which cools and refreshes the skin, pearl powder which softens and smooths, and green tea which protects from environmental damage. Oh, and, there are 13 other masks with ingredients like cucumber and gold to address a whole host of other skin concerns.

13 This Set Of Packing Cubes That Keep Your Suitcase Organized Shacke Packing Cubes $25 Amazon See On Amazon It can be tricky trying to stuff everything in your suitcase for a trip, which is why these packing cubes come in handy. The cubes allow you to neatly pack in sweaters, shirts, and pants while saving space and helping to prevent wrinkling. The 4-inch deep cubes are made with water-resistant nylon, and are reinforced with double stitching. The set comes with four different-sized cubes for all your packing needs.

14 An Essential Oil Diffuser And Humidifier URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 Amazon See On Amazon Fill your home with relaxing aromatherapy vibes with the help of this essential oil diffuser. Just fill the reservoir with water and a few drops of essential oil, then plug it in. The diffuser also doubles as a humidifier, adding moisture to dry air, which can help soothe throats and sinuses. You can choose between continuous or intermittent mist, as well as seven LED colors that light up the diffuser.

15 This Blender With A Detachable Bottle For On-The-Go Smoothies Oster Travel Blender $20 Amazon See On Amazon Use this blender to whip up your favorite smoothie right there in your sports bottle. Simply fill the bottle with fruit, veggies, ice, and any other favorite ingredients and blend. Then pop the bottle off, cover with the lid, and be on your merry way. The bottle is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and holds up to 20 ounces. You can choose from five different colors.

16 An Electric Foot Filer That Gets Rid Of Calluses Own Harmony Foot Filer $24 Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself an at-home pedicure with this electric foot filer. It uses rollers made with quartz micro-minerals that slough away callouses and dry, dead skin. After just one use, you'll be left with significantly softer, smoother feet. The file operates on a rechargeable battery and comes with a cleaning brush and two extra mineral rollers: one regular and one coarse.

17 A Volume-Boosting Mascara Made With Green Tea Fibers Mia Adora 3-D Fiber Lash Mascara $20 Amazon See On Amazon This three-step fiber lash mascara system is a surefire way to get bolder, thicker, longer lashes. You start with one coat of magnifying gel, then brush on the 3-D fibers — plus, they're made from green tea and they work to boost volume and length. Last but not least, apply one last coat of magnifying gel. The non-toxic formula is also healthy for your lashes, working to strengthen and condition them.

18 These Smart Plugs So You Can Control Devices From Your Phone Tan Tan Smart Plugs $19 Amazon See On Amazon Connect these smart plugs to an app on your phone, and you can turn your devices on and off from anywhere (think: fans, lamps, coffee makers). You can even set devices on timers so that they turn on and off without you having to think about it. The plugs are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Use them when to turn on the lights when you're out of town, or to turn on the coffee maker without having to get out of bed.

19 A Retinol Cream That's Friendly To Sensitive Skin LilyAna Retinol Cream $20 Amazon See On Amazon Retinol is one of the best tools you can have in your skincare arsenal. It has gentle exfoliating properties that work to improve skin tone, add brightness, and prevent blemishes. This retinol cream is prescription strength, but won't cause redness, flaking, or peeling. The formula also includes moisturizing jojoba oil and shea butter, as well as skin-soothing green tea and vitamin E. It's suitable for sensitive skin and won't clog pores, and you can use it in the morning and before bed.

20 This Frizz-Fighting Flat Iron Remington Flat Iron $20 Amazon See On Amazon This flat iron features ceramic plates which help fight frizz and increase smoothness as you straighten your hair. The flat iron heats up within 60 seconds, has digital temperature control buttons, and work to prevent static. Use higher temperature settings (up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit) for thick or textured hair, or use lower settings for fine or color-treated hair.

21 This Shiatsu Massager With A Sling For Your Arms Belmint Shiatsu Massager $35 Amazon See On Amazon This shiatsu massager looks a bit awkward, but I've tried it and it's pretty genius. By slipping your arms through the slings, you can adjust the power of the massager. Pull down on the slings for a deeper massage, and let up for something lighter. The massager has eight fully-rotating heads and a heating function to warm up stiff muscles. Use it on your neck, shoulders, lower back, or hamstrings.

22 A Tile That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Phone And Wallet Tile Phone Finder $29 Amazon See On Amazon Is there anything more panic-inducing than losing your phone? Keep track of it with this Tile phone finder. Just double-click the tile and it'll make your phone ring — even if it's on silent. (There it is, between the couch cushions!) It works on the reverse, too. If you lose your wallet, you can use an app on your phone to make the tile ring.

23 This Sleek Stainless Steel Electric Kettle AmazonBasics Electric Kettle $19 Amazon See On Amazon Use this electric kettle to make yourself an afternoon cup of Earl Grey — sans stovetop. Just fill the water reservoir, plug in, and turn on. The heating element is concealed, and an automatic shut-off feature means the kettle turns off as soon as the water starts boiling. The stainless steel kettle is BPA-free and easy to clean, too.

24 A Therapy Lamp To Chase Away The Blues TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $25 Amazon See On Amazon A therapy lamp has so many uses: it can help reset circadian rhythms if you struggle with insomnia, it can help fight the effects of jet lag, and it can help alleviate the symptoms associated with seasonal changes. This LED lamp is super compact and it operates on three brightness settings that you can adjust to your comfort level. The memory setting will also turn it on right back at the setting you left it.

25 A Travel Cup That Won't Leak In Your Bag Contigo Travel Mug $17 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel travel mug is vacuum insulated, so it can keep hot drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold drinks cold for up to 18. The mug features an auto-seal button that locks the lid in place —in other words, it's leak-proof and spill-proof, so you don't have to worry about carrying it around in your purse or backpack. The mug fits in most car cup holders, and comes in 20 different colors.

26 A Heated Blanket That Will Save You Money On Heat Sunbeam Heated Blanket $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you're one of those people who can never quite warm up all the way, this heated throw blanket is for you. It has three warming settings that can be adjusted with a hand control, and it automatically turns off after three hours. The fleece blanket is machine-washable and safe to put in the dryer. Cozy up with this on a cold winter evening.

27 This Cheerful Set Of Kitchen Tools Vremi Nesting Bowl Set $18 Amazon See On Amazon This colorful nesting bowl set has it all: a big mixing bowl, a small mixing bowl, a colander, a strainer, measuring cups, and measuring spoons. The large red bowl has rubber grips on the bottom so it won't slip around while you mix, and the yellow bowl has a spout so you can pour that cake batter in the pan without a big mess. The dishwasher-safe pieces are made with durable BPA-plastic, and stack on top of each other for easy storage.

28 This Protective Wax For Your Pet's Paws Musher's Secret Paw Protection Wax $13 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your best friend's paws in good condition with this paw protection wax. It heals wounds and shields paws from any potential damage caused by walking on pavement, hot sand, ice, or salt. Formulated with moisturizing vitamin E, the wax-based cream dries in seconds and forms a protective shield that prevents dryness and cracking. Rub a little of this on before you take your pup on an urban hike or in a walk through salted streets in the winter.

29 These Cutting Boards That Are Better Than The Rest Gorilla Grip Cutting Boards $18 Amazon See On Amazon These cutting boards have a few design tweaks that make them more practical than your standard cutting board. They're extra-thick and feature grooves on all sides that catch juices so they don't spill on your countertop. Rubber edges keep the boards from slipping around and the handles make transferring food easy. The BPA-free boards are dishwasher-safe and non-porous, so they won't harbor bacteria. Each set comes with a small, medium, and large cutting board.

30 A Cream Treatment That Repairs Damaged Hair Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment $28 Amazon See On Amazon This hair repair treatment works wonders on dry, damaged hair. It actually strengthens hair from the inside-out by relinking broken bonds in the hair shaft, and the cream will prevent further breakage while adding softness and shine. It's perfect for hair that's seen damage from coloring, heat-styling, or chemical treatments. Just apply a generous amount to hair and let sit for 10 minutes, then follow up with your regular shampoo and conditioner. One reviewer writes: "I love this stuff! I've got overprocessed hair and wish I had started using this stuff sooner. It brought my curls back to life after just one use." Another one even called it "magic."

31 These Compression Socks That Help Prevent Swelling Physix Gear Compression Socks $28 Amazon See On Amazon A good pair of compression socks can help increase circulation and reduce swelling — which means they're great for athletes, pregnant women, or anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet or on an airplane. These double-stitched socks provide arch-to-calf compression for maximum support. They're made from antibacterial material to prevent odor, and they won't lose their compression after being machine-washed.

32 These Massage Balls That Help Relieve Sore Muscles Kieba Massage Balls $10 Amazon See On Amazon These massage balls are small but mighty. Just place them anywhere you're experiencing muscle pain or tightness and allow your body weight to press down on them — the pressure will help loosen knots and relieve soreness. You can use them while lying on a bed or yoga mat or while sitting in a chair. The balls are also made from durable solid rubber, so they'll last for a good long time.

33 A Set Of Strength-Building Resistance Bands Fit Simplify Resistance Bands $11 Amazon See On Amazon This set of resistance bands will up the challenge factor in any muscle-strengthening workout. You can integrate them into pilates, yoga, or cross-training routines. The bands can also be used to strengthen weak ankles, knees, wrists, and shoulders after injury. The set comes with five bands of varying resistance levels — work your way up from extra-light to extra-heavy, and there's also an included instruction manual to help get you started.

34 A Combination Toaster And Coffee Maker Maxi-Matic Coffee Maker and Toaster $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you're squeezed for space in your kitchen or dorm room, this combination coffee maker and toaster is a complete must-have. The toaster side has two slots that are extra-wide to accommodate bagels and pastries, and you can choose from seven darkness settings depending on whether you like your sourdough to be lightly toasted or practically burnt to a crisp. The coffee maker brews a single-serving 8-ounce cup, and comes with a travel mug and lid.

35 This Serum That Helps You Grow Longer Eyelashes NEOMEN Eyelash Growth Serum $20 Amazon See On Amazon Grow thicker, longer lashes with the help of this eyelash growth serum. Just apply to your lash line every night before bed, and you'll begin seeing results within a couple weeks. In two to three months you'll notice a dramatic difference. The serum also works to condition lashes, making them softer and less prone to breakage. You can also use them on your brows, if you're looking to fill in sparse patches.

36 This Electric Toothbrush For Pearlier Whites Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush $25 Amazon See On Amazon For years, my dentist urged me to get an electric toothbrush, and I eventually gave in. I have to admit — visits to the dentist have been much more pleasant ever since (fewer cavities, too). This electric toothbrush is pretty much the gold standard: It removes two times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and the sonic technology helps clean the gums and the spaces between teeth more effectively. A built-in timer helps ensure you brush for enough time, and the brush works for up to two weeks after it's fully charged.

37 A Curling Wand With Five Detachable Barrels Homitt 5-In-1 Curling Wand $31 Amazon See On Amazon This five-in-one curling wand is the ultimate in styling versatility. The wand comes with five detachable barrels of varying sizes, so you can create the look you want — whether it's ringlets, soft curls, waves, or big volume. It heats up within 30 seconds, and has adjustable temperature settings so you can heat-style most effectively for your hair type (i.e. lower temperatures for fine hair and higher temperatures for thicker hair).

38 This Lamp That Perfectly Mimics The Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp $17 Amazon See On Amazon The swirling patterns on this moon lamp are an accurate reproduction of the actual topography of the moon. Pretty cool, right? Another cool fact — the lamp is made with a 3-D printer. You can choose between two brightness settings: a bright white light or a warm yellow glow. The lamp comes with a rechargeable battery and remains lit for eight hours on just one charge.

39 A Glue That You Can Mold With Your Hands Before It Begins To Set Sugru Moldable Glue $20 Amazon See On Amazon This moldable glue is a lot more forgiving than your average heavy-duty glue. After applying it, you have 30 minutes to mold and adjust it before it begins to permanently bond. Let it sit overnight, and by morning it will have transformed into durable silicone rubber. It works with glass, ceramic, metal, wood, and most plastics. The glue is waterproof and resistant to heat and cold. Choose from neutral colors like black and white, or go with bolder colors like red, blue, and orange.

40 This Hanging Organizer That Gives You Shelf Space In Your Closet Simple Housewares Closet Organizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon Maximize space in your closet with the help of this closet organizer. The hanging organizer has five shelves where you can store sweaters, scarves, pajamas, and towels. There are six mesh pockets on the sides where you can stow smaller items like slippers, sandals, and socks. The organizer also has two hooks that hang on any standard closet rod.

41 A Digital Tape Measure That Also Performs Calculations eMeasure Digital Tape Measure $30 Amazon See On Amazon I have to say I'm impressed by this digital tape measure. Pull out the tape and the exact measure will read on the digital screen. You can then save the measurement so that you don't forget it as soon as you retract the tape. The measure also has a few other handy functions: it can calculate halfway points, convert fractions into decimals, and translate U.S. measurements into metric measurements.