41 Random Products On Amazon That Really Earned Their 5-Star Ratings

If you're on the hunt for some brilliant products from Amazon to spend your money on, it's crucial that you pay attention to their ratings and reviews. The 42 random but brilliant products on this list deserve all of the praise they get — because not only are they fun and useful, but they'll also make your life a lot easier.

These products are all awesome — life-changing, you might even say — but totally random. You'll find game-changing kitchen accessories, like an avocado slicer and clip-on strainer, as well as household organizers, party games, and even some things for your pet. The best part is, everything on this list is affordable — and they've all racked up five-star ratings, as well as more than 7,000 amazing reviews.

Whether you're looking for an under $10 beauty product to treat yourself to — pimple patches, anyone? — or some cozy gear to lounge around the house in, this list has it all and more. The one qualification each product has in common is that their five-star ratings have made fans out of thousands of Amazon customers — so go ahead and click through to see what all the fuss is about.

1. This Non-Slip Pizza Cutter Wheel That Fits In Your Palm Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut pizza and bread into precise slices with this palm-size pizza cutter, which has a stainless steel blade and non-slip handle. The wheel comes in three colors, is dishwasher-safe, and has a protective blade guard for safety purposes.

2. This Soothing Shampoo Brush That Cleanses And Massages Your Scalp Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This shampoo brush goes where long nails can't — straight onto your scalp to deliver a soothing massage while removing excess oil and product buildup. The brush has gentle silicone bristles, a comfortable handle, and comes in three colors.

3. These Produce Storage Containers With Vents To Keep Food Fresh Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers $45 | Amazon See on Amazon These food storage containers were designed with smart vents to promote better airflow and a built-in CrispTray to prevent moisture from spoiling produce. The set of three dishwasher-safe containers comes with one 6.3- and two 17.3-cup containers with tight lids.

4. The Wearable Nail Polish Holder That Makes DIY Manis A Breeze Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Your at-home manicure is about to become so much easier thanks to this nail polish holder. With two expandable "rings," it stretches to fit over any size finger to keep your nail polish steady, even when you tip it.

6. A Windproof Umbrella With Reverse Folding To Keep The Wet Part Inside Lanbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most umbrellas fold forward, which gets water everywhere, this genius umbrella offers reverse folding that keeps the wet part inside so you can store it anywhere. It's strong, windproof, closes and opens with one hand, and comes in four colors.

7. A Bigger, Better French Press That Keeps Coffee Hot For Longer Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Got guests coming over? This 34-ounce French press coffee maker makes enough brew for everyone. Designed with a vacuum-layered body, it can keep coffee hot for 60 minutes and comes with a mini canister where you can store your coffee beans. Choose among four pretty shades: pink, green, gray, or stainless steel.

8. A 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer That Does All The Hard Work For You OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Love avocados, but not a fan of the work it takes to prep them? Then use this 3-in-1 avocado slicer to do it all. It pits them, removes their peels, and slices avocados into seven even pieces, and it's safe to clean in the top rack of your dishwasher, to boot.

9. The Coziest Wearable Sherpa Blanket With Pockets And A Hood The Original Comfy: Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Chilly night are no match for this Shark Tank-featured blanket-sweatshirt, which is reversible, oversized, and has huge pockets and a hood. Perfect for cold nights inside or around the campfire, this sherpa hoodie comes in nine colors, is machine-washable, and one-size fits all.

10. These Overnight Pimple Patches That Heal Pimples Fast Rael Hydrocolloid Acne Healing Patch $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply and wear these pimples patches overnight to watch your pimples shrink fast. The hydrocolloid bandages suck out the gunk that's clogging your pores and help reduce inflammation for faster healing. They're transparent, so you can even wear them during the day, and contain 24 patches per pack, which each come in two sizes.

11. This Trio Of Silicone Spatulas For Every Baking And Cooking Need Wilton Easy Flex Silicone Spatula Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This trio of quality silicone spatulas comes with a small spatula for scraping jars, an all-purpose spatula for mixing and prepping foods, and a spoonula, which is a cross between a spoon and spatula. They're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees and bend to fit into bowls so you can scrape out every last bit of whatever it is you're making.

12. This Motivational Water Bottle That Has Helpful Time Markers BuildLife 1 Gallon Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to worry about hitting your hydration goals with this fun and functional water bottle that features helpful time markers that remind you to drink up every hour. It holds 1 gallon of liquid, so you'll never have to refill it, and comes in more than 20 colors.

13. These Super Comfy Yoga Pants With Pockets 90 Degree by Reflex Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 reviews, these are among the most popular yoga pants you'll find because they hit every possible mark. They're super stretchy, have a high waist, deep side pockets (that are large enough to fit a phone), and come in a wide range of sizes and more than 25 colors. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

14. These Individually Wrapped Body Wipes For On-The-Go Cleansing Alcala Body Wipes $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at the gym or camping, these individually-wrapped body wipes will come in handy whenever you want to freshen up. They're alcohol-free and made with bamboo, as well as tea tree oil, which can help prevent breakouts, and aloe, which is soothing on dry or irritated skin.

15. This Space-Saving Hanger That Can Be Positioned Horizontally Or Vertically House Day Wonder Clothes Hangers $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These space-saving clothing hangers give you options: they can hold up to 12 garments when hung horizontally and up to six pieces vertically. Designed from sturdy stainless chrome, they have special wavy hooks that keep clothing from slipping off.

16. An Intensely Hydrating Lip Gloss With Coconut Oil Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A cross between the best lip gloss and best lip balm you've ever owned, this intensely hydrating formula contains shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E to repair dry, chapped lips while delivering just a hint of color. It comes in five shades, including clear, Pinkini, and Sangria.

17. This Spiralizer With That Comes With 7 Blades For Veggies Of All Shapes Brieftons 7-Blade Spiralizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Your vegetable dishes will never be the same again with this seven-blade spiralizer that turns any simple veggie into a work of art. It comes with seven interchangeable blades to create a variety of shapes and sizes for noodle dishes, salads, stews, and a million other meals.

18. An Aromatherapy Mist Spray For Your Room, Body, And Sheets Asutra Aromatherapy Spray $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Spritz this aromatherapy spray on your sheets, pillowcases, or skin for instant stress-relief. The all-natural blend of relaxing lavender, soothing chamomile, and revitalizing eucalyptus will help calm and refresh both your body and mind.

19. These Silicone Baking Cups That You Can Use Over And Over Again Freshware Silicone Baking Cups $10 | Amazon See on Amazon So much more functional than ordinary paper baking cups, these silicone baking cups can be washed (in the dishwasher!) and are safe to use in both the oven and microwave. Each set comes with 12 round colorful cups, as well as 12 rectangular cups, that will last you ages — so much better for the environment.

20. This Acne Treatment That Customers Swear By C&C By Clean and Clear Tough Love Acne Clearing Peppermint Facial Toner $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This acne treatment is made with salicylic acid, one of the most effective known pimple-fighting ingredients around, and glycerin, to counteract any drying. Use it all over your face or just on affected areas.

21. An Automatic Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Food Fresh Vacuum Sealer By NutriChef $60 | Amazon See on Amazon With the push of a button, this automatic vacuum sealer creates an airtight seal to keep food fresh for up to five times longer than ordinary plastic bags. It features two options: one that works for dry food and another that's perfect for moist foods. The system also comes with vacuum bags and a wine stopper cork.

22. An Aluminum-Free Charcoal Deodorant That Really Works Little Seed Farm Activated Deodorant Cream $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This natural deodorant is free of aluminum and baking powder, but keeps you dry and smelling great thanks to activated charcoal. The deodorant comes in a jar and is offered in five scents. One reviewer put it to the ultimate test: "I put this product on at night and made it through 24 hours... It doesn't smell bad. It doesn't have a residue that gets all over your clothes. Once you get over that the application is not in a stick format, you will love it."

23. This Strawberry Huller That Does All The Work For You Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This simple gadget takes a load of work off your plate by effortlessly hulling strawberries and other fruits and vegetables. Insert it into the fruit, then push and twist to remove their cores. The strawberry huller is dishwasher-safe and can also be used to quickly strip herbs.

24. This Natural Toilet Spray That Prevents Odors From Forming Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Before you go, spray your toilet water with some Poo-Pourri and you can rest easy knowing it'll neutralize bad odors to keep your bathroom smelling fresh. It's made with a citrus-fresh blend of lemon, lemongrass, and bergamot, and based on its legions of loyal fans, you know it really works.

25. These Reusable Silicone Straws That Are Better For The Environment Kitchen Up Silicone Straws $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These eco-friendly, reusable silicone straws are in no way a step down from plastic straws — they're even better. Long enough to fit into 30 ounce tumblers, they bend at the top and come with three cleaning brushes and a convenient storage pouch, as well as two bonus stainless steel straws.

26. A Cult-Favorite Sunscreen That's Safe For Acne & Rosacea-Prone Skin EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $33 | Amazon See on Amazon You already know how important it is to wear sunscreen each day, but if you have sensitive skin that often reacts negatively to skin care products, shopping for the right one can be tricky. This broad-spectrum, dermatologist-favorite sunscreen with SPF 46 is ideal for anyone who has acne or rosacea because it calms inflammation while protecting your skin against UVA and UVB rays. With zinc oxide as its base ingredient, it's completely free of oils and fragrance and contains nourishing niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

27. An Electric Egg Cooker That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking Perfect Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Cook up to six eggs at one time — without having to keep your eye on the clock — with this electric egg cooker. It also includes accessories for poaching and scrambling, and it's small enough to keep in tight kitchens or dorms. Choose from five colors.

28. An Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Duo For A Cleaner, Healthier Scalp WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set $29 | Amazon See on Amazon The key ingredient in this shampoo and conditioner set is apple cider vinegar, which is known to help clarify hair and increase shine. Free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oil, this set is perfect for all hair types and balancing your scalp.

29. This Cordless, Hand Held Massager To Relieve Sore Muscles Renpho Hand Held Massager $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld massager delivers a deep, soothing massage to every aching area of your body. It comes with five interchangeable heads to suit every massage style and has a built-in rechargeable battery that runs for 140 minutes at a time. Since it's cordless, it's also perfect for travel.

30. This Hygienic Cat Litter Mat To Keep Your Floors Clean Gorilla Grip Cat Litter Mat $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Place this hygienic mat by your cat's litter box to help capture litter from their paws so your floors stay clean. The mat comes in four sizes, nine colors, and can be easily vacuumed and rinsed off (it has grips that keep it locked down).

31. These Stretchy, Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Snag Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties $7 | Amazon See on Amazon To create buns and ponytails without the risk of damaging your hair, try these phone cord-style spiral hair ties. They're designed using smooth plastic that prevents snags, and unlike most hair ties that stretch out, these can be brought back to their original size by applying heat from your blowdryer.

32. This Totally Painless Hair Remover That Doesn't Require Soap Or Water Cenove Painless Hair Remover $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone who prefers to remove your body hair, this electric shaver makes things so much easier. It has contoured heads that flex in four directions to ensure a completely smooth shave every time, and it doesn't require any soap or water.

33. A Hilariously Fun Card Game That Tests Your Quick Thinking Skills PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This card game tests the speed at which you can think on your feet — and often results in hilariously ridiculous answers. Players pick a card and get five seconds to name three things that fit that topic — which isn't as easy as it seems. The game is designed for ages 10 and up.

34. These Fridge Deodorizing Discs That Work Better Than Baking Soda NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These refrigerator deodorizer discs remove unpleasant odors and prevent new ones from forming by eliminating excess moisture from shelves and foods. Using a material called zeolite, it lasts up to six months and is said to work even better than baking soda or activated charcoal. One reviewer writes: "OMG this stuff is amazing. We had fish in our fridge for Christmas dinner. It was fresh but boy was there an awful smell it left when we took it out. I put in baking soda, nothing. I bought this and got it Saturday within hours the smell was completely GONE. LOVE IT."

35. This Infinity Cube To Help Prevent Fidgeting Infinity Cube Fidget $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Fidget much? Give anxious hands something to hold onto with the help of this infinity cube. The toy can be played with one hand and is ideal for adults and children over 3 years old.

36. The Colorful Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This silicone popcorn popper isn't just fun to own (thanks to the fact that it comes in seven gorgeous colors), but it's also extremely practical. It comes with a lid and has built-in handles, so you can use it to prep popcorn and serve it all in one. It also couldn't be easier to clean and store — it's dishwasher-safe and collapses flat.

37. An Affordable Curling Wand With Heat Settings For All Hair Types Infinitipro by Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Navigating the vast market of curling wands can be confusing, but there's a reason why this affordable option boasts more than 1,000 amazing reviews: it's super easy to use and perfect for all hair types. The wand has a barrel that tapers from 1 to a half inch, so you can decide how tight or loose you'd like your curls that day. It also boasts five heat settings to suit various hair types, and uses tourmaline-ceramic technology that prevents frizz and enhances shine.

38. An Eco-Friendly Notebook That Sends Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Write in this smart notebook with a Pilot Frixion pen, blast your notes to Evernote, Google Drive, iCloud (and more) and then simply wipe the page clean with a damp rag and start over again. This eco-friendly, money-saving notebook comes with one Frixion pen and is available in four colors.

39. This Skin Brightening Vitamin C Serum That Helps Fade Acne Scars Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend a ton of money to get healthy skin. This amazing serum costs less than $20 and contains a wealth of ingredients that will keep your complexion smooth, clear, and bright. With a formula that includes vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and retinol, this serum truly covers all of your skin care bases.

40. These Exercise Sliders For A Workout Anywhere Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Strengthen your core, arms, and legs with these simple but effective exercise sliders, which work on both hardwood floors and carpet. You can take them anywhere you go for a DIY, low-impact workout. One reviewer writes that these add "an extra level of difficulty for planks and ab work."