41 Random Things Under $15 On Amazon That Are Going Viral

The more you spend on something, the more effective it is, right? Nope — not always. Take these random things under $15 on Amazon that are going viral as the perfect example: they cost about as much as two really fancy cups of coffee (or one really fancy cocktail), but they'll prove to be so useful, you'll wonder why they don't cost three times as much.

You might be shocked to learn that innovative gadgets and tools that are this practical and convenient come with a totally reasonable price tag. But this isn't too good to be true: judging by all of the amazing reviews and ratings these items enjoy, it's a safe bet that they're the real deal.

This super random list includes everything under the sun — from portable LED lanterns and rinse-free bathing wipes for your next camping trip to party games, a collapsible dog food bowl, and an actual fan that you can wear as a necklace to cool you down wherever you roam under the hot sun. Like the sound of that? Buy them all.

And don't be suspicious of a cheap price — because the affordability of these amazing products is just the cherry on top.

1. The Microwave Egg Cooker For Perfectly Cooked Eggs In Minutes Egg-Tastic Microwave Egg Cooker $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Never wash a pan after making breakfast again — because this microwave egg cooker whips up perfect scrambled or poached eggs in three steps and in just minutes. Crack up to four eggs right into the container, prep them, and microwave them. This tool is made from ceramic to ensure even heating throughout, and the vented lid helps steam to escape.

2. This Simple Slow Cooker That Whips Up Dinner While You Do Other Things Maxi-Matic Slow Cooker $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Prepare a delicious meal for yourself without having to stand by your stove or oven. This affordable slow cooker has low, high, and keep warm settings, with a 1.5-quart removable stoneware pot and lid that you can pop in the dishwasher when you're all done cooking. It may not feature all of the bells and whistles you'll find on a more expensive model, but it has everything you need to cook a dinner for one or two or dips for a larger party. One reviewer writes: "Works very well and the removable crock makes cleanup easy. Wife uses it to make steel-cut oats ahead for her breakfast with no tending and no risk of burning."

3. An Anti-Chafing Cream That Keeps Skin From Getting Irritated BodyGlide Skin Anti-Friction Cream $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Apply this anti-chafing cream to the areas of your body where you experience irritation (or blisters) — like thighs or your feet. The non-greasy cream acts as a barrier to protect your skin from outside sources of friction that cause chafing. The formula is resistant to sweat, washes off easily in the shower, and doesn't contain mineral oil so it's not greasy. Reviewers say it's amazing and a "must for strappy heels."

4. An Inhaler Made From Natural Himalayan Pink Salt That Naturally Relieves Congestion Natural Solution Himalayan Pink Salt Nasal Inhaler $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve chest and nose congestion naturally and without drugs with this Himalayan pink salt inhaler, which boasts incredible effective ingredients found in nature like lavender and eucalyptus. The pocket-size inhaler can be tossed in your bag and used on the go to clear your airways.

5. This Miniature Chopper For Easy Food Prep Proctor Silex Mini Food and Vegetable Chopper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Prep vegetables, meats, and fruits in seconds with this miniature food chopper. The powerful little chopper can hold up to 1.5 cups of food and features pulse speed for cutting, chopping, and mincing. Best of all: the bowl, blade, and lid are all dishwasher-safe. This is a must-have if you like making your own hummus, salsa, or guacamole.

6. A Cooling Fan Necklace That Delivers A Powerful Personal Breeze O2COOL Deluxe Necklace Fan $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Cool down — no matter where you are — when you wear this genius fan necklace, which delivers a personal cool breeze that ensures you are always comfortable. The compact fan runs on battery (for up to 12 hours), comes in five hours, and comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.

7. These Natural Foot Pads For A Calmer Body And Mind Dr. Entre's Foot Pads (Set of 10) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These unique foot pads are worn at night to help you rest better, thanks to a powerhouse combination of natural ingredients like bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal lavender, and rose. You'll get 10 pads in total — five of which are lavender based, and five that are rose based. They're a unique solution to faster sleep, and one reviewer writes: "Oh my!!! I wasn't at all sure about these foot pads but WOW!!! I have a lot of trouble sleeping at night and i wore these for the first time and slept A-MAZING!!! They were easy enough to figure how to put them on and they smelled nice."

8. The Moisturizing, Smoothing Hyaluronic Acid Serum For All Skin Types InstaSkincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what your skin type is — even sensitive — this hyaluronic acid serum will come through with an effective formula that hydrates, softens, and smoothens skin. More than 1,500 reviewers are big fans of this serum as a substitute for their moisturizer, and it can even reduce redness and the appearance of pores with long-term use.

9. An All-Natural Conditioner To Season Your Cast Iron Pots And Pans Camp Chef Cast Iron Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Condition and season your cast iron pots with this natural cast iron conditioner. Made with coconut, palm, and sunflower oils, this formula makes your cast iron cookware look brand new — and is perfect for prepping them for grilling and cooking. It works on Dutch ovens, griddles, and burners, too.

10. These Soothing Eye Patches Made With Snail Extract Lauer Cosmetics Hydrogel Eye Patches $14 | Amazon See On Amazon They key ingredients in these hydrating eye patches are snail extract — which soothes and repairs damaged, dry skin — and hyaluronic acid, which plumps up the skin and moisturizes. Together, these star ingredients help de-puff tired eyes, lighten dark circles, and make you feel ready to take on the day (even on five hours of sleep).

11. The Scrap Trap That Attaches To Counters For Mess-Free Food Prep KitchenArt Scrap Trap with Scraper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Prep food on your cutting board and finally have a place to put scraps like potato peels or onion roots — because this smart scrap trap easily fits under your counter and over doors and drawers. It even comes with a scraper so you don't have to touch the garbage. The trap can hold up to 2 quarts of peels and crumbs.

12. This Fun Part Game That Gets You To Exercise Your Quick Wit Towpath Gaming Quickwits $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Gather your friends for a fun, hilarious game of Quickwits, which requires you to use your (wait for it) quick wit to answer a series of perplexing, funny, and slightly NSFW questions. You'll need at least three players, and it comes with over 150 cards for new gameplay every time.

13. These Portable LED Lanterns For Outdoor Adventures Goofy LED Lantern (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-pack of LED lanterns adds a strong beam of light whenever you need it — and is especially amazing for camping trips and other outdoor excursions. The battery operated light is compact, lightweight, and easy to pack — plus, it's convenient hook gives you infinite placement and storage options.

14. An Instant Drywall Repair Solution For Holes And Cracks Drywall Repair Putty $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have splints, cracks, and actual holes in your walls, wood, and plaster, this drywall putty provides an instant repair solution. Spray the putty over damaged surfaces to fill them in, and then sand and paint your walls to complete the job. This stick won't dry out, either — it'll last for two years.

15. This Quality Glass Popcorn Maker That Pops Kernels In Just 3 Minutes Ecolution Glass Popcorn Popper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This eco-friendly borosilicate popcorn maker pops up to 1.5 quarts of popcorn kernels in just three minutes, features a smart lid that lets you measure out portions, and is dishwasher-friendly. The cool-touch handle is perfect for both popping and serving. The silicone lid asks as a measuring cup for kernels, and you can even put a pat of butter in it to melt while you microwave.

16. A Towel That Cools Down Your Body Temperature Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a marathon runner, an occasional participant in sports, or beachgoer looking to beat the sun's heat, this cooling towel is magic. Soak the thick PVA towel in water, wring it out, and it instantly cools down your body temperature — and continues to keep you cool for hours. It comes in five fun colors, too.

17. An Oven Rack Puller That Keeps You From Burning Yourself Joie Silicone Devil Oven and Toaster Rack Puller $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant little oven and toaster rack puller costs less than $5, but never burning your hands and arms again is priceless. Made from heat-resistant and non-stick silicone, the puller features an open mouth that pulls and pushes racks away so you don't have to wear oven mitts to check your frozen chicken nuggets.

18. These Disposable Bathing Wipes For The Gym Or Camping Scrubzz Disposable Bathing Wipes $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Offering the closest thing imaginable to an actual shower in your own home, wet these disposable bathing wipes and use them as a no-rinse cleansing solution for your entire body. The lightweight sponges are perfect for camping, hiking, the gym, and even the office when you need to freshen up before a dinner out.

19. This Travel Tumbler That Won't Fall Over And Spill Mighty Mug Vortex Tumbler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Never deal with another messy spill on the way to work again. This 20-ounce tumbler is made with technology that will, literally, keep it standing tall when you or something else bumps into it. It was also designed with double-wall insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, fits comfortably into car cup holders, and comes with a straw. Choose among four colors.

20. The Bacteria-Killing Sterilizer For Bottles And Nursing Accessories Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel confident that everything you pass to your baby is as clean as can be when you use this sterilizer for baby bottles and nursing pump accessories. The sterilizer takes just two minutes to work and can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria — and, if you keep its lid on tight, bottles and accessories remain sterilized for a full 24 hours.

21. A Burn-Proof Styling Glove You Can Wear When Curling or Straightening Your Hair Kiloline Heat Resistant Glove $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Get perfectly styled hair without burning your fingers in the process — this heat-resistant glove is the companion you need for your curling wand or straightening iron. The one-size-fits-all glove fits your left or right hand and is thick, but flexible enough to allow you to comfortably style your hair.

22. An Inflatable Travel Pillow That Will Support Your Neck And Head Moon Lence Inflatable Pillow $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With this comfortable and inflatable pillow, you won't miss your home pillow at all on that next camping trip. This soft and supportive pillow is made from tough TPU fabric that won't puncture easily — and it inflates and deflates in seconds. It has a contoured design and reviewers say it provides excellent lumbar support, and it comes in orange or green.

23. This Trash Bag For Your Back Seat That Keeps Cars Flawlessly Clean IPELY Car Back Seat Trash Bag $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Your car may be one of the first places that accumulates a ton of garbage over the days and weeks: Put an end to the chaos by attaching this simple, effective car trash bag onto the back of one of your car seats. The bags come in set of two and have an adjustable belt to tighten them. They're also safe in your washing machine.

24. The Touch-Up Paint That Fancies Up Cracked Interiors soto Touch Up Paint $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a few cracks and imperfections on your walls, moldings, cabinets, or furniture? This touch-up paint is a two-in-one paint and primer with a compact, narrow brush that gets in between cracks. It comes in eight white or beige tones.

25. A Stainless Steel Mug With A Carabiner Clip Handle For Outdoor Trips Life Gear Stainless Steel Mug $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Before you go fishing or camping, grab this stainless steel mug, fill it with coffee or tea, and know that it will retain its temperature for hours longer than ordinary mugs, thanks to its double-walled insulation. The 10-ounce mug even has a practical carabiner clip handle that clips onto various surfaces.

26. An Ice Roller That Relieves Puffy Skin And Calms Inflammation ESARORA Ice Roller $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This convenient ice roller relieves inflammation in the skin and reduces puffiness around your eyes if you just so happen to have had no more than four hours of sleep. It has an easy-to-hold handle, cools you down instantly, and comes in eight colors. It's also great for headaches or migraines — just leave it in the freezer before your next one.

27. These Collapsible Dog Bowls For Travel And Easy Storage Guardians Collapsible Dog Bowl $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of four colorful, collapsible pet bowls have a convenient carabiner clip and can hold up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of food. Take them on the road, or use them at home, and then collapse them flat for simple storage and portability.

28. An Emergency Set Of Matches That Are Resistant To Wind And Water UCO Stormproof Match Kit $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This is the emergency set of matches you need to keep around — just in case. They are resistant to both wind and water and are longer than most matches, which means less of a risk that you'll burn your fingers. The set comes with 25 stormproof matches, three strikers, and a waterproof case in a choice of three colors.

29. This Silk Sleep Mask That Blocks Out Light Sipwell Jersey Slumber Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Block out annoying light and drift into slumber more comfortably with the help of this 100 percent silk sleep mask, which has adjustable straps for the perfect fit and won't pinch and squeeze your eyes. One reviewer writes: "The best slumber investment I've made. Blacks out even brilliant sunshine in a room." It's soft, too.

30. This Compact Wooden Alarm Clock With Adjustable Brightness MiCar Digital Alarm Clock $14 | Amazon See On Amazon There's so much to love about this stylish compact wooden alarm clock (including the fact that it's a cube made of actual wood). The clock has an LED face and three adjustable brightness settings, with three alarm settings, voice control options — and a choice of five colors and styles.

31. A Massage Rolling Stick For Aching Muscles And Joints IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Roll those muscle aches and pains away with this muscle roller stick, which features nine ABS rollers on one stick that is lengthy enough to cover half of your back at the same time. Use the stick anywhere on your body to loosen up tight muscles and recover from a hard workout in just minutes.

32. The Multi-Functional Tool That Can Be Used In 11 Ways Wit Bird MultiTools $14 | Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, this looks like just another hammer. But once you start to unravel the mysteries of this multi-tool, you quickly realize it's actually 11 tools in one compact package. Use it as an axe, pair of pliers, screwdriver, saw, serrated knife, and more (also, yes, as an actual hammer).

33. This Foldable Steaming Tray That Doubles As A Colander TOPOKO Vegetable Steamer Basket $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't love a great multi-purpose cooking gadget that can be stored in small spaces? This vegetable steamer will steam your broccoli in no time — and fits in a variety of pots, functions as a colander, and can be used as a serving tray for veggies and fruits. It's made from quality stainless steel and folds up for easy storage.

34. A Speedy Way To Cook Pasta In Your Microwave Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Love pasta, but hate the time it takes to cook pasta? This genius microwave pasta cooker is the gadget of your dreams — one that cooks al dente pasta in just minutes. The cooker comes with a rectangular bowl (perfect for spaghetti) and a vented lid.

35. This Baker's Dream Mixer With Six Speeds And A Case Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer With Snap-On Case $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to spend a fortune to whip up delicious creations — because this affordable mixer features six speeds that are just right for anything you're about to bake. The mixer comes with traditional beaters and one whisk, as well as a snap-on cover to protect it.

36. An Aluminum-Free Deodorant Made With Pure Mineral Salt Crystal Mineral Deodorant Stick $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Why use 50 ingredients in your deodorant when just one — natural, pure mineral salt — can keep you dry and odor-free? This natural deodorant is free of aluminum, parabens, fragrance, and other not-so-savory ingredients. Yet, reviewers swear that the vegan deodorant (which won't leave a white residue behind) is strong enough to support you through hot days and long runs.

36. The Miniature Doughnut Maker For Delicious Treats Babycakes Donut Maker $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, you can make doughnuts — easily — by pouring your batter into this mini donut maker. The sweet gadget has non-sticking baking plates and you can make up to four miniature doughnuts at one time. It has non-skid feet and a power light to let you know when your dessert is ready.

37. A Milk Frother To Make Lattes, Cappuccinos And Other Delicious Drinks PowerLix Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This battery-operated milk frother is the only thing standing between you and a delicious, frothy latte, cappuccino, or hot cocoa. The handheld tool has a stainless steel whisk and a powerful motor that can turn milk into foam in just 15 seconds.

38. This Deep Tissue Massage Ball That You Can Use Anywhere Body Back Foot Star Massage Ball & Roller Massager $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to wait until you're home to give yourself a therapeutic deep tissue massage. This massage ball is compact, but texturized in such a way that it delivers an amazing massage to aching feet, legs, backs, necks — and anywhere else you need fast relief.

39. These Reusable Produce Bags That Are Eco-Friendly AF YIHONG Zero Waste Produce Bags (Set of 15) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon These transparent mesh bags are a fantastic way to store your produce — and you can bring them to the store along with your reusable grocery bags to really cut down on your plastic use. These come in a number of different sizes to fit everything from kale to tomatoes, and they even fit bulk bin items like rice or nuts.