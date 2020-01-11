41 Things That Just Make Life Easier On Amazon

Amazon is the ultimate problem-solver. If there's a solution for your conflict, you can buy it on the virtual store. Whether it's a human error — like forgetting to clean your makeup brushes — or one of life's common annoyances (like forgetting your phone before getting into bed), there are so many things on Amazon that just make life easier. Some will save you money and time, and others are so clever that you'll wish you thought of them first.

For instance, the headrest hooks that keep your grocery bags from rolling around your car will limit the number of produce spills that take place after food shopping. Plus, the nail kit that helps you gently remove stubborn gel polish from the comfort of your own home is a game-changer. Not to mention, this miniature colander created for straining cans will have you wondering how you manually strained them throughout your entire life.

If you want to save time and money without sacrificing quality, Amazon is there for you with products that'll make your day-to-day a little bit simpler (like avocado savers and key-detecting remote controls). This collection is for anyone who's looking for those problem-solving products — and if that sounds like you, then let's begin.

1. These Silicone Huggers That Keep Your Avocado Halves Fresh Food Huggers Silicone Avocado Huggers (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your avocados fresh with this avocado hugger set. The BPA-free silicone holders come in two sizes to fit small and large avocados — and there are even spaces to accommodate for pits. Make those avocados last until lunchtime with these convenient wraps. One customer wrote, "This really does preserve the other half of your avocados. Easy to use."

2. The Cloths That Are Meant To Clean Your Makeup Brushes EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths (25-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean your makeup brushes with ease by using these dermatologist-tested cleansing cloths. Made with cucumber, aloe, and other ingredients, these paraben-free wipes help remove oil, makeup, and impurities from your brushes so they’re good as new. And they’re not just for makeup brushes; use them on beauty sponges and blenders, hair brushes, and bath accessories.

3. The Packing Cubes That Make More Room In Your Suitcase TravelWise Packing Cube System (5 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon End your packing headache with this packing cube system. The five-piece set includes one small cube, two medium-sized cubes, and two large cubes. They essentially act like compartments in your suitcase, holding everything tightly in place. They're also lightweight and extra-durable to keep your items organized and safe. Plus, the mesh design makes viewing what’s in each bag a breeze.

4. An Exfoliating Back Scrubber That You Can Use By Yourself Aquis - Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With two sides — one textured for deep exfoliation and one smoother for massaging — this back scrubber is a shower must-have. It even has a handle on each end so you can reach every spot on your back. You can leave it in your tub between uses — and when you’re ready to clean it, just toss it in the washing machine.

5. A Cross-Body Case That Holds Your Smartphone ZVE Wallet Case for Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Believe it or not, everything you need can fit into a small, chic bag. This wallet case holds your phone, more than 10 credit cards, some cash, your identification card, and your keys. The gold chain adds a stylish accent, and the cross-body strap is perfect for daily use or travel.

6. This Remote Control That Helps You Locate Your Keys Key Finder, Esky Wireless Rf Item Locator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your keys close with this wireless key tracker. Just click the remote control to activate a beeping sound and flashing lights from the receivers that are attached to your keys. The receivers work within 30 meters — and they even go through walls, cushions, or leather.

7. A Stylish Bamboo Charging Dock That Holds Everything In Place erwubala Bamboo Wood Charging Dock Station $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge all your electronics in one spot with this stylish bamboo charging dock. It provides space for an iPhone and Apple Watch and charges both devices while keeping their screens in view. There are three additional USB ports for charging other electronics, as well.

8. This Tall Stand That Displays Your Makeup Brushes MAKARTT Makeup Brush Holder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You can keep your makeup brushes in one convenient holder while extending their lives, all thanks to this makeup brush stand. The tall, sleek unit holds 12 makeup brushes on their sides, allowing the brush heads to dry between uses and stay separated. With holes of different widths to hold various brushes, you'll be able to keep your collection on display.

9. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Fits In Your Fridge Door Takeya 10310 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Make cold brew right at home with this ice coffee maker, which is made with BPA-free plastic that's extra-durable. It has a fine-mesh coffee filter that helps brew four smooth cups of cold brew inside the pitcher. The container also features an air-tight lid, and it fits inside most fridge doors for easy access.

10. This Handheld Pumice Stone That Cleans Your Toilet Bowl Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This handheld pumice stone cleans toilet rings quickly so you don’t have to scrub. It works on flat and curved surfaces, and it cleans without harsh chemicals. This eco-friendly option is safe on porcelain toilet bowls — and it gets rid of rust, lime buildups, stains, and mineral deposits quickly.

11. The Drawer Organizer That Separates Your Underwear Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider (4 Pieces) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your intimates organized with this set of drawer dividers, which are made with non-woven fabric that's mold-proof. The four bins are also constructed with unique cells to fit your underwear, socks, and bras. The set can easily fit into your dresser drawers or closet shelves.

12. This Exfoliating Foot Scrubber With A Built-In Pumice Stone BESKAR Foot Scrubber for Shower with Pumice Stone $24 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily clean your feet and toes with this foot scrubber. The tub essential has suction cups that stick to your shower floor, so you can wash hard-to-reach spots with the contoured bristles and provided pumice stone. Use your favorite body wash to exfoliate your skin or smooth your calluses for softer-feeling feet.

13. The Miniature Colander That's Perfect For Canned Goods Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander $0 | Amazon See On Amazon You can drain cans without the mess by using this can colander. The strainer fits over various cans to drain liquid from fruits, veggies, tuna, or other canned food items. Avoid getting your hands dirty and rely on this strainer to do the job. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

14. The Quick-Drying Towel That Stays Wrapped Around Your Head HOPESHINE Microfiber Hair Drying Towel (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Go ahead and dry your hair with these microfiber towels, which stay secured around your head with a button. They can dry you hair faster while also protecting it from breakage, split ends, and unwanted frizz. The towels are lightweight and durable, so you can take them with you when you travel or swing by the gym.

15. The Heat-Proof Silicone Oven Mitts That Fit Like Gloves LoveU. Oven Mitts - Silicone and Cotton Double-layer Heat Resistant Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts are the ideal solutions to traditional oven mitts, which can age after repeated use. These boast a heat-proof silicone outer layer with a cozy cotton lining. They also fit like standard mittens, so you can easily pick things up while wearing them. And the best part is they're so simple to clean; just toss them in the dishwasher.

16. An Adorable Mini Hot Pot That's Perfect For Ramen Dezin Electric Hot Pot $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This 1.6-liter hot pot makes meal prep fun. Make ramen, dumplings, soup, and even oatmeal in this stainless steel cooker. With dual power options and a setting that keeps your food hot after it's ready, you can plan ahead without sacrificing the quality of your meals.

17. These LED Lights That Turn On When You Tap Them OxyLED Tap Closet Lights (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Add these touch-activated LED lights anywhere you need some extra glow. The battery-powered bulbs can stick to various surfaces and provide 140-degree rotation to brighten closets, pantries, entryways, or offices. Just touch one of the two sensor pins to turn the lights on and off.

18. The Bedside Caddy That Keeps Your Must-Haves Close Life is beautiful Bedside Caddy $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all of your bedtime essentials in one safe place with this large bedside caddy. After attaching the unit to the side of your bed frame or couch arm, you can store your laptop, cell phone, TV remote, magazine, or books. It's made of soft felt and can hold up to 25 pounds. It's also available in different colors.

19. A Pan Organizer That Keeps Them From Piling And Scratching DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Save space in you cabinets and spend less time looking for the right pan with this shelf organizer. The layered unit can be used on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size. It can also hold up to five pans — and it even comes with mounting tools to secure into place.

20. An Innovative Dog Leash That Frees Up Your Hands Paw Lifestyles Retractable Hands Free Dog Leash $22 | Amazon See On Amazon You can run or walk with your four-legged friend without holding onto anything. This retractable dog leash attaches to your waist and uses a dual-handle bungee to keep dogs nearby — all while your hands stay free. It also features a pouch at the waist that's perfect for holding smart phones.

21. This Strong Hook That Can Hold Your Purse Basically Anywhere Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Avoid setting your purse or belongings on the floor by using this instant bag hanger. The tiny, circular clip opens to create a hook over ledges, edges, rails, and openings so you can hang your bag over it. The alloy unit can hold up to 30 pounds, and it's available in multiple finishes.

22. This Smart Plug That You Can Control With Your Voice Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your home into a smart home with this smart plug. The outlet plug is connected to an app that lets you control appliances or other electronics on-the-go. You don't need a smart home device to use this plug, though, because it works on your existing WiFi. However, you can use voice controls if it's hooked up to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

23. A Silicone Toiletry Holder That Sticks To Your Bathroom Wall Silicone Waterproof Toothbrush Holder/razor Holder $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your toothbrushes, razors, or other grooming tools in an elevated toiletry holder that's perfect for your shower or bathroom wall. The antibacterial silicone construction will help prevent mold growth, and the built-in drain will help the unit dry faster. Using a peel-and-stick method, this organizer will adhere to your wall with ease and hold up to 5 pounds.

24. The Phone Mount That Fits Right Into Your Cup Holder Bracketron Universal Cup-iT Cup holder Mount Phone Cradle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If your car doesn't have a great place to mount your phone or GPS, then this universal cup holder mount is an excellent solution. View your screen hands-free by simply setting this mount into your cup holder. It boasts a 360-degree rotation for safe-and-easy viewing while you're navigating the road.

25. A Water Bottle That Filters While You Drink Brita Filtered Water Bottle $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Filter your water on-the-go with this Brita water bottle. The BPA-free bottle holds 34 ounces, and it filters as you drink (so you won't have to fill it up with pre-filtered water). It also includes a carrying hook and a spout that makes it easy to consume. Plus, the container alone is safe to use in the dishwasher.

26. The Strainer That Snaps Onto Your Pot For Easy Draining Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $0 | Amazon See On Amazon Strain pasta with ease by using this snap-on colander. This silicone stainer clips onto most round pots, pans, or bowls. Plus, it has two clips that lock it into place to keep leaks from happening. The kitchen accessory is extremely durable, and it's small enough for compact storage.

27. This Nail Spa Kit That Removes Gel Polish At Home BTArtbox Gel Nail Polish Remover Tool $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove gel nail polish at home with this nail tool set. Complete with a nail file, the set features nail clips that help dissolve even the toughest gel polishes. The kit also includes a cuticle pusher, a nail buffer, and a nail brush, so you'll have everything you need for an at-home spa treatment.

28. A Stick-On Phone Grip That Makes It Easier To Carry Your Phone Case-Mate - STRAPS - Sparkly - Phone Grip $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This adhesive phone grip can attach to your phone or tablet and provide an easy way to hold your device safely. The stylish, glitter-accented strap attaches to any smooth surface for extra support while you use it. It's especially useful on larger devices that can be hard to grip.

29. This Clear Makeup Organizer That Rotates For Full Access Sorbus Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This makeup organizer has a spot for everything. The 360-degree rotating carousel has adjustable shelves so you can customize your storage spaces. With smaller compartments for nail polishes or lip sticks and larger spots for lotions and makeup bottles, it's easy to locate all of your cosmetics without the clutter.

30. The Mini Vacuum That Helps Tidy Up Desks And Cars FineInno Mini Vacuum Cleaner Portable Desktop Sweeper $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean up your work space or sweep away the dust in your car with this mini vacuum cleaner. The battery-powered device picks up food crumbs, hair, dust, and scraps that've been left behind on your desk or in your vehicle. It's available in three colors (black, blue, and pink) — and it's just so cute.

31. A Plush Towel That Erases Your Makeup With Just Water The Original MakeUp Eraser, Original Pink $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It's true: You can erase your makeup with just this towel and water. When you wet this makeup eraser, the damp fibers will pull out makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores. The plush towel is dermatologist-recommended and safe for even the most sensitive skin types. Overall, it'll eliminate your need for makeup wipes.

32. This 24-Pack Of Rejuvenating Korean Face Masks DERMAL 24 Combo Pack Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Bring the spa to your bathroom with this pack of Korean facial sheet masks. With 24 unique masks that serve different purposes, you can nourish your skin with vitamin E, collagen, and more. These masks will help reveal brighter-looking and moisturized complexions after using them for 15 to 20 minutes.

33. This Pizza Wheel That Helps You Cut The Perfect Slice Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Slice pizza on the first try with this pizza-cutting wheel. The sharp blade fits perfectly in your hand while keeping you safe with a protective guard. This slicer is small, but mighty — and it's designed for easy and safe storage. It's dishwasher-safe and can be taken apart with ease.

34. These Shampoo And Conditioner Bars For Easy Traveling Ethique Eco-Friendly Hair Sampler (5 Pieces) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on how much plastic you use and add this pack of eco-friendly beauty bars to your toiletry collection. Complete with three shampoo bars and two conditioners, this set is plastic-free, plant-based, and 100% compostable. Plus, it leaves your hair feeling clean — and it's super easy to travel with.

35. This Puller That Helps You Zip Your Dresses All By Yourself Zipuller Zipper Puller $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Zip up your favorite dress all by yourself with this unique zipper puller (aka the "Zipuller"). The innovative design latches onto your zipper — and then, it uses a long strap that allows you to pull the zipper up, securing the dress. It works on zippers of all sizes and comes in three colors.

36. The Blow Dryer That Styles Your Hair While Drying It Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry your hair while you brush it with this one-step styling tool, which boasts two heat and speed settings. It works like a blow dryer — but the head is shaped like a brush that lets you to style your 'do while simultaneously drying it. The device also uses ionic technology to dry hair without unwanted frizz or static, and it's available in both black and pink.

37. These Boot Clips Keep That Keep Your Jeans From Bunching Up Boottique The Original Boot Clips $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These stirrup-like boot clips are the solution to bunched up jeans inside boots. They wrap under your feet to secure jeans around your ankles — so when you slide your boots on, you'll avoid any bunching or riding up. Made of elastic, these clips are comfortable and effective.

38. The Headrest Hangers That Keeps Your Groceries Bags In Place IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your headrests into storage spaces with these headrest hangers. These hooks clip onto your car headrests to create a clamps for grocery bags, purses, or backpacks. You can use them to hang items on the front or back of your seats, and they'll each hold up to 18 pounds.

39. This Batter Dispenser That Makes Mess-Free Pancakes KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You can make pancakes without the mess, all thanks to this batter dispenser. Just fill the pitcher with your favorite batter, and then squeeze the pulley handle to release the mixture onto a griddle (or into cupcake tins). The BPA-free plastic holder makes 4 cups of batter at a time.

40. A Cleansing Water That Gently Washes Away Makeup Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You can remove makeup without scrubbing and extra soap, thanks to this micellar cleansing water by Bioderma. The dermatologist-approved cleanser wipes away makeup and dirt without the need for additional harsh products, leaving your skin feeling smooth and fresh. It's safe to use twice a day: once in the morning and once at night.