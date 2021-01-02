41 Genius Things On Amazon For People Who Are Always A Hot Mess

Even though I've got my life together 99% of the time, there's still that 1% of days where I'm a hot mess. And on those days, nothing is out of bounds. There's always the chance I'll lose my keys right before stepping out of the house, or maybe I'll spill some merlot on my carpet. Luckily, there are tons of genius products on Amazon to help out on even the hottest, messiest days.

Remember how I mentioned losing my keys? It wasn't a hypothetical — in fact, I do it so often it may as well be a hobby of mine. That's why I've made sure to include everything from Bluetooth receivers that help you find lost items, to potent stain removers that power through red wine. But if you're having an extra-rough day, make sure to check out the dry shampoo that helps you stay fresh between showers. Just a few spritzes, and no one in that upcoming Zoom meeting will have any idea it's been a few days since you've showered. (Alright, maybe it's been more than a few days.)

Whether you're a hot mess one or 100% of the time, it never hurts to have a few brilliant products on hand to help you get through the day. Keep scrolling to see some of my top picks.

1. This Crock Pot That Does The Cooking While You're Busy Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With enough room to feed up to nine people, this crock pot is a must-have for anyone who finds themselves too tired to cook dinner after a long day of work. As long as you make sure to place your ingredients inside before you leave, dinner will likely be ready to eat by the time you come home. Plus, the removable stone insert is suitable for use in the microwave as well as in the oven.

2. This Suction-Cup Can Cooler That Won't Tip Over & Spill Toadfish Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If your canned drinks always get warm before you're able to finish them, it might be time to invest in a can cooler like this one. The vacuum-insulated walls help prevent the heat from your hands from traveling into the can, all while the spill-resistant bottom helps prevent it from tipping over.

3. The Makeup Eraser That'll Help You Fix Crooked Eyeliner Mistake Erase Liquid Eyeliner and Corrector $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not always easy to apply your eyeliner evenly, so keep a makeup eraser like this one on hand — just in case. The felt tip lets you touch up the tight little areas around your lids without messing up the entire line, and the formula is lightly moisturizing to help keep your skin moist.

4. An Organizer That'll Help Tidy Up Your Cluttered Vanities ÉLEVER Makeup Organizer $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a vanity that's overflowing with serums and makeup brushes? Just pop everything into this compact organizer. There's space for everything from lotions to makeup brushes, and you can stack it however you like (depending on the items you're storing).

5. This Pocket-Sized Lint Roller That's Sleek & Subtle Flint Retractable Lint Roller $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular lint rollers take up a ton of space in your bag, whereas this compact version is small enough that you can always keep it with you. The sticky sheets retract into the barrel to keep them fresh for when you need them, but the best part is that each order comes with 30 to start with.

6. A UV Light Sanitizing Box For Your Phone, Keys, & More LUNANI UV Light Sanitizer Box $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Think about how often you touch your phone — and now, think about how often you wash it. That's where this sanitizing box comes into the picture. It uses a powerful UV light to eliminate germs and bacteria, but you can also use it to clean jewelry, keys, coins, or anything else that fits inside.

7. The Tool That'll Help You Insert & Remove Bra Padding The Cup Claw: Sports Bra and Bikini Pad Removal Tool $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things annoy me as much as a furled pad inside one of my bikini tops — but luckily, this genius tool exists. The claw helps you remove and insert folded pads without having to smush your fingers inside. Plus, there's no assembly required so that you can use it right out of the box.

8. A Stain Remover That Powers Through Red Wine Spills Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all stain removers work the same, but this one is so powerful that it can even tackle red wine stains that have set into your fabrics. The formula is also non-toxic as it contains zero chlorines, sulphates, or parabens. Plus, it's also 100% biodegradable.

9. These Genius Clips That Hold Your Sock Pairs Together SockLocks Loc A Sok Sock Locks (40-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of searching through your messy sock drawer for that one matching sock? Just grab this set of sock clips. They'll keep your socks paired together so that they don't get separated in your drawer — and you can even color-code them according to people in your household.

10. An Item Finder You Can Stick On Something You Always Lose Tile Sticker Adhesive Bluetooth Tracker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With its super-sticky adhesive backing, you can attach this item finder to practically anything — from skateboards to television remotes. Once your item is gone, simply open up the free downloadable smartphone app to have the finder let out a loud ring so that you can easily find it.

11. The Board That Helps You Fold Your Shirts Uniformly BoxLegend V2 Shirt Folding Board $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wanted your closet to look like it came out of a magazine, this shirt folding board can definitely help. You can use it to get your shirts, blouses, pants, and more folded uniformly. Plus, it makes doing laundry kind of fun.

12. A Notebook That's Completely Weatherproof Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Top-Spiral Notebook (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With its impact-resistant wire binding, this notebook holds up against wear and tear as it gets jostled around in your bag. The pages are also weather-resistant against wet conditions, and each notebook features 100 pages. Choose from colors including green, yellow, blue, and more.

13. These Boxes That Hide Unsightly Tech Wires & Cables Kenberrys Cable Management Box Set (2-Pack) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a mess of cluttered wires lurking around the corner? Keep them hidden inside of these sleek cable management boxes. The faux wood grain on the top helps give them a subtle appearance that isn't easily noticed, while the included cable ties help your wires stay tidy once you've cleaned them up.

14. A Purse Insert That Helps Keep Everything Organized ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If your bag doesn't have a ton of storage space, you can slip this insert inside to add 13 pockets for everything from cosmetics to a daily planner. It comes in a variety of sizes to fit nearly any bag, while the sturdy felt construction won't leave any scratches or rips.

15. The Dry Shampoo That'll Keep You Fresh Between Showers Waterless Dry Shampoo $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Speaking as someone who only washes their hair twice a week, a good dry shampoo like this one is a must-have. The paraben-free formula helps refresh oily roots while adding volume, and it even comes with a weightless dry conditioner.

16. A Miniature Vacuum Cleaner That's Perfect For Your Keyboard Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Got crumbs and dust stuck underneath your keys? Just whip out this miniature vacuum. It comes with three interchangeable suction heads to help you get into tight nooks and crannies. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 20 minutes — and that's more than enough time for any quick mess around the house.

17. These Wheat Straw Plates That Are Cute & Unbreakable Shopwithgreen Lightweight Wheat Straw Plates (4-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon I don't always want to break out my good plates — especially if I'm just sitting down for a quick meal. Enter: these lightweight ones made from wheat straw and food-grade plastic. Each one is unbreakable so there's no need to worry about dropping them, and they're also durable as well as completely BPA-free.

18. An Organizer That'll Keep Your Lid Collection Looking Tidy YouCopia StoraLid Food Container $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a drawer that's overflowing with lids? Just pop them all into this handy organizer. The five dividers are adjustable so that you can stack your lids however you like, while the handles on the side make it easy to lift up and out of your cabinet or drawer.

19. The Under-Sink Shelves That'll Fit Around Your Plumbing Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to find storage solutions for the space underneath your sink, as the plumbing typically gets in the way — unless you're using these shelves. The U-shaped design fits around your pipes, and you can even adjust the width, height, and depth depending on how tight the space is.

20. A Magnet That'll Help You Keep Track Of The Dirty Dishes BabyPop! Clean Dirty Sign Indicator $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Has the dishwasher been run yet? With this magnet, you can easily keep track so that you don't accidentally mix dirty dishes in with the clean ones. And if your dishwasher isn't magnetic, don't fret: Each order also comes with double-sided adhesive. Choose from four colors: white, rose gold, aqua, or black.

21. The Refrigerator Liners To Help Keep Your Shelves Clean AKINLY Washable Fridge Mats (9-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you place fruits and vegetables directly on top of these refrigerator liners, but they'll also help keep your shelves clean from grime. The anti-skid top helps keep your produce from rolling off, and they're even BPA-free.

22. A Makeup Brush Cleaner That'll Refresh The Bristles Visagisto Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Got bristles that are caked in foundation and pigment? Just give them a spin through this makeup brush washer. It's designed to fit brushes of nearly any shape or size, while the rechargeable battery means there's no need to waste money on disposables.

23. This Toothbrush Holder With A Built-In Toothpaste Dispenser WREWING Multi-Function Toothpaste Dispenser and Dust-Proof Toothbrush Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your toothbrush clean from countertop dirt and dust with this mounted holder. It features two paste dispensers so that you don't put too much on your brush, and it's even made from tough ABS plastic that won't warp over time.

24. A Soap Dispenser That Fits On Flat Walls & Into Corners Better Living CLEAR CHOICE Dispenser $32 | Amazon See On Amazon With this soap dispenser, you've got options: Mount it in the corner of your shower to help save space, or set the chambers flat against a wall. There are no tools required for mounting since each order comes with waterproof adhesive. Plus, each chamber is large enough to hold a full bottle of shampoo.

25. The Buttons That Breathe New Life Into Uncomfortable Jeans Comfecto Jean Buttons Replacement $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If your jeans don't fit how you'd like, you can use these snap-on buttons to either tighten or loosen the waistband. Each one is made from premium metal that won't fade or warp. Plus, you get four colors to match various pairs of pants: denim, brown, black, and khaki.

26. A Plastic Bag Dispenser To Help You Save Space Utopia Kitchen Grocery Plastic Bag Holder and Dispenser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Hang this dispenser in a cabinet or on a wall, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to stash all those plastic grocery bags you save from the store. There's enough space inside for up to 18 bags, and the stainless steel exterior is resistant to fingerprints.

27. This Smart Water Bottle That Reminds You To Sip ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble remembering to stay hydrated throughout the day, this smart water bottle can help. Not only does it glow every hour as a gentle reminder, but the insulated walls also help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours (or hot drinks warm for up to 12).

28. A Rollout Dish-Drying Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Just roll this dish-drying rack out over your sink, and any stray drips will fall right down into the basin. Unlike other racks, this one won't clog up any space on your counters — and since it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it also works great as a trivet in a pinch.

29. The Organizer Made For Cluttered Cars Drive Auto Cargo Trunk Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With secure tie-down straps that keep it from sliding around, this organizer is a must-have for anyone with an overflowing trunk. It's made from tough Oxford fabric, while the walls are reinforced with stiff base plates to help it maintain its shape — no matter how much you stuff it.

30. A Waterproof Trash Can To Help Keep Your Car Clean EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to let trash build up in your car — just dispose of it in this convenient trashcan. The walls are waterproof so that there's no need to worry about leaks, while the fasteners on the bottom keep it from moving around while you're driving. Choose from four colors: black, dark grey, green, or light grey.

31. The Tool That Helps You Pull Hard-To-Reach Zippers Up yeezo Dress Zipper Helper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Having trouble pulling that zipper all the way up without a little extra help? Just clip this handy tool to the zipper, and then grab onto the extra-long chain and pull. The best part is that it's even designed to work on all types of zippers.

32. An Organized Place To Store All Your Socks & Underwear Simple Houseware Closet Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to fill multiple dresser drawers with all your underwear — just keep it all in this convenient organizer. The non-woven fabric walls are moldproof, and there's enough space for up to 24 pairs of socks. Once it's full, slide it underneath your bed to help save some space.

33. This Spice Rack That Slides Out Of Your Cabinet Lynk Professional Slide Out Spice Rack $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Spice racks come in all shapes and sizes, but you can't deny that this one is the definition of chic. Not only is it made from sleek chrome, but it easily slides in-and-out of your cabinets so that it's easy to access everything. And if you don't have a ton of spices, it still works great with any dry ingredients.

34. A Set Of Packing Cubes To Keep Your Suitcase Sorted JJ POWER Travel Packing Cubes $21 | Amazon See On Amazon My suitcase is always a jumbled mess of clothes, but a set of packing cubes like this one would help keep everything tidy and wrinkle-free. Each order comes with six cubes: two small, two medium, as well as two large. And since they're made from Oxford fabric, they're ultra-durable.

35. The Organizer That Puts Your Tea Collection On Display Mind Reader Tea Bag holder and Condiment Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With space for tea bags, creamers, sugar, coffee pods, and more, this organizer lets you put your entire tea or coffee collection on display for easy access. The open design makes it easy to see what is where without having to unpack the drawers, and many reviewers wrote about how it's a definite "space-saver."

36. A Charging Station With Space For Up To 6 Devices KeyEntre USB Charging Station Multi Device $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Tablets, smartphones, E-readers — this charging station can help keep up to six of them safely out of the way while they power up. Each order also comes with three short lightning cables to keep it looking tidy. Plus, there's even space for a pair of AirPods, as well as an Apple Watch.

37. This Compact Key Organizer That Won't Rattle In Your Pocket Or Purse Clips Smart Compact Key Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a combination of stainless steel and carbon fiber, this compact organizer features enough space for up to 28 keys. It's perfect for downsizing an overflowing lanyard — and many reviewers even raved about how it's "easy to assemble."

38. A Pair Of Stretchers To Loosen Up Your Tight Shoes Topsome Shoe Stretcher $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing ruins my mood faster than being stuck in a pair of tight, uncomfortable shoes — and that's why I keep a pair of stretchers like these in my closet. They expand in four different directions to help break new shoes in, and there are even raised bunion plugs to give your feet extra space where they need it.

39. This Travel Case That Keeps Your Jewelry Tangle-Free BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With space for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more, this compact case is perfect for keeping your jewelry tangle-free while you're traveling. The soft cotton lining helps prevent scratches on your valuables while the hard exterior helps keep everything safe from accidental drops.

40. These Vertical Hangers That Open Up So Much Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space Saving Hangers $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You may think that your closet has run out of space — but in reality, it just needs some space-saving hangers like these ones. Each hanger is able to hold up to five garments, with the entire set featuring enough space for up to 50. Pick from two colors: black or white.